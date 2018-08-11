Saturday August 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Bible A Confusing Book?
We ran across an article recently, entitled: “Yes, the Bible is a Confusing Book.”
The article did not even attempt to dispel this “confusion,” or in any way help its readers to understand the Bible. It did not suggest even one basic rule of interpretation. Nor did it explain why the Lord Jesus Christ and the apostles constantly exhorted men to study the Bible.
The Bible is indeed a very large Book, so that the greatest of us will never understand it all. Moreover, it is God’s Book and must necessarily contain much that is “hard to understand.” But this makes it the greater challenge to the believing heart to seek divine aid in exploring its depths and the greater joy when precious stones are brought up from this exhaustless mine.
God does not reward lazy and indifferent Christians with light from His Word, but confusion invariably vanishes as we prayerfully obey His command:
“Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15).
In studying the Bible there are basic distinctions to be observed; e.g., between the twelve apostles and Paul, the apostle for this age; between the “gospel of the kingdom” and the gospel for our day: the “gospel of the grace of God,” etc., but meantime there are many passages of Scripture so plain and simple that a child can understand them and no theologian can explain them away. For example, in John 3:35,36, we read:
“THE FATHER LOVETH THE SON, AND HATH GIVEN ALL THINGS INTO HIS HAND.
“HE THAT BELIEVETH ON THE SON hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abideth on him.”
At the other end from the spiritual poverty experienced by those who deem the Bible “a confusing Book,” we have what St. Paul, by divine inspiration, calls “all [the] riches of the full assurance of understanding” (Col. 2:2).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Happy Caturday!
Irish Blessing
“May you be in Heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you are dead!”
Happy Caturday!
Making the Big Eyes….
So very soft and precious.
Solera Flamenca is a guitar shop in Barcelona. Like NYC and LA it is a destination place for for musicians from all over Spain. However, where NYC or LA musicians might play jazz, in Barcelona the music is, of course, flamenco. Wherever you find really good musicians you’ll also find really good guitar shops and Solera Flamenca is one of these. The shop encourages talented visitors to stop in and play guitars. It’s, of course, good for business but since the shop also makes Youtube video this is also a great way from struggling local musicians to get their name before the public.
There are obviously some killer guitar players living in Barcelona.
The upper one-so fat.
The bottom-so black.
Both are so cute.
When the video came out a number of years back, I ordered a bunch of fridge magnets with kitty in this pose and gave them to pals. Mine is still on my fridge. Fun!
Great town-the Gaudi buildings are amazing as is the “Avenue of Discord”.
A pro-Trump tidbit from New Zealand: In my Catholic parish there is a petitions box. Twice in the last few weeks someone put in a petition for God to look after President Trump and to surround him with His angels. It’s good to know that I’m not the only VSGPDT fan in my parish. :- D
Wow, Agnes – thanks for that little heart warming tidbit. Very nice to know!
Beautiful, Agnes! If you ever find out who placed that petition before God, tell them President Trump’s supporters in the U.S. thank them a lot!
God bless!
Years ago, I wouldn’t have believed any of this. Now, I do. Isaac Kappy’s twitter feed is full of stories about pedophiles named. Stephen Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Hillary Clinton, and many more
This story is heartbreaking because it is supposedly about Heather O’Rourke. It’s the 2nd tweet down in black.
What happened to Heather O’Rourke?
Down further on the page is another horrifying story about Judith Barsi
Horrifying but we must know it to heal it! So shine a light we must!!
❤️
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
OMG-so tiny.
I know that most of us do not like Amazon BUT they are running a sale on the Kindle edition of the latest edition of the Harper Collins Bible Dictionary for only $2.99.
This is a truly excellent buy. A hardcover copy sells for $28.77. This is a fantastic book. You can look up anything in the bible and it is explained. Check it out, this one is a real winner.
The Bat.
I still use Amazon-and this looks like a GREAT book, thanks!
Ostia Antica – Best preserved Roman city in the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An interesting Friday morning at the rancheria . About 0830 a pair of military jets came thru at low level on a heading for Bedminster. A second higher pair, was on a heading toward Trenton, a third pair ( much higher ) were on a similar heading as the second pair . Anyone know what that was about ? There’s at least eight airports ( plus a host of private fields ) within the 35nm exclusion zone when POTUS is at Bedminster . Did somebody not check the NOTAMs ?
Father of 7-month-old baby rescued in Lynchburg flood waters speaks out one week later
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7)– It has been one week since flood waters rushed through Lynchburg, prompting evacuations and destroying homes.
We saw many images from that night, but one sticks out. The City of Lynchburg captured video of a 7-month-old baby and a 2-year-old boy being rescued from their apartment on Greenwood Drive by boat.
The video showed raging water, dramatic rescues, and the baby being cradled by a police officer.
One week later Jose Benitez sits outside a roped off Sandusky Square Apartments watching the video.
“That’s my baby,” said Benitez.
When the water reached the ceiling in some Sandusky Square Apartments, Benitez was helping his neighbors outside. He went back to get his baby, Esther, and the rest of his family, but the waters were too high.
“He said no, no more, no come back,” said Benitez.
Lynchburg Officer Collin Byrne responded to the flood.
“There’s a lot of things going through their mind and a lot of anxiety,” said Byrne.
He was allowed where Benitez wasn’t. You can see him hold Benitez’s son, Jonathan, in the video.
“He was crying. He was upset. I distracted him fairly quickly when I went to you-tube and turned on Tom and Jerry,” said Byrne.
And amidst craziness, the firefighters and police officers found some relief in baby Esther.
“The baby was precious. Just lying there as silent as can be,” said Byrne.
The first responders brought the kids back to their dad, everyone was safe.
The flood left its mark on the Benitez family. Both physically, their belongings are destroyed, and emotionally.
As the kids look back on the video from that night, the officer just hopes they take away one thing.
“That there’s a lot of people out there that are willing to help them at any point,” said Byrne.
The city estimates structural damage to private property like homes and apartments to be over $700,000. The City of Lynchburg Disaster Recovery Group will be assisting residents moving forward.
