August 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #574

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yea CT 😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I grew up in CT, we had a Republican governor, and the state was in the black. What an enchanted place it was!
When a wonderful state is trashed. GE is gone and almost bankrupt, and many houses for sale. I happened to be in Southport about a year ago, on that million dollar mile of homes. Every other mansion had a For Sale sign out front.
A true shame.
Hope springs eternal!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Trump is one of those rare individuals who prefers standing still and tell the truth rather than walk a mile to tell a lie.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And he loves everybody, even his enemies…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha, ha…but he make them so angry…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha ha ha! POTUS is such a troll.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, POTUS – you kill me, man! So funny!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
God Bless President Trump
And his Family
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats
Please, Lord , let us save our Country.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen Lida Rose
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Schumer looks like his head is going to explode due to cognitive dissonance 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, Chuckie – you kidder, you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
A note on polls..
If they have any “worth” at all, it is as an estimate of what real voting numbers are (will be) in an actual election canvasing all people who cast a vote. In the case of the Generic Congressional vote poll, the claim is that “if the vote were held today” which party would you vote for. Supposedly trying to measure a percentage that is what the nation wide vote will actually be.
The fact that different pollsters get completely different results at around the same date is PROOF that some (or all) of them get it WRONG.
For instance, at the moment the RCP average includes one poll claiming D+11 and another Poll showing a TIE!! One (or both) is WRONG… so wrong as to be EXCLUDED.
It make little sense to average such divergent results at all. The average is MEANINGLESS
I do hope that as the election date draws closer, that the polling companies will stop playing games, but I wont hold my breath.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve said before and I’ll say again.
Real Clear Politics is a scam. It has no standards for any polls it includes, giving legitimacy to schlock like Quinnipiac, NBC/Marist, WaPo and the like. With useless, stupid people like AB Stoddard running the scam, why waste ones time citing this trash?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Umm… mainly because there is nowhere else.?
Do you have a link to something better?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I am not mistaken, the Dornsife Poll at the LA Times, of all sources, was the one that called PT’s election. It is a daily tracking poll with the same people, so it can track a trend really well.
LikeLike
I followed LA times for the presidential election, but I dont see a current Congressional poll.
LikeLike
Check out Nate Silver’s 538 Pollster ratings. Some of the more accurate pollsters have terrible ratings from him. Perhaps *accuracy* in calling races does not figure highly into whatever method Nate uses to rate the pollsters…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nate’s 538 had the worse polling numbers in 2016
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do check out 538.
It shows a lot of the same polls as RCP.. only Nate does “an adjustment” which usually INCREASES the Dem percentage, and so make it worse. I have not seen an explanation of what algorithm he uses to adjust Dem % upwards.. so I assume it’s just because he can 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am a “numbers kinda guy” I’d like to get good number of course, but if not then I can at least point out the failings in the numbers that are put out, and seen by millions of voters 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
100% of current polling can be taken to task for sampling errors in composition and further confounded by the hit and miss ability to survey a sample when a standard method of contacting and communicating with a chosen sample is not possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And…. as I saw in an old clip today… (Frank Lunz of all people)… Trump voters tend to NOT reply to pollsters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another thing was that pollsters in 2016 (and in prior elections) focused on polling citizens who voted in previous elections (and understandably so, why waste time on people who don’t vote). In 2016 there was a significant number of voters who participated for the first time, and they voted overwhelmingly for Trump (or against HRC). That was a big reason why almost all the poll numbers were off
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nate’s system is pretty finely tuned. He takes all the numbers from as many places as he can, breaks them down and analyzes the potential biases in them. And then declares the Democrat is going to win by a mile. My favorite line during the Trump campaign was, who do you think is smarter, me or Nate Silver? And I really had fun with that question the day after the election
LikeLiked by 1 person
AB Stoddard should hire on as Cuomo’s campaign manager for a presidential run.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The reason you know the polls are b.s. is because there’s absolutely no way to validate if they’re truthful of not.
Why would they be accurate? Nobody can tell if they are or not. Of course they’re going to lie when nobody can prove they are or aren’t.
Most of them aren’t even calling anybody. They’re just making it up.
Here, let me illustrate. We all like Rasmussen, right? This is from Rasmussen’s Methodology, available here: http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/about_us/methodology
AND I QUOTE
“After the surveys are completed, the raw data is processed through a weighting program to ensure that the sample reflects the overall population in terms of age, race, gender, political party, and other factors. The processing step is required because different segments of the population answer the phone in different ways. For example, women answer the phone more than men, older people are home more and answer more than younger people, and rural residents typically answer the phone more frequently than urban residents.
