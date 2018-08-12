August 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #570

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why doesn’t Trump fire Sessions? I don’t understand why he makes these kinds of comments about him yet leaves him in office. Someone please explain, if you can ’cause I don’t get it.
LikeLike
The idiotic Senate would have a temper tantrum.
Every single stinking member would have a fit.
The main stream media would run with it.
More stupid distractions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs more help in the Senate to replace Sessions. We have to elect more Republicans in November. If we have both Senate and House, you won’t be able to stop the MAGA train for 6 years!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Old==Choices-1-Trump and Jeff are pulling off the greatest ruse and so Jeff is a white hat or 2-Trump is giving Jeff a lot of rope and so Jeff is a black hat. My personal opinion is #1, reason -I think Trump is letting Mueller et al have lots of rope and if he fired them Trump would be accused of obstruction. I think Trump has stalled to get the economy up and is much stronger now and going after these crooks on corruption in govt will not go well with half of the US, but if they get them all on pedophile or human trafficking the whole country will cheer him on. I feel the time is just about right. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh, the Senate (McConnell ) indicated they would NOT confirm a replacement for Jeff, “this year”, if VSG fired him.
That,would leave Rosie in charge of DOJ, so you COULD say “no change”, although Jeff is maybe doing some things.
If he fired Rosie, or Muletrain, they have SAID that would trigger impeachment.
For me, personally, I am straddling the divide on Sessions. I THINK the art of the counterpunch will actually play out AFTER the midterms; I don’t THINK cleaning house on corruption BEFORE gains anything, and may lose votes.
After, he will have Political clout, and then can do some ashkicking, I THINK.
IF Sessions is stealth, THAT will be when he shows himself. If VSG had felt stuck with him, that will be time to shut down muletrain, fire Sessions, Rosie, bust a bunch of corruptocrats, and DATE them to impeach him.
But I really can’t answer your ?, as my opinion is I just don’t know WHAT I think about Sessions.
LikeLike
Theories abound. One is PT badmouthing the AG is all a head-fake, done to provide “distance” between PT and DoJ so when the SHTF, PT can say “who knew?”. Another theory is PT would like to fire the AG but fears the backlash (from Dems and RINOs in Congress, the Fake News, etc.) would be troublesome with elections coming up in <90 days. SD gives another idea in the article were commenting on. Take your pick, we'll just have to see which turns out to be correct.
LikeLike
If Sessions goes after someone, who is it? What charge? Does he then go quiet while the case goes into endless defense motions that push a trial out two years from now, with concomitant boredom on the part of the public and lack of closure? Or, does Trump beat these people about the ears endlessly and relentlessly into the midterms to piss voters off and demoralize the democrats who tolerated treasonous totalitarians in their party and leadership…followed by a GOP cleansing and ranks enhancement…followed by firing or Mueller and referral to prosecution of the entire goon squad?
I choose the latter.
LikeLike
I posted this on the previous thread and will post again.
Sundance also referred to the President’s tweet in his previous thread and was also critical regarding Sessions.
But please read for yourself and form your own opinion.
Allow me to put it this way.
We believe and trust our President. We trust what his tweets and what says about fake news etc.
If what he is saying about Sessions is not true, but some sort of false flag or cover to trap people, or some sort of 34D chess move, that would be a huge mistake.
I.E. It would be said, Who could trust any of his tweets anymore? What other tweets are fake or not true?
Could you even imagine the MSM? They would claim all his tweets are lies.
Everything would just blow up.
No. Our President does not lie. Or give false tweets, or whatever you want to call it.
And for whatever reason, Sessions is still there and only our President knows why.
I have said many times and Sundance has now referred to.
The mid-terms. Keep the lumps out until after the mid-terms. If he started on Sessions now, the Dems and the MSM would just blow up in every attempt to take the Mid-Terms.
And yes, he is sending us a message. All of us who support him, he is sending us a message.
Be patient. He will take care of this mess.
Let Trump be Trump.
LikeLike
Well said. Thank you.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Awesome optics….WWG1WWA. If I were the cabal, I’d be rethinking any nefarious ideas.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are beating up reporters and not letting them film. They don’t want photographic evidence to exist of whatever crap it is that they are going to pull.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, it seems to me that Charlottsville should handle this problem – why let these people congregate – why give them a permit to gather and riot – how is this okay by the city leaders/police/local government? I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elections have consequences. If you elect corrupt Dems you can only expect them to do what corrupt Dems do. If you elect corrupt GOPe you can only expect them to do what corrupt GOPe do. That doesn’t go for just President, that goes for Mayor, or Police Chief, or City Council, or any position at all.
LikeLike
Mayor giving them … ‘room to destroy.’
LikeLike
Timing for action on the BIG UGLY Swamp Draining & the BIG RESET of DOJ-FBI
[Reposted from July 7]
• AFTER weekly revelations of PERVASIVE DC CORRUPTION in all 3 Branches.
** Need to whip up America First OUTRAGE that the bastards are still there.
** Need to whip up America First OUTRAGE that Congress let this happen.
• AFTER we take the Mid-Terms and displace skunks in both wings of UniParty.
** Need to convert America First OUTRAGE to a RED TSUNAMI.
** Need to avoid ANYTHING that YSM-UniParty can spin into an October dog whistle.
• AFTER the new Congress takes office.
** Need a new Speaker POTUS can trust to put America First.
** Need to replace McCarthy & Committee Chairman with M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A Leadership.
THEN let er RIP.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump is getting bolder in his assertions. We are now in our 90-day zone before midterms. It is time to run up the heat on the corrupt, crooked and criminal who are responsible for destroying an America we citizens cherish and love.
