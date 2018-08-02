Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on August 2, 2018 by

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Thursday August 2nd.  Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkNBC Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

84 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. HBD says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    It’s amazing that anyone would want that Press Secretary job. Sarah does it well but the briefing has to be her least favorite time of day.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bleep21k says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    CNN chyron leading up to the pressor – “No,the press is not the enemy of the people” says Ivanka Trump. Jim Acosta is all over this statement and expects lots of questions concerning not just her disagreeing as the Presidents daughter, but as a cabinet subordinate disagreeing with him, and we all know he doesn’t care for subordination from subordinates…lol!

    Like

    Reply
  3. jmclever says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Lets start a new press briefing awards thread. Categories can include Making Biggest A$$ of Self, Lamest Gotcha Question, etc. The biggest award, The Sara Sanders Smackdown, can go to the “journalist” who receives the wittiest rebuke from our Amazing Press Secretary.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. missilemom says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    This looks like it is going to be a barn burner of a presser.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. duchess01 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Oooooweeee – ELECTION INTEGRITY!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Katie says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    WE’RE NOT A DEMOCRACY!!!! You’d think the head of DHS would know that?!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Coast says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    I got a call from a Russian just yesterday….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • allhail2 says:
      August 2, 2018 at 1:58 pm

      I’m afraid to like the comment because, frankly, I do not have time to do a sit down with Mueller and answer 49 questions about how I liked your Russian phone call comment.
      I mean damn, the next “legal” test will the Kevin Bacon test….can you be connected to a Russian within six people.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Raffaella says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    I am so sick of hearing “election integrity” and “election interference” by “foreign agents”.

    We all know it was all deep estate covering up their spying.

    All of it is a lie. BIG HUGE LIE.

    Trump’s team are all traitors including but not limited to Wray, Coates, Sessions, Rosenstein.

    Like

    Reply
  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    I’m sorry, but I still can’t stand Wray! Russia, Russia, Russia.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Coast says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Where can I get my Trump/Putin 2020 sticker?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. missilemom says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    DNI Coates looks flustered and sounds weak. Actually quite stunning.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Skippy says:
      August 2, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      Personally, I’m thankful to DNI Coates. He has hung in there since the start of President Trump’s time and comes to the table very prepared to defend the USA from foreign influence.

      As any of us, some days are stronger than others.

      Like

      Reply
  12. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    It is not just Russian interference. It is other countries too. Coats’ answer was weak.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Coast says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Nonsense. How about voter integrity and ID?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Coast says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    We don’t believe Wray, nor the FBI.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    This is ridiculous. What is the point of this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. duchess01 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Russia…Russia…Russia – Press picked up on this right away – because that is their narrative – 20 some odd Russians indicted – bull-puckey – from where did the dossier come?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    I wish they would do a camera zoom on the members of the fake media as they witness the TRUMP administration members reading their memos about (gulp) “election security”
    The furrowed brows & frowns would most likely remind me of those marvelous Sergio Leone close-up shots in his Western movies.
    Imagine Tuco’s shifty eyes at the Sad Hill Cemetery showdown.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Bolton knows his stuff. He gives the best answers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Mark Mears says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Will someone please ask why the DNC server has never been analyzed. That is a big piece of the Russian meddling puzzle. Do any of the press cops hav critical thinking? DUH

    Like

    Reply
  21. missilemom says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    This presser is not taking place without POTUS approval. I am waiting for one of these surrogates to mention that Susan Rice gave a stand down order on Russia interference.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. gzuf says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    The cabinet members, to me, look like they are all extremely busy individuals who have to go to Kindergarden class for the day and are none too pleased about it. Wray in particular, I feel like he rolls his eyes and is generally really dismissive. Very clearly though I see no respect from them for the press; no wanting to be admired by the press. We all know who the enemy of this administration is.

    Like

    Reply
  23. wyntre says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Does anyone know:

    Is there any way President Trump could have prevented this hoax investigation from starting? It was clearly a planned take-out-POTUS operation. It seems he got terrible legal advice, from the beginning of his term, regarding his obligation to respond/accept/participate with these biased congressional committees?

    Couldn’t he have shut it down before it even began?

    If so, why didn’t he?

    Did he not anticipate how these investigations would hamstring his administration?

    Was there NO alternative?.

    Like

    Reply
    • Col.Sanders says:
      August 2, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      It seems he lost control of the appointment process. Once Sessions and Rosenstein were confirmed the deck was stacked.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Col.Sanders says:
        August 2, 2018 at 1:57 pm

        I am convinced that the firing of Comey was part of their plan to setup Trump.

