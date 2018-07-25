30 Hours at Trump-Speed…

Daughnworks247 encapsulates a media cycle at Trump-Speed: In the last 30 hours:
1. President Trump dropped a MOAB on the state of Georgia for Brian Kemp, and wiped the floor with the establishment GOPe, winning by 39 points.
2. President Travels to Kansas City, giving the speech which made us all cry, to the VFW. Embraces a 94 year old Sargent and we immediately fall in love.
3. Our sheer perfection of a FLOTUS stops in Nashville at a children’s hospital. On the way back CNN reporter asks Stephanie Grisham about the Cohen tapes and tries to take a hit on Melania. Stephanie Grisham came UNDONE and wiped the floor with the little witch.
4. VP Pence in Montana, stops what he is doing, leaves is Secret Service, when a boy waiting to see him on the tarmac passes out. VP Pence was “up and in the middle” of the problem. Good man.
5. CRTV does a parody video about Alexandria Cortez and the left reveals —- they have no sense of humor. Busted.
6. President Trump meets with John-Claude Junker, President of the EU Commission and makes the deal of a lifetime on tariffs, LNG sales to Europe, and soybeans for the Midwest.
7. DOW spikes 170 points in an hour on news of the trade deal. Business channels who support multinationals are in melt-down… because they’ve been hyping a trade war for 6 months.
8. Facebook earnings post, stock loses 24% of market cap in an hour. That’s what happens when you put Ellen Stover and our friends in Facebook jail. Payback is hell.
9. Secretary Pompeo testifies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and I swear, it’s probably the best 3 hours of footage, EVER. He was brilliant.
************
At one point, Pompeo asked if he could be allowed to submit, for the record, the list of all the things Trump Admin has done to be ‘tough’ on the Russians.
Turd of a Senator agrees.
Pompeo says, “Well then, let’s back the truck up to deliver (his list).”
************
OMG….. Killed it.
.
10. CNN releases recorded tape of Michael Cohen and President Trump—- and it’s a dud. We learned President Trump says “thank you” when he asks for a Coke.
11. CNN reporter refuses to leave the Oval Office during Junker presser and is pushed out and reprimanded by Bill Shine (new WH Press Coordinator) and Sarah Sanders. She keeps asking questions about the Cohen tape when Junker and Trump are in the midst of a trillion dollar trade deal. WH tells her she is not allowed into the next Rose Garden event, and she gets snippy, saying, “I wasn’t planning on attending anyway”.
White House Press Corps has a meltdown. CNN issues statement saying “We demand better” and gets hammered on social media.
12. Ben Sasse, who was censured by his own Nebraska GOP party by a vote of 400 to 8 said yesterday, “Trump’s trade policies are ‘Making America 1929 Again’” in an attempt to undermine the President ahead of the Junker negotiations.
This afternoon…. Sasse announced he will not run for reelection in 2020. Bwwwhhahaaaaa.
13. News from China senses discord among the ruling class. China is now lowering interest rates, subsidizing industry, and their economy is flat. Did I mention their stock market is down about 25% this year?
14. And finally, 11 member of the House file impeachment papers against Rosenstein. The vote will probably not ever happen…… but it sure does piss off Rosenstein. It tastes sweet.
15. And for the Bonus: Trump has learned how to ‘thread’ multiple tweets on Twitter. May God have mercy upon his enemies.
Can’t wait until tomorrow……..
Remember, he was in Helsinki, just 8 days ago.
[…] He is moving “forward” at speeds Obama could not even dream of.
[…] Get used to it. Trump speed is the new normal. Some will call it flip-flopping, but that’s not what it is. Trump is dodging and weaving through reality faster than the reality can react to disrupt his plans.
[…] Trump is no longer waiting for people to keep up. He is taking his bewildering art-of-the-deal campaign schtick into geopolitics, and for a lot of people who can’t keep up or hold on, it will be a rough ride.
And he has to do this with evil cheerleaders like Warhead, Linderace, Dipsy Dowd, Maggie Haterman, and Fake Yapper trashing him or praising him alternately, no matter which way he goes. They can’t keep up, either.
Neither can many around him. I think that half of the problem with advisers crashing into each other is they don’t realize what Trump is doing.
[…] Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.
I am ON the Trump Train for good, even if I scream that I want off and can’t take it.
