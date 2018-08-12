Congressman Keith Ellison, Deputy Chairman DNC, Faces Serious Allegations of Domestic Violence, Assault…

Congressional Representative Keith Ellison was elected to congress in 2007, and has been serving as Deputy Chairman of the Democrat National Committee since 2017. Additionally, Ellison is a current candidate for Attorney General of Minnesota.

Representative Ellison has been accused of domestic violence by his former partner Karen Monahan [See Monahan twitter here]. Yesterday Karen Monahan’s son, Austin Monahan, provided details of the allegations in a Facebook Post that outlines prior evidence of the horrific abuse he discovered in 2017, and Austin’s motive for bringing the issue to light now to support Karen Monahan’s recent claims.

Austin Monahan claims there is video evidence of the abuse, and there are numerous text messages between his mom Karen Monahan and Keith Ellison outlining the history of the events and threats from Ellison if she went public. Austin Monahan writes:

My name is Austin Monahan and I am writing this letter on behalf of me and my brother. My brother and I watched our mom come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship with Keith Ellison. For several months we knew something wasn’t right and couldn’t figure it out. When we asked our mom if everything was ok, she told us she was dealing with some stress and would be ok.

In the middle of 2017, I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a “fucking bitch” and telling her to get the fuck out of his house. The messages I found, were mixed with him consistently telling my mom he wanted her back, he missed her, he knew he fucked up and we wished he could do things different, he would victim shaming, bully her, and threaten her if she went public. I text him and told him I know what you did to my mama and a few other things. I met up with my mom that night and asked her what happened. She said nothing happened until I told her I saw a video and hell of a lot of messages saying something different. She finally talked. My brother and I were so angry and hurt for our mom. We were ready to go public but our mom begged us not to and she along with others convinced us it wasn’t in our moms best interest. (read more)

Karen Monahan Twitter Here

This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post. Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations.https://t.co/CQ1LSVfZqf — Debra Hilstrom (@debrahilstrom) August 12, 2018

I believe women. We must believe women. This is especially true for those who have the courage to come forward with their experiences. I have committed to believing and supporting survivors in my personal and professional life. This instance is no different. — Matt Pelikan (@mattpelikan) August 12, 2018

It’s worth noting that @KarenMonahan01 had been somewhat cryptically alluding to these allegations of abuse for many months now (without bringing @KeithEllison’s name into it directly until the past day) — and it looks like she has plenty of texts to share. pic.twitter.com/bB9GKa3wi0 — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 12, 2018

Advertisements