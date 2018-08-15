August 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #573

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:25 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:25 am

  White Apple says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Two things happen everyday; more people know Trump and more people know ant-America Libtards.

  Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Dog… Gone.

  Robert Smith says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:46 am

    A sign of coming FBI change through new appointments?

    WSB says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Shut it down.

    Angel Martin says:
      August 15, 2018 at 2:05 am

      Could be. James Turgal, EAD of IT left in early January. Just after the “lost” Strzok/Page texts were recovered in one day by OIG Horowitz.

      Then we had some more texts recently recovered by Horowitz, delaying the OIG release. And now we have a new Director of IT Applications and Data.

      When all the Cyber people left in June, NSB EAD Ghattas (who was supposedly a McCabe butt boy) also left.

      I don’t think these are all “routine” personnel rotations, any more than Strzok being reassigned from Muellers investigation to “Personnel” was routine.

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:46 am

  Curry Worsham says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:56 am

    [“Anatevka”]

    Omarosa, Omarosa
    Backstabbing, underhanded Omarosa
    Who else could make the left so pleased?
    Omarosa, Omarosa
    Lowlife and very whacky Omarosa
    Who tapes almost everyone she meets

    WSB says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:14 am

      OMG!!!! That is a riot!!!!!

      treehouseron says:
        August 15, 2018 at 1:24 am

        Think how crazy (in a good way) this whole family is and how nobody who didn’t live through it, will believe any of it.

        – The Patriarch of the family literally became President in his first try, publicly claims to be Batman
        – They lived at the top of a skyscraper they built themselves, with their name on it
        – They had their name in big gold letters on the side of the plane they flew around in
        – The Matriarch of the family dresses like a model everywhere she goes and is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful women in history
        – The youngest son casually is more fashionable than even his mother, either dressing like an astronaut or wearing t-shirts that say things like “the Expert” and “On your Mark Tiger Shark”

    Sunshine says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Wake up. Obvious photo-shop.

  sunnydaze says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:04 am

    This man has a post on #WalkAway FB group. He’s a former Dem who’s running Repub. now in N.C. for a state seat:

    https://www.tyforhouse.com

    sunnydaze says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:22 am

      Ty Turner is his name.

      He was actually a Dem pol in N.C., so will probably bring his former supporters along with him. (!)

      He’s a big Trump supporter who met Trump when he met with a lot of the black Pastors back in 2016, etc.

      sunnydaze says:
        August 15, 2018 at 1:36 am

        Still doing research on him. Not a Dem pol, maybe, but definitely ran for office as a Dem in the past.

        Anyway, seems like a good guy- straightforward as heck. I wish him luck.

  Dutchman says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Having given this more thought, and consideration, I DO think POTUS SHOULD apologise for the tweet, where he called Omaraso a dog,…an apology to canines, everywhere!

  citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:13 am

    WSB says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:17 am

      Should be the list for a 2020 indictment.

    treehouseron says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:31 am

      It’s probably going to be Kamala. They’ll think they need to do something to save the black vote…. and she’s going to get slaughtered. Reagan-level landslide.

      Biden’s a “f&&&&& white male” no way in hell he gets the nod. Same with Tom Steyer whoever the hell he is, and Bernie already proved he’s in it for the money and will throw the whole thing as soon as they pay him what he wants.

      That leaves Fauxahontas, and Kirsten Gillibrand who are white women. That won’t happen.

      And finally Cory Booker is a drooling moron who will probably forget to fill out the proper paperwork or something.

      Kamala Harris is going to be the nominee, and she’s going to get steamrolled. The first debate is going to be epic, people will be asking for her to drop out of the race after that debate.

      wheatietoo says:
        August 15, 2018 at 1:55 am

        Tom Steyer is a Soros-like character who has been pumping millions into leftist groups.
        His level of Trump-hate is off the charts.

        There is a good chance that Steyer is pumping money into the Antifa operation.

        Steyer is one of those hypocrite leftists who think that ‘deniers’ of their climate-change bs should be forcibly silenced.

        What’s interesting, is that the autists over at 8chan are uncovering clues that Steyer and his brother might be pedophiles.

        treehouseron says:
          August 15, 2018 at 1:58 am

          He’s a white male. Impossible for him to win the democratic nomination. Their virtue signalling is off the charts right now, nobody white can win the nomination.

          wheatietoo says:
            August 15, 2018 at 2:11 am

            That may change, after HusseinO’s crimes are exposed.
            It has to be done…to show the perils of giving a presidential candidate a pass, based on skin color.