        Recall that Strozk wanted to press charges on someone(Flynn) when Comey was removed. Comey was pushed out by McCabe and Rosenstein because he wouldnt open a case against Flynn.

        Like

        Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      August 2, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      At every stage I have wondered the same thing.

      Maybe he underestimated it. Most likely, he got very bad advice from people who are no longer part of his team.

      I think he is still getting very bad legal and political advice.

      Like

      Reply
  24. jmclever says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    The “Muh Russia” narrative just officially boomeranged on the liberals. Ha ha (a la Nelson )

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. andrew1979 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    how much better off would the world be without social media?

    we need to get rid of all these garbage sites. people are so addicted and protective of their fakebook and other crap. how will they ever get to stay in touch with family?!?!?!?! come on. it’s sucked them in and now they would rather change laws and have this crap go on then say enough is enough with these people stealing our privacy and ruining our lives.

    i want to go back to the days when everyone and their mother wasn’t on the web and you knew things online were potentially sketchy but you could at least be free to search and find and post your own thoughts no matter how crazy they were.

    now it’s just the next evolution of television, the opiate (now synthetic and 1000 times more powerful!) of the masses.

    Like

    Reply
    • missilemom says:
      August 2, 2018 at 1:55 pm

      Respectfully disagree. The internet is the reason we are able to outmaneuver the media propaganda. Facebook, although I do not participate, allows family to send photos etc. to family members in different states.

      Like

      Reply
    • wyntre says:
      August 2, 2018 at 1:55 pm

      That ship has sailed unless you consider an EMP attack as the solution. If so, your wish might be granted. /s

      Like

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      August 2, 2018 at 1:57 pm

      Social media is what empowers POTUS Trump to talk directly to the people. Social media is a powerful influence against the communist -progressive agenda. That is why they work so hard to suppress conservative voices. It’s actually an effective tool against tyranny.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Distraction with the alleged Russian interference in the elections….. This should be a focus IMO.

    Seth Rich matters! Saw the poster at the last POTUS rally. If Julian Assange offered up the info on a plea deal, that would be the cherry on top. This is such a relevant story! muh Russia answers here…..

    “Like Burkman, Clevenger believes it’s alarming that the government has refused to release basic information about the Rich investigation, as the media castigates anyone who questions the government’s “official narrative” about Rich’s murder.

    “When I was a reporter, I questioned everything; you don’t take anything for granted, particularly when you are talking about government,” Clevenger continued. “Yet, with this story, it’s almost like the mainstream press has gone on the defensive, slamming anyone that would question the official narrative.”

    “WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hinted last year that Rich, and not Russian agents, may have been the source of the Democratic National Committee emails he published online. Assange now is seeking a pardon in exchange for “information that will be of dramatic importance to the United States” concerning the source of the DNC email leak during the presidential election.”

    https://www.wnd.com/2017/10/doj-wants-records-of-seth-rich-murder-released/

    Like

    Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      August 2, 2018 at 1:57 pm

      It’s all a set up so that when the evilcrats lose in November they”ll once again start blaming muh Russia and the UniParty republicans will go right along with it. The President is so right this is a stain on our democracy.

      Like

      Reply
  27. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    “Information warfare” really? So now I don’t have enough sense to discern truth from fable? I need the givermint to keep Russia from meddling with my head? Why is the Trump administration joining in with this nonsense?

    Like

    Reply
  28. wyntre says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Why doesn’t Sarah point out Ivanka’s stupid error?

    POTUS has said FAKE NEWS is the enemy of the people.

    He didn’t say the press was the enemy of the people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. jmclever says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Did John Bolton just roll his eyes as he finished answering yet another Helsinki Trump trap question? I think he did as he walked away from the podium .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. JoD says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Totally bogus crap!
    The Commiecrats umbilical cord is the belief that the Russians meddled in the 2016 election and that’s the real reason why HER lost.
    Hence, the blind obsession with “election integrity.”
    But, suggest a nationwide program to require Voter ID and the squeeeeel will be deafening.
    They don’t want ANYONE interfering on our elections, but they don’t want a system that would disenfranchise illegal aliens.
    Funny and sad.

    Like

    Reply
  31. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Like

    Reply
  32. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Ivanka Trump question again – Press enemy of the people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. G3 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Some press my be the enemy of the people—- isn’t that shameful?

    Like

    Reply
  35. justgoodcovfefe says:
    August 2, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Sarah Sanders is my hero. That is all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Marica says:
    August 2, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Sarah was fantastic!! The final slap down of Acosta was my favorite!!! GO GIRL!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  37. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s