Election Night: MAGA Republican Troy Balderson Holds Ohio CD-12, Schuette Wins Michigan Gov Primary…

An important election night finds MAGA Trump Republicans holding and advancing positions in Ohio (CD12), Michigan (Schuette), Missouri (Hawley) and possibly Kansas.
The most watched race was the special election in Ohio CD-12. Democrats spent a great deal of money supporting Danny O’Conner; the race was close, but it appears Troy Balderson has won with the lift of President Trump’s recent campaign.
Close the borders, BUILD THE WALL, break up the monopolies, and drain the swamp! MAGA
Keep praying, uplift others with love and optimism, campaign your heart out to ensure a Trump win on November 6th. Even a swamp Republicans win counts as a Trump win on election day. MAGA depends on what we do each day.
How did Dems get 87% turnout for a special election held in AUGUST?
Normal turnout is like 40-44%ish
Something that voter ID’s should stop…
I’d assume fraud.
The usual suspects: Illegals voting, the cemetery vote, bussing people in from God knows where, people voting multiple times, ballot stuffing, you name it. But it still didn’t work.
Early voting allows for lots of mobilization and, one would fear, other methods.
And in other news, tonight, Trump’s approval rating is at 47%, higher than Obama’s was at the same point in time during his presidency.
MAGA 🙂
And more good news: Donald J. Trump is still the President of the United States of America…..and Hillary is NOT!!!!!
Winning–
MAGA–
Covfefe Rules–
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump.
Right now:
40.8% Kris Kobach 112227
40.5% Jeff Colyer 111351
Doesn’t give outstanding precinct info
https://www.politico.com/election-results/2018/kansas/
Kobach has no chance – Johnson County is coming in strong for his opponent.
91% of the vote in and Colyer is 4,000 votes ahead. It’s Colyer’s home County, I was afraid of this – Kobach won the rest of the State, but this is the largest/richest/most establishments county in Kansas.
40.8% Kris Kobach 116285
40.5% Jeff Colyer 115602
For above:
Precincts Reporting:
3230 of 3539
