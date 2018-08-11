Suicidal Airline Service Agent Steals Plane, Pulls Stunts, Commits Suicide…

The story of an obviously unstable ground service agent at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is terribly sad. According to most accounts 29-year-old Richard Russell stole a turboprop jet for just under an hour before eventually crashing and killing himself 30 miles away. There were no other passengers on board.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young man; and also especially with the air traffic controller who remained calm and tried his earnest best to save the life of Mr. Russell. A person can well imagine the sadness felt by that Air Traffic Controller.
God our strength and our redeemer: you do not leave us in this life nor abandon us in death. Hear our prayer for those in despair, when days are full of darkness and the future empty of hope. Renew in them your sustaining strength for we believe that there is nothing in all creation that can separate us from your love in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Amen.
was he by any chance ex military with post traumatic stress syndrome?
No military service in any reports.
One quote from his FB account; “Once I earn my Bachelors in Social Sciences I will either seek a management position where I’m at now, or possibly join the military as an officer.”
No. He had post traumatic stress syndrome from modern society, and saw no hope for the future – not just for himself, but for all of us.
Psychic scarring from the effects of globalism, and a deteriorating culture that has turned its back on many of the most important things that have allowed us to flourish throughout the centuries.
Let me share something with the people of this blog, who I know tend to be a bit older than Richard Russell – there are a lot of men his age out there that feel the same way. They feel their future and their destinies were stolen from them, or sold, or even given away. They feel that their chance to live in the America that their grand-parents or even parents experienced will never be theirs, and it breaks their hearts and souls. They only know of it from pictures, or books, or stories their relatives share with them. They long for a past they never even knew.
He’s being hailed a hero and a martyr, as strange and perverse as that sounds, among certain online communities. It’s troubling.
Given his age… he likely voted for Hillary in the last election… and Obama (twice) before that. His world is of his own making.
“likely voted for Hillary in the last election”
Mmmmm, nah…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-11/listen-audio-watch-barrel-roll-suicidal-man-who-hijacked-alaska-airlines-plane
Joking with the ATC employee, the man asks “Hey, do you think if I land this successfully, Alaska will give me a job as a pilot?” The ATC employee responds “You know, I think they would give you a job doing anything if you could pull this off,” to which the hijacker replied “Yeah right! … Nah, I’m a white guy.”
very telling! you could be onto something there.
Oh please, not only do you not know that, but many people until the Smashing Political Debut of Donald J. Trump had no idea what ailed them or what to do about it.
I thought I had a handle on things but I only saw a layer of what had been going on. Lots of people believe the news and never had the transformative moment that allowed/required them to question things.
If things are to change and shit goes down like we think it is going to, then we must help the people who have been gaslighted and abused by people in power.
If we are to move forward, we will have to forgive them. They must wear shirts that say “I was a Libtard” for a probationary period though.
I was joking.
My thoughts tend towards being thankful that this guy didn’t take out (lots) of innocent people with him
@ T&E&C
You are correct. I feel the same way sometimes, as do my children.
Very troubling indeed. Young white males are probably the most vulnerable group. They are being constantly blamed, insulted and maligned. They are the reason for all society’s ill. They are told they should be ashamed of their heritage. They should be ashamed to enjoy any of benefits of both they and their family’s hard work. It is a very sick, disturbing trend and it is doing a tremendous amount of damage.
Frankly, the man-bashing started decades ago, and I hate it. I have three children, two of whom are male. I love my sons and I think the world of them and I am sickened by the constant ‘funny’ disparaging of men in general in our society. We see it in movies, TV ads, classroom jokes, etc.
Men are now supposed to be ‘sensitive.’ Give me a break. I want men to be men, not turn into some quasi form of women. The ‘women’s movement’ of which I remember quite clearly on college campuses, became radical. What started out as a good look at our women and society and some things definitely needed to change. But now that movement has become disrespectful of men, mocking them at every turn.
Another reason why I left the liberal left… they have twisted every good ideal in this country into something ugly and abhorrent. Values are gone. Right is wrong, and evil is denied.
I pray for our President, but I also pray for our country, for our young men and women who can once again learn to enjoy our differences, but still respect and love each other and our place in society.
excellent post
I have two sons about the same age, give or take a few years. They came of age during a period we will look back on someday as one of the darkest Western Civilization has faced. No jobs. Nothing to justify optimism in the future. The ennui you describe is real, and socially pervasive.