Rasmussen Reports determines its partisan weighting targets through a dynamic weighting system that takes into account the state’s voting history, national trends, and recent polling in a particular state or geographic area.”
So in other words… THEY MAKE IT THE HELL UP.
Even after they get what they get, they ‘weigh it’ according to their ‘weighting targets’ using their ‘dynamic weighting system’.
THEY ALL DO THIS. They just make the numbers whatever the hell they think the numbers should be.
Re-read what they say. THEY MAKE THE NUMBERS WHATEVER THEY THINK THEY SHOULD BE.
All the pollsters do this. There is no way to tell if their poll is accurate, and they admit they reweight the results to whatever they think they should be. They fudge the numbers. They admit they fudge the numbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
all I need to now ab Polls is that they all said hrc was going to win in 2016.
that little debacle sorta ruined their credibility, no?
That being said, I think they sometimes do indicate trends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like your post but I don’t even think they indicate trends, other than the trend of whatever bullshit the pollsters decide to hoist upon us this week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ron, I DO think the Black vote for Trump is on the upswing, and I do think the response to the generic ballot is probably correct.
But, you now, I mainly think this bc its just common sense, ha!
LikeLike
The polls for Hillary in 2016 were geared to donors to keep giving. I think the problem is that the right did not necessarily tell the left hand to remember they were all bogus.
And the fact that Hillary could only attempt to win by paying millions of dollars for an illegal slime campaign tells us everything.
NOW WE KNOW WHY ELECTIONS HAVE BEEN SO EXPENSIVE!
LikeLike
Worst job I ever had. I lasted one week and quit when we were dialing to NY to complete a local political survey from out 2 to 3 time zones and it went past 1 am in new york. It was hell. We ran out a numbers and the bosses told us to add a digit each dial at the end until we were done. This was approx 30+ years ago
Sorry new york (I expanded my vocabulary muchly from the words I heard that night). Pure torture. I never went back for my paycheck.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
My bro isnt going to be the nominee for prez now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert Mueller and an old Child Porn case plea deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Be interesting to read the Grand Jury transcript. Not a Mueller fan of course, but that US Attorneys office was a mess when he took over in 1998. Yamaguchi had just resigned, and even the strong cases he brought were doomed by 9th circuit judges. Judge Vaughn Walker, for example, had just ruled that seizing drug traffickers’ assets was double jeopardy. This meant that any drug traffickers who were subjected to assests forfeiture would go free. The Supreme Court struck it down, but this was typical of the time.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Kansas Gubernatorial Candidate Kris Kobach held a press conference before the incumbent conceded the Republican primary. He came across as holding deep experience in voter law.
I learned a few things. May the Lord bless this candidate and may our voter systems be as good as the one he describes.
Some quotes:
@ 3:12 “The argument that Mr. Grimes, the attorney, tried to make in his letter was that, ‘well, if you look at this other part of the law concerning absentee ballot applications –and you have to sign that application too– the law is much more specific about what you do and what signatures count. Therefore, the author of that later law must have been inclined that signatures don’t matter when it comes to the ballot envelope.’
Well, I’m happy to report to Mr. Grimes that you are looking at the author that original law. I drafted that exact language in 2011 which goes into great detail about how signatures are to be handled and what they mean in respect to advanced ballot applications. That was the SAFE Act and I literally, personally drafted that language.
There was no implication in drafting this that because we’re talking so much about signatures in this section, signatures mean nothing over in that section. And so it’s a very weak argument. I suppose they’re grasping at whatever they can at this point. But I don’t give it much credence.”
@ 4:59 “Well, so, if your talking about a recount, yeah, statistically, once you’re talking a margin over 300 in a state the size of Kansas, it’s very, very unlikely that a recount would change the results.”
“Just to give you an example. A couple of years ago Wyandotte County had a recount for a county commission race, the unified government seats race. And they asked for a hand recount. And the hand recount tally was exactly the same to the vote as the machine counted tally. That’s likely to happen throughout the state in a recount. It’s not like you see vagaries where numbers just shifting all over the place.”
“The other reason … any recount shift would be tiny in Kansas is that three of the four largest counties have VVPAT electronic machines. Which means Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail electronic machines. These were the ones which were deployed in Johnson County. And Shawnee has them. Wichita has them. Sedgwick.”
