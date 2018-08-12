Congressman Keith Ellison, Deputy Chairman DNC, Faces Serious Allegations of Domestic Violence, Assault…

Posted on August 12, 2018

Congressional Representative Keith Ellison was elected to congress in 2007, and has been serving as Deputy Chairman of the Democrat National Committee since 2017. Additionally, Ellison is a current candidate for Attorney General of Minnesota.

Representative Ellison has been accused of domestic violence by his former partner Karen Monahan [See Monahan twitter here].  Yesterday Karen Monahan’s son, Austin Monahan, provided details of the allegations in a Facebook Post that outlines prior evidence of the horrific abuse he discovered in 2017, and Austin’s motive for bringing the issue to light now to support Karen Monahan’s recent claims.

Austin Monahan claims there is video evidence of the abuse, and there are numerous text messages between his mom Karen Monahan and Keith Ellison outlining the history of the events and threats from Ellison if she went public.  Austin Monahan writes:

My name is Austin Monahan and I am writing this letter on behalf of me and my brother.

My brother and I watched our mom come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship with Keith Ellison. For several months we knew something wasn’t right and couldn’t figure it out. When we asked our mom if everything was ok, she told us she was dealing with some stress and would be ok.

In the middle of 2017, I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a “fucking bitch” and telling her to get the fuck out of his house.

The messages I found, were mixed with him consistently telling my mom he wanted her back, he missed her, he knew he fucked up and we wished he could do things different, he would victim shaming, bully her, and threaten her if she went public. I text him and told him I know what you did to my mama and a few other things.

I met up with my mom that night and asked her what happened. She said nothing happened until I told her I saw a video and hell of a lot of messages saying something different. She finally talked. My brother and I were so angry and hurt for our mom. We were ready to go public but our mom begged us not to and she along with others convinced us it wasn’t in our moms best interest. (read more)

Karen Monahan Twitter Here

123 Responses to Congressman Keith Ellison, Deputy Chairman DNC, Faces Serious Allegations of Domestic Violence, Assault…

  1. ❌Trump Voter in MN CD 2 ❌ (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    August 12, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Maybe you can get a response from @kenmartin73 (he heads up the MN DFL)!!! That is his twitter handle

    • Some Old Guy says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      On Ken Martin’s behalf, let me take a gander and proffer a likely DFL counter claim that the AG candidate is the victim of a closet Trump supporting, white privilege denying, Islamophobic racist liar.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Minnesota has been trending BIGLY in the Republican direction for the past 18 months. I absolutely see us flipping MN-D1 and MN-D8 in November. I also see us winning Franken’s Senate Seat in November and the Governor’s Seat.

      Keith Ellison has always been a POS in my book. He loves open borders and loves to flaunt it. The Democrat Party is in complete disarray now that their shining star has been anointed. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of the dumbest individuals in this country. She is making an embarrassment every single day out of the Party. She comes from the Ellison/Bernie wing of the Party.

      I think Ole Keith is in a world of hurt on this one. If what the son describes actually exists, the Democrats are going to throw him to the wolves. They have to destroy this part of their Party before the entire Party goes extinct.

      • Rodney Short says:
        August 12, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        My father in laws birth place,he passed away last year just before his 90th birthday.I heard so many wonderful things about Mn before he lost his brain to dementia he always ask if we could take him back before he passed away.Big Ed was a lifelong long shoreman I am glad he never realized what happened to his birth state.Refugees have destroyed every thing they touch.IMHO

      • The Demon Slick says:
        August 12, 2018 at 6:12 pm

        It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
        :-0

  2. Jen MG says:
    August 12, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    He’s black, he’s a Dem and he’s muslim. This will go nowhere, sadly.

    • sejmon says:
      August 12, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      NO NOT ANY MORE ..JEN..IT WILL LEAD TO JAIL…

    • The Boss says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      “Let’s see what happens.”

    • Freedom says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      A typical Muslim goon who beats his wife and lies. Genuine Democrat!

      • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
        August 12, 2018 at 4:29 pm

        I was thinking some thing similar:

        …you know, the Dems – party for the War on Women.