            But Steyer’s main problem with getting elected to anything…is the fact that he has zero charisma.

          JasonD says:
            August 15, 2018 at 3:05 am

            Don’t they have rules to cover that? I thought one can “transition” to something else. Why limit it to sex? I say, let any Dem be whatever race, sex or “whatever” they want to be. At least that would be consistent. Oh right, I see the mistake I made there – never mind!

        StuckIntheMiddle says:
          August 15, 2018 at 2:37 am

          Anyone pouring $100m into impeaching the President has something to hide. Totally believable what you are saying Wheatie

      StuckIntheMiddle says:
        August 15, 2018 at 2:34 am

        Filling out the correct paperwork never bothered Democrats before. In fact they forego it most of the time in case it ends up as evidence

  rumpole2 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Maybe Trump was alluding to Led Zeppelin

  rumpole2 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Next time Trump brings a pet into the WH it should be a cat! … just sayin’

  kea says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Ron Reagan Jr: Trump Is an ‘Imbecilic Sociopath,’ Dragging the Presidency ‘Through the Gutter’

    https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/08/14/ron-reagan-jr-trump-is-an-imbecilic-sociopath-dragging-the-presidency-through-the-gutter/

    Its very clear someone did not get the charm from their father….

  Sentient says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Ilhan Omar will be the next congresswomen from MN’s 5th district, replacing Keith Ellison. That’s OK. It’s entirely possible that MN’s congressional delegation will be 6 GOP out of 8 – an increase of 3 Republicans.

  FL_GUY says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:36 am

    My Opinion on The Current State of Politics in the USA Part 1 of 2

    I have been a casual observer of politics since childhood. I guess it was impossible not to be exposed to it because during the early years of TV (I was a BIG TV fan) you were exposed to Presidential politics whether you wanted it or not. From the week long, prime time and BORING coverage of the D-Rat and R conventions during summer break from school to the launch of the televised Presidential debates, if you watched TV, you could not help but be exposed to it.

    My family was always apolitical. It was never an issue or point of discussion. I probably knew more about what was going on politically than they did, at least what the media-rats wanted people to know (I watched TV and read the Newspaper every day from the time I could read). I attended my first Presidential political rally in 1968 even though I was too young to vote, I was old enough to drive and I was curious. It was an interesting slice of history and a good experience because it gave me a baseline to evaluate the amazing President Trump Rallies.

    In the 1960 campaign, the first one I was old enough to pay attention, I believe the National mood was such that it didn’t matter which party won the election, things would be ok. That line of thinking went down the tubes as the 1960s progressed. IMHO, LBJ started the slide to the current, treasonous, career criminal D-Rat party.

    At any rate, the current reality is that the party in charge DOES make a serious difference. We have the D-Rats who are traitors and criminals whose goal is totalitarian socialism with the destruction of the middle class, overthrowing the American people by importing third world thugs and wide spread poverty as their goal.

    Then we have the Rinos. Greedy, short sighted POSs who are bought by the globullists. They profit and live big while their constituents suffer(e.g. Lyin’ Ryan). They have all the money they need to attempt to buy elections. However, as was demonstrated with HilLIARy, massive money is not enough anymore.

    Basically, what has happened is that the D-Rat party has degenerated into the SDS, SLA and Weather Underground etc. of the 1960s and 1970s (remember these clowns were mostly elitist rich kids who killed people with bombs and burned down buildings – the stretch limo revolutionaries). The D-Rats today use terrorist tactics against anyone who oppose them. Also, they have paid agent provocateurs cause civil unrest at opposition events just like the brown shirts of Nazi Germany; attack and shut down political opponents, terrorize opposition supporters, vandalize opposition political signs, vandalize property and physically assault opposition. Hitler got away with it because the media was not telling the truth to the general population, just like the media-rats of today. Hitler got away with it because the German judiciary was on board with the Nazis just like the Obama and Clinton black robed criminals today.

    Thus, in the present, it is NOT politics as usual. The opposition party is actually an ENEMY, not an opposing viewpoint. Their heroes are the Castros, Chavezes and any other totalitarian regime who controls every aspect of the people they rule. That is what the current D-Rats would like for the USA. They have been working at it for years, going after small things which over time has added up to much larger things. For instance, they have always resented the fact that average people could afford air conditioning to be comfortable. Heck, even my blue collar, barely getting by family could run the window AC unit 60 years ago to be more comfortable in the miserably humid FL summers. But now? Well, in the 90s, they manufactured a fairy tale about how AC gas was damaging the Ozone layer (Long since proven to be B$) and these EVIL gases had to be done away with and replaced with ever more inefficient and more expensive substitutes while putting outrageous rules and regulations on the people who work on them. Now, with the inefficient gas, AC units which use to last for 20-30 years now last about 10 years (If you are lucky and cost more to run than the old units because they are so inefficient). All due to the fact that these EVIL people, the D-Rat/leftists, do not want We the People to be comfortable in the summer. Hell, they even have a war against ice makers in the fridge! How insane is that? There are many, many other examples of the D-Rats trying to micro-manage the lives of everyone.

