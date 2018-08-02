Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST Livestream…

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Thursday August 2nd. Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link
It’s amazing that anyone would want that Press Secretary job. Sarah does it well but the briefing has to be her least favorite time of day.
IDK, she seems to enjoy slapping them around.
I know I would.
CNN chyron leading up to the pressor – “No,the press is not the enemy of the people” says Ivanka Trump. Jim Acosta is all over this statement and expects lots of questions concerning not just her disagreeing as the Presidents daughter, but as a cabinet subordinate disagreeing with him, and we all know he doesn’t care for subordination from subordinates…lol!
Lets start a new press briefing awards thread. Categories can include Making Biggest A$$ of Self, Lamest Gotcha Question, etc. The biggest award, The Sara Sanders Smackdown, can go to the “journalist” who receives the wittiest rebuke from our Amazing Press Secretary.
The Howling Hyena Award
The Holly Ellenbogen Prize
Now you know Acosta would get them all.
Acosta wins Thr Royal Order of Obama
Everything is racist category.
But April Ryan has that one in the bag
She wins the No IQ cluster. A medical marvel. A human body with no brain.
This looks like it is going to be a barn burner of a presser.
Oooooweeee – ELECTION INTEGRITY!!!!
Gotta stop those Roooskies!
Of course there will be no mention of mass election theft by Deep State/Dems.
Never mind Soros and Co have controlling interest in a company that provides “software” to a number of our electronic voting machines.
Sure that was only for “investment” purposes only.
Newp, Buck! However, they did not limit the interference to Russia – others are complicit!
Yes, we have to protect our country from our enemies……………the Democrats. 🙄
Hahahaha! Good one, mom!
I stand firm in my conviction that the Dems have cheated and will ALWAYS cheat. 😡
No brainer, mom! Obstructionists R Us!
WE’RE NOT A DEMOCRACY!!!! You’d think the head of DHS would know that?!!!
I got a call from a Russian just yesterday….
I’m afraid to like the comment because, frankly, I do not have time to do a sit down with Mueller and answer 49 questions about how I liked your Russian phone call comment.
I mean damn, the next “legal” test will the Kevin Bacon test….can you be connected to a Russian within six people.
I am so sick of hearing “election integrity” and “election interference” by “foreign agents”.
We all know it was all deep estate covering up their spying.
All of it is a lie. BIG HUGE LIE.
Trump’s team are all traitors including but not limited to Wray, Coates, Sessions, Rosenstein.
Are they undergoing fission, or fusion. hard to tell if the uniparty crooks are exploding or imploding at this point. They might nuke themselves.
Me too….and the good news is that apparently most of America is tired of that narrative too. I think the opinion about Mueller and his team is an indication of that.
Mueller enjoys a great reputation.
LOL – strapping myself to the chair so I do not fall off laughing, NYGuy!
I concur duchess. The question is, can he get any more ridiculous?!
He is an evil man, jm – yes, he can – take his mask off – and you will see!
Ben is awesome
Yes, he is, NYGuy! Love his tunes!
Domestic Agents are the true, greatest threat.
DHS was caught red handed meddling/hacking during the last election.
China just pays with cash and probably don’t even need to “hack” these days.
But the biggest threat to election integrity is Democrats voter fraud. and that will also get swept up in this task force. The “Russia Hacked the Election” narrative just backfired BIGLY!
I’m sorry, but I still can’t stand Wray! Russia, Russia, Russia.
Loved Joe DiG last night on Hannity. “Rosenstein can burn in hell”.
Where can I get my Trump/Putin 2020 sticker?
DNI Coates looks flustered and sounds weak. Actually quite stunning.
Personally, I’m thankful to DNI Coates. He has hung in there since the start of President Trump’s time and comes to the table very prepared to defend the USA from foreign influence.
As any of us, some days are stronger than others.
It is not just Russian interference. It is other countries too. Coats’ answer was weak.
Nonsense. How about voter integrity and ID?
We don’t believe Wray, nor the FBI.
This is ridiculous. What is the point of this?
Is this a trick question, We?
Russia…Russia…Russia – Press picked up on this right away – because that is their narrative – 20 some odd Russians indicted – bull-puckey – from where did the dossier come?
I wish they would do a camera zoom on the members of the fake media as they witness the TRUMP administration members reading their memos about (gulp) “election security”
The furrowed brows & frowns would most likely remind me of those marvelous Sergio Leone close-up shots in his Western movies.
Imagine Tuco’s shifty eyes at the Sad Hill Cemetery showdown.
Bolton knows his stuff. He gives the best answers.
Did you catch Amb Bolton rolling his eyes as he exited the podium after the stupid question!! I LOL!!
Will someone please ask why the DNC server has never been analyzed. That is a big piece of the Russian meddling puzzle. Do any of the press cops hav critical thinking? DUH
This presser is not taking place without POTUS approval. I am waiting for one of these surrogates to mention that Susan Rice gave a stand down order on Russia interference.
Don’t hold your breath, mom – please – you might turn blue and pass out – Thanks!
The cabinet members, to me, look like they are all extremely busy individuals who have to go to Kindergarden class for the day and are none too pleased about it. Wray in particular, I feel like he rolls his eyes and is generally really dismissive. Very clearly though I see no respect from them for the press; no wanting to be admired by the press. We all know who the enemy of this administration is.
