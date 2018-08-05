Horrific Chicago Statistics: More than 60 People Shot, 9 Killed This Weekend…

Good grief, this is horrific. ABC News Chicago is reporting that over 60 people have been shot, with 9 killed, in Chicago just this weekend (Friday through Sunday).
(Chicago) Dozens of people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday, police said. One paramedic described the evening as “a war zone.”
Since midnight, police said 43 people have been shot, six fatally. Since Friday at 5 p.m., 60 people have been shot, nine fatally, in shootings in Chicago.
34 of the shootings and five deaths occurred between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, according to police. During one two-and-a-half hour-hour period, 25 people were shot in five multi-injury shootings. (read more)
Twenty five people shot in two-and-a-half hours !
How can these neighborhoods even function?
Perhaps it’s time to call in the national guard?
Rahm Emanuel’s accomplishments: Rat capital of the US! And soon to be re-instated as murder capital as well! Good job, Rahm!
And the people most affected are the ones who overwhelmingly vote the Emanuels of the world back into office. Each. And. Every. Time
Unless the voting machines are rigged. At some point we have to realize that the corruption probably has trickled all the way down to the public library
Truth be told (ironically by The Onion):
Sounds like another wall is needed!!
What have the Democrat politicians done to help? Declared Chicago a sanctuary city. Allocated monies from its scarce resources to provide legal assistance to illegal aliens. Promoted hatred and distrust for the police (who else do law abiding inner city residents have to call in an emergency?) and throw an officer to the wolves if there’s even a question that a split second decision was the wrong one. Because of the extremely anti-police atmosphere police don’t do preventive policing and so crime is more rampant because the gangs and drug dealers take advantage and terrorize the residents. Because no one will cooperate with the police, only 25% of homicides are solved. And eyeing the future HIspanic votes, the Dems have increasingly turned their back on Black Americans.
The residents were just celebrating the very first … Obama Day
Yep. The State of Illinois declared Aug.4 as … Obama Day. I say gawd-DAMN America on Obama Day! Spray some bullets from your Tec-9 or 9mm Glock in celebration of everything Obama!
Imagine if the $17 million spent in the last year by “Special” council Mueller and his “team” had been spent on an anti-gang, anti-drug task force assigned to Chicago.
Instead of indicting 12-24 “Russians” who will never be extradited, never be tried, or convicted and instead of getting Flynn, Popodapoulas, and Gates for “lying” to the FBI, and instead of getting Manafort LIFE for tax fraud…..
Instead a couple hundred violent drug dealing gang members could have been taken off the streets, which would send a message to wanabees, that maybe thug life isn’t for them. With even a few million left over to offer educational and job opportunities in the hood.
History has demonstrated no one cares less about the quality if life in inner city Chicago than the demonrat politicians who have run Chicago FOR EVER.
It’s all upside-down. God help us. 😦
I’m afraid most of the $17M would be siphoned-off through salaries paid to FAKE people working in the city.
When the Oakland (CA) School District went bankrupt, and was taken-over by the State .. the FIRST action by the new State Superintendant, was to make each employee personally pick up their paycheck … in person. Literally hundreds of paychecks … BIG paychecks … went uncollected. Leftist, corrupt, local Superintendants … and crony, nepotist employees were STEALING the District blind by creating FAKE employees. And the CHILDREN suffered. Dedicated Teachers, like my wife … suffered.
Most … “urban” … cities run by Democraps are about as dysfunctional as the Chicago streets. And sorry to say it but … have a look at the African-ruled South Africa these days … it is a sh*t-show of a sh*t-hole.
Hubert Humphrey said: “If you see crimes committed out in the open, in public in a city, some people (Officials) in that city are taking money”.
But with Chicago, there are no officials, they’re all corrupt scoundrels; or they wouldn’t have gotten to where they are.
Scroll through the 19 pictures embedded in the linked Chicago Tribune article on this weekends deaths. Every grieving person is black. Being black and living in Chicago is a death trap.
