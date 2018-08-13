President Trump MAGA Campaign Speech in Utica, New York – 5:45pm Livestream

President Trump speaks at a joint fundraiser in Utica, New York on behalf of GOP Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. The event marks Trump’s first visit to Upstate New York since being elected in 2016. Anticipated start time 5:45 – 6:00pm EST
Fox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream #1 – GST Livestream Link
Cuomo is a complete fool. A loony liberal fool.
You are absolutely right! Our President is 100% correct. NY sits on a boatload of LNG. However, with Cuomo as the Governor, he will never ever decide to frack. The Evironmentalist in NYC where I live would rather see NY get destroyed before they ever would allow fracking.
Good for Pennsylvania and Ohio for taking the LNG from NY. At least those states are creating incredible jobs and opportunities for their people.
Last year NY had more people leave than California. For those that are able to pickup and take their businesses with them, they are leaving in record numbers. The only reason why NY is able to get away with State and Local Taxes that are through the roof is because of Wall Street being located in NYC. These MORONS should be having a parade to thank our President for the incredible Stock Market. Because the Markets are booming, NYC and NYS are able to take in an enormous amount of tax dollars.
Otherwise, we would be absolutely broke!
Family left NYS 2 years ago when Cuomo stated “we don’t need you”
I’m right behind them when I retire 👍
Me, too, Minnie!
“However, with Cuomo as the Governor, he will never ever decide to frack.”
that would produce an economic boom that would swell the population of western and central NY. That would be antithetical to Herr Cuomo’s master plan to increase the population of downstate to sway the next census to strip upstate of a one seat republication majority in the senate.
That is crazy! How does this guy keep getting elected? New York politics is as corrupt as they come!
Upstate NY needs to secede and start fracking.
Upstate NY needs to secede and start fracking.
The EPA is just another tool.. It’s all about money and power.. They don’t want the people of new york outside of new york city to gain wealth and power and thusly chip away at their iron grip control.. Your own government.. bullshtting the people.. are keeping you new yorkers from becoming millionaires..
Example: I know of some family friends.. they had 200 acres.. shale plays came along.. they now receive around 950K a month in royalties..
“They loaded up the truck and moved to Beverly..”.. Houston that is..
“….Example: I know of some family friends.. they had 200 acres.. shale plays came along.. they now receive around 950K a month in royalties……”
DARN!!! We sit on 100+ acres of gas but now have a DemonRat governor here in NC so NO FRACKING…. GRRrrr. (THe mortgage takes hubby’s entire SS check plus part of mine so we really could use the $$}
The Prez touches on something I think. He should speak about every chance. Go to the black pastors and ask do you want jobs? Well paying jobs? The answer will be yes. Then say there are thousands of them thousands in Utica as soon as NY starts fracking. Which will happen when you stop voting for dims.
Not to mention he looks like a Mobster! Probably is for all I know!
“Claudia, your opponent is a puppet of Schumer.” I love our President because he tells it like it is.
I also love him because he truly loves New York and knows we are cursed with the most horrible state government possible.
Oh, you obviously haven’t heard about Oregon’s state government. We are far more cursed than New York. Our governor is a far left liberal admittedly bisexual moron.
You may be right, and I might be too harsh on NYS since I’m a relative newbie to this state.
From what I see, the state government’s plan A solution for every problem is: TAX. If that doesn’t work, they will try plan B: TAX. Rinse and repeat all the way to Plan Z, which is TAX.
I reside in Nassau County, one of THE highest property taxed countries in the entire country.
*SPIT*
Retirement cannot come soon enough.
Wow, I had no idea. I thought mine were bad. The median for your county (Nassau) is $8,711/yr. Ouch!
If you pay real estate tax…do you really own it or just renting from the government?
I used to live in Nassau County. I now live in the second highest taxed state, Connecticut. Home of the two biggest liars in the Senate. Time to move again.
It might change if a Republican gets elected as governor in CT. Vote for Stefanowski for governor in tomorrow’s primary. Art Laffer wrote or endorsed his economic plan.
I’m here in Suffolk County. 22 years in this state. I am leaving in June, 2019 after my daughter graduates from H.S. I won’t let the door hit me on the way out. Moving to my farm in NW PA. Finally!
Ha!! I will probably move closer to family, as well, in NEPA 👍
No you aren’t being too harsh.
Whatever you think, it is ten times worse.
We have the most corrupt legislature in the country.
I agree 1000+%. Our swamp in NYS is as big and as deep as DC.