For most of the 20th Century, the American people were fighting to expand and defend liberty and justice for all. But for the past 30 years, the political and moneyed elites have been selling us out, squandering America’s wealth and productive capacity, and turning the America into a nation of wage-slave “consumers” utterly dependent on government.
President Donald Trump has said “Enough of this sh!t. Let’s get back to work!” But it is so difficult for those who stand to benefit the most to hear the good news because they have been so conditioned to believe America’s best days are behind us.
Ummmm….where did he gain pilot training / experience?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-11/listen-audio-watch-barrel-roll-suicidal-man-who-hijacked-alaska-airlines-plane
After ATC controllers discussing the situation on the open mic suggest the man needs help, the man replied “Nah, I mean, I don’t need that much help; I’ve played some video games before.”
I read somewhere he played simulator flying games.
Besides being an mechanic, yes… video gaming flying simulators really do teach. He was just a talented young man who lost his essence of being precious. Every human is precious, but he didn’t find that in himself. He is with God now in peace and love, but I pray for his family and friends, who are bereft.
Amen
What a sad story. There are so many lost people in our society who need help. Sometimes medication, sometimes a kindly word. A world without God is no world.
Amarion without God is a nation under
SD, This is a really strange story, but thank you for that prayer; it was perfect.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Prayers are being said.
Dang!
20 years of severe restrictions on passengers to prevent the possibility of a plane being hijacked and used as a weapon…. yet it seems it’s easier to just jump in a parked plane and do whatever.
This young man has just hopefully enlightened the domain of our airports. I was traveling when I heard the presser from the locals.
Amazingly, airport protocol is to secure an airfield but not lockup any of the aircraft. Well, la-de-duh!!!
I am ever hopeful that this will change now. Maybe this poor kid’s death will not be in vain, and now maybe we can secure other aircraft from terrorists contemplating the same act.
I listened to the audio/video between pilot & tower, and very strange. Wondered if he was MK Ultra’d and didn’t go/crash where he was supposed to! Will go back on gab when it is up again for the link. Been down for a while.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What does MK ultra’d mean? Thx
I don’t know but it’s probably the cause of the Las Vegas shooting, 9/11, the fake moon landings, JFK’S assassination and the Lindbergh Baby kidnapping.
seriously? so JFK was killed by a lone assassin?? have you read the files???
LikeLiked by 1 person
From UrbanDictionary … https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=MK-ULTRA
Osugagai, it’s a form of mind control that was used during WWII in Germany and was experimented within our government in the 60’s and 70’s when some of those German scientists came to our country as well. It is also called the Monarch project and has been used forever in the Illuminati cult to fragment ones mind and soul with horrific traumas from electric shock to ritual sexual abuse that causes severe cognitive dissonance and a psychotic break with reality. Cathy Obrien is a survivor of this generational abuse and finally revealed all the secrets recently of course tied to the Clinton’s. They experimented with weaponized soldiers and voice to skull technology within our CIA. It is very real coming out now with all these school shootings and the false flags like Las Vegas and the Pulse nightclub shooters, ect. All tied to this generational abuse practiced by this large religious cult starting in the womb. I wish this stuff wasn’t real but it is all being exposed now so we can heal it. The whole dirty business with human trafficking and the underlying evil of what has been literally occulted from our view. Don’t know if this case is relevant (except his comment about apparently I having a screw loose seems like he was surprised by it all) but it is all incredibly sad. So many things God is bringing to our attention so we can love our world back into wholeness. Warm Regards!
Here’s an article from VigilantCitizen about it (among many, for a lot of folks in the music and fillm biz are MK). Often you will see either butterfly ornaments (Monarch Butterflys) or “kitten” jewelry, clothing, etc. (makes me wonder what is REALLY behind “Hello Kitty”).
There’s also a three-part series on Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” which goes into much more detail.
Hmm, would be good if I added the link before I hit return, sorry:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/hidden-knowledge/origins-and-techniques-of-monarch-mind-control/
But it’s all ok, doncha know, because the gov’t apologized for the program and to the participants. So that makes it all better.
You can bet they’re doing it again but more secretively.
Just like spying on American Citizens illegally. They got busted, apologized and went right back to doing it.
definitely possible…the release of audio and video HERE when Charlottesville, Las Vegas, Parkland still under WRAPS leads one to conclude this event is possible false flag! Friday News Drop?