As our elected President, look for Trump to commence to exert his presidential powers to ensure our freedoms for all us American citizens. The next 90-days are not going to be a fun time for those hellbent on overthrowing are elected by the people President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a rebellion against the lawful authority of the President, and a clear attempt to topple our Republic. POTUS has the power to suspend the privilege of the writ of habeous corpus and start locking up the rebels. The emails and bogus Fisa warrants are the clearest of evidence. To wait is to risk destruction.
LikeLike
Just a reminder of the massive scale of corruption being purged behind the scenes because our media doesn’t cover it, here is the reminder from the Q team.
The article is about West Virginia voting to impeach their entire supreme court.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/10/west-virginia-lawmakers-move-to-impeach-entire-supreme-court.html
DC Lawmakers not seeking re-election:
[Senate]
Bob Corker – Republican
Jeff Flake – Republican
Orrin Hatch – Republican
No Name – Republican [Departure Soon]
[House]
Bill Shuster – Republican
Bob Goodlatte – Republican
Carol Shea-Porter – Democrat
Charles W. Dent – Republican
Darrell Issa – Republican
Dave Reichert – Republican
David Trott – Republican
Dennis Ross – Republican
Edward Royce – Republican
Elizabeth Esty – Democrat
Frank LoBiondo – Republican
Gene Green – Democrat
Gregg Harper – Republican
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen – Republican
Jeb Hensarling – Republican
Jim Bridenstine – Republican
Joe Barton – Republican
John Delaney – Democrat
John J. Duncan, Jr. – Republican
Lamar Smith – Republican
Luis V. Gutierrez – Democrat
Lynn Jenkins – Republican
Niki Tsongas – Democrat
Paul Ryan – Republican
Rick Nolan – Democrat
Robert Brady – Democrat
Rodney Frelinghuysen – Republican
Ruben J. Kihuen – Democrat
Ryan Costello – Republican
Sam Johnson – Republican
Sandy Levin – Democrat
Ted Poe – Republican
Thomas Rooney – Republican
Trey Gowdy – Republican
[Resigned]
Al Franken – Democratic U.S. Senate
Blake Farenthold – Republican U.S. House
Jason Chaffetz – Republican U.S. House
John Conyers, Jr. – Democrat U.S. House
Louise Slaughter – Democrat U.S. House
Patrick Meehan – Republican U.S. House
Patrick J. Tiberi – Republican U.S. House
Thad Cochran – Republican U.S. Senate
Tim Murphy – Republican U.S. House
Trent Franks – Republican U.S. House
Xavier Becerra – Democrat Attorney General of California
It’s happening folks and it is deep within the entire law and judicial apparatus across the entire nation. This all has to be cleaned before true justice can begin. Can you imagine the massive depths of the voter fraud in each state and years of stolen elections. It is insane. The turnover in Congress is massive. We are starting to hear about all the massive insider trading and securities fraud as well. They are working on the Council of Foreign Relations and the lobbyists now. Huge purge at every level!! I believe they just raided the Clinton Foundation as they were loading a huge DOJ cargo plane in Little Rock over the past couple days.
We need to stop complaining that nothing is happening, we can’t see it because of the media blackout and the powers that were so desperately trying to control the narrative. I am thanking God every day for our brave lion, his team and our military, it is beyond the scope of anything we can possibly imagine.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sandy Levin’s son, Andy is running for his dad’s seat.
Odds are he will win.
That Michigan district in Oakland county votes for the name Levin every two years.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would like to think most all of us can agree, based on recent behavior of our lion, that he is beginning to roar, and the spit is about to hit the fan.
Oh, and John McCain should be on the list, as brain cancer KILLS, typically in 3-6 mos., no matter how much $ you have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really doubt McStain’s story about having brain cancer. He should be dead by now. Very fishy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to agree something is not right with that story
LikeLike
The cancer might be stumbling around in the dark looking for the brain?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is one of the best one liners I have ever read!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dinesh D’Souza drops MOATB (mother of all truth bombs) on a professor about race relations and the Democrat party:
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just had an opportunity to read the round table discussion that SD posted earlier yesterday with the Governors. There was parts of it that gave me goosebumps.
The following was from the conversation:
THE PRESIDENT: I want to thank you also to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Ken Paxton. And Ken just filed a very interesting lawsuit, which I think is going to be very successful. I hope it’s going to be successful.
THE PRESIDENT: How are you doing with your recently filed case? How’s that looking?
PAXTON: Well, we had a hearing yesterday, and I think it went quite well. Let’s see what the judge says. But we know we’re right on the law and we’re right on the Constitution. And so we’re confident things are going to go in the right way.
THE PRESIDENT: It’s true. Okay. Thank you.
You may be wondering what our President and AG Paxton from Texas were referencing. It is the DACA case that is being heard by the Executioner, Judge Hanen. Sometime this week he is going to put a national injunction on the DACA program. Get ready for all hell to break loose!
Below is a thread I wrote the other day explaining what I think will happen. We are in such a WIN WIN scenario!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Since we’re talking about legal rulings, SCOTUS, etc. I recall reading that SCOTUS had expressed an interest in examining the issue of ONE federal court, in ONE jurisdiction, issueing a NATIONWIDE injunction, based on that courts ruling.
It’s kind pre-empting a power they don’t, in fact HAVE. Can’t remember the source, unfortunately.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Crooked Hillary incorporates her husband’s “Monica Lewinsky defense strategy”.
LikeLike
Excerpt:
In the process, the president is growing a Trump Republican Party that will turn the never-Trumpers into a fossilized remnant of bitter-enders that attract smaller and smaller audiences who pay less and less attention.
In short, this is what a political revolution looks like.
LikeLike