May the Walk Away movement reach these people. POTUS is right — What do they have to lose? They have everything to gain. What a horrible place to live.
Those Chicago D politicians, particularly the black ones, are guilty of causing deaths. May they reap what they sow.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-met-chicago-shootings-violence-20180804-story.html
Way, way past time to call in the National Guard. Illinois has a Republican Governor, if memory serves. Perhaps the governor might work with Pres Trump to stop the killings.
Prayers for the people of Chicago. They are our American brethren. No one deserves this.
Rauner, our terrible Illinois Governor , is anti-Trump.
Gov. Rauner is a complete fool who hates President Trump. We were commenting about this on the first page.
Absolutely. And enforce a strict midnight curfew … shoot violators on sight. Sorry, it is going to take more than talking and coddling to change this devolved subculture
With all due repect to the innocents that get caught up in all the Chicago violence, in reality, I don’t think the numbers mean what they look like. The majority of those getting killed are also bad guys. I was born and raised in Oakland and I found that the people hanging around the streets at 3:00AM with the dealers and gangbangers are not innocent bystanders. If they didn’t have a gun today, it’s probably because they had to toss it last night and they will have another by tomorrow.
A lot of the people being killed are people who, if they had lived, would have gone on to kill many others, so, as unsympathetic as it sounds, the reality is that killing some of these people is actually saving other lives.
The other thought that I have that will make more sense to some is, if they weren’t shooting at each other, they’d be shooting at us.
Agreed … except for the occasional kid shot through the wall of his house, or little girl on her way home from school …
MaineCoon (above) posted a link to a report listing those who were shot, their ages, their wounds, and their present condition.. The list includes several children.
Maybe this is why they are letting it happen.
repeating from previous page:
self-cleaning oven
This violence was … “programmed” … by the CIA. Just like the CIA invented crack cocaine to fkcu with the black man. /sarc.
And here I thought that Chicago had gun laws…
I think I’m on double secret probation. I tried twice up thread, to post about McCarthy running against Rahm E. , McCarthy’s interview on the Stephanie Trussle (Black Republican) show on WLS am radio program yesterday, and her saying she wished he was running as a Republican because he sounds more Rep than dem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1389 people are listening to the Chicago police scanner on Broadcastify. It’s always a high number every night but 1389 is unusually high. I guess everyone wants to hear the action. https://www.broadcastify.com/listen/ctid/606
As I’m sure has already been stated this story doesn’t fit the MSM narrative with this mainly being black on black crime, city being run by corrupt Leftists, strongest gun laws in the nation, etc. Therefore, no media coverage. The Left and MSM only care about black lives if it is taken by a white person (preferably, male) or a police officer. You know the ones they turn into martyrs for the cause. Absolutely disgusting!!
My former home, for 28 years, is a dumpster fire.
Madigan and his cronies are bankrupting the state. ChIraq is a warzone. The pensioners, actually think they deserve their 100k pension and raising property taxes, as they move to Red states, is a good thing.
My dad pays close to 10k a year, on a 135k assessed home…THAT HE OWNS.
I love the place, but I wont be returning aside to visit. Breaks my heart.
10K in property taxes on a 135,000 valued house???? No freakin way!!! I would have to move from that hellhole state!
I don’t return any more, for business or visits. Let alone dodging stray bullets and carjackers, 100% tax on a car rental and the hotel tax is absurd.
On top of state tax, county tax, city tax and locality tax, and all the extra add on category taxes, I am still trying to figure out the 6.25% tax for the guy on the corner of Manheim and Touhy….
The residents of Chicago are CELEBRATING … Obama Day. Aug. 4 … Obama Day in the State of Illinois.
Obama Day! Shoot a ni&&@h!!
The thug culture is in full bloom in Chicago. The Democraps are bringing to YOUR TOWN … soon.
” The thug culture is in full bloom in Chicago. The Democraps are bringing to YOUR TOWN … soon.”