Shows Military response…heres a great link: https://theaviationist.com/2018/08/11/f-15cs-intercept-stolen-dash-8-airliner-out-of-seattle-tacoma-airport-before-crash/
Sounds lik3 something Alex Jones made up…what is MK Ultra’d?
go see Mel Gibson Julia Roberts Conspiracy Theory…
history the left wants to bury
Nope. Look up Josef Mengele to see where it all started…
Chicago Police department has the highest suicide rate. People need to know that. Sometimes all people need is a hello, a kind word, a nice smile and it will give them another day. God bless this young man. Make someone smile today!
Random acts of caring and compassion do more than most people can fathom. Just think – how many of us reading your comment were affected by some nameless person whose only act was to take a few moments and acknowledge another human being? Offer comfort in times of sorrow, listen in times of chaos, or share in times of happiness… In the course of our daily actions, we all touch people in ways we will never truly know until the day of our judgement.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I still remember being really depressed as a kid about some home situation. We had to go to soccer practice and the guy leading us was a player for Crystal Palace Football Club (this was in the UK) by the name of Steve Kember. He looked at me amongst about 30 other kids and gave me a big smile. It made my day and I’ve never forgotten that simple act of kindness. Never underestimate the power of a smile!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Indeed. Never underestimate simple kindness towards another…
Amen, deplorabledave. Amen!
Big John, a kind word or show of appreciation can do a lot sometimes.
“Chicago Police department has the highest suicide rate.”
Bonus fact – suicide rates in the GUN FREE cultures of Japan and South Korea:
In 2013, male suicide rates were 41.7 and 26.9 per 100,000 in South Korea and Japan respectively — the first- and third-highest rates among high-income Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. Further, while suicide rates are declining in many countries, they are on the rise in Japan and South Korea.
Lovely prayer. Thank you, Sundance.
is the FBI gonna “investigate” this like the did the LV shooting?
just like LV
How about a little more FOCUS on hiring practice. Minnesota baggage handlers gone to work for ISIS, air traffic control personnel hiring buffoons, etc.
Amen.
What I do not understand is this guy by himself- was able to start, taxi, and takeoff from
Sea-Tac- a very busy airport. particularly the Alaska/Horizon ramp. The Q-400 is not a simple
aircraft either it is definitely a two pilot machine. Where was security in all this. a Pistol shot to the engine’s hot section would’ve saved his life…
prayers indeed..
I wonder why people wonder how the guy would know how to start the plane….seriously, it was discussed.
MSM reporters are so stupid now they can’t conceive that an Airplane Mechanic would know how to start the plane.
It’s like being surprised that an auto mechanic would know how to start a car.
Seriously….
What also amazes me are all the politicians calling for stricter background checks for airport personnel. This 29 year old man had worked at the airport for 3 and a half years before this incident. Should they all be required to undergo annual background security checks or psychological exams?
Unless someone is acting out dangerously or crazily, how could anyone know who could be the next pirate? This was just a totally random event and IMO, there’s no need to totally reorganize airport security.
Or a Farmer’s child starting a tractor.
Observation.
Seriously….the switches you need to flip, in order, to start a turbo prop engine…and have the props in a neutral position….and know how and when to throttle up and then back as it starts….and then where to position the props for takeoff….point is….the guy is not a pilot. He had to have done a lot of homework just to be able to start and taxi that plane….that he successfully took off AND FLEW IT is downright amazing.
Just figured out how he did it.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Q400+control+panel&t=brave&ia=videos
Respectfully, I would like to ask which line of inquiry is more relevant: whether the individual was part of a mind-control program, or how non-authorized personnel managed to take control of a sizeable aircraft and get it into the air.
This could have easily been a major disaster. He could have collided with a full 747 in the process of taking off or landing. He could have flown the plane into the terminal. He could have headed for downtown Seattle. He could have tried to hit a ferry. And on and on and on.
If this man could steal a plane and get into the air, what does that suggest about the state of airline/airport security 17 years after 9/11? What is the point of the oppressive TSA program when, apparently, airport employees have unfettered access to planes? Better questions to ask, in my opinion.
Because if he could get the plane in the air, he could have just as easily sneaked weapons or bombs onto it.
Why do you think the Air Force planes were there? They aren’t going to say that they would have shot him out of the sky or rammed him if they were unarmed if needed to protect people.
What I don’t get is why couldn’t the plane be shut down remotely? If you drive an automobile made after 2008 I guarantee your car CAN be shut down remotely.
(CAN=controller area network)
Very dense population underneath him
“a Pistol shot to the engine’s hot section”
I recall reading somewhere that the best way to stop a plane is to shoot its tires. They are filled to extremely high pressures, so the air should leak out very rapidly if the tires don’t actually explode.
