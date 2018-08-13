President Trump MAGA Campaign Speech in Utica, New York – 5:45pm Livestream

President Trump speaks at a joint fundraiser in Utica, New York on behalf of GOP Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. The event marks Trump’s first visit to Upstate New York since being elected in 2016.  Anticipated start time 5:45 – 6:00pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

Fox News LivestreamAlternate Livestream #1GST Livestream Link

146 Responses to President Trump MAGA Campaign Speech in Utica, New York – 5:45pm Livestream

  1. andyocoregon says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Cuomo is a complete fool. A loony liberal fool.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      You are absolutely right! Our President is 100% correct. NY sits on a boatload of LNG. However, with Cuomo as the Governor, he will never ever decide to frack. The Evironmentalist in NYC where I live would rather see NY get destroyed before they ever would allow fracking.

      Good for Pennsylvania and Ohio for taking the LNG from NY. At least those states are creating incredible jobs and opportunities for their people.

      Last year NY had more people leave than California. For those that are able to pickup and take their businesses with them, they are leaving in record numbers. The only reason why NY is able to get away with State and Local Taxes that are through the roof is because of Wall Street being located in NYC. These MORONS should be having a parade to thank our President for the incredible Stock Market. Because the Markets are booming, NYC and NYS are able to take in an enormous amount of tax dollars.

      Otherwise, we would be absolutely broke!

      • Minnie says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:09 pm

        Family left NYS 2 years ago when Cuomo stated “we don’t need you”

        I’m right behind them when I retire 👍

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:51 pm

        “However, with Cuomo as the Governor, he will never ever decide to frack.”

        that would produce an economic boom that would swell the population of western and central NY. That would be antithetical to Herr Cuomo’s master plan to increase the population of downstate to sway the next census to strip upstate of a one seat republication majority in the senate.

      • wrd9 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:07 pm

        Upstate NY needs to secede and start fracking.

      • wrd9 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:07 pm

        Upstate NY needs to secede and start fracking.

      • Texian says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:53 pm

        The EPA is just another tool.. It’s all about money and power.. They don’t want the people of new york outside of new york city to gain wealth and power and thusly chip away at their iron grip control.. Your own government.. bullshtting the people.. are keeping you new yorkers from becoming millionaires..

        Example: I know of some family friends.. they had 200 acres.. shale plays came along.. they now receive around 950K a month in royalties..

        “They loaded up the truck and moved to Beverly..”.. Houston that is..

        • G. Combs says:
          August 13, 2018 at 11:09 pm

          “….Example: I know of some family friends.. they had 200 acres.. shale plays came along.. they now receive around 950K a month in royalties……”

          DARN!!! We sit on 100+ acres of gas but now have a DemonRat governor here in NC so NO FRACKING…. GRRrrr. (THe mortgage takes hubby’s entire SS check plus part of mine so we really could use the $$}

      • Michael Wallace says:
        August 13, 2018 at 10:30 pm

        The Prez touches on something I think. He should speak about every chance. Go to the black pastors and ask do you want jobs? Well paying jobs? The answer will be yes. Then say there are thousands of them thousands in Utica as soon as NY starts fracking. Which will happen when you stop voting for dims.

    • Jedi9 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      Not to mention he looks like a Mobster! Probably is for all I know!

  2. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    “Claudia, your opponent is a puppet of Schumer.” I love our President because he tells it like it is.
    I also love him because he truly loves New York and knows we are cursed with the most horrible state government possible.

    • andyocoregon says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      Oh, you obviously haven’t heard about Oregon’s state government. We are far more cursed than New York. Our governor is a far left liberal admittedly bisexual moron.

      • Niagara Frontier says:
        August 13, 2018 at 6:15 pm

        You may be right, and I might be too harsh on NYS since I’m a relative newbie to this state.

        From what I see, the state government’s plan A solution for every problem is: TAX. If that doesn’t work, they will try plan B: TAX. Rinse and repeat all the way to Plan Z, which is TAX.

