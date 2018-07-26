Facebook Drops $120 Billion – Largest Single Private Business Drop in Value in History….

(Via CNBC) On Thursday Facebook posted the largest one-day loss in market value by any company in U.S. stock market history after releasing a disastrous quarterly report.

The social media giant’s market capitalization plummeted by $119 billion to $510 billion as its stock price plummeted by 19 percent. At Wednesday’s close, Facebook’s market cap had totaled nearly $630 billion, according to FactSet.

No company in the history of the U.S. stock market has ever lost $100 billion in market value in just one day. (read more)

  1. Papoose says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:02 am

    I signed up. So I can cancel.

  2. AJ says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Why are all of you crowing like you’re the top rooster in the hen house? It’s not like the GOP or republicans did anything to bring this sell off about.

  3. appraisher says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Couldn’t happen to a better guy (and his entourage of smug millennial SJWs)…this makes me happy.

  4. Sentient says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:19 am

    It’s all because I’ve refused to open a Facebook account.

  5. History Teaches says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Politics have ruined FB.

    It was relatively harmless, if banal years ago. Every site sells advertising and counts clicks, but the temptations of greed, power and intrusive control have incrementally diluted it to the point of discomfort.

    I won’t be hypocritical and say I don’t have some use for it. Distant relatives and old friends and aquaintences have been able to easily and casually maintain the threads of continuity, and see the paths life has taken for individuals living thousands of miles apart.

    Not all relationships have to be deep and intrusive. Facebook isn’t a substitute for a full life, but in it’s early days extended the range of social interaction.

    There is a lot I don’t like about the company and it’s methods, but almost every institution and company on the face of the Earth has critics to some degree.

    I prefer to be awake, alert and careful with my participation, but realize every internet site has it’s price in one form or another.

    Currently, my Facebook activity has shrunken about ninety percent. I immediately scroll past those few I know who are in TDS mode. No point in wasting time arguing. I am subtle in trying to enlighten anyone who is open minded, and won’t bring up politics as such, but refer to economic, sociological and historical sources.

    I still like to post vacation, family, pet and home pictures and whatever catches my fancy. I am a major collector of books, sports, music and movie memorabilia and share my finds and displays. And say happy birthday to people. Simple and benign enough?

    Social media needs reform, not Luddite purity. The President uses it his way for his purposes knowing what goes on behind the curtain.

  6. OmegaManBlue says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Wasn’t it at a all time high the day before? I wonder if anyone knew before hand to get out.

  7. treehouseron says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:35 am

    They’re destined to fail because their goal is an impossible goal. They think they can police their platform but there’s no way to do that in an unbiased way.

    The only logical way to handle the situation is to ban anything illegal and delete accounts that post things that are illegal. If it’s not illegal, let anybody say or do anything.

    On a message board like this, there’s no democracy, moderators can (and should) delete or ban whoever they want, but there’s no money involved.

    Facebook is trying to monetize the platform, but that’s not going to work with the bias they use in determining what’s real news, what’s fake news, who’s account should be deleted, who’s censored, who’s not, etc.

    Destined to fail . No way to repair it.

    • rsmith1776 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 12:39 am

      “Destined to fail. No way to repair it.”

      Sing me your sweet songs again, Ronnie.

      It was a lover and his lass,
      With a hey, and a ho, and a hey nonino,
      That o’er the green cornfield did pass,
      In springtime, the only pretty ring time,
      When birds do sing, hey ding a ding, ding;
      Sweet lovers love the spring
      Yet July will do, bada-bing, bing.

