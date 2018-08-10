August 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #568

Posted on August 10, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to August 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #568

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    This man’s generation will go down forever as the greatest generation that ever lived! What an incredible moment for him, his wife and his family. This is what it means to be an American. God bless you and thank you 🙏 for your service to our country!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. G. Combs says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I am reposting this bit so it does not get overlooked in the huge number of comments. I would suggest reading the whole comment string:

    thegrandprognosticator said on August 9, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    “….Since becoming Trump’s attorney on April 20th, I have rarely seen a man with as much confidence as Giuliani projects day after day in media interviews. You can fake confidence once in a while, but not every day. Giuliani knows that he has a hand that cannot lose.
    Giuliani was Trump’s closest confidant (outside of direct family) during the campaign season. Trump gets inaugurated and Giuliani disappears for 15 months? Come on man! Every month or two I would try to find out what he was up to. Radio silence / witness protection program. For a man who is a media whore, I found it very odd for him to disappear like this. The joke in New York when Rudy was mayor was that the most dangerous spot in NYC was the space between Giuliani and a microphone. What was he up to for 15 months?
    My theory is that Giuliani was gathering ALL of the details of the Deep State coup attempt until the time was ready to deliver the knockout blow. He was basically doing private investigative work for President Trump for 15 months under the radar.”
    Someone else mentioned cancer treatments but also said Rudy looks mighty healthy for that.

    Tiana adds: “President Trump assigned Rudy Giuliani to head the cybersecurity effort in Jan. 2017…”
    https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/01/12/giuliani-trump-cybersecurity/

    Don’t forget Weenie Wieners laptop. It is very likely that Rudy and a handpicked crew have access to the copy made by the NYPD.

    HERE is a KEY FACTOID!

    “Security clearances are not mandated for the President, Vice President, Members of Congress, Supreme Court Justices, or other constitutional officers,” a recent Congressional Research Service report explains. “The criteria for election or appointment to these positions are specified in the U.S. Constitution, and except by constitutional amendment, no additional criteria (e.g., holding a security clearance) may be required.”

    In fact, the security clearance system itself is an expression of presidential authority. Its scope and operation are defined in an executive order (EO 12968), and its terms can be modified by the President at will.

    And if the President wished to grant access to classified information to a family member, for example, there would be no legal barrier to doing so.….
    https://fas.org/blogs/secrecy/2016/11/clearances-presidential/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Depending upon which study you use (I’ve seen several), it is estimated that there are somewhere between 250 and 600 supercentenarians in the world on average. According to a 2014 study by The Boston University School of Medicine (New England Centenarian Study), there were about 70 in the United States. Isn’t it amazing that out of 250 to 600 worldwide….atleast 170 are registered in OH 12th congressional district (and 72 actually cast a ballot in 2016)?

      And that’s just one example of real voter fraud.

      Like

      Reply
    • Risa says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Isn’t that a fairly simple situation to investigate, should someone care enough to examine it? If someone who is dead votes, how hard is that to confirm? Unless ressurection is a common phenomenon in Ohio?

      Like

      Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. lida rose says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

    God Bless President Trump
    And his family
    And his Cabinet
    And all the White Hats.

    Dear Lord, let us save our Country.

    MAGA Warriors

    Like

    Reply
  17. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Loving our Lion who is a real star of epic proportions!!

    Like

    Reply
  18. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:50 am

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/24/is-media-response-to-obamas-operation-cassandra-scandal-a-precursor-for-response-to-fbi-doj-operation-trump/

    Regarding the Hezbollah drug operation. A caller to Mark Levin tonight, who worked on this case and had contact with Bruce Ohr stated that Ohr was involved in the Hezbollah investigation besides being involved in “Get Trump” and indicated that the Hezbollah investigation might have been “neglected” because of the “Get Trump” activities. Levin recognized the caller, from a previous call, and said that this story could be an entire show. Levin had his producer take the guy’s contact info for that purpose.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s