Yep! State by state…..county by county…..city by city!!!!
Maybe, in a Maoist/Leninist, is how they celebrate it?
Has anyone tweeted David Hogg to find out when he’ll be protesting up in Chicago?
No reply, he’s busy telling everyone he survived Chicago.
Best to tweet his … handlers. Hogg has no idea what he’s doing or where he’s going.
“How can these neighborhoods even function?
Perhaps it’s time to call in the national guard?”
Sending in the National Guard might be necessary, but it would only be a band-aid. A band-aid I would support, but still a band-aid.
The ultimate issue is that these neighborhoods are dysfunctional regardless of murder and crime rates. Those are symptoms of a larger problem, which is that the predominate culture of these communities reject, in fact glorify the rejection of, that which creates a functional society.
I feel bad for the decent individuals, who may actually be a majority, trapped within this horrific system, and even worse for children warped by being born into it. However, until the majority of them embrace, promote, and defend a culture founded on personal responsibility, family and community cohesion, and a non-nihilistic set of ethics nothing will change. No one can do this for them. This is a problem that cannot be solved by a president, a governor, or a mayor- the solution must come from the bottom up. The people must come to that well themselves, and while I hope they do I am not optimistic.
The people in those neighborhoods are like a person with severe COPD who continues to smoke a pack a day. THEY WILL NOT LEAVE. They don’t want to leave. Nothing can or should be done for them. You cannot fix stupid. Their kids are born stupid and then made more stupid through the social engineering of the ‘hoods. Honestly I have never seen anything like this until I moved to Chicago. I would have thought someone saying what I now say to be the most heartless and cold person on the planet. But I have seen the reality.
Having known a number of black individuals who moved from Chicago to get away from the crime, I’m sad to admit you are correct. They moved into primarily white communities, brought their hate-whitey racism, bad habits, bad ethics, and Dem votes with them.
Like you said, no fixing stupid. They have turned a formerly Red, prosperous, farming state into a Blue sh!thole. There is no lifting this culture up. It can only drag everyone else down. The ghetto thug culture has to go.
We need to end welfare. Welfare is feeding this mess in so many ways.
Nope.
Declare a State of Emergency in Chicago and call in the National Guard to patrol the streets at night.
Create Federal Gang Task Force and go block by block. Cleaning up all gangs and confiscating all “unlicensed weapons”. Think Eliot Ness
Institute “Stop and Frisk” like Rudy did in New York
Get the ACLU off the Police Officer’s backs. The Police Officer’s can’t even arrest anyone without fear of lawsuits for “racism.
Have President Trump, the Black Pastors, and Candice Owens movement go to Chicago and get with the innocent people living there to come together and create a massive movement to end the killings.
Have Congress provide Emergency funding for safe zones, recreational facilities, anything that could begin to pull this city back to survival. Have a Special Fund manager assigned to ensure the money is spent on what is needed
These are our fellow Americans we are talking about. We as Americans need to save them.
An attitude of Chicago is “Finished” is not who we are.
The murders must end and the innocent people saved.
Correct…. and…. Pass Illinois law….
Zero dollars will be made from organs obtained from homicides.
Cut off all profitability, as many in Chicago are corrupt SOBs.
Oh boy, would I love to see Sundance investigate the organ trade. Great comment!
An attitude of Chicago is “Finished” is not who we are.
My first reaction is to say … “God helps those who help themselves” (yes, I know this is not a bible verse). I would argue that CHICAGO has to determine … “IF … that is not who they are”. I recoil at the idea of helping someone who doesn’t want the help. Who doesn’t … WANT … to change. I personally have neither seen nor heard anything from the leaders of Chicago who are willing to face the TRUTH and reality of Chicago’s thug culture and do anything about it.
“… the predominate culture of these communities reject, in fact glorify the rejection of, that which creates a functional society.”
“Civilization – It’s Not For Everyone!”
I don’t support sending in National Guard.
