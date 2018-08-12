NBC Releases Portion of Secretly Recorded Audio of John Kelly Firing Omarosa Manigault…

Former short-term White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is attempting to stir up interest in a new book by delivering audio that she secretly recorded in the White House situation room when she was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly. Ms. Manigault released the audio to NBC for use in a Sunday broadcast of Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.
There is a strong possibility Ms. Manigault has committed several violations of federal law with a secret electronic recording within a SCIF (Situation Room); however, any action therein would only further provide fuel for her already discredited self-promotion. The fact Ms. Manigault made the recording speaks to her duplicitous intent and lack of integrity.
Here’s the audio:
.
Interestingly, Ms. Manigault and NBC did not release the continued audio portion where WH attorneys outlined the legal and ethical violations that led to her firing; and the legal risk upon her departure.
Here’s the Transcript: GEN. JOHN KELLY: Hi.
OMAROSA MANIGAULT: Hi there, how are you?
JOHN KELLY: Who are you?
FEMALE VOICE: Hi.
OMAROSA MANIGAULT: My assistant.
JOHN KELLY: Could you leave us alone?
FEMALE VOICE: Sure.
OMAROSA MANIGAULT: Hi.
JOHN KELLY: I’m only going to stay for a couple of minutes. These are lawyers. We’re going to talk to you about leaving the White House. It’s come to my attention, over the last few months, that there’s been some pretty, in my opinion, significant integrity issues related to you and use of government vehicles and some other issues. And they’ll, they’ll, they’ll walk you through the legal aspects of this. But there is some, from my view, there’s some money issues and other things, but from my view, the integrity issues are very serious. I’m stuck with my past experience and that is, when we hold people accountable in the military, I would, I compare what I see here at the White House and other issues that I’ve had to deal with and say what would I do to this, in this case if I was in the Pentagon dealing with a Marine or a soldier or something like that? And the issue that you may or may not have a full appreciation for, but I think you do, this would be a pretty high level of accountability, meaning a court-martial. We’re not suggesting any legal action here.
OMAROSA MANIGAULT: That I — that I did?
JOHN KELLY: Just stay with me, just stay with me. Yep. That it would be a a pretty serious offense. So with that I’m just going to ask you — these gentlemen will explain it. We’ll bring a personnel person in after after they talk to you. But just to understand that I’d like to see this be a a friendly departure. There are pretty significant legal issues that we hope don’t develop into something that, that’ll make it ugly for you. But I think it’s important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure we can all be, you know, you can look at, look at your time here in, in the White House as a year of service to the nation. And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation. But it’s very, very important I think that you understand that there are some serious legal issues that have been violated. And you’re, you’re open to some legal action that we hope, I think, we can control, right? So with that, if you would stay here with these gentlemen they’ll lay this thing out –
OMAROSA MANIGAULT: Can I ask you a couple questions? Does the president — is the president aware of what’s going on?
JOHN KELLY: Don’t do — let’s not go down the road. This is a non-negotiable discussion.
OMAROSA MANIGAULT: I don’t want to negotiate. I just, I’ve never talked — had a chance to talk to you General Kelly so if this is my departure I’d like to have at least an opportunity –
JOHN KELLY: No.
OMAROSA: –to understand.
JOHN KELLY: We can, we can talk another time. This has to do with some pretty serious violat — integrity violations. So I’ll let it go at that. So the the staff and everyone on the staff works for me, not the president. And so after your departure I’ll inform him if he gets interested on, on where you may be. So with that I’ll let you go and if gentlemen you could take it.
MALE VOICE: Thanks. Yep. I’m really sorry we’re here.
Here’s the Meet the Press interview accompanying the release.
This is kind of off topic, but even for me-someone that has disliked the Dinosaur Media for a long time – the level of self-obsession and circle-jerking is beyond staggering. Someone interviews someone, then the next show is someone interviewing the interviewer, then a panel discussion about the interview(s), then a panel discussion about the panel discussion. Mind-blowing. I don’t even blame the 24-hour “news” cycle because there are plenty more substantive things to talk about. The above is a perfect example of my point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The mass media has become unwatchable.
LikeLike
Excellent point wendy forward.