“What that means is the voter touches an electronic screen and then the machine prints out a ballot. A paper ballot. That is a print-out of that screen. And then the ballot is then cast and tabulated. In a situation like that there is no stray marks. There is no human being actually making the marks on the ballot.
“The machine has printed the ballot. You’re not going to find any ballots that could be questionable because the person only half filled in the oval or made marks in two different ovals.”
“So, given that fact that three of our largest counties have VVPAT machines, … you just have fewer human beings making marks on ballots. So of course we don’t have chads and things like that. So just speaking as someone who’s studied elections for decades, the probability of a recount shifting 300 votes is pretty low, I would say.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kobach is really sharp/impressive.
Kansas would be blessed to have
him as Governor.
His daughter’s facial expressions
are priceless/followed right along
with her father 100%/very smart.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Think of the education she’s getting. She’s going to be a winner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thought the same thing. She will
follow in her father’s footsteps/ she
was extremely proud of him/rightly so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Made me want to live in Kansas.
I was watching his daughter as well.
Her ability to follow speaks to good parenting. 🙂
LikeLike
Precisely. Spoke volumes about Kobach.
LikeLike
VVPAT Machines are the kind of electronic voting machines that should be the standard. No more paperless machines that can be diddled by code allowing fractional voting and other shenanigans!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This quote is from Jeff Sessions@drawandstrike on a Twitter rollout: the names listed at the end are the folks he sent it to. i LOVE it and hope you enjoy it too.
🎶Payback is a bitch
you ain’t the only one who can get a FISA,
Other people can get FISA’s too
and I’ll bet they they got one on YOU
Turnabout is fair play
and right now at the end of the day
you’ve been talking for a year and
people have been listening to everything you say!🎶
#TrumpKnowsEverything #BeCarefulWhatYouFishFor #ItIsADoublePleasureToDeceiveTheDeceiver #EveryLeakWasHeard #YouAreSoSoVeryCaught
@SallyQYates @JohnBrennan @Comey @petestrzok
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t want to open the worm can on the AG situation as I think the question of what he is doing or isn’t doing has been speculated ad nauseum and my personal opinion is that we will probably find out the answer someday and our time is best spent on things we can actually make sense of in the present.
With what we know about the lack of ethics and professionalism of the media, (these are the people who shove a camera in the face of a parent who just lost their child and ask “how did that feel?”) and the way they act at the news briefings screaming questions with no self control.
I have to wonder, given that the media never misses a chance to try to exploit any perceived division in the current administration, how is is that I haven’t heard of a single instance of Sessions having a camera shoved in his face and reporters asking “Why aren’t you defending yourself when the president calls you a functionless, missing in action, do nothing, slacker?”
Surely this man doesn’t stay in a secure room 24/7. He must go out in public at some point.
I’ve heard of “get out of jail free” cards, maybe there’s a “media exemption” card.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paul, in perspective, Stzok, Page, McCabe, Comey, Brennan, Yates et al never were staked out by the MSM either. They are dummies. AG Sessions can only be reached if they jump into the briar patch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt the media can’t find him/wake him up either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really? The media can’t find him? Or wake him up?
What world do you live in? You seem to be ‘no doubt’ in the land of nod.
LikeLike
Have you fond him? Are you sure he was awake?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you may have a ‘wakey wakey’ moment 😀
LikeLike
Can you supply “proof of life” photo of Sessions
LikeLike
You are having a laugh.
LikeLike
This is what happens when Jeff Sessions decides to eat out . . .
http://thehill.com/homenews/news/401655-houston-restaurant-shuts-down-social-media-after-sessions-photo-backlash
Keep it up, SJW’s. Every time you do this you lose votes for Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From all recent reporting, Paul, Sessions has a big couch in his office, and spends at least 6 hours of everyday hiding beneath it. Rod Rosenstein lures him out from time to time by hiding all his pencils, and since Sessions loves a challenge, he’ll emerge and track them all down. He is relentless, a pencil finding machine. We are lucky to have him.
LikeLike
I am wondering at what time, if any, will any of the FISA judges weigh in on any of these blatant abuses of the FISA court. Do they have any power to make things right, or are they, like the WV Supreme court, as corrupt as the FBI agents who abused the system? Can Rosemary Collyer testify to Congress (classified setting of course) and set things right? Or was her 99 page scolding for show?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex, I’ll take Corrupt for $200.