        Government = always the opposite of what they say/do

        War on Women = the Dems don’t champion the causes of women; they are perpetrators against women. Hidden in the open.

        • darcy says:
          August 12, 2018 at 4:54 pm

          So true!
          Particularly true is that their number one defense is to in every case ACCUSE us of the malicious and abusive tactics of which they themselves are guilty, and not only guilty here and there, but is a way of life for them, the very air they breath.

      • Fred Kiehl says:
        August 12, 2018 at 4:31 pm

        muslims are allowed to abuse their wives, and suffer no repercussions. Check the koran. He still needs to go to prison for assault and battery by US law, which supersedes sharia law.

        • De Oppresso Libre says:
          August 12, 2018 at 5:00 pm

          This woman is not his wife. But, if she’s also not a mooslim, then he’s still ok, because they can beat, rape, assault, lie to, enslave, and kill any infidel at will. Knowing the gnat butter schittbird is a mooslim up front, I’m not saying she asked for the abuse, but she should have realized the probability and/or likelihood was very high. However, after reading the idiotic sentiments and irrational conclusions of her son, I can tell she is a substandard parent, although I would not expect anything better from an activist for the Sierra Club.

        • Rodney Short says:
          August 12, 2018 at 6:16 pm

          Oh how I would love to see him use the sharia card that would be totally amazing.

    • Jim Bowman says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      Don’t worry, we here in MN are going to take care of this. He is done.

      • LafnH20 says:
        August 12, 2018 at 4:26 pm

        With Respect, Jim

        Whom do You consider a “MAGA” candidate that We can Vett!
        Chirp.. (Treehouse, dontcha know!) back and forth..a bit…About…
        And see what happens..

        TY, In advance.

        Wouldn’t Happen – To Have – A link or2
        ?

      • singular says:
        August 12, 2018 at 4:54 pm

        Oh, Jim, you’re such a hater. I hate abuse, too. Do take care of it, Jim, you and the others on the side of goodness.

    • darcy says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      You are SO wrong, Jen.
      It matters not in the least what the cost is we may have to endure from the Pedo/Muslim/leftist/haters of humanity.
      This is a NATIONAL scandal and will not be brushed aside.

      This is career-ending — and good people everywhere, as one voice, will call him to account. So cheer up! We warriors for decency and justice will not go away.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      Not if the video comes out.

  3. DanO64 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

    • sejmon says:
      August 12, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      …and more will coming…

    • The Demon Slick says:
      August 12, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      I know, right! That’s what I said!
      Shout out to American women, you don’t realize how awesome American men are. In most countries Mr Ellis would be considered gentle with women. Get yourself a conservative American guy. He’s going to work every day and try to protect you and keep you safe. Stay away from the male feminists and pajama boys, they’ll only disappoint you.

  4. Johnny Bravo says:
    August 12, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

    Confucius he say “Keith, may all your problems be big ones!”

  5. ForGodandCountry says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    From Wikipedia (and this is SUCH a teling statement):

    “At the age of 19, while attending Wayne State University in Detroit, Ellison converted from Catholicism to Islam, later giving the following explanation: “I can’t claim that I was the most observant Catholic at the time [of my conversion]. I had begun to really look around and ask myself about the social circumstances of the country, issues of justice, issues of change. When I looked at my spiritual life, and I looked at what might inform social change, justice in society… I found Islam.”

    After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in economics in 1987, Ellison married his high school sweetheart and moved to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota Law School. While there, he wrote several articles in support of Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam.

    —————

    Tells you everything you need to know…..esp. as re: his attitudes towards women, and the belief which inform those attitudes.

  6. Edd says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Ellison’s a muslm. Muslims hold women is about the same esteem as goats. There should be no surprise or confusion about “domestic abuse” here. And I didn’t even bring up the wonderful practice of FGM.

    Wonderful culture! Such contributors to mankind. No muslim dominated country can even proiduce a decent bicycle.

  7. Whitehouse Clown says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Another fine example of Democrat Party values and morals. Public schools, universities, local, state and federal agencies are chock full of liberals with the same, or worse values as Keith.

  8. joeknuckles says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    He was just exercising his rights as a Muslim. Anybody who doesn’t like it is a racist.

