Lady Liberty Protester, Patricia Okoumou, Holds a Courthouse Press Conference To Scream Against America…

The activist who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day, Therese Patricia Okoumou, held a press conference yesterday outside a New York Courthouse in front of an adoring crowd of Democrat supporters.

Ms. Okoumou is a 44-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She lives in the St. George neighborhood of Staten Island, and took the opportunity yesterday to spew an anti-America chant during a news conference. WATCH:

Therese “Patricia” Okoumou, the woman from the Congo who climbed the Statue of Liberty, was in front of the federal court begging for leniency. Then she went in front of the Courthouse and began screaming a vulgar anti-American chant while her Democrat activist supporters cheered her on.