Or California, they have ruined some of the most beautiful property on earth (CA, OR, WA, NY) plus decimated the middle class. We are now the lower class, the lower class is homeless and the average cost of an 890 sf home in the silicon valley is $2.5M. I rent a 2 bedroom apartment (~850 sf) across the bay from San Francisco for $2,200 per month. It is insanity!! Unchecked greed (taxes and regulations) and government corruption not market driven!!
I live in a town of one thousand which is within a city of 400,000. My house is paid off, cost 142,000 and would be over a million in California. We have an acre, large garden and 2 billionaire neighbors. 3400 sq feet. Property tax 1,800. Lock the doors when we go on vacation. We have our own police. Raised 3 children who never got a traffic ticket.
Yeah well I’m in CA. Hold my beer…
OMG!!! All the good things I read here. God Bless You All!
Andy, and don’t forget CA a real dictator state and deeply in debt in spite of constantly rising taxes but the money disappears!! and nothing done.
Just think.What would happen if President Trump moved all the”Public Serpents”job out of state,say to RED states.That alone would drain the”Swamp” by about 50% at least and he would have”Loyal”employees,who love their country and the Constitution.I would call that a win,win,would it not?
clive, there was a new republican elected to the House and wanted to get a bill that would make being in DC no more for elected/hired representatives but back in their own state/city/ district and deal via real time video any business. This would keep them under our eyes, and would not be receiving huge salaries for some 133 days of attempted!! work, no collusion, no lobbyists allowed, no outside donor money taken or immediately removed. Reality: no way did the House even allow this bill and underlined how we are being ripped off by their greed and power hungry way of wasting time and our money and continue to block us and our President literally for money as most come out millionaires! A great idea that we should pursue and save a huge hunk of money by not having them work/live in DC and no more sneaky work against us and our country. In other words, we must take back the reins.
E-Commute
Video conferencing
Eat lunch Downtown
Each State has a Capital ..
Right
They can hang out There.
Maybe a couple/few days a month in DC.
Maybe..
– Some pending Legislation to vote
on.
– Shake hands. Legislate for Your
Bosses. You know.. The People
who put you where you are. Make
the best deal you can…. For Them!
– Conduct Other Official “Peoples”
Business as needed
– Now, get ur butt back here.
And Maxine Waters is even dumber. She is the new face of the Democrat Party. She and Antifa are today’s liberals.
Andy, I think Maxipad is losing to the empty brain democrat Cortez in NY. She is even dumber than Waters. Pelosi getting worse daily, so many others way past their sell buy dates going into dementia but greediness keeps them there and not doing the job we elected/hired them to do. I think with Jordan as Speaker, we will see a lot of changes in the House in our and our President’s favor!
And Feinstink
SpyFi
That’s what really ticks me off.
Mad Maxine isn’t so dumb. She may speak like a moron, but……
She’s got the mansion, probably $ million in the bank, and with her seat in Congress is making way more than just her salary each month she stays in office.
Then she’ll get a gold plated medical benefits package along with her fat retirement.
All on our tax dollars.
She’s dumb like a fox, all the way to the bank.
There is no justice.
Yet.
‘Nother Mason Jar…
Coming up..
TY, SD
He cracks me up. “Anyone who runs against Trump will suffer”. 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Trump advocated blowing up wind generators and shooting them, too”.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I read this article and archived it, an outstanding write-up. I was a huge opponent of this subsidized C-rap here in the southern San Joaquin valley. It was my first foray into politics. The local progressive rag blasted me, called me an ignorant know nothing right to my face. Little do they know the the lesson I learned. My neighbors still love me for that!
Drove past the turbines on a hot day last week about 1pm, 105 degrees, half of the monstrosities idle. Effing worthless.
MAGA
They like to claim that those things don’t make any noise, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are appropriate here and there, say on a small island far from a mainland, where the wind blows constantly and few people live.
Really? And that will never, ever be reported.
electric generating windmills are prone to fire, malfunctions, and general worthlessness in the make up of the grid. they can only be used at certain wind speeds. And they are eye sores in the landscape.
“…and that’s a lot of jobs because we’re building it all here…”
🙂
“…we’re imposing tariffs…”
🙂
“…it’s not stupid trade…”
LOL!
“We’ve begun building The Wall”
👏 👏 👏
Chanting started/ Build That Wall/ President Trump smiles. $1.6 B spent plus another $1.6 Billion, another 80 miles. Asking for another $5 Billion. …
What happened…all of the vids just shut down
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who wants to have Energy when you have subsidies.