I’ve got a relative in National Guard, he’s a productive, hard-working, principled young man. Different state, but I offer it as an example of the caliber of person who’ll enlist in National Guard.
So lemme get this straight – we’re gonna send productive, law-abiding citizens into a dysfunctional hellhole to be targets of feral gang-bangers and drug cartels?
All in an attempt to impose CIVILIZATION on a population that’s incapable of same?
Unh uh.
No sale.
Not so long as we’ve got judges issuing weak sentences and a revolving door.
Not so long as we’ve got groups clamoring about over-imprisonment and calling for early releases.
Not so long as we’ve got ACLU who’ll hamstring any attempt at enforcement.
(as will the local populace filming every arrest on their gummint-paid sail foams and clamoring about over-policing – look at the Lefty mobs turning out to interfere with ICE arrests as an example)
If you flipped those factors and committed to a scorched-earth sweep that would either shoot or imprison ALL the bad actors for a very, very long time …
… then maybe.
But none of those factors will be flipped.
And the right measures won’t be taken.
And we’d be sending good people in harm’s way on imagined behalf of scum.
No sir.
Put a Democrat in charge, enact strict gun control and prioritise illegal immigrants.
The Commiecrat’s Master Plan for America….Chicago.
A sacrificial offering for Barack Obama Day.
Horrific Sundance? Naah, pathetic is more descriptive…I’ve lost the capacity to care anymore, sigh…sorry, I guess
But these people will stay living in the violent neighborhoods. You cannot fix stupid.
Covfefe I understand where you are coming from. When I was working as a casemanager at a state hospital, I had a older fellow on my caseload, severe alcoholic, who was sleeping underneath the porch of his sister’s house. Rough neighborhood and he was constantly being robbed by a group of thug teenagers when he got his disability check. I felt sorry for his sisters and him.
Worked hard to get him an apartment, but finally got it done. Got him detoxed, furniture donated and had him set up to be safe and looked after. When we discharged him from the hospital, the evry next day, I got a call from his sister…he was back under her porch, drunk and beaten up again. We tried for 3 weeks to carry him over to that apartment everyday, but to no avail!
I finally gave up and realized a I had been taught a very hard life lesson. There are some people who you can’t help, because they don’t want help. I was very young then and just couldn’t believe that somebody would rather sleep under a porch than in his own place safe warm and dry.
A lot of people, especially on the Left, chose to find a boogey man to blame because they can’t accept that people are responsible for their own circumstances sometimes. No matter how much money and people/resources you throw at a problem, people have to be part of the solution.
The only way to compel them to stop is by cutting off their support. I think we should end welfare. Let’s go back to charity. Force the welfare grifters to work to support themselves. If they have to work and feed themselves and pay their own rent, they’ll move. Or they’ll go to prison. THeir choice.
These folk (filmed on 3 Aug 2018) will be even more pissed off at Rahmbo:
Why were they on Lake Shore Drive? How does that affect Rahm? These attention ho “protesters” had zero effect. A week or two ago they briefly shut down an expressway. They never accomplish anything.
My Grandfather, was a Chicago Police Officer for 38 years. The last 15 he was a Detective. When the weather was over 90 degrees, All police, even Detectives where on Call. BTW, he and my Dear Grandmother, both Daley Democrats, who died in 1986, voted for Hillbag in 2016.
“…he and my Dear Grandmother, both Daley Democrats, who died in 1986, voted for Hillbag in 2016.”
I don’t doubt it, ha!
If only Chicago had been centered in Indiana or Wisconsin or… the middle of lake Michigan.
Every election it’s the same story. Two huge blue blobs. One is Cook County where Chicago is located & the other is East St Louis. In between is a sea of red. The red doesn’t ever seem to matter because Cook County controls Illinois. I think over 50% of Illinois tax revenue flows into the Windy City. Our Governor, Bruce Rauner, is the illegitimate son of one of the Koch Brothers (the homely looking one I believe.) He makes sure that the Chicago Board of Trade is safe tho.
