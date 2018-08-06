National Security Advisor John Bolton Discusses Renewed Sanctions on Iran…

National Security Advisor John Bolton appears on Fox News with Lou Dobbs to discuss the renewed sanctions against Iran and the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Lots of activity. Is the shows about to start?
Bolton takes a needed no-nonsense approach
Canada/KSA, Di-Fi, this Iran stuff, talking about five eyes again. We’ll have a front row seat.
Indeed. Fun times ahead. Sit back and enjoy.
I hear no subtle changes in Boltons message. That means that everything is still going according to the Plan.
Sundance said that VSGPDJT & Team has gamed out all of this beforehand. Nothing yet hints that not to be true.
The relationship our President has built with Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦, Jordan 🇯🇴, Egypt 🇪🇬, United Arab Emirates 🇦🇪 and Bahrain 🇧🇭 as well as having Israel 🇮🇱 be a part of it is absolutely breathtaking!
All those countries celebrated as much as every single Deplorable when our President won. They knew that they had an 8 year window to take care of all the issues in the ME and Northern Africa. Everyday that goes by is one less day they have left.
Our President has gone all in on Iran 🇮🇷. Have that situation situation resolved by the Mullahs being killed or overthrown and the chance for peace in the region becomes a reality.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-saudi-canada-diplomacy-flights/saudi-state-airline-saudia-suspends-flights-to-and-from-toronto-idUSKBN1KR24R?feedType=RSS&feedName=topNews&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=twitter
I enjoyed reading this from the article above:
Neighbors and allies Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates said they stood with Riyadh, although they did not announce similar measures.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a loose association of the six Gulf Arab countries, the Arab League and Palestine also supported Saudi policy.
This trip will be remembered for centuries to come!
RESPECT WAS SHOWN & ON FULL DISPLAY!
Wheatietoo shared this fantastic video as well:
“Our President has gone all in on Iran 🇮🇷. Have that situation situation resolved by the Mullahs being killed or overthrown and the chance for peace in the region becomes a reality.”
Afghanistan
Iraq
Lebanon
Libya
Horn of Africa nations
Sudan
Yemen
Ukraine
Syria (tbd)
Tried coup in Turkey (tbd)
Iran (tbd)
Doing same thing over and over again but expecting different results?
What do they call that again?
It ain’t Peace.
Justin Trudeau would just love to run his short little Canadian fingers through those manly eyebrows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Analysis on the Middle East by Col. Patrick Lang. He was the former head of Middle East, South Asia and Terrorism at the Defense Intelligence Agency and served as the US military attache in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
A “Tour d’horizon” of the ME – Lang’s opinion
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/08/a-tour-dhorizon-of-the-me-langs-opinion.html
Thx for posting this take from the Col. Lang
Refreshing to see some ME analysis sans the Israel, Saudi, NeoCon war establishment slant.
Didn’t agree with all of his notions about POTUS, but I feel we benefit from reading some differing opinions on occasion.
Posts are really jumpin’ around tonight. What order will they be in when I refresh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Relevant article on breitbart (yeah, I know, but sometimes they have good articles). It’s by ‘virgil’, if your familiar.
Upshot, thru out history, countries that dominate form useful alliances.
VSG is definetly forming new alliances, and exposing old phony ones. This is a stealth cold war with China.
Good read.
The dems n rinos have sold out to China, and ALL the anti-trump b.s. is on orders from China.
Hence, our impatient young Turks are championing at the bit for indictments, keep walks, military tribunals,…meanwhile VSG is focusing on the REAL enemy, the paymaster.
If he gets distracted by the quislings, who really haven’t laid a globe in him, and have only destroyed their own credibility, he loses.
And he don’t lose. Hence, he’s keeping his eye on the ball, and the big picture.
Aligning the Arabs against the persians.
Similarly, the countries of the Pacific rim don’t like China, the big bully in the neighborhood, and are all in with DJT.
And, he’s pulling a reverse Kissinger, getting Russia on board, against China.
It IS worldwide 3d chess, and I am pretty sure he is having a ball.
Bolton is impressive. Always clear and comprehensive. I could see him as a possibility for higher office.
Did anybody else notice that National Security Advisor Bolton was wearing a seersucker suit? That used to be de rigeur in the summer in D.C. Congress even has (or had) a seersucker suit day. And he was discussing Iran (Persia). Well, seer sucker is a Persian term:
seersucker [sir suk΄ər] n.Hindi shirshaker < Pers shir u shakar, lit., milk and sugar, also a kind of striped linen cloth – a light, crinkled fabric of linen, cotton, etc., usually with a striped pattern
Was that a coincidence, or a deliberate visual reference point?