If Planting seeds (subsidies) in OUR orchard (Windmills)…
Prepare to pay for your fruits.
They need to pay for their Fruit$
Right?
Fair is Fair
If you can’t make it without Subsidies..
A.k.a.. OUR Tax$$$
Well..
Bye!
Lafn, and now Tesla is looking for monies outside the USA and I wonder when will he pay all the money he took from us and now realizes no more will be coming, so he goes to the ME to see if they will help him with money. Hope they say NO!
All live streams have stopped. What’s up with that youtube?
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
You Tube has been a giant butt wipe for three days now. They have been deliberately cutting off all videos in the center or not allowing you to view them. It doesn’t matter what it is either. I think they are targeting Conservatives who go to likewise websites.
SPIT
terrible
Look Up, will it is owned by Google and you do know Bezos does not love our President!
DEEP STATE is freaking out. He was just getting ready to lay into Stretch Pelosi too!
He was reading from a list of his accomplishments and was only part-way through the first page of many pages.
😂😂😂
Stretch Pelosi
😂😂😂
Thanks, I needed that 👍
Watching POTUS and hearing him use humor but seriously speaking to this small gathering is just what our nation needs to hear and watch. He said, ” they are resist, we are MAGA, big difference.” THIS is who our POTUS is. I feel so strongly that an oval address would be of some help to calm our country and allow them to see what msm hides. Rallies are fun but go only so far. A prime time oval, pleeease.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Time is ripe for a public address to the American people, straight from the Oval 👍
Yes, on the day he declassifies all the needed docs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Folks need to have Their OWN “Epiphany”
Imho
The Big Ugly…
“As the Americans learned so painfully in Earth’s final century, free flow of information is the only safeguard against tyranny. The once-chained people whose leaders at last lose their grip on information flow will soon burst with freedom and vitality, but the free nation gradually constricting its grip on public discourse has begun its rapid slide into despotism.
Beware of he who would deny you access to information, for in his heart he dreams himself your master.”
-Commissioner Pravin Lal
Alpha Centauri
FARAXIS GAMES
All of the youtube feeds went down at once. There were protestors in Utica. I checked the local TV and they don’t have any info yet about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump supporters were definitely outnumbered, sadly, but it was a GREAT group of folks. Very happy, very diverse as usual.
Don’t worry–protesters were not allowed anywhere near the hotel and tons of police presence. I was there.
Were there equal numbers of good guys and losers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Were they locals or shipped in for the occasion?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry mama, your comment was mistakenly routed to the spam bin. 😦
Thanks for letting me know.
I was in “upstate” recently.
Common comments were “we don’t even have money to fix the roads,” and “we are taxed to death.”
Those two things together?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup. We no longer have government. We have pension plans.
The only thing we can do now is eliminate government and just directly fund pension plans. Maybe establish a lottery to determine who wins a retirement fund and just skip funding government employees altogether.
I know all too well in what you are talking about! Having spent my college years in Buffalo, NY the Old Oligarchy is well entrenched there! Of course the same can be said for the rest of the state! The State assembly always meeting behind closed doors and could never deliver a budget on time! It’s no wonder too that Sheldon Silver was indicted on corruption charges and found guilty is small pittenance for the level of corruption yet to be exposed! Unions are a very big part of that IMO! I am actually surprised the state much like California hasn’t gone bankrupt yet! 13.5% tax rate, the highest in the country is insane and is a reason I moved out years ago! Sigh!
This will be one of DJT’s greatest accomplishments in his second term. All government pensioners will be offered a buyout of their defined benefit plan (lifetime pension payments). It will be their choice and going forward a defined contribution plan (401K) will be the future for all. Maybe they can only invest in government treasury bonds. No amount of cuts in spending or reduction of departments will come close to solving our debt like this move would. I hope Kudlow and crew know this must happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
jleonard14, no way a 40l for us because we are invested for some time in a company that knows how to handle money and no prime or hedge garbage. We have never gotten less than 7% return and when the Dow went up that Monday to $26K, we called in to take out the percentage we must after age 70 1/2 and between our two separate accounts we get more than $70K that day. Feels good not to have 40l1 as each time it was less and/or nothing gained and this in different businesses and “providers”. I was 5 different ones and lost in every one.
401Ka suck up fees. All should be privately managed IRA’s. Individual companies could still contribute for a tax write off.
A man named Larry Littlefield used to blog on that topic at a site called Room Eight.
He’s very liberal otherwise, but he gives an honest picture of what the politicians have done with pensions in New York.
