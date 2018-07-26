Facebook Drops $120 Billion – Largest Single Private Business Drop in Value in History….

(Via CNBC) On Thursday Facebook posted the largest one-day loss in market value by any company in U.S. stock market history after releasing a disastrous quarterly report.

The social media giant’s market capitalization plummeted by $119 billion to $510 billion as its stock price plummeted by 19 percent. At Wednesday’s close, Facebook’s market cap had totaled nearly $630 billion, according to FactSet.

No company in the history of the U.S. stock market has ever lost $100 billion in market value in just one day. (read more)