LikeLike
Innocentvtill proved guilty, but this ain’t a court of law. There was a LOT of controversy about setting up the FISA courts and expanding their use. Rand AND his father, amongst others, expressed many of the concerns.
To allay those concerns, they set up the layers, that were SUPPOSED to protect against abuse;
The several committed in the DOJ and FBI that were SUPPOSED to bet any applications, with each level having people SIGN OFF,
Leading to people at the top SIGN OFF, certifying the warrant met all the stringent applications.
But, the FINAL check on abuse was the Judges, and they damn well KNEW that, and that as such, THEY had the ultimate responsibility.
So, they are silent because they were complicit, or because they were lazy, figuring since its all classified, it would never be known, it really doesn’t matter. They are silent because they are exposed, to light of day, with their pants around their ankles, and no excuse.
LikeLike
Heartening to say the least, Russia’s main asset John Brennan has finally lost his Security Clearance. The minions will follow. Have a snort of vodka John, Putin may express his displeasure with a WMD cocktail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent description of Leftist thinking….
The last remaining weapon of the left
By Rick Hayes – August 15, 2018
With no platform to stand on and President Trump hitting the ball out of the economic ballpark, the left continually finds itself having to rely solely on its core strength: blatant lying and fabricating false narratives.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/08/the_last_remaining_weapon_of_the_left.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those skills were honed (or given free reign) under the O’Zero presidency. But to be truthful, it has always been there, festering like an open sore that will not heal. It has reached the odour de Marxisant.
LikeLike
If a pollster calls you, tell them
A. You’re Black
b. You Love Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
Say it once…say it loud…
LikeLiked by 2 people
OAN: Portrait of a Patriot — Devin Nunes
LikeLiked by 2 people
like
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Brennan has been leading an all out disinformation campaign to undermine the duly elected president of the United States for the last year and a half. There is no way he should be allowed to have a security clearance. This is a matter of national security, not a free speech issue. It was done to protect US, not to “get back at” the POS Brennan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO Brennan and oft expressed here for two years, Brennan is a Moscow asset as are all the minions. The Lamplighters are on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Putin has revoked his security clearance yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably doubled it.
LikeLike
😀
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
That picture is a meme waiting to happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw this posted at StealthJeff. Very interesting. Short read.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/08/15/the-weekly-standards-ties-to-fusion-gps/
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW – here’s the WS article written a week before the FBI supposedly started their counter-intel efforts against the Trump campaign.
https://www.weeklystandard.com/william-kristol/putins-party
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks to me with President Trump’s most recent tweets that he has started the offensive against the traitors. It will be interesting to see it all unfold. I am sure he has a genius level plan to bring them all to justice.
The sample ballot for the FL Primary on the 28th came in today. Although primary turnouts are lighter than a major election, I think I’m going to go to an early voting station just to have it in there just in case something happens to me. These elections are so critical.
This sample ballot is the first time I’ve seen who is running in most of the races. It annoys me how many of the decent R incumbents have primary opposition, including Matt Gaetz. Matt is the hardest working Congressman I’ve ever seen and he spends a LOT of time in the district holding events and supporting worthy causes. There is no reason there should be a primary challenge. The jerk running against him failed two years ago. Now, he trying again billing himself as “The True Conservative”. That automatically turns me off because I think of Bill Kristol and George Will. IOW, Conservative is a dirty word as far as I’m concerned.
I believe we finally have the chance to get rid of the Obama butt pimple, Barcode Nelson. I think Rick Scott can beat him but there is a no name challenger on the ballot. That guy could never beat Nelson and shouldn’t be on the ballot.
Saturday, my Congressman Matt Gaetz is having a campaign event here along with Jim Jordan. I plan to be there to show my support. I’m going to wear my Judicial Watch cap in support of draining the swamp.
LikeLiked by 6 people
See my post above about Bill Kristol
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all falling apart for them FL_Guy… they’re scrambling, but they’re already behind the curve. Sure they’re going to try to primary people and they probably will get some, but in general for every good guy they primary they’re going to get primaried by 3 MAGA’ers.
This game is OVER. Stay strong, keep doing your part and we’ll all keep doing our part, and we’re going to turn this country around. We already have, now we’re just shoveling coal in the furnace full speed ahead. We’re picking up passengers the entire way too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That term, “True Conservative”, has become so totally co-opted and perverted by the Uniparty globalist shills, that I cringe now whenever I see or hear it.