And the poor clerk who spent 20 years on her feet working a low level state job gets blamed for even HAVING a pension.
Bendix: “And the poor clerk who spent 20 years on her feet working a low level state job […]”
…rubber stamping permits and collecting a fee for something that we should be free to do without “government permission” let alone charging us for the “privilege.”
We could immediately eliminate 50% or more of government employees if they’d stop charging us for what we should be able choose to do as a free citizen, according to our own inclinations.
🤬💀😡⚡️💥👎😡
(I’m ignoring for the moment that some amount of rules are necessary to keep a complex civilization running smoothly and public infrastructure; just hitting on the myriad unnecessary fees and the attendant record keeping.)
I hear you.
Especially the taxpayers without pensions who are paying for those who do little work for having one. Notwithstanding cops and firefighters.
What you say is true; however, it is not the fault of that long-standing clerk. He/she is just doing the job for which he/she was hired.
Yes, because the permanent political class has spent it all on themselves, their families, and their cronies.
Look at idiot Cuomo’s economic development giveaway ideas that people are going to go to prison over.
Cuomo: “Hey taxpayers. We just blew hundreds of millions of dollars on… well, you got nothing. Oops. Sorry. But good news! We have a better idea to waste your money this time. Trust me.”
There are literally abandoned buildings standing at 85 degree angles, they are so ready to fall down. Even Cooperstown looks terrible.
Every little town looks like a shadow.
Tenney’s my rep. I haven’t been happy with some of her votes, and until now I’ve been a bit on the fence about her; however, I am overjoyed to see her standing with Trump. I have gone from being lukewarm to being willing to do whatever I can to support her through this election.
I have been watching Tenney. I think she has really come around.
Just got thru suffering thru gowdy on fox. It’s obvious to me he’s in love with himself. My WAG is he and Ryan are hooked up for a run at the White House next round and that’s the sole purpose of his me too movement….
I can’t imagine voting for Ryan at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agree, Trump would carve Ryan into pieces. Ryan knows that so I doubt he would even to try.
GO TRUMP, WE LOVE WHAT YOU ARE DOING!
Especially how he was laughed at by Biden in the VP debate! Should be a good indicator of his weak character!
Forgot mention they’re counting on a Trump take down or 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cheri, it is clear as both are into themselves and will probably join firms thinking they would be good for that firm or firms. Wrong. We had faith in Gowdy but all huff and puff and nothing happened. Ryan has never liked Trump and works to block him as much as he can and should never ever have become Speaker of the House. Let him go home to his “beloved” family and neither of them with any lifetime benefits to butter up more of their lives and pockets. Good examples of ineffective I love me republicans.
Ryan reminds me of Justine T here except R doesn’t stutter as much I think.
That’s laughable.
Gowdy is all”Hat and No Cattle”
Dobbs just referenced the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is the only place I know of. Glad they let me swing around in here.
Same here I like to perch and listen, but sometimes that cold anger just pops.
Re: CTH
Not once but twice he mentioned the Treehouse. Go Lou and congrats Sundance!
Like, Sporty.
Sorry if this is off topic, but Lou Dobbs just mentioned this CTH post:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/12/the-media-are-hiding-their-knowledge-and-duplicity-buzzfeed-wapo-and-new-york-times-had-unredacted-fisa-application-for-over-a-year/
Lou’s got his own branch at the Tree House…. 😀
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/11/fox-news-begins-all-about-eve-exploration-for-megyn-kelly-replacement/comment-page-1/#comment-3350883
Excellent. 🙂
Hi Lou.
Right after returning from an 18 month deployment in Iraq, one of the first things I did was take a drive From Buffalo to Cooperstown to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame! That part of New York is so beautiful and was one of the best vacations I ever experienced! The rolling green mountains, the vistas of lakes and the laid back people within the sleepy towns I passed through was amazing! Along the way I also got to visit the Soccer Hall if Fame in Oneonta and had great pizza served by the nicest people! Summers in upstate New York are truly magical!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Glad you had an enjoyable trip after experiencing Iraq.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I agree! I would move back if it weren’t for the high Taxes and the corruption of Government. One the biggest deterrents for me is the anti-gun laws too, I am a gun owner so this is a big issue for me if ever deciding to return back to New York.