  9. joeknuckles says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    He was just exercising his rights as a Muslim. Anybody who doesn’t like it is a racist.

  10. Angel Martin says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    “This video does not exist”

    LOL !

    Another “progressive” down in flames on #MeToo.

  11. Publius2016 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    crickets…Fake News Media??? we know if this was a REPUBLICAN, his house would be burned to the ground and if America First! CNN would have interviewed his nemesis from 3rd grade!!!

  12. keeler says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    This is the reason for the social media crackdown folks.

    Imagine if Austin Monahan’s only avenues to go public with this story relied on the willingness of local corporate affiliates to give it coverage.

    Social media, for all its many faults, allows the average citizen to pour sunlight onto people and issues which would otherwise be filtered out of public discourse.

    • Bendix says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      That’s a very good point.

    • Thankful for Americans outside DPRK says:
      August 12, 2018 at 5:10 pm

      DING! DING! DING! WINNER!!!

      The reason for the “concern” over social media is the wildfire of personal connections that spread across our country and elected VSSGPOTUS Trump. It has them scared shi!less. This is the true reason for social media hearings.

      If you study how to fight wildfires you can see the tactics as they unfold and even predict what “ridge” or choke point they will improve to achieve containment. Obviously this goes back including Lois Lerner and her special friends.

    • Scott says:
      August 12, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      Which is why it must be crushed, says the left.

  13. LafnH20 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Democrat. Scum.
    Up and coming.
    What Leadership looks like!
    The Future Attorney General..
    Aka
    Lawyer… SCUMMY LAWYER… pfft

    Can those – that support – this “Party”…
    Be That Obtuse?

  14. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Damn The Democratic $HIT is deep deep deep deep and smelly..

  15. TwoLaine says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    BUMMER. No Muslim AG in MN?

  16. starfcker says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Well awwwwwwlright. You mean we get to get rid of Keith? Who would have ever thought he was capable of behaving stupidly. Adios, loser

  17. Always Faithful says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Women: never isolate yourself. Abusers thrive when you are alone, you have no backup and no one to help you mentally fight against the gaslighting. Sad situation for this woman, but it is another opportunity for learning how to prevent this in the future.

  18. positron1352 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Sounds like there is plenty of proof. I think he is going to jail.

    • Edd says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      Did Ellison change to the Republican Party?

      Leftists don’t go to jail……..because Republicans never file charges. Are there any Republican politicians screaming for Hillary’s head to roll? Not so we’d notice.

      Just for fun – compare Scooter Libby’s charges and sentence with Sandy “pants” Burger’s. Makes my point.

  19. pam2246 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:17 pm

  20. todayistheday99 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Minnesota has a lot of swamp land, even though it freezes in the winter.

  21. Nom de Blog says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    He seems nice.
    /s

  22. Sugarhillhardrock says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    I will wait for more proof, but if this is so, this hectoring POS will get his.
    Just like Weinstien and the rest of these “ok for thee, but not for me” Marxist do gooders, if the allegations are true, nothing to awful can happen to this hypocrite .
    I pray Ms. Monahan has a family member who is skilled with his fists and can teach this scum bag some manners. A nice shiner and some permanent scars to see every time he looks in the mirror would fit his mug perfectly.
    Maybe some time in a Minnesota prison would get him the physical lesson he obviously needs

    • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      No need to make this filth a martyr. Let due process run its course. Then, remind everyone this filth, Nancy Pelosi, the wild eyed young woman are the faces of the democratic party. Shaming these people won’t work as they are incapable of feeling shame. Shame the people who support this behavior…Ask – is this really the type of person you want to be associated with?

    • Akh says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      I think we all should wait for more proof before jumping. But we should, absolutely 100% call out the hypocracy of reaction to the alllegations.

  23. James F says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    I remember back when when Minnesotans were known, even made fun of, for being extremely nice, back before their cultural heritage was destroyed.

    • Tall Texan says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      The Wellstone funeral made it very clear to me how much of Minnesota’s “leadership” “behaves”.

      • Patriot1783 says:
        August 12, 2018 at 5:04 pm

        That was horrible….just goes to show, Dems never let an opportunity go to waste 🙄 Only a certain sort of people would stoop so low to turn a funeral into a campaign rally.