      • Cheri Lawrence says:
        August 13, 2018 at 6:34 pm

        Or California, they have ruined some of the most beautiful property on earth (CA, OR, WA, NY) plus decimated the middle class. We are now the lower class, the lower class is homeless and the average cost of an 890 sf home in the silicon valley is $2.5M. I rent a 2 bedroom apartment (~850 sf) across the bay from San Francisco for $2,200 per month. It is insanity!! Unchecked greed (taxes and regulations) and government corruption not market driven!!

        • Leucothea says:
          August 13, 2018 at 9:13 pm

          I live in a town of one thousand which is within a city of 400,000. My house is paid off, cost 142,000 and would be over a million in California. We have an acre, large garden and 2 billionaire neighbors. 3400 sq feet. Property tax 1,800. Lock the doors when we go on vacation. We have our own police. Raised 3 children who never got a traffic ticket.

      • Patrick S says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:27 pm

        Yeah well I’m in CA. Hold my beer…

      • donna kovacevic says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:34 pm

        OMG!!! All the good things I read here. God Bless You All!

      • Carrie2 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:37 pm

        Andy, and don’t forget CA a real dictator state and deeply in debt in spite of constantly rising taxes but the money disappears!! and nothing done.

    • clive hoskin says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      Just think.What would happen if President Trump moved all the”Public Serpents”job out of state,say to RED states.That alone would drain the”Swamp” by about 50% at least and he would have”Loyal”employees,who love their country and the Constitution.I would call that a win,win,would it not?

      • Carrie2 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:45 pm

        clive, there was a new republican elected to the House and wanted to get a bill that would make being in DC no more for elected/hired representatives but back in their own state/city/ district and deal via real time video any business. This would keep them under our eyes, and would not be receiving huge salaries for some 133 days of attempted!! work, no collusion, no lobbyists allowed, no outside donor money taken or immediately removed. Reality: no way did the House even allow this bill and underlined how we are being ripped off by their greed and power hungry way of wasting time and our money and continue to block us and our President literally for money as most come out millionaires! A great idea that we should pursue and save a huge hunk of money by not having them work/live in DC and no more sneaky work against us and our country. In other words, we must take back the reins.

      • LafnH20 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 11:04 pm

        E-Commute
        Video conferencing
        Eat lunch Downtown

        Each State has a Capital ..
        Right
        They can hang out There.

        Maybe a couple/few days a month in DC.
        Maybe..
        – Some pending Legislation to vote
        on.
        – Shake hands. Legislate for Your
        Bosses. You know.. The People
        who put you where you are. Make
        the best deal you can…. For Them!
        – Conduct Other Official “Peoples”
        Business as needed
        – Now, get ur butt back here.

  3. andyocoregon says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    And Maxine Waters is even dumber. She is the new face of the Democrat Party. She and Antifa are today’s liberals.

    • Carrie2 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      Andy, I think Maxipad is losing to the empty brain democrat Cortez in NY. She is even dumber than Waters. Pelosi getting worse daily, so many others way past their sell buy dates going into dementia but greediness keeps them there and not doing the job we elected/hired them to do. I think with Jordan as Speaker, we will see a lot of changes in the House in our and our President’s favor!

    • GB Bari says:
      August 13, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      That’s what really ticks me off.

      Mad Maxine isn’t so dumb. She may speak like a moron, but……

      She’s got the mansion, probably $ million in the bank, and with her seat in Congress is making way more than just her salary each month she stays in office.

      Then she’ll get a gold plated medical benefits package along with her fat retirement.

      All on our tax dollars.

      She’s dumb like a fox, all the way to the bank.
      There is no justice.
      Yet.

  4. LafnH20 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    ‘Nother Mason Jar…
    Coming up..

    TY, SD

  5. bullnuke says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    He cracks me up. “Anyone who runs against Trump will suffer”. 😂😂😂

  6. andyocoregon says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    I can hear tonight’s Fake Evening News on TV…..

    “Trump advocated blowing up wind generators and shooting them, too”.

  7. woohoowee says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    “…and that’s a lot of jobs because we’re building it all here…”

    🙂

  8. woohoowee says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    “…we’re imposing tariffs…”

    🙂

  9. woohoowee says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    “…it’s not stupid trade…”

    LOL!

