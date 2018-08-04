Lady Liberty Protester, Patricia Okoumou, Holds a Courthouse Press Conference To Scream Against America…

The activist who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day, Therese Patricia Okoumou, held a press conference yesterday outside a New York Courthouse in front of an adoring crowd of Democrat supporters.
Ms. Okoumou is a 44-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She lives in the St. George neighborhood of Staten Island, and took the opportunity yesterday to spew an anti-America chant during a news conference. WATCH:
Therese “Patricia” Okoumou, the woman from the Congo who climbed the Statue of Liberty, was in front of the federal court begging for leniency. Then she went in front of the Courthouse and began screaming a vulgar anti-American chant while her Democrat activist supporters cheered her on.
Is there anything in the oath immigrants take to become citizens that she has violated that would allow us to void her citizenship and ship her back? If not, we need a new oath for any citizenship-seeking immigrant. Talking trash like she has surely shows she does not have allegiance to America. And is she on welfare or any gov’t sponsored programs? We need our money back; bad investment.
It is so easy to overlook the cost of public pre-k through 12 education. Always include that in the calculation of social spending.
Strip off her citizenship & send her back where she came from
She climbed the Statue of Liberty on July 4th.
That is a MASSIVE security FAILURE.
What if she had a bomb strapped to her body?
What if 2 or 3 other people with bombs strapped to their bodies climbed up with her?
What government agency protects the Statue of Liberty?
Has anyone been fired for this massive breach of security, or is this like the FBI…where people break the law and get away with it scot-free?
“What government agency protects …?”
National Park Service
It’s a National Monument
https://www.nps.gov/stli/index.htm
Very good point!
Injury to that monument would be a massive propaganda victory for America’s Enemies.
You can bet someone in charge lost a piece of their a**.
Speaking of the Status of Liberty, apparently there’s a word missing in the inscription.
Where it reads “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses …” it SHOULD read:
“DON’T Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses…”
The ridiculous verses (indeed, Satanic verses) inscribed on the status are contrary to both the Founding Fathers’ intent for the USA, and, indeed, the intent of the Status of Liberty.
Leave it to the libtards, DEMONcRATs, and RINOs to pervert something else…
Once I have PROOF that she PAID IN FULL, the cost to retrieve her sorry butt off of the statue,,,,,, plus tip….
THEN
MAYBE
then,, I’ll listen to what she has to say.
Utterly disgusting. At the same time, beautifully exploitable political material. But the pathetic republican leadership will do and say nothing about it.
OMG.
And I became President and they didn’t, which means YOU became President.
And…. it’s…… driving….. them…….. crazy.
Punt her back. Shouldn’t be that difficult. If she’s not a citizen wind up the leg and punt her back to whatever hole she’s from.
MORE idiots like her, PLEASE, with media coverage far and wide.
How about a one way ticket back the Congo. Why are you here anyway if you hate it so much?
Theres an old song from 1947-and its probably RACISS!!!
Civilization” is an American pre-pop song. It was written by Bob Hilliard and Carl Sigman, published in 1947 later included in the 1947 Broadway musical Angel in the Wings, sung by Elaine Stritch.
-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civilization_(1947_song)
The lyrics run like this: The Andrews sisters sang it too
Song Lyrics:
(‘jungle’ noises)
Bongo, bongo, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo
Oh no no no no no
No no no no no!
Bingo, bangle, bungle, I’m so happy in the jungle and I’ll tell you
so you will know
Each morning, a missionary advertises neon sign
He tell the native population that civilization is fine
Every educated savage is hollerin’ from a bamboo tree
That civilization is a thing for me to see
Whoa, bongo, bongo, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo
Oh no no no no no
Bingo, bangle, bungle, I’m so happy in the jungle, I refuse to go
Don’t want no bright lights, false teeth, doorbells, landlords
I make it clear
That no matter how they coax me, I’ll stay right here
Now, I looked through a magazine the missionary’s wife concealed
I see the people who are civilized bang you with automobile
At the movies they have got to pay many coconuts to see
Uncivilized pictures that the newsreel takes of me
So, bongo, bongo, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo,
Oh no no no no no-
They hurry like savages to get aboard an iron train
And though it’s smoky and it’s crowded, they’re too civilized to complain
When they’ve got two weeks vacation, they hurry to vacation ground
They swim and they fish, ha, that’s what I do all year round
So bongo, bongo, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo
Oh no no no no no
No no no no no!
Bingo, bangle, bungle, I’m so happy in the jungle, I refuse to go
Don’t want no bright lights, false teeth, doorbells, landlords… streetcars, taxis-
We make it clear!
They have things like the atom bomb
so I think I’ll stay where I “ahm”
Civilization, no no no no no! I stay right here!
©1947 Hilliard/Sigman (Stavro Arrgolus)
Please, please initiate vetting that weeds out these hateful, foul mouthed, ingrates.
These anti American communists come to the United States to help with the destruction of the Constitution and help bring in anarchy and Communism.
I absolutely loathe these cretins
The gap-toothed, big mouth crasher took away Lady Liberty from all the folks who came to pay respects to their country and to enter Lady Liberty. What the hell right did she have to do that. No right at all. I’m sick of this shit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excuse my language. I don’t want to sound like the LEFt. I apologize.
Too bad that Venezuela drone didn’t get her and that filthy ass lawyer!
I’ve seen that scumbag lawyer before… But it escapes me, Anyone remember?
Kate Steinle case
The madness of political correctness combined with censorship….Delusion, Denial, and Deceit.
The greatest hoax of our time…
https://www.syracuse.com/schools/index.ssf/2015/11/how_a_convicted_killer_can_attend_a_syracuse_high_school.html
He and some others were convicted of killing a white man at a bustop, they kicked his eye out of its socket.
Why do the these ungrateful jerks move to a country they hate so much and who is stopping them from leaving?
OK she’s a scumbag, but what does the First Amendment mean?
It’s not about race, ideology, civil rights or politics anymore. It’s about common sense and insanity, as demonstrated by this freak. How on earth can anyone support or endorse this kind of crazy?
A comment from Gateway Pundit:
“In her Administrative case alleging discrimination in approximately, the NY court observed: her former employer claimed that “Okoumou’s resident alien ‘green card’ had expired” and she was not able to verify her eligibility to work in the United States. In Re the Application of Therese P. Okoumou (2007). Fast forward to today, on July 13, 2018, New York Magazine, detailing Okoumou’s most recent brush with the law: upon her “release from arraignment, Okoumou introduced herself as a naturalized citizen who immigrated from her native Democratic Republic of Congo in 1994.” So she claimed she was naturalized when introducing herself to the press.”
Can someone shed more light on this and tweet to ICE/DOJ/DJT
She doesn’t love America-but she’ll take the benefits
Apparently, she is naturalized but if she lied in any way it can have it revoked. It can also be revoked if she joined the Communist Party within 5 years of being naturalized.
This will make you spit blood-posted by a gay leftie:
Strip her of her citizenship and kick her out of the country. Lèse majesté is a crime in many countries; what would be the equivalent here?