    • Sharon says:
      August 12, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      “Minnesota nice” is an urban legend of sorts. It’s not particularly nice. And it can happen anywhere that the group has more importance and value than the individual (in that way, it’s a micro-cosm of “democracy”).

      My late DH and I moved back to his home ground in the 90s in West Central MN and lived there for 18 years.

      Minnesota Nice – is just well-wrapped group control mechanisms by another name. It only works with those who are part of the group. Integration by subordination is another way to describe it.

      It is specifically because of the lack of wisdom and real knowledge that characterize it that their precious “Minnesota nice” became the instrument of their destruction when the Somalis and Bosnians flooded in.

  24. Howcome says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    The media blasted allegations against Jim Jordan for days on end about not knowing something was going on. You just got to shake your head at the outlandish double standard.

    • todayistheday99 says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      At least get on social media and bash a few libtards every now and then. Then make a Twitter account (takes 5 mins) and give POTUS Trump a few likes.

      • Lucille says:
        August 12, 2018 at 5:29 pm

        Based upon the number of tweets an account makes, how many times a tweet is re-tweeted, what influence the account wields, etc., each account is worth many thousands of dollars to Twitter. The greater the influence, the greater the value.

        So if the only reason a person should maintain a Twitter account is so that “likes” may be given to President Trump, that’s an awful lot of money a person is “giving” to the uber rich leftist and his group that owns it.

        Advice: cancel if you have an account or, better yet, don’t sign up in the first place.

        What the President does value, however, is knowing what citizens think and support. You may contact him at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

        And then read: “OPINION: Twitter is run by Democratic donors and activists” by Paul Sperry, August 4, 2018 – https://nypost.com/2018/08/04/how-twitter-is-fueling-the-democratic-agenda/

  25. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    This is going to be some tuff sledding for CNN, MSNBC, ABC & the other fake news.
    In the last 2 weeks they have had to defend China and the benevolent dictatorship of Chairman Xi. That one wasn’t too hard. After all, everyone knows that China saved our ass in WW-2. Right?
    As of last Thursday tho, they must also convince Americans that Turkey is the greatest ally of ours since… Canada. Not so easy. I mean…where the hell is Turkey? Acosta is not quite sure.
    Now they must take on the #Metoo’s in defense of Ellison. If they pick the wrong side on this one the results could be catastrophic.
    Wasn’t opposing President Trump on EVERYTHING supposed to be… easy?

  26. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    On Sunday, Karen Monahan said that what her son posted was telling the truth.

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      What my son said is true. Every statement he made was true.@keithellison, you know you did that to me. I have given every opportunity to get help and heal. Even now, u r willing to say my son is lying and have me continue to leak more text and info just so others will believe him

      — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

  27. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Damn this is all over the conservative outlets…Got 3 emails about this in just he last 10 minutes.
    Never seen one of Sundance’s piece be backed up or is it mirrored in so many places so quickly.

    SHOCK CLAIM–> VIDEO Shows Democrat Party Deputy Chair Keith Ellison Physically Abusing Woman, Screaming “F*cking Bitch!”https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/privacy-policy/

    Ex-girlfriend’s son says Dem Keith Ellison violently assaulted his mom. Says he has video evidence and abusive, threatening texts.
    https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/08/12/ex-girlfriends-son-says-dem-keith-ellison-violently-assaulted-his-mom-says-he-has-video-evidence-and-abusive-threatening-texts-663090?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=BPR%20Email&utm_campaign=DMS

  28. icthematrix says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Evil souls live in all forms, but Ellison has always stuck me as truly on the dark side of the force. May the evidence lead where it will. Those boys should ignore any of the crap being posted by people who will support democrats regardless of their nasty acts.

  29. 6x47 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

  30. Judiciary says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Liberal males are so abusive to women.

  31. Plain Jane says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Kinda makes Al Franken look like a mensch.

    • todayistheday99 says:
      August 12, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      Al Franken got his pee pee caught in the ringer … so fortunately … we don’t have to listen to his doosh bag lying pie hole any more.

