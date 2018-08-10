August 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #568

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
This man’s generation will go down forever as the greatest generation that ever lived! What an incredible moment for him, his wife and his family. This is what it means to be an American. God bless you and thank you 🙏 for your service to our country!
I don’t cringe, and I love the Messenger AND the Message. Love Jon Taffer too though.
Led by barista Alexandria who is offering free margaritas for everyone!
I am reposting this bit so it does not get overlooked in the huge number of comments. I would suggest reading the whole comment string:
thegrandprognosticator said on August 9, 2018 at 3:32 pm
“….Since becoming Trump’s attorney on April 20th, I have rarely seen a man with as much confidence as Giuliani projects day after day in media interviews. You can fake confidence once in a while, but not every day. Giuliani knows that he has a hand that cannot lose.
Giuliani was Trump’s closest confidant (outside of direct family) during the campaign season. Trump gets inaugurated and Giuliani disappears for 15 months? Come on man! Every month or two I would try to find out what he was up to. Radio silence / witness protection program. For a man who is a media whore, I found it very odd for him to disappear like this. The joke in New York when Rudy was mayor was that the most dangerous spot in NYC was the space between Giuliani and a microphone. What was he up to for 15 months?
My theory is that Giuliani was gathering ALL of the details of the Deep State coup attempt until the time was ready to deliver the knockout blow. He was basically doing private investigative work for President Trump for 15 months under the radar.”
Someone else mentioned cancer treatments but also said Rudy looks mighty healthy for that.
Tiana adds: “President Trump assigned Rudy Giuliani to head the cybersecurity effort in Jan. 2017…”
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/01/12/giuliani-trump-cybersecurity/
Don’t forget Weenie Wieners laptop. It is very likely that Rudy and a handpicked crew have access to the copy made by the NYPD.
HERE is a KEY FACTOID!
Just waiting for the knockout punch that flattens the Deep State and their ilk!
But, but, but he HATES women.
“170 Voters in Ohio Race ‘Over 116 Years Old,’ World’s Oldest Person Is 115”
Hmmmm
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/category/commentary/?ff_source=Twitter&ff_medium=PostSideSharingButtons&ff_campaign=websitesharingbuttons&ff_content=2018-08-09
Depending upon which study you use (I’ve seen several), it is estimated that there are somewhere between 250 and 600 supercentenarians in the world on average. According to a 2014 study by The Boston University School of Medicine (New England Centenarian Study), there were about 70 in the United States. Isn’t it amazing that out of 250 to 600 worldwide….atleast 170 are registered in OH 12th congressional district (and 72 actually cast a ballot in 2016)?
And that’s just one example of real voter fraud.
Isn’t that a fairly simple situation to investigate, should someone care enough to examine it? If someone who is dead votes, how hard is that to confirm? Unless ressurection is a common phenomenon in Ohio?
Well well! Who’s winning again?!
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2018/08/09/handling-of-us-trade-dispute-causes-rift-in-chinese-leadership-source.html?__twitter_impression=true
God Bless President Trump
And his family
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats.
Dear Lord, let us save our Country.
MAGA Warriors
Loving our Lion who is a real star of epic proportions!!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/24/is-media-response-to-obamas-operation-cassandra-scandal-a-precursor-for-response-to-fbi-doj-operation-trump/
Regarding the Hezbollah drug operation. A caller to Mark Levin tonight, who worked on this case and had contact with Bruce Ohr stated that Ohr was involved in the Hezbollah investigation besides being involved in “Get Trump” and indicated that the Hezbollah investigation might have been “neglected” because of the “Get Trump” activities. Levin recognized the caller, from a previous call, and said that this story could be an entire show. Levin had his producer take the guy’s contact info for that purpose.