    Kent says:
      August 15, 2018 at 2:06 am

      Thank your for posting your thoughts and experiences….I take it you are few years older than me…probably around ten years….

      Like you I thought it really didn’t matter which party held whatever offices….I was a political agnostic….I figured they had our nations best interests in mind.

      Obama changed that….specifically how he dealt with Iran was my initial wake up call…I realized how contorted our federal government and elements of our society had become as his presidency unfolded…

      I came to regret my complacency and I ‘woke up’ and began to really pay attention…

      I felt alone for so long…many years…as I watched my nation transformed by liberal and media lies…but then….I found The Treehouse….

      And this is where I come to find The Truth…I love Sundance’s articles and knowledge and so many commenters are so very intelligent and articulate…American Thinker is another favorite.

      In conclusion…..please keep posting….I find your viewpoint refreshing and supportive.

      MAGA….for our grandchildren and all of the world……

      MAGA

  MAGAbear says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Funny watching Fox or listening to talk radio and hearing them with “new” information about the Russian hoax stuff having read about it here at the Treehouse months ago. CTH is waaay ahead of the crowd on muh Russia. 🙂

    Harry Lime says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:46 am

      I don’t even look in the rear view mirror anymore. I stay here…and I don’t blink for fear of missing something. It’s been one hell of a ride!

  FL_GUY says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:38 am

    My Opinion on The Current State of Politics in the USA Part 2 of 2

    I for one cannot see how anyone in their right mind would ever vote for someone who aligns with the D-Rats. That’s why the D-Rats have created voting blocks that are compelled to vote D-Rat. Welfare people, some unions (e.g. NEA) and gov employees are rewarded for voting D-Rats. The D-Rats bring in third world ignorant and illiterate people in hopes they will be their next big, controlled voting block (The D-Rats are losing the blacks). The D-Rats plan is for We the People to lose; our money, our freedom, our way of life, basically, EVERYTHING that we hold dear while they rule over us and live like Kings.

    People never took primaries seriously in the past because they assumed the candidates were all the same; just Americans who would do the right thing but maybe take a different approach on how to do it. But if that ever was true, it has NOT been true since the 1990s and the Slick Willie corruption (Remember, Judicial Watch was founded to bring the Clinton’s to justice – Motto: No One is Above the Law). Now in the present, the primaries are critical because we have to weed out, if possible, the Rinos and loser Rs and get a President Trump supporting R running against the D-Rat. And then, for the campaign leading up to Nov, it needs to be scorched earth against the D-Rats. IMHO, they don’t need to be just beaten, they each need to be destroyed. JMO

    Look at each election, whether a special, primary or the big show in Nov as a battle against a vicious enemy. The D-Rats are self-declared enemies of the country. The are the spawn of Bill Ayers, the SDS the SLA, the Weather Underground, CPUSA and every other subversive group you can name. We have to make the MONSTER VOTE happen again in Nov 2018. The survival of the USA depends on making more Rs and eliminating as many D-Rats as possible. Let’s make them such a minority that they have no say so. Let’s make the Rs so large that the Rinos cannot hold the majority hostage by threatening to leave if they don’t get their way.

    President Trump is going to be working to get out the vote and we need to do our part with our families and friends. Bill Ayers is a D-Rat and supported Obama. Is that who people really want to vote for? Domestic terrorists and despot enablers? Do people really want to pay higher taxes and have high unemployment? I don’t think so.

    Also, examine the people running locally. This is really where the GOP foundation for the State is built. For example, here in Escambia county, there is a race for my county commissioner district. They are all calling themselves Rs. One has sent a lot of expensive mailers that don’t say where he really stands on things. Today, I got a mailer from another candidate that had the headline: Candidate X Will Stand with President Trump to Defend the Constitution with a picture of the candidate and President Trump. The sub-headings were: Protect the 2nd Amendment, Outlaw sanctuary cities, stand up for LEO, Protect freedom of speech and moral values. Well, this guy has my vote on the 28th!

