Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Chris Wallace…

Posted on July 29, 2018 by

President Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday to talk about Donald Trump’s former legal counsel, Michael Cohen.

  1. Ziiggii says:
    July 29, 2018 at 3:03 pm

  2. LEET says:
    July 29, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    POTUS Trump will be fine. Cohen and his reputationwill be destroyed as the dirtbag he is. Reaping and sowing. God’s natural law, can’t be avoided.

    • jmclever says:
      July 29, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Another often overlooked part if the law of sowing and reaping is that you always reap more than you sow. This is true for zucchini and for bad behavior.

  3. Ziiggii says:
    July 29, 2018 at 3:12 pm

  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 29, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Watching this (FOX) interview now. Rudy was also on Farce The Nation this morning and I thought he was terrific there. Video:

    Rudy now appears to be 100% up to speed on the case and he looks to be in fine legal form, in my opinion.

  5. KJinCton says:
    July 29, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Just some thoughts from left field…and this is strictly spitballing here about Cohen and the tapes.

    1–We assume that Cohen created these tapes…did he? Could it potentially be a wire in Trump’s office that the SC is trying to introduce through the use of Cohen? Or did the FBI/CIA turn one of their phones into a microphone through surveillance techniques.
    2–Assuming that Cohen did create these tapes, was he compromised by the FBI prior to the election and required to wear a wire during meetings with Trump?
    3–Let’s say it’s confirmed that Cohen took it upon himself to tape his client(s)…why in the world would anyone ever believe him in court. He violated a very sacred oath by doing this and apparently has already contradicted himself in testimony before Congress.

  6. Gerry says:
    July 29, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Florida or NY?
    It would be critical to know where DJT was located on each of these recorded taped conversations. If he was in Florida, then that state requires both parties to consent to being taped whereas NY only one party.
    Was that what DJT meant as possibly illegal?

  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 29, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Michael Cohen, the embattled lawyer for President Donald Trump, has dropped a pair of lawsuits against BuzzFeed and the research firm Fusion GPS over the preparation and publication of a dossier that contained lurid allegations about the president.

    Cohen has denied parts of the dossier, a 35-page document compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, in which he is mentioned, particularly details about his wife and her father and claims that Cohen had traveled to Prague. Buzzfeed published the dossier in January 2017.

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-lawyer-michael-cohen-drops-lawsuit-against-buzzfeed-over-steele-n867406

    • Sandra-VA says:
      July 29, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      He dropped the lawsuits after his records were stolen by the Feds… he doesn’t have the resources to handle his defense and suing uzzfeed and Fusion GPS.

      He can still go after them once everything else is resolved (if he stays out of jail).

  8. Minnie says:
    July 29, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Fox link – this video is unavailable?

  9. Guyski says:
    July 29, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Giuliani, Cohen and President Trump all NYCers, to think that Cohen is going to out (fill in the blank) President Trump and Giuliani…..ain’t gonna happen.