      • Plain Jane says:
        August 12, 2018 at 5:04 pm

        Yes he did. Am thinking KE got all his privates, tongue, and his hands caught. Hopefully.

        But the dems will still want to run him.

  32. NJF says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm

  33. JX says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Franken, Ellison… who’s next?

  34. KBR says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    God bless the brothers, this must have been very hard for them. It is like an intervention for the sake of their mama. They have been brave. I hope they will be okay.

  35. Concerned Virginian says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Notice the complete SILENCE from CAIR, Ibrahim Hooper, Louis Farrakan. This is because Islam CONDONES and indeed COMMANDS that females—kuffar, Muslim, under age, elderly—are to be SUBGUJATED to the Muslim male since all females are either “at the right hand” (slaves, concubines, captured kuffar females [including kuffar girlfriends, domestic partners, or wives]), or are “under the control” (Muslim wives, minor female children, widowed sisters or mothers) of the Muslim male. Therefore under Islam, ELLISON was only following ISLAMIC LAW. Therefore he will NOT feel sorry or disavow his actions; and IF he is successfully indicted and goes to trial, he will assemble a defense that the abuse was THE VICTIM’S FAULT, which would also follow Koranic law.
    It will be an excellent test of whether practicing Muslims in the United States will recognize that the United States Rule of Law is ABOVE ISLAMIC LAW. As it is, ELLISON, a practicing Muslim, uses United States law as a ruse behind which he actually believes that ISLAMIC LAW is the supreme law, as he is commanded to do by the Koran.

  36. sunnydaze says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Here’s Karen Monahan in a 12/2017 interview. I can’t listen to the whole thing right now. But, so far, I’m not seeing where she actually stands up for any of Elison’s future victims by naming him as an abuser, even tho it’s post- incidents.

  37. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Interesting.

    The son alludes to a tape, but puts it out there for Ellison to respond first.

    Before the alleged tape is released.

    What a dilemma for Ellison. Should he comment? Nope, he’ll say no comment and hire a lawyer.
    Maybe file a lawsuit against her to keep it quiet….but definitely will move to shut them up.

    If the victin wants cash out of this, now is the time to pass him a paper with the amount…..this is worth what $10 million? Naw, Nope. Way more. He’s a Muslim mole, multiply that by 5. $50 million, the religion of peace (snicker) will pay it to keep their guy in the running. Tom Perez is reeling, the smell of defeat is in the air. $50 million is nothing compared to Muslim takeover of the DNC…..they’ll pay it.

    Good timing!

  38. John Bosley says:
    August 12, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Ellison is getting crucified on his peronal twitter account.
    But strangely Monahan’s twitter account I being censored.
    I bet this gets no traction in the MSM , especially with the primary coming up for August 14th.
    I guess he will get a pass due to him being in 3 protected classes, Black, Muslim and Demonrat.

  39. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 12, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    This is not the first time Ellison has faced misconduct allegations. In 2006, a woman named Amy Alexandar claimed that Ellison ostracized her and smeared her name after having an extramarital affair with her in the 1990s and then again in the 2000s. Ellison in 2005 filed a restraining order against her after what he described as phone and email harassment. She subsequently tried to get a restraining order against him, which a judge denied, ordering her to stop repeating allegations of an affair or intimidation. Ellison subsequently agreed to dismiss his restraining order against her if she no longer contacted him.

    Ellison’s spokesman did not return request for comment on those allegations.

    The Democratic National Committee has not yet commented on the allegations against Ellison. His Minnesota attorney general primary race is on Tuesday.
    https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/8/12/17681466/keith-ellison-karen-monahan-allegations-video

    • Mr. Morris says:
      August 12, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      The DNC is following a fine tradition. They have DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her employees, the Awan family Pakistani IT specialists with access to all communications of DWS and Democrat Congressmen and women who employed them including those members on the intelligence committee, military intelligence the entire magilla of info. Congressman Becerra of Ca., and most of the Congressional Black Caucus appeared to be in on this scheme. I wonder which foreign nationals received this valuable info and if the DNC and Democrat congress people received compensation. This sounds like possible treason to me.
      After DWS was removed as head of the DNC, Donna Brazile took over. Remember she fed CNN debate questions to Hillary. Then I believe the vocal radicals Tom Perez and Keith Ellison were elected heads of the DNC.
      The DNC, and the Clinton Campaign funded the “pee, pee, dirty dossier” to promote the election of Hillary and destroy the candidacy and the presidency of Donald Trump. With the involvement of the FBI, Department of Justice, and Intelligence heads, John Brennan and James Clapper and the John Kerry State Department, President Obama and his press sycophants thought they had everything in the bag. Imagine that!

