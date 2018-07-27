North Korea Repatriates Remains of Missing Service Members…

A U.S. military transport plane flies to an airfield in North Korea’s northeastern city of Wonsan to bring the remains to Osan air base in South Korea. Soldiers in dress uniforms with white gloves were seen slowly carry 55 small cases covered with the blue-and-white United Nations insignia, placing them one by one into silver vans waiting on the tarmac in Osan:
.
[White House] At their historic meeting in Singapore, President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un took a bold first step to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, transform relations between the United States and North Korea, and establish enduring peace. Today, the Chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the President to return our fallen American service members. We are encouraged by North Koreas actions and the momentum for positive change.
A U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft containing remains of fallen service members has departed Wonsan, North Korea. It is accompanied by service members from United Nations Command Korea and technical experts from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The C-17 is transferring the remains to Osan Air Base, where a formal repatriation ceremony will be held on August 1.
The United States owes a profound debt of gratitude to those American service members who gave their lives in service to their country and we are working diligently to bring them home. It is a solemn obligation of the United States Government to ensure that the remains are handled with dignity and properly accounted for so their families receive them in an honorable manner.
Todays actions represent a significant first step to recommence the repatriation of remains from North Korea and to resume field operations in North Korea to search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who have not yet returned home. (WH Link)
God rest the souls of all who fought, bled and died, the ultimate sacrifice.
God bless their families and loved ones.
🙏🇺🇸🙏
GOD Bless those fallin souls, RIP where-ever you may be, in Heaven..
Chairman KJU would never have allowed this if he didn’t mean to follow through on the agreement. There will be peace on the Korean Peninsula in my lifetime. I would not have thought that possible. Truly amazing.
This is YUGE.
How nice for the families to have closure.
Only 5,300 to go.
Promises kept!
#MAGA
I loathe the UN flags on our honored dead. Pure political BS. On one of the runs I did we replaced the UN flags with US flags once we were in the air. Not as much TV coverage back then.
I am very happy they are bringing these men home to their families and to their country where they belong.
Don’t be too angry, the remains are of unknown countries. U.S., Great Britain, Scotland, South Korea, etc.
So until they know the person, they don’t know what country.
My uncle fought there..frontline. Did not want his little brother (my dad) to come there. He is now living his last days. I think he will feel something deeper than I can imagine.
Wow! Just Wow!
Actions that are several decades towards decency. Morphing a monster into a nation…..wasn’t gonna happen if the Clinton Crime Dynasty took another lap.
Do they know whose remains they are? How did these get chosen? I dont understand the backstory except the large number lost in total.
