Friday August 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
SHIPROCK, NM: LOCATED IN THE NAVAJO NATION, IT IS A SITE OF IMMENSE CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR THE NAVAJO PEOPLE.
More lovely places in New Mexico….
Lake Farmington….
12 Beautiful New Mexico Lakes With A Magical Aura About Them
https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/new-mexico/more-beautiful-lakes-nm/
Let’s go to Spain . . . Although originally from Israel, Noa Drezner studied guitar in Spain and is now a populat flamenca.
Today [8/10] is “National S’Mores Day” and “National Shapewear Day”.
Just a coincidence, I’m sure.
Ashamed
Some time ago, we noticed in the fly-leaf of a young man’s Bible, a list of autographs of “great” preachers. At the top of the page, one had been scratched out with a penknife. Our curiosity aroused, we asked him what had happened.
“That was Pastor J. C. O’Hair’s signature,” he answered.
“And you scratched it out!”
“Yes,” he replied, “these other men would never sign with his name there!”
This young man’s heart had once been thrilled with the gospel of the grace of God and the truth of the mystery, but before a few “great” preachers, he had become ashamed of the one whom God had used to open these truths to him.
Popular opinion! What a powerful enemy to the truth!
Little wonder that some faint-hearted Christians should be ashamed of those who boldly proclaim the mystery when we realize there was danger that even godly young Timothy might be ashamed of Paul! Let us who mean to be faithful, however, remember that the words of Paul to Timothy are also the Word of God to us:
“Be not thou therefore ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me His prisoner: but be thou partaker of the afflictions of the gospel according to the power of God” (II Tim. 1:8).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/ashamed/
Uh-oh, folk just “found” 800 votes in the Ohio 12 race… yeah, right. (All Democrat, watch.)
RIDICULE, NOT REASONED DEBATE, IS THE BEST MEDICINE FOR POLITICAL CULTS
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/270858/ridicule-not-reasoned-debate-best-medicine-bruce-thornton
South Carolina: Muslim pleads guilty to trying to join the Islamic State
August 9, 2018 by Robert Spencer
He will likely spend some time in prison. When he gets out, will he become a loyal, productive citizen? What do you think?
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/08/south-carolina-muslim-pleads-guilty-to-trying-to-join-the-islamic-state
