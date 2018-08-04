Lady Liberty Protester, Patricia Okoumou, Holds a Courthouse Press Conference To Scream Against America…

Posted on August 4, 2018 by

The activist who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day, Therese Patricia Okoumou, held a press conference yesterday outside a New York Courthouse in front of an adoring crowd of Democrat supporters.

Ms. Okoumou is a 44-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She lives in the St. George neighborhood of Staten Island, and took the opportunity yesterday to spew an anti-America chant during a news conference.  WATCH:

Therese “Patricia” Okoumou, the woman from the Congo who climbed the Statue of Liberty, was in front of the federal court begging for leniency. Then she went in front of the Courthouse and began screaming a vulgar anti-American chant while her Democrat activist supporters cheered her on.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Cold Anger, Cultural Marxism, Culture, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2018, Illegal Aliens, media bias, New York, North Africa, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

162 Responses to Lady Liberty Protester, Patricia Okoumou, Holds a Courthouse Press Conference To Scream Against America…

Older Comments
  1. 1stgoblyn says:
    August 4, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Is there anything in the oath immigrants take to become citizens that she has violated that would allow us to void her citizenship and ship her back? If not, we need a new oath for any citizenship-seeking immigrant. Talking trash like she has surely shows she does not have allegiance to America. And is she on welfare or any gov’t sponsored programs? We need our money back; bad investment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. zooamerica says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    She climbed the Statue of Liberty on July 4th.

    That is a MASSIVE security FAILURE.

    What if she had a bomb strapped to her body?

    What if 2 or 3 other people with bombs strapped to their bodies climbed up with her?

    What government agency protects the Statue of Liberty?

    Has anyone been fired for this massive breach of security, or is this like the FBI…where people break the law and get away with it scot-free?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      August 4, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      “What government agency protects …?”

      National Park Service

      It’s a National Monument
      https://www.nps.gov/stli/index.htm

      Like

      Reply
    • mashall says:
      August 4, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      Very good point!
      Injury to that monument would be a massive propaganda victory for America’s Enemies.
      You can bet someone in charge lost a piece of their a**.

      Like

      Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      August 4, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      Speaking of the Status of Liberty, apparently there’s a word missing in the inscription.
      Where it reads “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses …” it SHOULD read:
      “DON’T Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses…”

      The ridiculous verses (indeed, Satanic verses) inscribed on the status are contrary to both the Founding Fathers’ intent for the USA, and, indeed, the intent of the Status of Liberty.

      Leave it to the libtards, DEMONcRATs, and RINOs to pervert something else…

      Like

      Reply
  3. 2packs4sure says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Once I have PROOF that she PAID IN FULL, the cost to retrieve her sorry butt off of the statue,,,,,, plus tip….
    THEN
    MAYBE
    then,, I’ll listen to what she has to say.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. paulraven1 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Utterly disgusting. At the same time, beautifully exploitable political material. But the pathetic republican leadership will do and say nothing about it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. daughnworks247 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    OMG.
    And I became President and they didn’t, which means YOU became President.
    And…. it’s…… driving….. them…….. crazy.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Piggy says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Punt her back. Shouldn’t be that difficult. If she’s not a citizen wind up the leg and punt her back to whatever hole she’s from.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Zippy says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    MORE idiots like her, PLEASE, with media coverage far and wide.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Billsv says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    How about a one way ticket back the Congo. Why are you here anyway if you hate it so much?

    Like

    Reply
    • Charlotte says:
      August 4, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Theres an old song from 1947-and its probably RACISS!!!

