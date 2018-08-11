Suicidal Airline Service Agent Steals Plane, Pulls Stunts, Commits Suicide…

The story of an obviously unstable ground service agent at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is terribly sad. According to most accounts 29-year-old Richard Russell stole a turboprop jet for just under an hour before eventually crashing and killing himself 30 miles away. There were no other passengers on board.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young man; and also especially with the air traffic controller who remained calm and tried his earnest best to save the life of Mr. Russell. A person can well imagine the sadness felt by that Air Traffic Controller.

God our strength and our redeemer: you do not leave us in this life nor abandon us in death. Hear our prayer for those in despair, when days are full of darkness and the future empty of hope. Renew in them your sustaining strength for we believe that there is nothing in all creation that can separate us from your love in Christ Jesus our Lord. Amen.