  10. Minnie says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    “We’ve begun building The Wall”

    👏 👏 👏

    • quintrillion says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      Chanting started/ Build That Wall/ President Trump smiles. $1.6 B spent plus another $1.6 Billion, another 80 miles. Asking for another $5 Billion. …

  11. littleflower481 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    What happened…all of the vids just shut down

    • quintrillion says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:59 pm

      I think they were all feeding off of the Fox stream and when that stopped they all did. I went back and re-watched it all and it ended at the same place..

  12. Elizabeth Carter says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    I came here to find out why the videos shut down.

  13. LafnH20 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Who wants to have Energy when you have subsidies.

    If Planting seeds (subsidies) in OUR orchard (Windmills)…
    Prepare to pay for your fruits.

    They need to pay for their Fruit$
    Right?
    Fair is Fair

    If you can’t make it without Subsidies..
    A.k.a.. OUR Tax$$$

    Well..
    Bye!

    • Carrie2 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      Lafn, and now Tesla is looking for monies outside the USA and I wonder when will he pay all the money he took from us and now realizes no more will be coming, so he goes to the ME to see if they will help him with money. Hope they say NO!

  14. quintrillion says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    All live streams have stopped. What’s up with that youtube?

  15. Golfbro11 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    DEEP STATE is freaking out. He was just getting ready to lay into Stretch Pelosi too!

  16. oldschool says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Watching POTUS and hearing him use humor but seriously speaking to this small gathering is just what our nation needs to hear and watch. He said, ” they are resist, we are MAGA, big difference.” THIS is who our POTUS is. I feel so strongly that an oval address would be of some help to calm our country and allow them to see what msm hides. Rallies are fun but go only so far. A prime time oval, pleeease.

  17. LafnH20 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Folks need to have Their OWN “Epiphany”
    Imho

    The Big Ugly…

    “As the Americans learned so painfully in Earth’s final century, free flow of information is the only safeguard against tyranny. The once-chained people whose leaders at last lose their grip on information flow will soon burst with freedom and vitality, but the free nation gradually constricting its grip on public discourse has begun its rapid slide into despotism.
    Beware of he who would deny you access to information, for in his heart he dreams himself your master.”

    -Commissioner Pravin Lal
    Alpha Centauri
    FARAXIS GAMES

  18. Elizabeth Carter says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    All of the youtube feeds went down at once. There were protestors in Utica. I checked the local TV and they don’t have any info yet about it.
    http://www.wktv.com/

  19. TheLastDemocrat says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    I was in “upstate” recently.

    Common comments were “we don’t even have money to fix the roads,” and “we are taxed to death.”

    Those two things together?

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      Just like many other places in the country, what’s bleeding the state now and into the future are exploding pension and employee/retiree benefit costs. It’s happening at all levels of government.

      • H.R. says:
        August 13, 2018 at 7:57 pm

        Yup. We no longer have government. We have pension plans.

        The only thing we can do now is eliminate government and just directly fund pension plans. Maybe establish a lottery to determine who wins a retirement fund and just skip funding government employees altogether.

      • Jedi9 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:02 pm

        I know all too well in what you are talking about! Having spent my college years in Buffalo, NY the Old Oligarchy is well entrenched there! Of course the same can be said for the rest of the state! The State assembly always meeting behind closed doors and could never deliver a budget on time! It’s no wonder too that Sheldon Silver was indicted on corruption charges and found guilty is small pittenance for the level of corruption yet to be exposed! Unions are a very big part of that IMO! I am actually surprised the state much like California hasn’t gone bankrupt yet! 13.5% tax rate, the highest in the country is insane and is a reason I moved out years ago! Sigh!

      • jleonard14 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:52 pm

        This will be one of DJT’s greatest accomplishments in his second term. All government pensioners will be offered a buyout of their defined benefit plan (lifetime pension payments). It will be their choice and going forward a defined contribution plan (401K) will be the future for all. Maybe they can only invest in government treasury bonds. No amount of cuts in spending or reduction of departments will come close to solving our debt like this move would. I hope Kudlow and crew know this must happen.