When you hear someone calling themselves a “true conservative”…run away.
It’s a dead giveaway that they are anything but true, or a conservative.
LikeLike
Breaking, smoke & power outage at Reagan Airport:
https://www.weaselzippers.us/394115-breaking-power-outage-for-all-of-reagan-national-airport-in-d-c-emergency-vehicles-smoke-visible/
LikeLike
Ok sorry thought just happened, was earlier. 😩
LikeLike
Probably had to close down the airport because they were flying in someone under cover…maybe Assange??
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Brennan is evil and continuing to spout his evil lies about Trump across national media.
Makes ya wonder why people think that people like him (and 45K others) are left at large to do their best to damage the Trump Presidency?
I guess the concept of “Sealed indictments” (as opposed to arrests) is beyond my ken?
LikeLike
All these people rushing to Brennan’s defense are going to look awfully stupid when the whole story comes out. I keep reminding myself of that when I see the over the top clips attacking Trump and defending the POS and his cohorts. It helps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great point, Joe.
LikeLike
Skeptical of “sealed indictments.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that is wishful thinking in your part due to possibly being the target of one?
Inquiring minds want to know…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whistleblower Makes Shocking IRS, Insider Trading Allegations/
By John Crudele
August 15, 2018 | 8:09pm | Updated
“A whistleblower made this shocking allegation to me last week: the IRS was tipping off members of Congress to corporate takeovers so the elected officials could profit from insider trading.
My snitch also charged that higher-level employees of the IRS also used that information to enrich themselves.
This may sound crazy but remember: Up until a few years ago members of Congress were allowed to trade stock based on information they got while performing their public duties.
It wasn’t until 2012, during President Obama’s tenure, that the practice was banned.
But the difference between what had been going on legally until 2012 and what my whistleblower is contending is enormous.
Everyone assumed that members of Congress were just profiting from things they happened to learn while working on their committees — that a drug was going to get turned down by the FDA, for instance, or that a company was sniffing around to see how regulators would feel about a merger.
That was bad enough!
What the whistleblower alleges goes well beyond that and is, quite frankly, freakin’ mind-boggling.”
https://nypost.com/2018/08/15/whistleblower-makes-shocking-irs-insider-trading-allegations/
Remainder of the article will leave you with my exact conclusion.
IRS is another WEAPONIZED/CORRUPT institution/SHUT IT DOWN.
2 WORDS/ SEALED INDICTMENTS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wr have so much corruption to clean up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS was correct when he
stated that he “inherited a MESS” …..
LikeLike
Marygrace, if you remember, it was Lois Lerner who looked the other way for YEARS, during the entire Clinton Foundation timeline.
It is so shocking, because, from what I have read, the original 501C3 was only for the library and donors WITHIN Arkansas.
Think about that one. Anyone who gave money outside the state, including the 23 or more iterations of the William J Clinton Foundation, the Global Initiative, including foreign governments and individuals…they are all illegal! The 501C3 was never AMENDED.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
FOFLOL!!!!!
LikeLike
I have never, ever heard such a disgusting comment as I heard today when it came across the wire that Andrew Cuomo said America was “never that great.” This “American” governor should be expelled from his position as Governor. And New Yorkers are ok with this? What is wrong with you people?! I have a suggestion for you Mr. Cuomo, LEAVE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Chuck Schumer, the intelligence agencies (headed up at that time by Brennan, Clapper and Comey) have “six ways to Sunday to get back at you”. That being the case, why were they allowed to retain their clearances as long as they were? Even the leader of the resistance party warned that the 3 goons could not be trusted. How can anybody argue with a straight face that they should be allowed to keep their clearances?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was a GSA contractor for 6 years with a top secret clearance that took nine months to get. ( My EX came unglued when the FBI visited her…😜)
The day the contract was over I had an “exit” interview, was thoroughly made aware of the consequences if I didn’t keep my mouth shut.
LikeLike
I assume that MSNBC hired Brennan as an “asset” because he had Security Clearance.
He is in breach of contract now… they need to fire him.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is incorrect. The fix is in from Trump admin but the lefty state commissioners are holding it back.
LikeLike
This must explain all the violence worldwide???/S
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/15/claim-global-warming-makes-police-officers-lazy/
LikeLike
No, it’s the donuts. They get a sugar rush, then crash. Then they need more donuts.
I took my grandson’s Cub Scout den on a tour of the local police station and he actually asked the cop giving us the tour where they kept their donuts.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person