FWIW we also grow more soybeans than any other state. This could be a really great state but thanks to the Daley clan & the Democrat party we have a St. Valentines Day Massacre every weekend. The original was child’s play compared to today.
I share the same opinion as covfefe999 btw.
Can’t fight City Hall y’know.
It’s all one big ploy
The radical left holds power over our schools. They brainwash our children into hating America, capitalism & white people. In minority based schools, they mold students into the victim / us against them mentality, while abandoning the crucial aspects of a solid education that’s needed to progress in life
Keeping them dumb & ignorant keeps them needy & angry
Advantage: democrats
Using the traditional values of civil behavior & civilized order as weapons, their political & media overlords created an identity culture based on racism, sexism, crudeness & uncivilized boorish behavior
Advantage: democrats
Minority “representation” is quickly bought off & these puppet “leaders” keep the flames of racial tension stoked while doing nothing of actual value to improve the lives of their constituents, thus keeping them perpetually down & again, needy
Advantage: democrats
That’s how the democrats retain power in big cities
The only way to improve the lives of big city minorities is to give them a solid education; the actual skills needed to succeed & a foundation built on law, order & civilized behavior
But if democrats actually did all of that, they wouldn’t be true to the democrat platform of despicable deception & sabotaging peoples chances of having a good life, in order to gain political advantage
There’s a horrendous pathology going on in our inner cities, with a savagery that is so far away from the norms of acceptable human behavior
What’s even worse is the pathology of the democrat party, which frowns upon those speaking the truth & trying to actually help these communities
Just as Donald Trump stepped into the halls of power as an actual adult, serious about removing the corruption & overall evil from government, the big city governments need actual serious adults to remove the stench in order to see real changes for the better in these peoples lives
This evil ploy has been going on for many, many decades, but I’ve yet to see one actual serious adult from the democrat party step up, which tells me the party & big city minorities fates cannot be fixed
It;s an absolute disgrace
True.
Yet, according to Rasmussen, Trump’s approval rating is 29% among blacks.
If Trump gets 20% of the African American vote, the demonrat party no long exists.
longer
Typical hood dwellers. Probably none has a paying job. All future rap stars tho. #YouCantFixChicagoStupid
And by the way, they are PROUD of “Chiraq”, proud of the violence in their neighborhoods. Makes them feel important. I’m not kidding.
I just noticed that these roaches are hanging out under a “Safe Passage” sign which marks a route kids can take to and from school to avoid being shot. Perfect representation of their ‘hood. Perfect. Total stupidity and waste.
All right, who let a bunch of confederate statues loose to cause all this damage!
When the Rats run descented Mith Landrieu for President you’ll hear more about them – they’re about the only thing he’s done while in office. Oh they’ll take his tenure, put Fabreze on it and lie about much of it but it was thin as was his ticket-punching time as Lt Governor – stae wouldn’t make him the full gov.
Who knows, maybe he can even get his ex-Senator sister Mary a job, she hasn’t been very lucky in any elections at any level since we canned her a few years back.
From the Ofice of the Major’s web site, Ralm Emanuel.
Office of New Americans
“Chicago’s vitality has been built on the strength of immigrant populations that have come to enjoy new freedoms and access new opportunities. I want to make Chicago the most immigrant-friendly city in the world” – Mayor Rahm Emanuel
Citizen
Citizenship DACA
Deferred Action Legal Protection Fund
Legal Protection Fund Diploma
Undocumented Students
The Office of New Americans (ONA) is dedicated to improving services and engaging Chicago’s diverse immigrant and refugee communities through enhanced collaboration with community organizations, academic institutions, and the private sector. Through the ONA, Mayor Emanuel is committed to working to improve the day-to-day experiences of our city’s 560,000 foreign-born residents while delivering economic, social, and cultural benefits for all Chicagoans. Explore the website to see all the programs and services offered by the Office of New Americans
The Office of New Americans website has been translated into the following languages:
Español | 中文 | Polski | عربي | हिंदी|Urdu
Most Recent News (Office of New Americans)
Spending tax funds on many illegals.
