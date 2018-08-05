Sunday August 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson (American writer 1802-1883)
LikeLiked by 2 people
GORGEOUS REFLECTION OF THE CAP, YOSEMITE
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful, citizen817! Thanks!
Things to ordinarily do in Yosemite (check with https://www.nps.gov/yose/blogs/fireinfo.htm re the fire situation)…
LikeLike
But don’t tease the bison ! I cannot cmprehend why anyne past toddler stage would approach, let alone attempt to make it react to them, any wildlife they encounter .
LikeLike
My experiences with lake Huron and lake Erie in the 70’s always involved our lab rolling in the dead fish on the shore. What a stench.
They have recovered from a lot of abuse. Hope they stay healthy.
LikeLike
Well I must have hit the wrong reply button. This was meant for the great lakes posts below.
LikeLike
THE CRYSTAL CLEAR WATER OF LAKE MICHIGAN AT CAVE POINT PARK AT SUNRISE.
LikeLiked by 7 people
While it may be beautiful to many, that clearness may signal a decline in the lake’s ecosystem . I suspect the zebra mussel is slowly destroying the Great Lakes .
LikeLike
Northern Wisconsin Waterfalls
LikeLiked by 2 people
Important Recall Notice
The Maker of all human beings is recalling all units manufactured, regardless of make or year, due to the serious defect in the primary and central component of the heart. This is due to a malfunction in the original prototype unit code named Adam and Eve, resulting in the reproduction of the same defect in all subsequent units.
This defect has been technically termed “Subsequential Internal Non- Morality” or more commonly known as SIN, as it is primarily characterized by loss of moral judgment. Some other symptoms are:
· Loss of direction
· Foul vocal emissions
· Amnesia of origin
· Lack of peace and joy
· Selfish or violent behavior
· Depression or confusion in mental component
· Fearful
·
The manufacturer, who is neither liable or at fault for this defect, is providing factory authorized repair and service FREE of charge to correct the SIN defect. [The number to call in your area is F-A-I-T-H. Simply believe that Christ died for your sins, was buried and rose again, and your unit will be regenerated. No matter how big or small the SIN defect is, Christ will repair and replace it with]:
· Forgiveness
· Love
· Joy
· Peace
· Longsuffering
· Gentleness
· Goodness
· Faith
· Meekness
· Temperance
·
Please see operating manual HOLY BIBLE for further details on the use of these fixes. [See sections I Cor. 15:1-4; Eph. 1:7; and Gal. 5:16-26].
WARNING: Continuing to operate the human unit without correction voids the manufacturer’s warranty, exposing the owner to dangers and problems too numerous to list and will result in the human unit being permanently impounded. [For free emergency service before it’s too late: call upon the Lord Jesus Christ who loved us and gave Himself a ransom for our sins].
DANGER: The human units not receiving this recall action will have to be scrapped in the furnace.
This action was authorized by the Creator.
By Anonymous
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/important-recall-notice/
LikeLike
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Galatians 5:16 This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh.
17 For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would.
18 But if ye be led of the Spirit, ye are not under the law.
19 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness,
20 Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies,
21 Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith,
23 Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.
24 And they that are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts.
25 If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.
26 Let us not be desirous of vain glory, provoking one another, envying one another.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Equus Caballus Day…
Jood Al Ulia, one of the best Arabian fillies on earth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve never seen a horse like that. Amazing. Thanks!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this guy…and his vids are both informative and fun…
“Pocket Carry – Negligent Discharge”
Buffalo’s Outdoors YouTube Channel
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pockets in most of my jeans are really shallow. Seems like most women’s pants pockets are way more shallow than men’s. I can extend them but really don’t want to spend two hours on each pair of jeans or dress trousers.
Ideas please?
I found the pocket holsters don’t work with poly/lycra stretch pants. The pocket holster adheres so well that sometimes it inverts the pocket during a draw. 🙂
LikeLike
I’ve always thought vegans were nuts [ PI ] but a Dr, Green offered an opinion on Fox News the vegan diet lacks sufficient vitamin B-12 leading to fatigue, irritability, depression or mood swings, psychosis and dementia . Given so many of the Left are vegans, one wonders http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/08/04/vegans-and-vegetarians-may-think-re-eating-healthy-re-not.html
LikeLiked by 1 person