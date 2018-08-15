Wednesday August 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Be Strong in the Lord
“Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of His might” (Eph. 6:10).
As Paul begins to close the letter to the Ephesians, he addresses the spiritual warfare of the Body of Christ. Paul’s instruction is for us to “be strong in the Lord, and in the power of His might.” In this spiritual battle, we need spiritual strength. As we are on the Lord’s side, Paul points us to the Lord Almighty, from Whom we are to get our strength. In this epistle, Paul has been showing believers that we are “in Christ,” in perfect, eternal union with Him. Being in Christ, we find that His life is our life and His power is our power. We, the Body, draw the strength and power for living the Christian life from our living Head.
“What is the exceeding greatness of His power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of His mighty power, which He wrought in Christ, when He raised Him from the dead…” (Eph. 1:19,20).
Being strong in the Lord and in the power of His might has to do with living by faith in the resurrection life and power which resides in every believer through Christ. The same power that raised Christ from the dead is the same power we’re to use to stand in this spiritual battle. The strength of the Christian life is dependence on God. So Paul points the Church to be “strong in the Lord,” to depend upon Him.
Before salvation, Paul says we are “without strength” (Rom. 5:6). We are weak and absolutely unable to please God or save ourselves. Salvation is only through trusting Christ, and by Him alone we have victory over sin’s penalty and punishment. After trusting Christ as our Savior, we are still weak in ourselves, and in the Christian life our sufficiency must be of God (II Cor. 3:5). Victory over sin’s power in our lives occurs the same way we are saved from sin’s penalty, by wholly trusting Christ and Him alone. His strength is more than sufficient for the battle, and we are guaranteed victory over anything Satan throws at us when we turn to our Lord (Phil. 4:13).
The question was asked in a Sunday School class: “How can we defeat Satan?” One little girl answered, “Let Jesus answer the door when Satan starts knocking.” To be instructed to be “strong in the Lord and in the power of His might” tells us that our might is not strong enough for us to be able to stand in this spiritual battle, and it tells us that we face an enemy much stronger than we are apart from Christ. Therefore we need the infinite power of our Lord in this spiritual battle, and we appropriate that strength by yielding to the indwelling Spirit, through prayer and dependence on God, and by knowledge of, faith in, and obedience to His Word, rightly divided (cf. Eph. 6:17,18).
By Pastor Kevin Sadle
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/be-strong-in-the-lord/
Eph 1:19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, 20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places,
Romans 5:6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.
2Corinthians 3:5 Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think any thing as of ourselves; but our sufficiency is of God;
Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
Eph 6:17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: 18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
JUST AFTER THE RAIN, SELWAY CRAGS WILDERNESS, IDAHO, USA
Thanks, Citizen! My adopted state is truly beautiful…
https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/idaho/10-incredible-views-of-idaho/
Stop showing off, please (Also directed at Citizen). You are inducing a state of envy in me!
Jokes aside, I’ve been to your beautiful country twice, only seen small sections, but it sure is beautiful. Something for everyone.
LOL! As #3 on the largest nations in the world list, it’s a big country. Not as big as our #2 northern neighbor–Canada, of course, which also has beautiful scenery, or #1 Russia which has 11 time zones!…but we’re sorta partial to the good old U. S. of A. So come back for another visit.
I love Idaho!!!
Nature photos are an underrated aspect of the daily open thread.
Thanks, beautiful.
Well I guess we know where Minnesota stands.
Democrat Keith Ellison wins Minnesota AG primary
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/14/democrat-keith-ellison-wins-minnesota-ag-primary-days-after-abuse-allegations-surface.html
The phony absentee paper ballots were probably already made out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful voices and harmony. Thanks, Garrison. Uplifting!
Love watching these wonderful aircraft land. My admiration goes to their pilots and all the pilots of our armed forces…
IMPRESSIVE SIGHT as a USAF FIGHTER SQUADRON of F-22 RAPTORS arrives in Germany!
Well here we go as God brings the cleansing light of truth to our world and starts to reveal all the dirty secrets and lies that have been taking the innocence of our children. We now know the Vatican to be at the heart of the darkness that has engulfed the world for centuries. As the priesthood was usurped long ago by the Luciferians and Satanists. I was raised in a family steeped in generations of Catholics. I found the dogma suffocating and hypocritical. I had a lot of cousins who were altar boys and they had such problems as they got older. Nothing was ever discussed but now I wonder.
As the Q team says below this is just the tip of the iceberg and the evil is much deeper than we can imagine.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/08/14/stunning-findings-on-report-catholic-church-abuse-pa-priests-molested-more-than-1000-children.html
House of GOD?
Only the beginning.
Those who you are taught to trust the most….
Expect MANY MANY MANY similar reports to surface from around the world.
IT GOES A LOT DEEPER.
Connected.
The choice to know will be yours.
Q
Below is the testimony the testimony of an American Carmelite Nun who escaped the convent to testify before Congress more than 3 decades ago which tells the tale of the horrific suffering and abuse these nuns experienced as dedicated and good Catholic families signed over all rights and gave their young, innocent daughters to the church for a life of service to god.
I warn you this testimony is hard to listen to and is heartbreaking but goes to the core of this deep corruption, suffering and pedophilia finally being exposed right now. I believe that we must bear witness to this darkness as we are gods army of light warriors. He is purging all this so the world can heal what’s gone on for centuries occulted in darkness.
Warm Regards fellow Treepers!! This is the great awakening and we have to love this world back into wholeness.
The Church is imperfect and sinful, as we are, and even the gates of Hell will not stand against it. But the Church is also filled with devout children of God and has 2,000 years of music, art, and soaring inspiration. I am sorry you found in suffocating; others find it liberating and supportive.
I am mostly saddened that you chose the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Mother to post such a screed.
The Church is not an organisation, it the sum of all those who through repentance and faith in Christ have come to God our Father.
Today is the celebration of the Assumption of the Blessed Mother into heaven. It is a very special day especially for Catholics and Orthodox Christians. I am not here to discuss religion, but to offer the following hymn; the harmony is lovely starting around 1:57. Take 5 minutes to close your eyes, listen, and ask the Blessed Mother to join her prayers to yours:
I am sorry if I offended you. Just trying to protect the children and share my family experience. The kingdom of heaven lies within us all, it is important that we are divinity in action.
The song is beautiful, thank you for sharing!
“divinity in action” — love it! A blessed day to you, Cheri, and thank you for your message.
Thank you. I cannot find the words, except to say, tears streaming.