The D’s have create dtheir own mess., but why should they care. They just skim off the top for themselves.
Righteo Rahm, immigrants like Guadalupe Valencia and Felix Beltran. Hey, Rahm, any of their contributions make it into your campaign?
Who would have thought Rocket Surgeons could be so self destructive?
Let’s face it, it’s GUNS! If we bans dem gunses those thugs be goin’ back to graduate school and becoming brain surgeons and rocket scientists….them gunses just be castin’ an e-reistable spell over dem.
Come on, I watched the press jump through linguistic hoops for decades trying to talk around the fact that the overwhelming majority of murders and other violent crimes are black committed and over the decades no one inside of the black community has been able to clean up the situation. At least we don’;t have black junior/high school studenrs shooting/stabbing/ceverely beating other students for their coats, sneakers, book bags, lunch money, whatever, at the rates we used to.
Maybe that ~27% dropout rates moving them and their vioolenmce to the streets earlier.
et’s not forget that Chicago, a city historically recognized as a cesspool of crime and criminal government, has a Mexican cartel set up and comfortably operating inside of its borders. A cartel that while Obama was president and Rahm was mayor, was estmated to have profits that exceeded those of the Chicago Merchantile Exchange. Oh yeah, it was there sneaking around and making billions of dollkars, moving tons of drugs into, out of and around Chicago and no onme noticed. It’s known that the cartel’s bidnezz is responsible directly or indirectly for much if not most of the violence but the money talks louder than blood and the well-connected like their drugs. Oh yeah, in any major city the top tier uses them e-legal drugses just as much as the lower tiers…but that’s another story no one wants to talk about.
You just wait until the I-35 corridor gets fully into place and oiled and that upgraded Chinese-ports-in-Mexico to the US gets finished. You’re going to see drugs coming into the US like never before – and as a cure you atre going to see more proposals to legalize standardized drugs under government control. Don’t think that’s going to happen? Go back 10 years and see how many folks thought states would vote in legalized recreational weed. No guns and more drugs will make Amerika the paradise the Left envisions. Right.
Reporter Colin Flaherty has done a lot of research on Chicago and other areas where PC priorities reach their logical conclusion, with the body count mounting:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2015/08/8_5_2015_16_10.html
““Ten years ago, when we stopped a suspect in a black neighborhood, that person had two choices: Run or comply,” said a Chicago cop. “But now more and more suspects are refusing to comply with lawful orders to take their hands out of their pockets, or produce a driver’s license, or answer simple questions about what they are doing in that neighborhood with a bulging backpack at 1:30 a.m. And they know we can’t or won’t do anything about it. Defiance is now the rule.””
And give full marks to the media message engineers — Don Lemon etc. — who take now-documented hoaxes like “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” and run with cops-bad messaging like that without letting the facts and a legit investigation emerge.
I’m waiting for the Chicago PD to stage a ‘blue flu’. A 24 to 48 hour sickout should get the city government’s attention. Their PD is like NOLA’s, more political than law based so you gotta do something to jar the system.
“Their PD is like NOLA’s,….”
Has Chicago started dumping the dead bodies outside their city limits to lower the homicide rate yet, like NOLA?
Maybe Chicago’s just mo betterer at it?
Obama was the main instigator when he said police officers “behaved stupidly” and later defended Traythug.
I put just about every dead cop’s lfe in cop murders since Obama started his ‘Kill the Pigs’ movement on his Ayers-trained hands. Not thatb he cares.
He’s probably proud of himself.
Yeah but with more dead cops he can be even prouder – an adept Ayers 2.0.
Gosh, maybe we could do like back in the days of Al Capone and send in the FBI to clean things up.
Oh, never mind.
Look at it this way: the FBI IS there. Sorta puts a potential new spin on it, eh?