Thank you, Jedi9, for acknowledging all the nice things about that area. I grew up in central New York myself (not far from Utica/Syracuse area) in a pretty quiet “one horse town,” as my late dad would call it. Going fishing on a lake on a lazy summer afternoon, biking up and down the rolling hills (I was a very fit kid/teen on my 10 speed bike!), getting unpasteurized freshly made cider at the old cider mill every fall, even picking wild and plentiful blackberries/raspberries (if you knew the “secret” places)—that and more, is all a lovely memory. I was lucky to have that—and hope that area bounces back with some serious industry.
I’m impressed our president went there—an area forgotten (and even despised) by the Cuomos and other riff raff Dems who have been running New York State far too long!
I know exactly what you are talking about! I love autumn cider and hayrides! I grew up in York Town, and then later my family moved to Saratoga Springs to be closer to the horses my mother loved and raised. Spent a good 10 years in Buffalo going to college and made many trips on the I- 90 going to Syracuse at the famed carrier Dome for concerts and basketball games. Great city too! Once saw U2 in concert there! I also think New York Maple Syrup is way better than Vermont or Canadian by a country mile; and yes those Adirondack Summer vacations were the best fishing on the Saranacs I ever had, Lake George, Lake Placid were the best memories I have. Oh and yes I knew the secret places to pick wild strawberries, blueberries and raspberries that you speak of! Funny you mention that, I was just thinking recently about how that tastes so much better than the store bought! I sure do miss New York, but to be honest I am not sure I can return given the current taxation and political issues I have with the state. New York is still one of the most beautiful states in the country IMO. OH and how can I forget the first snow fall? A light blanket of snow right before Christmas, when all is quiet and all you can hear is the gentle snow flakes hitting the ground? Or the burning leaves and wet grass of Autumn? Sure do miss the four seasons of New York!
Listening without interruption here – Trump TV Network
SIMPLY AMAZING 🔴 President Trump EXPLOSIVE Speech to Supporters in New York – August 13, 2018
Oopsey – now I see – as soon as he mentioned ‘puppet of Nancy’ – CLICK – they cannot handle the truth – but, they can smear President Trump all they want –
Ah – but, they will get theirs – I truly believe – and they won’t like it one bit, either!
“Anybody who runs against Trump suffers” DJT
* Smile *
NYC is a hopeless case. Town are overrun by corrupt socialists.
Like most cities.
You should never have a City council. Once you do you are now run by committee. Committees are inefficient and invariably become socialist government. Elect your Mayor once a year. The Mayor and the City manager run the City. . If the Mayor is doing a good job you keep the Mayor if not boot the Mayor out.
Guiliani was the only good mayor we had in recent years—and now we have the most corrupt socialist/hypocrite ever, de Blasio.
I loved Giuliani. I would despise living under Warren Wilhelm Jr now. Glad I moved north, but I still may need to move out unless we encourage LNG.
Rep Stefanik…..I rewatched her Comey grilling and was struck by her “Russia hacked the RNC too” questions getting Comey on the record as well as the Yahoo hack which was blamed on Russia.
Let’s go back to the leak days and Pages favorite reporter Devlin Barret, here he is “breaking” the Russia hacked the RNC too narrative which states a “less aggressive” attack on the RNC even though admittedly the ” Russians” had easy access to the DNC with podesta. Curious timing and narrative construction. Makes you wonder if any attempt to hack the RNC was done by Crowd strike and their chairman former FBI guy Shawn Henry given the timing and specificity of leaked narrative…
https://www.wsj.com/articles/republican-national-committee-security-foiled-russian-hackers-1481850043
Trump should be informed that the video feed was turned off.
He should find out why. If this is youtube censoring the President
they should be held accountable.
It is great that the President is in up-state NY. Very close attention needs to be paid to HR District NY-25 because the Republicans plan on stealing it and it may be a district that can be flipped due to economically depressed Rochester. The Republican who seemed to have chance is being hunted by the Democrat Party via the legal system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Since the earliest days of the election I would watch all of Trump’s speeches. I have never been more riveted and I catch myself grinning ear to ear through them from beginning to end. It’s a strange thing. Trump is not a particularly great wit nor an exceptional orator. But I just grin and grin. As a kid I did work on the 1980 John Anderson campaign. But I have to go back that far to even approximate a similar effect. Maybe it’s because he’s a businessman. Maybe it’s because I have a radar for being ‘handled’ and I hate political platitudes. Go Trump!
Gulp. I just saw the math. 1980. 38 years ago. wow. Did I mention I was VERY young, but not in diapers?
Giuliani, just drooped Brennan, as the ring master of this whole mess.
Massive shot across the bow.
Yes he did…….and I don’t think it was across the bow……must have hit just below the waterline.
