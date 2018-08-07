August 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #565

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
“…eventually Kremlin connected sources, to gather info on Donald Trump. ”
Speaking of “Kremlin connected sources”…
According to FBI / Steele info obtained by Judicial Watch, Steele was paid eleven times by the FBI in 2016. Although our friend Adam Schiff claimed that Steele was NOT paid for the dossier. So what was he being paid for ?
One thought I had was: I wonder if Steele was one of the 702 contractors the FBI was using ?
…but, i wouldn’t think those contractors would be paid as “confidential human sources”, but by some sort of contractor reimbursement.
Still, someone like Steele, along with Nellie Ohr, would be very useful to people trolling thru 702 data, looking for a hook to operate against the Trump campaign.
My latest water bill, which includes sewer and no swimming pool, just my kiddos blow up that we filled 1 time, was $215.00. Im not kidding. Tiered payments and VERY severe water restrictions beginning in January. I think moonbeam wants us to run outside if it rains to bathe, brush our teeth and wash our clothes. Liberaism does stain after all.
Btw, another fire in socal, the “Holy Fire” as its been named, started today and at zero containment is up to 4000 acres. Too bad its not directly aimed at our worthless politicians!
Details:
https://www.kusi.com/holy-fire/
Another “ignitionless” fire in CA. I read the whole article, and there wasn’t ONE word about the ignition source of the fire. Nothing. Nada. Typical. The current “narrative” is that fires … are goooood mmmmmkay? Fires are “natural”. The native peoples of CA routinely set the brush on fire … so should we. WE are the “unnatural” inhabitants of this State who value every shrub. So … there are NO MORE Smoky Bear PSA’s reminding you that … “only YOU can prevent forest fires”. Nope. Instead, the Forest Service now believes every fire is “natural” … and should BURN the HELL out of this State. Yes, the forests need to be managed … however … I would hardly call BURNING THEM TO THE GROUND … “natural”.
I have grave suspicions about the number and locations of the recent FIRESTORMS in CA. Grave suspicions. Beware the Firestorm-Industrial-Eco Complex … to paraphrase Eisenhower’s warning about the profitability of WAR. In this case … the profitability of a FIRESTORM CRISIS.
Yes my God! I live in an apartment and pay $60 a month for water and sewer, ridiculous! Evidently they had big water shortages planned for next year to start limiting showers and toilet flushes. Water diverted into the ocean, these people are insane!! We have got to fix the electoral system and take our state back. These criminals have stolen California and almost ruined it!
You really got to hand it to them demonocrats! It takes a special kind of idiot to bankrupt/ruin a state with so much going for it!
Exclusive on the movie industry, all that beachfront, mild weather, you could go on and on.
And they totally trash it. Unbelievable!
Return tree selection logging back to the common sense it once was in the Sierra’s before the ’70’s. Loggers harvest sick diseased and bug infested trees which keeps the forest vitalized green and no forest fires.
I think President Trump is off base with this one ! It isn’t the allocation of water ( although I agree CA DWR’s allocation system and mandates are deeply flawed ) , its CA’s lack of quick response via aerial and ground “HOt Shot ” teams are major contributors. As are its faulty zoning and construction codes permitting non-fire-resistant residences in fire-prone areas . Even the Californios soon learned to build homes from adobe with tile roofs in cleared spaces . A lot better scientific stewardship of CA’s regrowth forests wouldn’ t hurt either !
Nope the President is right. Enviro wackos and misappropriated water.
I agree with you. Water going to the ocean doesn’t have one thing to do with California forest fires. California’s forest fires are by and large caused by Libtard mis-management of California’s forest. In fact it could be considered insane. It is like trying to raise a garden of vegetables without never pulling a weed.
It’s actually far worse than that, I’m afraid.
Remember….liberals run CA.
And CA is drowning in state debt.
CA legislators can get BILLIONS from the US gov’t in disaster aid.
Now you know why CA….despite burning for years….has actually REDUCED the number of aerial and ground “HOT Shot ” teams since Gov. Moonbeam came back into office.
Remember one of their favorite mottos….”Never let a crisis go to waste.”
Yes, they are that corrupt….and that evil.
