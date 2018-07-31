President Trump MAGA Rally, Tampa Florida, 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 31, 2018 by

President Donald J. Trump holds a MAGA rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, FL, with republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.  Anticipated Start Time is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally events ongoing:

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

434 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Tampa Florida, 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. zooamerica says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    The Midterm Elections will be determined by 1 issue – Illegal Immigration.

    The polling numbers are off the charts. It is a single issue election this November.

    Anyone that follows politics closely should know this fact. Don’t get distracted.

    President Trump said he may have to do some unconventional things in order to protect our border.

    The “Government Shutdown,” is going to happen and the media is going to go nuts….but they damn well know what the #1 issue is with American voters on both sides of the aisle, and the majority of independents.

    Any republican that does not run on immigration reform is a FOOL.

    President Trump is heading into the 2018 Midterm Elections with the #1 issue American voters care about most – secure borders, firmly beneath OUR PRESIDENT’s mighty wings.

    • imkittymyers says:
      July 31, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      Do NOT pay any attention to the polls. I don’t know why anyone would believe them, especially after the pollsters completely blew the 2016 election.

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      Your absolutely right and no matter what liberal poll comes out, the data is devastating for the Democrats, MSM, RINOs, CoC, Koch Brothers etc.

      Our President completely understands this fact and also understands that the vast majority of Americans agree with him when it comes to all forms of Immigration. The Democrats are completely screwed! If this election in November is about the Economy and more importantly Immigration, it will be a complete bloodbath for them.

      Americans will be waiting overnight in lines to vote. We will have larger margins in the House 30 more Republicans than Democrats (currently 23 more Republicans than Democrats) and a possible Supermajority in the Senate (60+ Republicans).

      The tweet below shows you how bad the data is for Democrats. It is only going to get worse when they decide to put illegals before Americans and vote NO to Border Security in the upcoming Budget.

      Our President ALREADY has funding for the military in 2019! To the tune of $716 Billion Dollars. They can’t hold a gun to his head this time around!

    • Hun Driver Widow says:
      July 31, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      RINO Ryan and Turtleface McConnell better get on the Trump Train and fund the Wall. Perhaps they both need a few million telephone calls 24/7. DC Switchboard: 202-224-3121

  2. Amy2 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    I’m glad the president recognized DeSantis (from my original Pinellas County!) several times. He’s doing a great job. I would like to have seen him build up Rick Scott a little more. He’s been a good governor, but more importantly, we need to get rid of Bill Nelson!!

    • Cooper45 says:
      July 31, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      “I would like to have seen him build up Rick Scott a little more.”

      I suspect he will later but DeSantis’ election is much closer of course and as DJT said, the main reason he was there today.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 31, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Before Rick was invited he said he was not going. Don’t know why. Rick was at the Workforce Development Event just prior to the rally

      PDJT did mention Rick at the rally.

      • Amy2 says:
        July 31, 2018 at 8:54 pm

        Yes, he was mentioned. I just thought he would press it a little more since the Senate is the current problem when it comes to getting something passed, and Bill Nelson (ack!) needs go now.

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Rick Scott raised nearly $11 million dollars last reporting cycle! He is going to beat Incumbent Democrat, Bill Nelson, going away! At this point he may win by 5+ points in November.

  3. Cooper45 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Every time I think POTUS has made his best rally speech, he proves me wrong.
    Humor, sincerity, great policies, charisma, prescient insight and a natural connectedness with your audience are an excellent combination.

    It is far superior in effect and in genuine substance than the contrived teleprompter puffery and apologies that enthralled gullible Dem audiences a few years earlier.

  4. SR says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    PTrump would like to make mid-term about him and his success in last 2 years. It will relieve candidates to debate on local issues. It’s first time we are seeing President’s involvements in mid term so much.

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:44 pm

  6. Sauce says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Q’d up for ya all….so to speak 😉

  7. G3 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    He mentioned 17 in this Tweet recently:

  8. prenanny says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    A new steel plant in Florida is a huge thing, they create well paying jobs not beholden to tourist money. Congrats to Floridians and keep clear of unions.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    I like the part where Trump said it was now time for us to “rebuild America”.

    I think that would make a good theme for the 2020 election (“Rebuilding America”). “Keep America Great” is to similar to “Make America Great Again”.

    The part about we are “one family, one country” also ties in nicely. It’s unifying.

  10. missilemom says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    I truly love Ron De Santis but his speech ran a little flat. He should have played his ad with his wife and kid and brought them on stage.

  11. dawndoe says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Pam Bondi’s swamp roots are showing again. I wondered when they would reappear. She’s back the swamp creature.

  12. Texian says:
    July 31, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    It is more than a Movement.. It is a CRUSADE. And Sir Donald J. Trump is our Lion..

  13. Convert says:
    July 31, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    What a great day for the president! And Treepers, NBC is reporting tonight that Mueller referred charges to the feds on Podesta, Vin Weber, and Obama’s lawyer, Greg Craig. Pardon me while I cackle. Love. It.

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 9:05 pm

  15. Deplorable and Proud says:
    July 31, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Just left the Tampa rally. It was packed to the rafters! The thing that struck me most (besides our VSGPOTUS) was the amazing number of young people there! I’ve come away with renewed hope for the country’s future for many reasons but especially because of how many young Americans are on the Trump Train! A magical night!!

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 9:10 pm

  17. fleporeblog says:
    July 31, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Even the dogs 🐶 obey our Lion 🦁 when he talks!

