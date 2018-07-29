Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Chris Wallace…

President Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday to talk about Donald Trump’s former legal counsel, Michael Cohen.
Advertisements
President Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday to talk about Donald Trump’s former legal counsel, Michael Cohen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
POTUS Trump will be fine. Cohen and his reputationwill be destroyed as the dirtbag he is. Reaping and sowing. God’s natural law, can’t be avoided.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Another often overlooked part if the law of sowing and reaping is that you always reap more than you sow. This is true for zucchini and for bad behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching this (FOX) interview now. Rudy was also on Farce The Nation this morning and I thought he was terrific there. Video:
Rudy now appears to be 100% up to speed on the case and he looks to be in fine legal form, in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I’m in Canada and it says “the uploader has not made this video available in your country”. WTH?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very odd. Not sure why CBS would do that.
LikeLike
Pretty easy fix. I just went to convert to mp3 dot come, toggled to video / mp4, and was able to download the video to my hard drive
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good stuff, Joseph!
LikeLike
Agree. Have to admit that I had some misgivings about him when he first joined the legal team. Now, I believe he has more than earned our confidence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s rolling, ezpz. If not for the Cohen disloyalty, I think we’d have things just about wrapped up right now.
Rudy was supposedly quite a formidable lawyer in his prime. Now we’re seeing he’s still got his chops.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, MakeAmericaGreat, indeed he does still have it!
And now this Cohen nonsense, in accordance with the Trump Boomerang, will only hurt Cohen and of course, the already damaged & deranged media.
Simultaneously, we can except an uptick in President Trump’s favorability. 👍🏻
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Trump Boomerang, I think I will be stealing that excellent phrase. Nice! 🙂
Yeah, loving where things are headed. Just want to get the Ohio special election done with a GOP win and keep on building momentum from there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Well-handled Rudy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was great, Domino. He’s on it now.
LikeLike
I believe Rudy always was “up to speed”. Maybe not the specifics of each matter. He turned the AG job down to work in the background.
For a time there Rudy acted lost and confused saying too much at the wrong times. He learned that from the master, PDJT!
MAG, thanks for all the info posted including the Brennan article.
LikeLike
Just some thoughts from left field…and this is strictly spitballing here about Cohen and the tapes.
1–We assume that Cohen created these tapes…did he? Could it potentially be a wire in Trump’s office that the SC is trying to introduce through the use of Cohen? Or did the FBI/CIA turn one of their phones into a microphone through surveillance techniques.
2–Assuming that Cohen did create these tapes, was he compromised by the FBI prior to the election and required to wear a wire during meetings with Trump?
3–Let’s say it’s confirmed that Cohen took it upon himself to tape his client(s)…why in the world would anyone ever believe him in court. He violated a very sacred oath by doing this and apparently has already contradicted himself in testimony before Congress.
LikeLike
Florida or NY?
It would be critical to know where DJT was located on each of these recorded taped conversations. If he was in Florida, then that state requires both parties to consent to being taped whereas NY only one party.
Was that what DJT meant as possibly illegal?
LikeLike
Michael Cohen, the embattled lawyer for President Donald Trump, has dropped a pair of lawsuits against BuzzFeed and the research firm Fusion GPS over the preparation and publication of a dossier that contained lurid allegations about the president.
Cohen has denied parts of the dossier, a 35-page document compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, in which he is mentioned, particularly details about his wife and her father and claims that Cohen had traveled to Prague. Buzzfeed published the dossier in January 2017.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-lawyer-michael-cohen-drops-lawsuit-against-buzzfeed-over-steele-n867406
LikeLike
He dropped the lawsuits after his records were stolen by the Feds… he doesn’t have the resources to handle his defense and suing uzzfeed and Fusion GPS.
He can still go after them once everything else is resolved (if he stays out of jail).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox link – this video is unavailable?
LikeLike
Never mind, accessed the Fox video through Sundance’s twitter.
Thank you 👍
LikeLike
Giuliani, Cohen and President Trump all NYCers, to think that Cohen is going to out (fill in the blank) President Trump and Giuliani…..ain’t gonna happen.
LikeLike