    Get involve locally. I’m making an effort Sat to attend a Matt Gaetz/ Jim Jordan event. Find out when there are events in your area and if the local GOP says there aren’t any, tell them to get busy and have some events NOW!

  cthulhu says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:44 am

    Just a stream of consciousness rant —

    Presstitute: “Is it possible that Donald Trump has ever uttered the N-word?”

    Staffer: “What year were you born?”

    Presstitute: “Um, 1986….why?”

    Staffer: “In 1986, Donald Trump was 39 years old. You were shitting in diapers. Are you trying to say that you have developed since then and he hasn’t? Are you trying to say that he did things before you were born that are more important than your entire life? I mean, we can take that and run with that, but we want to be really sure that’s the path you’re taking……”

  yucki says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Brad Johnson on Senator Dianne Feinstein, and the Chinese spy PART I

  yucki says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Sweden – How dare our President diss the self-described “humanitarian superpower”?!

    Florida, the Sunshine State gets its own royal residents! Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her American financier husband announce they are relocating to Florida with their three children
    The Swedish royal court announced this month that Madeleine, 36, and her husband Chris O’Neill, 44, are heading to the Sunshine State this fall
    The couple is moving with their three children: Princess Leonore, four, Prince Nicolas, three, and Princess Adrienne, four months
    In a press release, the Swedish royal court explained that the timing felt right for the family because the ‘children are still in pre-school age’

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-6059889/Princess-Madeleine-Sweden-moving-Florida-family.html

    yucki says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:55 am

      From GoV:
      Swedish Cities Hit by Arson Attacks

      Our Swedish correspondent Svenne Tvaerskaegg sends this report on the wave of arson jihad that has been sweeping through culturally enriched neighborhoods in Swedish cities for the last couple of days. In addition to his suggested YouTube search, I recommend searching for images and videos using the word “bilbrand” (car fire), followed by a the name of a Swedish city. You’ll find some amazing photos that way.

      https://gatesofvienna.net/2018/08/swedish-cities-hit-by-arson-attacks/

      kea says:
        August 15, 2018 at 2:04 am

    kea says:
      August 15, 2018 at 1:58 am

      Hmmm I wonder why they left Sweden….. Hmmmmmm no wait I can’t think of ANY reason why they would leave wonderful Sweden…. run by women or I think they are women…. HMmmmmmmmmmmm

      Kent says:
        August 15, 2018 at 2:15 am

        amish terrorists..that’s why they left…ask me how I know this…

        kea says:
          August 15, 2018 at 2:19 am

          OMG I had no idea that amish were that bad… 😉 Tell me more.

          yucki says:
            August 15, 2018 at 2:33 am

            (This hits hard. I had to stop after half, finish the next day.)
            One people, One Party – The history about the Swedish Social Democratic Party

            For over 100 years, the Social Democrats have been the biggest and most influential political party in Sweden. For just as long, they have managed to keep their history away from school books and the public debate. Therefore, it is no wonder that so few people are aware of the actual historical foundation of the Social Democrats, even among political representatives within the party.

            The Social Democrats have a unique position in Swedish history. No other party has had such power and influence over the Swedish society and its population. No other party has controlled and censored media to the extent that the Social Democrats have done.

            No other party has made racial biology a science and divided the population by race and conducted medical experiments on helpless patients. No other Swedish party has systematically and forcefully sterilized its own population. No other Swedish party has, to such an extent, helped Nazi Germany and refused Jews a sanctuary. No other Swedish party has, to such a degree, deprived women the possibility to bring children to the world.

            This is the story of the Social Democrats, as it’s never been told before.

            kea says:
              August 15, 2018 at 2:37 am

              https://ktla.com/2018/08/14/open-air-public-urinals-cause-controversy-among-paris-residents/

              Open-Air Public Urinals Causing Controversy in Paris

              The new urinals, housed in flower boxes, aren’t subtle — they’re fully exposed on street corners, painted bright red, and have nearby signs advertising their presence.

              One in particular, located near the Notre Dame cathedral, has drawn attention for its view of the River Seine.

              “I think installing a urinal in the streets of Paris for those who don’t respect their surroundings is a good idea, ”

              Yes this will help with the migrant population….

  yucki says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:58 am

    A Somali and a Turk go to a car wash in The Netherlands…

  Curry Worsham says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:03 am

    Wow! The writing is on the wall.

  kea says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:31 am

  andyocoregon says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:43 am

    I won’t listen to his music anymore. If it comes on the radio, I’ll turn the channel.

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/08/13/jimmy-buffett-florida-governor-race/