      Liked by 3 people

    August 12, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    What does #metoo say about this? Nothing. Everyone is right only the fringe news will pick this up. Guess this woman is persona non grata….the NY Post barely cares. Should have been more organized lady, got a lawyer, done a presser. Oh well, coulda shoulda woulda….

    Keith Ellison denies abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend
    https://nypost.com/2018/08/12/keith-ellison-denies-abuse-allegations-from-ex-girlfriend/

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 12, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      See the vid. I posted above. It’s listed as a #MeToo vid. However, I am not seeing anywhere in that 25 min. where Karen M. actually accuses Ellison.

      I am really busy and distracted today tho, and may have missed it. I wish someone would listen to the whole thing and tell us if I *missed* it.

      Karen M. is being called a “#MeToo” advocate in the vid. BUT, this was recorded AFTER she was “abused” by Elison and she makes NO mention of that. Not that I can see, anyway.

  41. angieunderground says:
    August 12, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    I wonder who shot the video.

  42. Mist'ears Mom says:
    August 12, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Oh my…seems as if the darling of the MN idiot Musloid loving left has a sad. They will be on damage control in 3-2-1. This should be disastrous for that POS Ellison but who knows? Yelling curse words at a women isn’t exactly domestic violence-its not nice behavior but … the inference is damaging none the less esp in this day and age of the #metoo movement. This should be a ‘godsend’ for the rabid feminazis but it probably won’t be.
    Lets see that tape-NOW!! Otherwise prol a stunt to get $$ and will be sadly swept under the rug.

    • John Bosley says:
      August 12, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      Her son says their is muh more damning evidence, he said is his mothers choice to divulge it at her time of choosing.
      I hope Monahan chooses tomorrow and right fast.

  43. cheryl says:
    August 12, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    I hope he took the incriminating video and emails with him.

  44. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 12, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    keith ellison
    The Black and Blue Wave

  45. theresanne says:
    August 12, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Converting to Islam is like taking a giant step back into the Middle Ages. How could anyone living free in 2018 support any candidate with this outdated and perverted World View?

  46. Binkser1 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    So how long before Gloria Allred trots out a couple of bimbos claiming President Trump beat them?

  47. Paul B. says:
    August 12, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    How could this possibly be? Ellison is a DEMOCRAT! You know, the party of the disenfranchised, the downtrodden, the discriminated, the minorities, the victims, and in particular, the party of (Democrat) women. Unless of course they are all lying hypocrites?

  48. jefcool64 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    They really do eat their own don’t they?

  49. Stephen Paul says:
    August 12, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    They go from bad to worse at the DNC, Anyone paying attention should be asking themselves why they vote democrat. look at the short history of the DNC, you have the lying Debra W. Shultz who was caught rigging the primary and covering for Islamic spies from Pakistan she allowed to access government secrets, then her replacement getting caught giving clinton the questions before the debate and then lying over and over again on National TV, then they put someone known to be an Islamic extremist sympathizer in charger,who also went on National TV and lied about the server and the DNC not allowing the federal government to do any forensic testing. Now we come to find out he is carrying out his own personal “War On Women”. I mean seriously ,at what point to do call it a RED FLAG!

  50. David K. Peers says:
    August 12, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Politics is getting so ugly. To paraphrase, if you go ugly it will only get uglier.

    I am behind what Trump is trying to do, I’m scared Trump the man will lead us down a path to where it no longer matters how bad it is. Because it is all shit and we have become inured to it. And then we are doomed.

    Maybe we are about to see the end.

    • Binkser1 says:
      August 12, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      “I’m scared Trump the man will lead us down a path where to where it no longer matters how bad it is.” Do you mind clarifying this statement? I’m not getting the point.