This is all related. If you are offended by profanity please do not watch. Otherwise watch. This woman is the perfect representative of the cultural and mental retardation in the violent ‘hoods of Chicago. They are entrenched in stupidity. There is no fixing this. They cannot save themselves and we cannot save them either. This is who they are and this is how they want to live. You’d be shocked to know just how many of these people exist in Chicago. This woman is a POPULAR RAPPER in Chicago! She is not a joke to them. Police should just pull out and let the ‘hoods implode. Seriously.
This is what she really looks like, btw. Nice mug shot. I guess rapping hasn’t removed her from committing crimes like the rest of the roaches from her ‘hood.
Folks,
The breathless news coverage (not a puff of wind anywhere) of this continuing scourge tells us all many things about many things. It’s shit like this, etc.
Hammersdad
PRess release posted on Office of the Mayor’s website
August 2, 2018.
Mayor Emanuel, City of Chicago File New Lawsuit Against Trump Administration for Increasing Costs of Health Care & Number of Uninsured Americans by Intentionally Undercutting the Affordable Care Act,”
FTA:
“I worked hard to help President Obama expand access to affordable health care for millions of Americans, and I will not sit idly by while the Trump administration raises the cost of care and rolls back access to life-saving coverage,” said Mayor Emanuel. “President Trump is attempting to sabotage the Affordable Care Act out of pure spite. It is not just immoral, it is illegal, and the City of Chicago looks forward to defending our residents’ rights to access affordable care in court.”
“The actions of the President and his administration violate both the Administrative Procedure Act and the Take Care Clause of the Constitution,” said Ed Siskel, Corporation Counsel. “The President has an established obligation to enforce laws, and he cannot allow his personal politics to override the will of Congress.”
…….
“The President has an established obligation to enforce laws”. Mayor’s Office writes this release? Let’s start with enforcing the laws making your sanctuary city designation illegal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet anything that the majority of people who do not recieve employer health insurance in Chicago were dumped onto medicare, one of the biggest cost shifting scams of ACA.
Do you think zero will come to Chicago soon to incite as he’s been doing in South Africa?
“Last year, Chicago homicide detectives solved just 17.5 percent of murders, the lowest rate since 1990.”
https://pjmedia.com/trending/57-people-shot-6-fatally-in-chicago-over-weekend/
Probably because they can no longer shoot someone who is running away from them unless they’re 100% certain the thug has a gun. Heck even the ones acting psycho waving knives around can’t be shot.
“How can these neighborhoods even function?” “Perhaps it’s time to call in the national guard?”
There are other alternatives. For starters, why not decide it’s time to start impeachment proceedings against Rahn Emmanuel and members of his administration and file law suits and ask the AG to file charges for negligence and failure to keep his citizens safe and alive.
Define function.
Go back in history to Watts – that started the game. They tear down/burn up their neighborhoods and the cringing Feds shuffle in on their knees with baskets of funds. A few years later they get torn down/otherwise ruined and back come the Feds.
I was told I should rephrase that: “…on their knees with baskets of our taxpayer dollars.”
Here’s the solution: cut off welfare. Welfare created this mess.
The contrast between the Parkland HS shootings and a weekend in Chicago are interesting. In terms of human suffering and terror they about equal (imo). In political terms they are very unequal. For Parkland, we are supposed to give up 2A, march on Washington, DC and listen to “Camera” Hogg ad nauseam. For Chicago, nothing to see here, isn’t Demosocialism grand?
Absolutely horrible– every city run by Democrats is in abject failure.
Hey Sidney!! Just finished your book..loved it. Thanks for exposing the corruption, keep up the good fight!
Guarantee Clause
The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic Violence.
Article IV, Section 4
Instead The United States facilitated an invasion with our tax dollars.
USA has 90,056 total local governments.
Where do you want to live if you like to be governed? ILLINOIS
1. Illinois has 6,963 local governments
2. Penn has 4,897 local governments
6 states in the 3k range…. 4 states in the 2k range.
http://www.governing.com/gov-data/number-of-governments-by-state.html