      Civilization” is an American pre-pop song. It was written by Bob Hilliard and Carl Sigman, published in 1947 later included in the 1947 Broadway musical Angel in the Wings, sung by Elaine Stritch.
      -https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civilization_(1947_song)

      The lyrics run like this: The Andrews sisters sang it too

      Song Lyrics:
      (‘jungle’ noises)

      Bongo, bongo, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo
      Oh no no no no no
      No no no no no!
      Bingo, bangle, bungle, I’m so happy in the jungle and I’ll tell you
      so you will know

      Each morning, a missionary advertises neon sign
      He tell the native population that civilization is fine
      Every educated savage is hollerin’ from a bamboo tree
      That civilization is a thing for me to see

      Whoa, bongo, bongo, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo
      Oh no no no no no
      Bingo, bangle, bungle, I’m so happy in the jungle, I refuse to go
      Don’t want no bright lights, false teeth, doorbells, landlords
      I make it clear
      That no matter how they coax me, I’ll stay right here

      Now, I looked through a magazine the missionary’s wife concealed
      I see the people who are civilized bang you with automobile
      At the movies they have got to pay many coconuts to see
      Uncivilized pictures that the newsreel takes of me

      So, bongo, bongo, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo,
      Oh no no no no no-

      They hurry like savages to get aboard an iron train
      And though it’s smoky and it’s crowded, they’re too civilized to complain
      When they’ve got two weeks vacation, they hurry to vacation ground
      They swim and they fish, ha, that’s what I do all year round

      So bongo, bongo, bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo
      Oh no no no no no
      No no no no no!
      Bingo, bangle, bungle, I’m so happy in the jungle, I refuse to go
      Don’t want no bright lights, false teeth, doorbells, landlords… streetcars, taxis-
      We make it clear!

      They have things like the atom bomb
      so I think I’ll stay where I “ahm”
      Civilization, no no no no no! I stay right here!

      ©1947 Hilliard/Sigman (Stavro Arrgolus)

      Like

      Reply
  9. TheWanderingStar says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Please, please initiate vetting that weeds out these hateful, foul mouthed, ingrates.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. InAz says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    These anti American communists come to the United States to help with the destruction of the Constitution and help bring in anarchy and Communism.

    I absolutely loathe these cretins

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Tl Howard says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    The gap-toothed, big mouth crasher took away Lady Liberty from all the folks who came to pay respects to their country and to enter Lady Liberty. What the hell right did she have to do that. No right at all. I’m sick of this shit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. mikebrezzze says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Too bad that Venezuela drone didn’t get her and that filthy ass lawyer!

    Like

    Reply
  13. mashall says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    The madness of political correctness combined with censorship….Delusion, Denial, and Deceit.
    The greatest hoax of our time…

    https://www.syracuse.com/schools/index.ssf/2015/11/how_a_convicted_killer_can_attend_a_syracuse_high_school.html

    He and some others were convicted of killing a white man at a bustop, they kicked his eye out of its socket.

    Like

    Reply
  14. James F says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Why do the these ungrateful jerks move to a country they hate so much and who is stopping them from leaving?

    Like

    Reply
  15. gnome says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    OK she’s a scumbag, but what does the First Amendment mean?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Critical Mass says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    It’s not about race, ideology, civil rights or politics anymore. It’s about common sense and insanity, as demonstrated by this freak. How on earth can anyone support or endorse this kind of crazy?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Charlotte says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    A comment from Gateway Pundit:

    “In her Administrative case alleging discrimination in approximately, the NY court observed: her former employer claimed that “Okoumou’s resident alien ‘green card’ had expired” and she was not able to verify her eligibility to work in the United States. In Re the Application of Therese P. Okoumou (2007). Fast forward to today, on July 13, 2018, New York Magazine, detailing Okoumou’s most recent brush with the law: upon her “release from arraignment, Okoumou introduced herself as a naturalized citizen who immigrated from her native Democratic Republic of Congo in 1994.” So she claimed she was naturalized when introducing herself to the press.”

    Can someone shed more light on this and tweet to ICE/DOJ/DJT

    She doesn’t love America-but she’ll take the benefits

    Like

    Reply
  18. jbrickley says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Apparently, she is naturalized but if she lied in any way it can have it revoked. It can also be revoked if she joined the Communist Party within 5 years of being naturalized.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Charlotte says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    This will make you spit blood-posted by a gay leftie:

    Like

    Reply
  20. vfm#7634 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Strip her of her citizenship and kick her out of the country. Lèse majesté is a crime in many countries; what would be the equivalent here?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s