August 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #563

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
God Bless President Trump.
God has truly blessed the USA 🇺🇸!
And the Left can’t figure out why President Trump is so popular with Americans ? Has anyone – ever – seen the ilk of Pelosi, Walters or former POTUS Obama do this ?
No, but I once saw a POTUS wannabe do this.
…and this….
….and this…
…and this…
And a primal Howard Dean scream.
Well, the problem goes like this: VSGPDJT lifts the entire nation, yet he’s a racist and unhinged. At the same time, a morally vacant and blatant racist gets a job as an editor at the NYT and she’s a victim.
The good news is that this crap simply doesn’t fly with the American electorate. The left is digging its own grave. Talk about a minority!
Even some blacks in Chicago asked President Trump for help. People see Trump as a problem-solver.
OMGosh! I have goosebumps. Thanks for posting.
What a fantastic video!
Thank you, fleporeblog!
[And btw insight on your name/login, must have missed earlier, would be appreciated!]
The New Year’s Eve after 9/11, Daughter #2 and Dear Friend also from Virginia, who had recently lost her husband, and I had tickets to a Broadway show, and then dinner at midnight.
Best picture of the weekend was vivacious and lovely Daughter [26 then] wearing a NYFD’s helmet, which he placed on her beautiful brunette curls as I snapped the shot!
We LOVE our FDs!
A great thread by Larry Schweikart on current Ohio Party Affiliation and why we will beat in my opinion the Incumbent Democrat in the Senate, Sherrod Brown, in November, not lose a single Republican seat (including Tuesday’s Special Election) in the House and win the Governor’s seat as well!
Something which needs to be brought into today is 4th Amendment protections extended to persons who live aboard their vessels.
LikeLike
Yes, in a perfect world. Unfortunately, the Narco influence has destroyed that aspect of Freedom.
LikeLike
New post from Rex: Nunes still ON IT.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1025893802366521344.html
Timing: Perhaps Trump is waiting for Congressional Recess to begin the Take-Down.
Once it starts, there will probably be enough information ready to steadily drip out until the election. Mueller and company will be on defense from now on.
Wow. If he’s reading this right, that’s pretty jaw-dropping about Obama/Clinton actually being the ones colluding with Russia to get Clinton elected.
And it F A I L E D!!!
Judge Jeanine Pirro Full Show
1)Opening
2)Scaramucci
3)Dinesh D’Souza
4)Steve Levy
Chris Hahn
5)Charlie Kirk
6)Brandon Straka,
WalkAway Campaign Founder
APPRECIATE the way you give an outline of what to expect.
Very considerate.
Good news! They are working on the election fraud yay!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-strengthening-security-elections/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wh
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/04/trump-sounds-call-for-voter-id-laws-to-fix-rigged-system-after-nixing-fraud-panel.html
God Bless America! WWG1WGA!
Well, this should make the media folks happy. They’ve been harping on this for like…forever.
“All the people howling about how Trump is killing free trade completely skip over the fact that we have not had free trade with other countries for some time. Damn near all the countries we have major trade agreements with levy tariffs on us that take the entire concept of free trade and toss it into the dumpster. That’s if they’re not undercutting our prices and taking manufacturing jobs from us, which not only removes jobs from us but forces us to spend money that goes to countries that just took our jobs.
Trump gets this. His critics either do not understand this, or they’re so in lockstep with the Globalists that they don’t really care.”
H/T Ragin’ Dave
This is a chart of capital spending in the U.S. from 1968 through to the present. It is a straightforward presentation of monthly data from the Commerce Department.
Why is this chart so important? Because it shows a death sentence for America.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/08/why_is_trump_fighting_the_trade_war.html
Tariffs, non-tariff barriers, currency manipulation, undercutting prices, dumping cheap products to steal market share … JAPAN was doing all of that in the 1970’s. Jobs in the several industry sectors that I used to work in ALL went to Japan, long before we started having concerns about China. Japan has been an industrial enemy for decades.
Candace if you are reading this you are SAVAGE!!!
Take care of yourself and keep it up!
WOKE! 🙂
She is great! LOVE her!
I have a copy of the final draft of a screen play written by a friend. This man is the grandson of a high ranking Wehrmacht officer who was involved in a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. This man is in possession of his grandfather’s personal diary which was used in part to write the play. In part, the notes document how the German High Command had communicated with Margaret Sanger.
I gave my word to this man that I would not reveal nothing of his identity or details of his play. He said there are still persons who hold a grudge for those assassination attempts and should be considered serious. He has yet to decide if he will release the draft to be made into a play. He said his family has endured the suffering of that time in history, of knowing many in the family were proud members of that unnamed party.
Way to go Candace! We love you and keep up the great work!
May 2017 James Comey told Congress before they get into the weeds about Russia he wanted to share 3 examples of how the FBI is keeping us and the world safe.
1. FBI arrested Russian who was responsible for Kelihos botnets computer intrusions reeking havoc all over the world
TRUTH>> THE SPANISH POLICE ARRESTED WHEN HE WENT TO BACELLONA FOR A VACA.
2. FBI arrested the 19 year old who was reeking havoc on the US Jewish communities’
TRUTH > THE ISRAEL POLICE ARRESTED HIM IN HIS HOME COUNTRY OF ISRAEL \
3. FBI arrested 2 Michigan doctors for vaginal mutilation, there first take down and their last as of this date.
TRUTH> CHARGES DROPPED AND NO MEDICAL SANCTIONS
Wow.
So, I’ve had a firsthand experience (maybe more than one, but one sticks in my mind) of the FBI claiming they did something which was in fact done by someone else. But for all we know, Comey may have really believed all those things were FBI ops. I mean, look at all he didn’t know about Hillary, the leaking, McCabe, etc.