This endless talk, talk, talk about nothing but in earnest breathless tones like there is nothing more important in the whole wide world right now and everyone must drop what they are doing and stop what ever they are thinking and focus on what ever the reporter on TV is talking about because it is just so you know IMPORTANT.
When, as you say, all they are doing is recycling the same stale tidbit from a couple of days ago but with a new voice/face.
So terribly boring, uninformative and a huge waste of time.
LikeLike
Kelly practicing his “Your Fired” routine for the next season of The Apprentice.
——————
OMAROSA MANIGAULT: I don’t want to negotiate. I just, I’ve never talked — had a chance to talk to you General Kelly so if this is my departure I’d like to have at least an opportunity –
JOHN KELLY: No.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clearly John Kelly is a racist. The whole tape is a shrieking cacaphony of dog whistles!
:-0
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imho that recording was so clear I think a wire was used, not a phone.
LikeLike
It was clear.. huh?
LikeLike
Yes audio was so clear that seemed like she was professionally wired rather her using a personal phone to record the conversation. A professionset up via a wire like from a media outlet or group with an agenda against the Trump Administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know many of you have voiced support for the set up theory but I see it differently. Having had some experience talking with Gen. Kelly this sounds genuine and not rehearsed. More over, given Amorales tendency to record others, using the situation room makes even more sense as a precaution. Afterall, who would think she would be that reckless?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder if she also taped her conversation with the lawyers?
LikeLike
I listened to the tape too, and 2 things struck me.
1) John Kelly sounds like a nice guy, he was too the point, was prepared , it was quick in and out, and then passed it to the lawyers. Nicely done John Kelly!
2) After listening to the tape, I want to know all the illegal things she did that got her fired. Sounds like she did unethical stuff and they would let her go without charging her. Being very, very nice to her!
That tape was released to screw her, because a number of months ago she tried to screw with the MSM. MSM threw her under the bus.
Team Trump was kinder and more forgiving … but I still want to know what she did that was illegal or unethical. Do you? 🙂
I think she needs to be arrested for illegal taping in situation room. If not, that would set a bad example and others will do it, knowing nothing will be done about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes Jack I do.
LikeLike
The existence of the tape pretty much confirms the serious integrity issues that Omarosa brought. Why did Trump ever hire her? Makes me wonder about some of his judgments about people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meet the Press did not play the whole recording that you are showing above.
LikeLike
President Trump called her a “lowlife” yesterday. Works for me.👍🏻
He either misjudged or overlooked her manipulative, conniving traits. (that were WELL known from the Apprentice) Some people can have a short employment for a specific purpose and end amiably. Omarosa was NEVER going to have an amiable end. Shake off the dust. Good riddance and carry on.👍🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has that Marilyn Mosby look…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even though many Dems aren’t supporting Omarosa – there’s always a lurking sleazy lawyer trying to twist things al la Omorosa style.
LikeLike
Riiiiight… Telling her nicely that she is being canned because of breeches and that she could be charged with having done it, but to be nice he asks her to just quietly go for her own good… Yeah… real mob like…
LikeLike
Kelly will encourage prosecution..
LikeLike
Maybe Mueller will indict her.
LikeLike
I understand that Omarosa is a veteran of “The Apprentice”; that is the entire reason POTUS hired her for WH service.
Recall PDJT’s first year in office. It seemed that every few weeks, another WH staffer was getting s-canned. The nooze punks screamed that he is impossible to work for/can’t keep his help/yadda yadda. The problem was that when Donald Trump came to DC, he really didn’t know anybody, especially anyone to staff a White House. So he took the advice of some creatures who knew the lay of the land, like Reince Priebus. This was a big reason for the outrageous, continual leaking of virtually everything that went on in the Trump WH that year.
One by one, these new hires were weeded out as PDJT gained his “sea legs” and began putting people HE could trust in staff positions. Notice that the leaks from the WH have stopped. The weeding has stopped. President Trump now has the staff he wants so he can concentrate on more pressing stuff, like saving the Republic.
LikeLike
JK just put on a clinic for how to deal with manipulative individuals if you ask me. They don’t use logic so there’s no point to listen. 🙉
LikeLike
Standard meeting and language when you are firing someone. Recording in SCIF? Amorosa is showing her true colors by recording, releasing and then trying to profit off this event. She should be in charged and in jail.
LikeLike