4E, my next door neighbor works for TSA.
She was coming home when I introduced her to a friend who is helping me move some stuff. The 3 of us talked for a while. When I bought up the security issue, she said that there really is not a security issue, that the tarmac folks all have ready access to the planes which are being serviced, cleaned, etc.
She had no answers re how this young man moved the planes w/o people pitching fits at the irregularities.
Probably another victim of depression and he found his happy way out. Terribly sad.
Reminds me of the Germanwings pilot, although he had a plane full of people…very sad in both cases.
Wonderful prayer, SD.
If it was a suicide, the real tragedy is that the pilot’s friends and family must live the rest of their lives with it. Someone who had a sibling suicide said to me, “it’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem”. Although to the person, that solution is the only one, and their problems don’t seem temporary to them…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sent from my QDrops app!
08-11-2018 14:07:01 CDT
>>2556646
https://http://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/11/us/seattle-plane-crash-stolen.html
BOOM
BOOM
BOOM
BOOM
[NEXT WEEK]
Q
so look at Q’s latest post….https://qanon.app/?q=boom
I just said that!
The military jets scrambled out of Portland, the time given was 7 minutes.
News media in the Peoples Republic of Oregon will begin it’s socialist lectures about mental health. The patients have taken over the asylum. Run for your lives.
My eyes roll to the back of my head. This is what happens to societies that provide After School Satan Club meetings for children; everyday is another level of Dante’s Inferno.
Some people kill themselves in grandiose ways nowadays. Understanding people like this is something that is best left to God.
Ephesians 6:12
“The military jets scrambled out of Portland, the time given was 7 minutes.”
And prior to 9/11 “no one ever thought about the use of aircraft as weapons” said Condie Rice even though a man hijacked a plane in an attempt to fly it into the White House to kill Nixon, a terrorist plot was discovered and stopped in 1995 (Bojinka plot) which, among other things, included crashing a plane into the headquarters of the CIA, and the plot of a 1994 novel by Tom Clancy involved a 747 pilot crashing into the Capitol Building during the State of the Union Address. But nobody in our oh so competent government or DOD ever thought to prepare for such a thing and ignored the many obvious clues from field agents and communications intercepts which could have prevented 9/11. Instead, they “didn’t have enough assets” which “required” spending about one trillion dollars since then to set up a “turnkey tyranny” as the scumbag Snowden called it.
That “turnkey tyranny” coming in very handy to spy on a opposition candidate’s team as an added “bonus.”
we had assets involved in War Games on 911…there were multiple planes unaccounted for as well…
As much as I detest the WaPo, that was a good clip. Thanks SD for mentioning ATC. I’m retired 29 year ATC, and my immediate thought was how sad this young man chose this way… and for the controller and other pilots that tried to salvage a situation. As a controller, we talk with pilots. This got personal since they started using names. I did that once with a lost pilot who was freaking out and I was able to help him help me find where he was, but it pushed the emotional attachment to the incident to 11 for me. I was VERY grateful it ended well . Prayers for the controller who did his best. Really all of them. The F15 pilots had to watch it all too. Incredible. And sad.
Uncle Max, sad indeed. Thanks to all of you.
Uncle Max, my hubby was a 32 year ATC. Early in his career he lost a plane. Private pilot, didn’t have enough fuel. Hubby tried so hard to help him divert and land, but the pilot was freaked out and just kept saying his last wishes, confessing, etc.
After that, for years my husband used to shout out vectors, airport local, etc., in his sleep. He’d sit up sound asleep calling out the tail number and give directions to a small airport he was trying to guide that pilot to. He did that on and off for years 🙁 I’m glad your situation had a happy ending.
Makes me wonder if he was a Democrat who finally woke up and realized what he had been supporting and fighting for all his life…and couldn’t deal with the reality of it. Its a hard thing to realize that everything you’ve ever believed in has been a gigantic lie. He could have done a lot of damage, but thankfully, this was something personal between him & him. May he Rest in peace.
Sad….my condolences to the suicidal pilot’s family and loved ones.
Poor guy, no telling just what kind of psychological problems he was intentionally infected with starting with the new “pre-K” assaults on the minds of our most innocent that have been allowed to even see the first light of day rather than being ripped apart in the womb, and incessantly pounded into the mind throughout the entire indoctrination process.
The madness must end, but will it?