        • Carrie2 says:
          August 13, 2018 at 9:59 pm

          jleonard14, no way a 40l for us because we are invested for some time in a company that knows how to handle money and no prime or hedge garbage. We have never gotten less than 7% return and when the Dow went up that Monday to $26K, we called in to take out the percentage we must after age 70 1/2 and between our two separate accounts we get more than $70K that day. Feels good not to have 40l1 as each time it was less and/or nothing gained and this in different businesses and “providers”. I was 5 different ones and lost in every one.

        • WSB says:
          August 13, 2018 at 10:06 pm

          401Ka suck up fees. All should be privately managed IRA’s. Individual companies could still contribute for a tax write off.

      • Bendix says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:22 pm

        A man named Larry Littlefield used to blog on that topic at a site called Room Eight.
        He’s very liberal otherwise, but he gives an honest picture of what the politicians have done with pensions in New York.

        And the poor clerk who spent 20 years on her feet working a low level state job gets blamed for even HAVING a pension.

        • H.R. says:
          August 13, 2018 at 9:55 pm

          Bendix: “And the poor clerk who spent 20 years on her feet working a low level state job […]”

          …rubber stamping permits and collecting a fee for something that we should be free to do without “government permission” let alone charging us for the “privilege.”

          We could immediately eliminate 50% or more of government employees if they’d stop charging us for what we should be able choose to do as a free citizen, according to our own inclinations.
          🤬💀😡⚡️💥👎😡

          (I’m ignoring for the moment that some amount of rules are necessary to keep a complex civilization running smoothly and public infrastructure; just hitting on the myriad unnecessary fees and the attendant record keeping.)

    • Bendix says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Yes, because the permanent political class has spent it all on themselves, their families, and their cronies.
      Look at idiot Cuomo’s economic development giveaway ideas that people are going to go to prison over.

      • H.R. says:
        August 13, 2018 at 10:09 pm

        Cuomo: “Hey taxpayers. We just blew hundreds of millions of dollars on… well, you got nothing. Oops. Sorry. But good news! We have a better idea to waste your money this time. Trust me.”

    • WSB says:
      August 13, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      There are literally abandoned buildings standing at 85 degree angles, they are so ready to fall down. Even Cooperstown looks terrible.

      Every little town looks like a shadow.

  20. Burma says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Tenney’s my rep. I haven’t been happy with some of her votes, and until now I’ve been a bit on the fence about her; however, I am overjoyed to see her standing with Trump. I have gone from being lukewarm to being willing to do whatever I can to support her through this election.

  21. Fools Gold says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Just got thru suffering thru gowdy on fox. It’s obvious to me he’s in love with himself. My WAG is he and Ryan are hooked up for a run at the White House next round and that’s the sole purpose of his me too movement….

  22. Sporty says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Dobbs just referenced the Treehouse.

  24. DanO64 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Hi Lou.

  25. Jedi9 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Right after returning from an 18 month deployment in Iraq, one of the first things I did was take a drive From Buffalo to Cooperstown to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame! That part of New York is so beautiful and was one of the best vacations I ever experienced! The rolling green mountains, the vistas of lakes and the laid back people within the sleepy towns I passed through was amazing! Along the way I also got to visit the Soccer Hall if Fame in Oneonta and had great pizza served by the nicest people! Summers in upstate New York are truly magical!

    • Bendix says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      One reason I don’t just move. That, and where would I go?
      Glad you had an enjoyable trip after experiencing Iraq.

      • Jedi9 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 10:27 pm

        Oh I agree! I would move back if it weren’t for the high Taxes and the corruption of Government. One the biggest deterrents for me is the anti-gun laws too, I am a gun owner so this is a big issue for me if ever deciding to return back to New York.

    • Bebop777 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      Thank you, Jedi9, for acknowledging all the nice things about that area. I grew up in central New York myself (not far from Utica/Syracuse area) in a pretty quiet “one horse town,” as my late dad would call it. Going fishing on a lake on a lazy summer afternoon, biking up and down the rolling hills (I was a very fit kid/teen on my 10 speed bike!), getting unpasteurized freshly made cider at the old cider mill every fall, even picking wild and plentiful blackberries/raspberries (if you knew the “secret” places)—that and more, is all a lovely memory. I was lucky to have that—and hope that area bounces back with some serious industry.

