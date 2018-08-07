Election Night: MAGA Republican Troy Balderson Holds Ohio CD-12, Schuette Wins Michigan Gov Primary…

An important election night finds MAGA Trump Republicans holding and advancing positions in Ohio (CD12), Michigan (Schuette), Missouri (Hawley) and possibly Kansas.

The most watched race was the special election in Ohio CD-12.  Democrats spent a great deal of money supporting Danny O’Conner; the race was close, but it appears Troy Balderson has won with the lift of President Trump’s recent campaign.

  2. guerillapatriot says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Close the borders, BUILD THE WALL, break up the monopolies, and drain the swamp! MAGA

    • cozette says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Keep praying, uplift others with love and optimism, campaign your heart out to ensure a Trump win on November 6th. Even a swamp Republicans win counts as a Trump win on election day. MAGA depends on what we do each day.

  3. Dav says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:09 am

    How did Dems get 87% turnout for a special election held in AUGUST?
    Normal turnout is like 40-44%ish

  4. Lis says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:12 am

    And in other news, tonight, Trump’s approval rating is at 47%, higher than Obama’s was at the same point in time during his presidency.

    MAGA 🙂

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:38 am

      And more good news: Donald J. Trump is still the President of the United States of America…..and Hillary is NOT!!!!!

      Winning–
      MAGA–
      Covfefe Rules–
      Thank You, Lord, for President Trump.

  5. TMonroe says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:06 am

    Right now:

    40.8% Kris Kobach 112227
    40.5% Jeff Colyer 111351

    Doesn’t give outstanding precinct info

    https://www.politico.com/election-results/2018/kansas/

    • Justah says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:45 am

      Kobach has no chance – Johnson County is coming in strong for his opponent.
      91% of the vote in and Colyer is 4,000 votes ahead. It’s Colyer’s home County, I was afraid of this – Kobach won the rest of the State, but this is the largest/richest/most establishments county in Kansas.

