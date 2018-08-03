Friday August 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Great ad running in MN:
Fulness Of Joy
About 3,000 years ago David wrote in Psalm 16:11: “…In Thy presence is fulness of joy….” He was right, for there is no greater joy than personal fellowship with God. Yet David could not know the fulness of joy now spoken of in Paul’s epistles, for he did not know Christ, who later came into the world as God, manifested in the flesh, to die for our sins. He did not know that Christ would make full satisfaction for sin and be raised from the dead to confirm our justification. Nor did David know that believers would be given Christ’s resurrection life, and a position, and “all spiritual blessings IN THE HEAVENLIES in Christ” (Eph.2:4-6; 1:3).
When Paul wrote that God has called believers “unto the fellowship of His Son”, he referred to a spiritual, heavenly fellowship, far more intimate and precious than any previously enjoyed by mortal man. This fellowship is to be enjoyed by faith, but it is faith based on fact, the fact that Christ indeed died our death and rose again from the dead that we might partake of His life and enjoy a position at God’s right hand in Christ. This is why the Apostle Paul urges believers of this dispensation of grace to “seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God”(Col.3:1).
Peter and John both came to know much of this fellowship through Paul, who was sent to Jerusalem “by revelation” to make known to the leaders there “THAT GOSPEL WHICH I PREACH AMONG THE GENTILES” (See Galatians 2:2-9; II Peter 3:15-18). This is why John writes in I John 1:3,4: “Truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with His Son, Jesus Christ. And these things write we unto you, THAT YOUR JOY MAY BE FULL”.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/fulness-of-joy/
Psalm 16:11 Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.
Ephesians 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, 5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) 6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Colossians 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
Galatians 2:2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain. 3 But neither Titus, who was with me, being a Greek, was compelled to be circumcised: 4 And that because of false brethren unawares brought in, who came in privily to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage: 5 To whom we gave place by subjection, no, not for an hour; that the truth of the gospel might continue with you.
6 But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man’s person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me: 7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter; 8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:) 9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
2Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you; 16 As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction. 17 Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own stedfastness. 18 But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.
1John 1:3 That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with his Son Jesus Christ. 4 And these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full.
The whole concept of “our democracy” has been warped (by the Progressive movement). It was originally served a Deliberative process. The point was to come to a well-considered choice. (By well-qualified citizens).
The Progressives have turned it into a mere Counting process. That’s why they harp on voting, voter’s rights, and pretend that there’s some victimization going on with voters somehow being interfered with. It’s about getting as many votes counted as possible, and the less life-experience the voter has, the better! In fact, they intend to lower the bar so far that they frankly want to include non-citizens. Next they’ll want to lower the age to 16. This is why EVERY body they came get over the border is valuable to them.
Tonight, I am mindful of how fortunate we are that Donald Trump is our President of the United States.
Almighty Father, watch over President Trump, give him the strength and power he needs and protect him from his enemies.
“The wise man in the storm prays to God not for safety from danger but for deliverance from fear.
It is the storm within which endangers him, not the storm without.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson
Amen.
Saddam’s Revenge: Ash Carter, NLOS-LS, Russia’s Club-K, Iran, KGL, and Gulftainer and How They Converge to Put America in Mortal Danger – Center for Security Policy
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2018/08/02/saddams-revenge-ash-carter-nlos-ls-russias-club-k-iran-kgl-and-gulftainer-and-how-they-converge-to-put-america-in-mortal-danger/
I just returned from viewing Death Of A Nation. I am still processing it. D’Souza’s description of the US Civil War was lacking but I realize he had a point to make and not take all night to do so. All in all I appreciate his methodical style of countering each point of an opposing narrative. While not his best effort I would not hesitate to recommend the movie. There are some very enjoyable moments. I will not spoil the fun to tell what they are.
Before I came on CTH just now I thought I would read some of the online reviews of this movie. Not surprising, they are dismissive. The leftists are going nuts. That is as good a recommendation as any.
LOL I looked at a reviewer site known as Rotten Tomatoes the other night…just out of curiosity… and ALL the reviewers there were giving it a rating of 0 out of 100, very rotten indeed to their leftist peanut brains!
I don’t usually go to documentary type films but I’m tempted to for this one.
HAVE A BLESSED DAY!
“Double Red Rainbow on July 21, 2015” – Photographer: Steve Lacy
What causes a double red rainbow?
https://www.sciencealert.com/what-causes-a-double-red-rainbow
Just noticed: if you enlarge the photo by clicking on it, you’ll see in the foreground what looks like a desert tortoise heading over to the water (hopefully it’s not a photoshop. LOL!).
Gorgeous, Lucille.
In addition to collecting photos of angel statuary, I found this wonderful picture depicting archangel, Uriel, whose name means the Light of God.
Jeong makes an apology…
satire
🙂
Aspen Forest ~ Rocky Mountain National Park
oil/canvas
ca 2016
White Pine
o/c
ca 2018
artist : Richard Schmid ~ American (b.1934, Chicago) ~ Contemporary~ Impressionist ~ Landscape & Figurative
more of his gorgeous work & bio, here…
http://www.richardschmid.com/category-s/1832.htm
a modern master of the Grand Manner
🙂
Alfred Thompson Bricher – ‘Blue Point, Long Island’ (1888)