“I mean, look at all he CLAIMS didn’t know about Hillary, the leaking, McCabe, etc.”
Fixed. No charge. 😉
So, he WAS telling the truth, in a backhanded way. All the things FBI doing, to keep us safe; squat, zip, nada, N I T H I N G.
Was Lying Liar Who Lies James Comey under oath at the time?
Jim Jordan, the next Speaker of the House meets the President for the first time!
And now a little toast to send the soon-to-be ex-Speaker on his way…
Speaker of the house? Isn’t worth my spit!
Comforter, philosopher and lifelong shit!
Cunning little brain, regular Voltaire
Thinks he’s quite a leader but there’s not much there
What a cruel trick of nature landed us with such a louse
God knows how we’ve lasted living with this Bastard of the House!
Speaker of the House!
Speaker and a half!
Comforter, philosopher
Don’t make me laugh!
Servant to the poor, butler to the great
Hypocrite and toady and invertebrate!
Everybody bless the Speaker!
Everybody bless this House!
Everybody raise a glass
Raise it up the Speaker’s arse
Everybody raise a glass to the Speaker of the House!
Love this-my SECOND favorite song from Les Miz. First is OF COURSE “Do You Hear the People Sing?” especially the “LES DEPLORABLES” version!
I can’t remember his name but the guy who did this in the original cast is amazing.
Oh man, I just LOVE seeing this. I swear, I am COUNTING every single cross-over Trump voter, every ex-Dem-now Trump voter in FL. and lovin’ every single one of these people!
Make Florida SOLID RED!
LikeLiked by 5 people
These polls are great, but we can’t get complacent. Keep knocking on doors and making phone calls. Drag everyone you know to the polls!
I’m a Liberal, Feminist, Abortion-supporting Lawyer. Here’s Why Democrats Should Support Judge Kavanaugh.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/08/02/im-a-liberal-feminist-heres-why-i-support-judge-kavanaugh-219081
QUOTE:
“Just as a Democratic nominee with similar credentials and mainstream legal views deserves to be confirmed, so too does Kavanaugh—not because he will come out the way I want in each case or even most cases, but because he will do the job with dignity, intelligence, empathy and integrity.
Democrats should quit attacking Kavanaugh—full stop.
It is unbecoming to block him simply because they want to, and they risk alienating intelligent people who see the obvious: He is the most qualified conservative for the job. “
Good for her.
Yikes, should have been a warning before that picture was put up…
Looks like a scene from a STAR WARS movie.
ThePersistence (Scott Presler – huge MAGA activist) got FOUR tires slashed in Philly while on his MAGA duties!
Scott is so amazing.
I was looking at the pics from the Dinesh D’Souza movie premieres in LA and DC. As Brandon Straka said, WE are the new sexy! Everyone was young, attractive, happy, hip. A beautiful thing. The pictures of Brandon and Scott were awesome.
Yes, quite cool! 😎
Thank God it was just his tires and not him!
Thank you, Lord. Bless and protect this patriot warrior!
Amen.
AMEN!
Is there a way we can donate to Scott to help pay for this damage?
Here is what he said when somebody asked:
When I heard about the story below, I thought it was a joke, but I looked it up today and it’s true. This woman had a severe case of TDS and will pay dearly for her stupidity. She could very easily have killed the other driver.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/08/road-rage-arrest-over-trump-bumper/
WOW.
Bravo Zulu Director Homan
Because thats the birthday gift I’d give him. For Christmas, a first class ticket to gitmo.
Joe, do you think we have time to drive through McDonald’s? I’d like a Happy Meal.
I just say comments at t_d stating POTUS will be doing many rallies through elections, including AZ and even California! No link and I havent found any other info.
Does anyone know of the upcoming events?
Thank the Lord God that my two beautiful baby girls are growing up in a nation governed by Donald Trump. Sounds kind of wierd, but it’s true.
Calling AG Sessions… ANTIFA needs to be declared a terrorist organization!
I thought antifa was already designated as terrorist organisation?
No worries, FIB is on the case, …
Looks like the left is trying to set up ANOTHER Charlottesville in a “Deep Blue Murder Zone” – this time the main one – DC! Is the FBI going to seriously let them get away with it again? Or are McCabe’s old people actually behind this? Ridiculous!
Don’t know schedule, but it may even shift on short notice. Between now and Nov., I expect he’ll rally in almost all 50 states, even blue ones, more n once.
There’s a Trumptsunami coming, and after there is going to be NO doubt, in anyone’s mind, who’s responsible.
And that, my friends, is HOW it’s done.
With the political capitol accrued in Nov., he will OWN Congress, and get his wall, and whatever else he’s willing to expend that capital to achieve.
I’m short, “ya ain’t seen NOTHING yet!”
They need to be called what they are, and that banner, THEIR flag tells you all you need to know
it would be nice if latin america be more like Taiwan. Taiwan economic policy is in between Canada and mexico hybrid. almost cheap outsource like mexico,but has own decent amount of manufacturing/social benefits so over 70% less likely to migrant crisis USA. A friend whom visit taiwan love visiting there to gouge on cuisine once every few years. their pork chop rice is huge with some places offer free condiments or appetizers
mexico on the other hand is pretty much over 90% favor toss burden upon usa including it’s own population just to stay cheaper then normal for rich to outsource to.
I know we’re SUPPOSED to be scared of antifa, or angry, but to me they just seem,….pathetic.
Is it just me, or is VSG- getting a lot more astute and strategic in his endorsements?
Mediocre texts only for Rinos, enthusiastic rally about ours and texts for magas.