Does anyone know:
Is there any way President Trump could have prevented this hoax investigation from starting? It was clearly a planned take-out-POTUS operation. It seems he got terrible legal advice, from the beginning of his term, regarding his obligation to respond/accept/participate with these biased congressional committees?
Couldn’t he have shut it down before it even began?
If so, why didn’t he?
Did he not anticipate how these investigations would hamstring his administration?
Was there NO alternative?.
It seems he lost control of the appointment process. Once Sessions and Rosenstein were confirmed the deck was stacked.
I am convinced that the firing of Comey was part of their plan to setup Trump.
Recall that Strozk wanted to press charges on someone(Flynn) when Comey was removed. Comey was pushed out by McCabe and Rosenstein because he wouldnt open a case against Flynn.
At every stage I have wondered the same thing.
I think he is still getting very bad legal and political advice.
The “Muh Russia” narrative just officially boomeranged on the liberals. Ha ha (a la Nelson )
how much better off would the world be without social media?
we need to get rid of all these garbage sites. people are so addicted and protective of their fakebook and other crap. how will they ever get to stay in touch with family?!?!?!?! come on. it’s sucked them in and now they would rather change laws and have this crap go on then say enough is enough with these people stealing our privacy and ruining our lives.
i want to go back to the days when everyone and their mother wasn’t on the web and you knew things online were potentially sketchy but you could at least be free to search and find and post your own thoughts no matter how crazy they were.
now it’s just the next evolution of television, the opiate (now synthetic and 1000 times more powerful!) of the masses.
Respectfully disagree. The internet is the reason we are able to outmaneuver the media propaganda. Facebook, although I do not participate, allows family to send photos etc. to family members in different states.
That ship has sailed unless you consider an EMP attack as the solution. If so, your wish might be granted. /s
Social media is what empowers POTUS Trump to talk directly to the people. Social media is a powerful influence against the communist -progressive agenda. That is why they work so hard to suppress conservative voices. It’s actually an effective tool against tyranny.
Distraction with the alleged Russian interference in the elections….. This should be a focus IMO.
Seth Rich matters! Saw the poster at the last POTUS rally. If Julian Assange offered up the info on a plea deal, that would be the cherry on top. This is such a relevant story! muh Russia answers here…..
“Like Burkman, Clevenger believes it’s alarming that the government has refused to release basic information about the Rich investigation, as the media castigates anyone who questions the government’s “official narrative” about Rich’s murder.
“When I was a reporter, I questioned everything; you don’t take anything for granted, particularly when you are talking about government,” Clevenger continued. “Yet, with this story, it’s almost like the mainstream press has gone on the defensive, slamming anyone that would question the official narrative.”
“WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hinted last year that Rich, and not Russian agents, may have been the source of the Democratic National Committee emails he published online. Assange now is seeking a pardon in exchange for “information that will be of dramatic importance to the United States” concerning the source of the DNC email leak during the presidential election.”
https://www.wnd.com/2017/10/doj-wants-records-of-seth-rich-murder-released/
It’s all a set up so that when the evilcrats lose in November they”ll once again start blaming muh Russia and the UniParty republicans will go right along with it. The President is so right this is a stain on our democracy.
“Information warfare” really? So now I don’t have enough sense to discern truth from fable? I need the givermint to keep Russia from meddling with my head? Why is the Trump administration joining in with this nonsense?
Why doesn’t Sarah point out Ivanka’s stupid error?
POTUS has said FAKE NEWS is the enemy of the people.
He didn’t say the press was the enemy of the people.
Sarah is getting Acosta – good for her! Shut up, and go away!
And because she didn’t, now Acosta is grandstanding, as usual.
She should shut him down.
He wants a CONFESSION!!!!!!!!!!
Let the INQUISITION commence!!!!!
Did John Bolton just roll his eyes as he finished answering yet another Helsinki Trump trap question? I think he did as he walked away from the podium .
Dunno – if he did – sorry I missed that – lol
YUP!
Sure did, LOL! Can’t blame him, press won’t stop beating the same ol’ lame dead horse. These professionals have moved on.
Totally bogus crap!
The Commiecrats umbilical cord is the belief that the Russians meddled in the 2016 election and that’s the real reason why HER lost.
Hence, the blind obsession with “election integrity.”
But, suggest a nationwide program to require Voter ID and the squeeeeel will be deafening.
They don’t want ANYONE interfering on our elections, but they don’t want a system that would disenfranchise illegal aliens.
Funny and sad.
“from the director…..” Our patience with the ‘do over’ stuff is over, Chris.
Ivanka Trump question again – Press enemy of the people.
Acosta is The Enemy of the American People. he shall be protested. In fact we should ‘peacefully protest’ them all the time. They are protest worthy.
yes, when you see him in a restaurant, or getting gas or in a department store get in his face…. Right Maxine?
Sarah does not take her marching orders from Accosted!
Some press my be the enemy of the people—- isn’t that shameful?
* may be
Sarah Sanders is my hero. That is all.
Sarah was fantastic!! The final slap down of Acosta was my favorite!!! GO GIRL!!!
“The president has made his feelings known”
LOL good one Sarah! Acosta & CNN SUCKS!!!