Only we can end it… “they” sure won’t. We must do much more than simply pray for the dead and their families, we must begin protecting our children from “them”.
didn’t mean that for you, sorry….
so look at Q’s latest post….https://qanon.app/?q=boom
People need to wake up. Q is not a good person. He feeds on your fears. He has no inside knowledge. It is a gigantic larp. We need to focus on the midterms. Q is a distraction. While people are playing his games, the real world passes them by. Wake up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moreover, configuring them after takeoff is also complex. Turbines can easily overspeed leading to catastrophic results, props have to be adjusted, so does torque, and so on. No, it’s not simple at all.
Sundance…longtime reader, first time commenting. Thank you for taking pause in the political banter surrounding this horrific act to recognize this individual was facing tremendous demons. This is an example of what many face on a daily basis, and even though our VSGPDJT is a beacon of light, there are still many unable to overcome the darkness. God Bless one and all!!!
joe, welcome to The Tree House…!!
These are the times when being a highly empathic person wears me down. My heart aches because I see and feel what others don’t.
I too am highly empathic. I had a soul wake up experience in 2013 and had to learn to honor ones journey and not identify with the pain of others. It is a natural gift of incredible joy once our own traumas are clear within and we don’t resonate with the pain and fear. Hang in there we are all going through a great awakening and things are getting exponentially better quickly!
Hey guys, Im local. saw it in real time.
Dude was a pilot in training as a hobby.
Dude was doing his job and ‘snapped’. Security clearance and all.
His job was moving the plane to a parking area. Typically with another employee. One guy steers. the other guy tractors.
He pushed the plane into the lane and then unhitched the tractor, hopped in and locked the door.
The cargo lane he was in has the right of way over passenger traffic. Liners in cue let him in.
once on the strip, he gunned it.
He was seen as far inland as ‘Eaton ville’
While possible, it is very unlikely he bailed into the sound. before the plane impacted.
One loop-de-loop almost belly flopped.
Crashed on this island. perhaps to the south west tip.
https://www.google.com/maps/dir//47.160375,-122.6333847/@47.1607835,-122.6262822,15z
EatonvIlle
https://www.google.com/maps/dir//46.8726342,-122.2718426/@46.9132225,-122.2630879,12z
This plane configuration can be “flown” with Microsoft Flight Simulator.
“His job was moving the plane to a parking area. Typically with another employee. One guy steers. the other guy tractors.
He pushed the plane into the lane and then unhitched the tractor, hopped in and locked the door.”
This sounds like the weak point in the security procedures.
I’ve heard portions of his convo, said something about having nuts loose and not realizing until “until now.” Sounded like something set him off. My first thought was marriage/relationship problems.
Ty gor your perspective. I dont think he bailed. He said he was going to crash it but not hurt anyone. He was also light headed and threw up. Maybe he did have a couple screws loose like he stated, but it sounded acute to me. Either way you slice it he needed help and it didnt arrive in time. He was broken as he said. Very sad.
There’s zero chance he bailed out. It was definitely a suicide — question is “why”. (And, how to prevent jihadi’s from doing the same except deliberately crashing into the Kingdome, Space Needle, or other downtown skyscraper.) On afterburner I’m sure the PANG F-15s got there in record time, but I highly doubt they were sitting on strip alert — so it still took time just to get to the birds and launch … frighteningly, this would be plenty of time for someone who truly wanted to do harm. The F-15 pilots will be able to handle it (not easy), ATC guy should get leave time … that’s an extremely stressful job and losing a pilot hits hard for everyone in the flying community. It’s a small club.
Wow. Just ate at Topside Bar & Grill with family a few weeks ago. Restaurant is in beautiful Steilacoom and overlooks the island where he crashed!
A new trend?
August 9, 2018
-snip-
An Texarkana teen accused of attempting to steal a plane from Texarkana Regional Airport on the 4th of July to attend a rap concert was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation Tuesday by a judge in Miller County, Ark.
Zemarcuis Devon Scott, 18, was allegedly seen hopping a fence at the airport at about 2:30 a.m. by security personnel who called Texarkana, Ark., police. Airport staff reported seeing the man trying to open the door of an American Eagle twin-engine commercial jet, according to court records. By the time police arrived, the man had gained entrance to the plane and closed the door.
http://txktoday.com/crime/man-accused-trying-steal-plane-undergo-mental-exam/
Maybe they should put keys in those flying machines. Or a lo-jack. Just a thought.