First, we need to get our heads around the fact that these idiot liberals love these fires. It’s the apocalypse they’ve been hoping for to give them an excuse to snuff out capitalism and bring on communism. They are nuts, of course, but they will try to blame the fires on global warming for said purpose.
I seriously love this lion!! 💓
The recent IDP/TIPP Poll that was released made me realize that when it comes to our President’s Approval Rating, people polled are either afraid of being honest or they are somewhat turned off by our President’s approach.
However, once the questions get into other areas, the truth about what he is doing is very appreciated in comparison to previous Presidents.
The exciting thing for me is that when it comes time to vote, they will pull the lever for our President!
Hopefully they will do the same for Republicans because our President is crisscrossing the country for them. I believe that is exactly what will happen!
Presidential Approval Index:
Presidential Leadership Index:
Standing in the World Index:
Direction of the Country Index:
Quality of Life Index:
Every time the left wing extremists lose big, they try to create an illusion that they’re still in power.
Don`t fall for it.
Take for example
Rosie O’Donnell who claims that “Most of the People at Trump’s Rallies Are ‘Paid to Be There’” https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/08/06/rosie-odonnell-most-of-the-people-at-trumps-rallies-are-paid-to-be-there/
Or
West Hollywood Votes to Remove Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/08/06/west-hollywood-votes-to-remove-donald-trumps-walk-of-fame-star/
Of course they do…
Um no. Trump doesn’t charge us to be at his rallies (thank goodness) but people are voluntarily going to great expense and through difficulty to be there. ‘Cause he’s OUR PRESIDENT! As Diamond and Silk like to sing out —
Rosie get over the denial, it isn’t helping you
Exactly! Great point.
It is indeed.
This is precisely why the left poo-poo’d losing both the House and the Senate….and played the loss of both off as no big deal, because Obama was still in the WH and the center of the media’s attention.
This is also why….having lost the WH and unable to pretend anymore….the left has gone utterly berserk in the time since.
Relatedly, I was just watching a video of a leftist protest (about 100 people). Guys could be heard in the video telling everyone “EVERYBODY SPREAD OUT!! SPREAD OUT!!”….attempting to make their small group appear bigger than it was.
There is no leftist equivalent to the exploding, grassroots #WalkAway movement….which is itself a perfect bookend to the Tea Party movement.
And they know it, too.
Corporate banks privately own the Federal Reserve.
It is neither federal nor does it have any reserves. It began in conspiracy and got it start in 1913 with the promise of ending booms and busts. What we got were bigger booms and busts, along with endless war from which those private banks profited. Adding fuel to the corruption, the central bankers also enjoy fractional reserve banking. They get to abuse that and become rich and powerful while We The People get to pay interest on endlessly increasing debt.
The first step in ending the Fed is an audit…
-Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/donald-and-goliath/
Read the rest in the link
Good news here. Soon PDJT will have appointed 5 of the 7 voting Governors of the Fed. Reserve, including it’s Chairman Jerome Powell.
Let that sink in.
Obama is completely underground and no tweets from long time about US politics. He is free , no check and unlimited money to push his dream . He wants to make this country unmanageable and low level civil war zone to push socialism. Clintons are out and he is new leader of democrats and king maker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please Mr. President, once and for all, take whatever steps necessary to put an end to this media madness over Russia’s collusion in the 2016 election. We either have one, fair and equal justice system for all Americans or we don’t. We all see what is going on, your DOJ is a mess, Trump supporters are being beaten up in the streets but no action by any federal agency to date taken against your political adversaries who are out to get you. Why is that? I am with you, I love you, I trust you, but I believe it’s time to call the Democrats bluff, which would definitely help to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Methinks he has a plan under the guise of national security based on the Russian election meddling to bring in EOs to deal with voter fraud . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is Session on antifa and free speech? It seems we wake with PTrump’s tweets and feel happy and by evening liberal have few wins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know…I feel like it’s groundhog’s day everyday
A very important message from Sundance…..PLEASE READ this short mssg……
Here is the thread link Sundance is referencing. PLEASE READ and spread the word! This mssg is CRITICAL!!
God bless PDJT and the coming Red Wave!
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1026584256301002753.html
Thank you for reposting that thread, ForGodandCountry. Agree.