      I’m impressed our president went there—an area forgotten (and even despised) by the Cuomos and other riff raff Dems who have been running New York State far too long!

      • Jedi9 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 10:59 pm

        I know exactly what you are talking about! I love autumn cider and hayrides! I grew up in York Town, and then later my family moved to Saratoga Springs to be closer to the horses my mother loved and raised. Spent a good 10 years in Buffalo going to college and made many trips on the I- 90 going to Syracuse at the famed carrier Dome for concerts and basketball games. Great city too! Once saw U2 in concert there! I also think New York Maple Syrup is way better than Vermont or Canadian by a country mile; and yes those Adirondack Summer vacations were the best fishing on the Saranacs I ever had, Lake George, Lake Placid were the best memories I have. Oh and yes I knew the secret places to pick wild strawberries, blueberries and raspberries that you speak of! Funny you mention that, I was just thinking recently about how that tastes so much better than the store bought! I sure do miss New York, but to be honest I am not sure I can return given the current taxation and political issues I have with the state. New York is still one of the most beautiful states in the country IMO. OH and how can I forget the first snow fall? A light blanket of snow right before Christmas, when all is quiet and all you can hear is the gentle snow flakes hitting the ground? Or the burning leaves and wet grass of Autumn? Sure do miss the four seasons of New York!

  26. duchess01 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Listening without interruption here – Trump TV Network

    SIMPLY AMAZING 🔴 President Trump EXPLOSIVE Speech to Supporters in New York – August 13, 2018

  27. CNN_sucks says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    NYC is a hopeless case. Town are overrun by corrupt socialists.

  28. AngelOne says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Rep Stefanik…..I rewatched her Comey grilling and was struck by her “Russia hacked the RNC too” questions getting Comey on the record as well as the Yahoo hack which was blamed on Russia.

    Let’s go back to the leak days and Pages favorite reporter Devlin Barret, here he is “breaking” the Russia hacked the RNC too narrative which states a “less aggressive” attack on the RNC even though admittedly the ” Russians” had easy access to the DNC with podesta. Curious timing and narrative construction. Makes you wonder if any attempt to hack the RNC was done by Crowd strike and their chairman former FBI guy Shawn Henry given the timing and specificity of leaked narrative…

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/republican-national-committee-security-foiled-russian-hackers-1481850043

  29. 335blues says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Trump should be informed that the video feed was turned off.
    He should find out why. If this is youtube censoring the President
    they should be held accountable.

  30. thedoc00 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    It is great that the President is in up-state NY. Very close attention needs to be paid to HR District NY-25 because the Republicans plan on stealing it and it may be a district that can be flipped due to economically depressed Rochester. The Republican who seemed to have chance is being hunted by the Democrat Party via the legal system.

  31. FL_GUY says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    So now the media-rats are censoring the President? The speech was really rolling and then it was cut off in mid-sentence. I am really annoyed by this act. I hope we can find access to the entire speech because it was another great one.

  32. Fools Gold says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Listing and reading accomplishments is the ticket. How does D’s argue? They can’t, red white & blue wave coming? Hell Yes!

  33. Trumper says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Proud of our President Trump everyday he gets things done for America, God bless our brave commander and chief.

  34. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Since the earliest days of the election I would watch all of Trump’s speeches. I have never been more riveted and I catch myself grinning ear to ear through them from beginning to end. It’s a strange thing. Trump is not a particularly great wit nor an exceptional orator. But I just grin and grin. As a kid I did work on the 1980 John Anderson campaign. But I have to go back that far to even approximate a similar effect. Maybe it’s because he’s a businessman. Maybe it’s because I have a radar for being ‘handled’ and I hate political platitudes. Go Trump!

  35. V.I.G. says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Giuliani, just drooped Brennan, as the ring master of this whole mess.

    Massive shot across the bow.

  36. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Yes he did…….and I don’t think it was across the bow……must have hit just below the waterline.