Odd, the Daily Mail has some parts of the convo with atc transcribed. It kind of goes with people on CTH commented on.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6050787/Suicidal-Seattle-airport-worker-identified-Richard-Russell.html
At least this article got some things right that others have reported incorrectly. For example, he wasn’t a “mechanic”. He was a ground crew worker who, among other things, loaded and unloaded baggage from the planes. From what I’ve read so far, he was very familiar with pilot video games.
Last week we buried my dear friend’s 15 y/o son. Shot himself in the neck. Tomorrow we bury my other friend’s 25 y/o son. OD’d. WTF is going on? Good kids, loving families. I can’t fathom it. This gut seems like a good kid, loving family. I can’t fathom.
My son is confused by the sudden attention he’s receiving.
What else can I do?
Could they possibly be related to social media? I’ve heard there is a lot of bullying by peers on smart phones these days.
Facebook told advertisers it can identify teens feeling ‘insecure’ and ‘worthless’ May 2017
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/may/01/facebook-advertising-data-insecure-teens
If that’s happening, one wonders why Twitter, Farcebørk, YouTube, and the other social media don’t ban or discourage it…
WTF is going on? Just an opinion, nothing to back it up. Technology.
BTW, if you haven’t already, get a good gun safe and lock up all your guns and ammo. Do not let your teenage son have access to it unless you are taking him hunting or target shooting. It’s good to do that in any case since you never know when someone is going to break into your home. And you can keep many more valuables than guns in most gun safes.
I’m a private pilot here and I can say that while that model airplane is a two-pilot operation, it CAN be started and flown by one. Two are required “by the book” but this flight is definitely not a regular flight. The pilot never intended to return/land safely. He was just playing around, getting up his nerve before impacting the ground.
I pray for his family and for his soul.
It sounded from some of the conversations like he expected one of the ‘stunts’ to not work and he’d crash. That way from a spiritual POV it’s not really suicide.
A person in a mental state where he decides to commit suicide is a tragedy, and my thoughts and sympathy would naturally be with him but…
This guy decided to destroy millions? of dollars or airplane on his way out.. and potentially kill others when he crashed..
An Islamic Terrorist savage is also intent on committing suicide, ostensibly for religious/ideological reasons rather than “depression”…. but that is no comfort to the families of people he kills. They are unlikely to have much sympathy for the terrorist.. even if his stated motive was “depression”
I haven’t read any reports that give evidence that he intended to commit suicide. The plane was using up fuel much faster than he expected. It was almost out of fuel while he was talking to the ATF according to him and crashed possibly as a result of this.
ATC, not ATF.
There is a large, old mental hospital near where he crashed. Some of the patients are criminally insane. If he had landed safely perhaps he would have ended up there and my wife could have served him breakfast.
He knew he wasn’t coming back when he left so I hope he had a good time until the end.
To me this shows the deplorable state of mental health care today, PARTICULARLY on the “progressive” West Coast.
What was terrible before Obamacare has gotten markedly worse.
God rest his soul.
I just walked in the house, fox’s John Scott said normally the NTSB would investigate this but in this case it will be the FBI as lead investigator and the NTSB in a secondary/support role. There was no explanation of why.
Seems odd but I don’t know enough about planes to say one way or the other. Something feels off… IDK
Forgot to add John Scott played some recordings of the man talking to air control – – they suggested a place to land, trying to help him but he was worried he’d get roughed up (his words) and be in trouble for life. Maybe we can find the video if it’s available later.
Wow that person filming just kept on cursing…
Very sad story but what makes it even more sad is the fact that men’s emotional pain is taboo in our culture. No one wants to hear it, see it, or deal with it. Men have learned to take care of their emotions on their own through their honoring and action but most women don’t even have a clue of what he does or how he does it.
I am betting this young man was like millions of other young men in our culture who are disdained and blamed and their pain ignored while simultaneously told they are not dealing with their feelings.
What can be done? The first thing is to dismantle the identity politics that has been feeding this and indoctrinating and inflating women to the point that they are now floating! lol That would be a great first step. Next thing you could do would be to simply tell a man you know that you admire him and respect him, if that is in fact true. This is fuel for the masculine and is exactly what this young man didn’t have.
I too pray for his family but WTH…we are in a post 9-11 world; how does an employee who doesn’t fly get to steal a plane. You don’t just turn a key and the plane takes off. It takes time…where were the other employees and security?? It may be a depressed man in his twenties which is a real issue; but national security is paramount. This whole situation boggles the mind. Are airports secure or not?