“The plan will fail…..But it will get VERY UGLY. You can help defeat the plan by REFRAINING, no matter how angry you are….They WANT your anger. Don’t give it to them…”
Very perceptive. It is beyond weird that the Times posted the offensive racist writer, and that the racist immigrant from Congo put on a bizarre show at the Statue of Liberty. This is a display of Democrat strategy — pay attention; make their idiocy backfire on them, don’t fall for it, don’t get sucked into the ugly theater because that is their plan!
President apparently getting good advice from Stephen Miller, who’s a hawk on the refugee issue, according to this article.
In Washington, it is all about the cap! One report: Trump would consider a cap of 5,000 refugees
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2018/08/03/in-washington-it-is-all-about-the-cap-one-report-trump-would-consider-a-cap-of-5000-refugees/
FTA:
‘Miller is not deterred’: Top immigration aide pushing cuts in refugee numbers
The president suggested going as low as just 5,000, according to a former administration official.
President Donald Trump last year advocated dropping the refugee cap as low as 5,000 people, down from 50,000, according to a former administration official – a cut far more drastic than even his most hawkish adviser, Stephen Miller, proposed at the time.
Read the comments….esp. from moderate democrats.
“I don’t even listen to Jones but I’ll defend his right to say what he thinks.”
I sense a HUGE backlash coming from this move.
Might be just the thing to kick the #WalkAway movement into overdrive, a result of unintended consequences!
Let’s pray for that.
I feel a Yuge movement in the MAGA Force today. Better get a few hours sleep. Today is going to be AWESOME!
FB and Twitter have no real competition. I would seriously like to see the creation of a conservative alternative to FB, Twitter and YouTube developed. It’s time.
There *are* alternatives, but they are also neatly locked away from the public.
The MSM doesn’t mention them at all.
The left sends trolls in to pretend to be conservatives and say vulgar amoralistic things in order to make the sites look like they only support “racists and conspiracy nutjobs”, thus driving many away.
The government has worked with Google, Facebook, etc. to create regulations etc. that make it basically impossible for any new company of that sort to get anywhere.
In the long run, if one of them does become popular, the media and the big corps will have them shut down due to “hate speech” through either lawsuits, character assassination, or simply telling their banking buddies to no longer do business with the platform.
It didn’t occur to me that some of the “hate speech” is false flag to drive away customers — but you’re probably right. It makes sense
My name is Donald Trump!
Calling all Michiganders out there!
Today is the day!!
The Michigan Primary Election.
Please cast your vote for Patrick COLBECK in the Michigan Primary.
Like President Trump, Colbeck is NOT taking ANY $$ from special interests and as MI’s most conservative State Senator he has consistently fought for the best interests of the people of MI over those of lobbyists in Lansing.
The same polling company that predicted Trump to win MI has COLBECK WINNING by 1%!! So we need EVERY VOTE!
PDJT endorsed Schute a while ago, not knowing how DIRTY HE IS!!
If Schute wins the primary the democrats will bring up a bunch of dirty stuff he did in Lansing and he WILL LOSE the general.
Please vote COLBECK for Governor on August 7th and November 6th!
Patrick Colbeck has a plan to eliminate the State Income Tax, the Senior Pension Tax, fix the roads with BETTER MATERIALS so they last longer, better, affordable, quality healthcare, lower auto insurance rates (MI is highest in the nation), get rid of common core, promote citizen driven budgets and defend our constitutional rights.
Please check out the awesome radio interview with State Senator Patrick Colbeck dated August 6, 2018 at:
http://patriotvoice.net/yourdefendingfathers/archives/
It is the last segment (at the top) about a 15 minute interview discussing some of the issues facing Michigan.
For more information on his Principled Solutions for Michigan please go to:
http://www.ColbeckforGovernor.com
I would post my picture with him today (with me soaking wet) when he came out to our road rally but unfortunately I don’t know how to post a pictures on here. Oh well.
Have a great day everyone!
Hoping (and praying) us 3000+ grass roots volunteers can bring it home for COLBECK on August 7th and November 6th!
Somebody must designate ANTIFA as a terror group. We have terrible times again. I think the big one is coming, They’re now converting simple everyday items into murderous weapons. And nobody sees it.