In the end, I only want to scream “TOO MUCH WINNING!!!” (link)
Well done Daugh
President Trump has been removing the “professionalism” of the professional political class & replacing it with the professionalism of a savvy business orientated leader who holds the ideals of the American people close to his heart
I wrote this in another thread, but it fits here too…
It’s like we’ve had Pee Wee Herman “fighting” for us in negotiations for decades, & all of a sudden, a change, & Bruce Lee walks in
The President is making a mockery of the past ideologues & amateurs. You know, the “smart crowd” that knows how the world works & use their diplomatic expertise to our “advantage”
What a f***ing joke
Every strategy Trump uses, works, period. His success is based on two simple premises, brutal honesty & common sense
That’s it. The “smart crowd” worldwide have no answer for it. The only thing they can do now is agree with Trump & walk away with their tales between their legs. It’s that or lose a lot more
You’re right, AllIWant, “It’s like we’ve had Pee Wee Herman “fighting” for us in negotiations for decades & all of a sudden, a change, & Bruce Lee walks in”. Perfect. AND, OMG, we have a team of them. Lots of Ninjas on our side.
“Don’t get set into one form, adapt it and build your own, and let it grow, be like water.”
Bruce Lee
This is how Sundance refers to Melannia: ” Our sheer perfection of a FLOTUS….” I could not have said it so well. She is a very graceful woman.
Loves God, loves her husband, and loves her adopted country. Beautiful inside and out!
We have the best Treepers don’t we folks?
Great post Daughnworks & of course WolfMoon! 👏👏👏
DOnt ever forget Wolfmoons!! and Gunny too!! So blessed to have found this tree in the forest of blogs and news sights!! Thank you GOD! and thank you Sundance!!! Love you Treepers!!
🤙
Y e p!
Fantastic Daughn…I think you summed it up to perfection!!! It made my dizzy just reading it! Trump warp speed will do that to you!
NJF: yessss!!!
“evil cheerleaders” aka fearleaders
Thanks, Sundance. What a great way to end my day!
You are absolutely right! Our President is transforming this country to what it once was. WWII brought out the best in our country. Everyone was involved in order for us to overcome the Japanese and Germans. The aftermath was incredible for the next 20 years.
Our President is providing every opportunity possible right now. More jobs than there are those unemployed. Creating an Apprenticeship Program that benefits all Americans both young and old. High school students no longer need to feel pressured into going to college where they incur such debt that it causes them to try and pay it off for the next 20 years. They can get into an Apprenticeship Program that allows them to learn a trade either at a Community College, Trade School or through Corporations that pledged to our President to create nearly 4 million jobs that train and will hire you afterwards.
America is Open For Business because he unleashed our Energy Sector, cut burdensome regulations that chocked our businesses, Tax Reform that made our country attractive to Corporations and Small Businesses and renegotiating Trade Deals that were completely against our best interest.
America First is his creed and our creed!
Remember after 9/11, how the people across America united? I’ve posted this occasionally overthe years I’ve been at CTH.
The days following 9/11, one couldn’t find a strand of red, white, or blue ribbon, silk flowers, even real flowers. American flags were all sold out. People adorned their cars, their yards, their clothing with Red, White, and Blue!
Then the evil left stepped up their game and did their media best to divide us.
Along came Barack Heusein Obama and ramped the division up ten fold.
They’re digging in now, in every way they can.
The difference this time around is President Donald J. Trump.
He is uniting every freedom loving American by being a Freedom Loving American President. Anyone who isn’t with him, is not a Freedom Loving American. Period.
Flep!! Apprenticeship Program is so under the radar– makes me so mad/sad that MSM wont get this out to our kids!!! Gotta get rid of MSM!!
And got that Christian pastor in Turkey released. And we have pictures of North Korea dismantling its launch site.
Wasn’t that super news, too resist?
Turkey knows who is boss.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need an addendum.
So much good news.
Daughn– for sure!! we DO NEED AN ADDENDUM! how cool is that!
Your son is gonna be rockin!! Proud of you beyond Winfinity!!! 😉
Trump is turbocharged
Loved the note by SD that Sasse not running for re-election. But could not find any source for that. Anyone have a link? Thanks!
Never did see verification on that particular one.
Did I get the Sasse item wrong?
Someone posted on Treehouse earlier.
If I am wrong, I will be deeply disappointed, and apologize.
I’m not tired of WINNING yet!
Anyone have any insight on something Ingraham was talking about with Dave Bossie tonight? She mentioned some polls that came out in WI and MI that shows Trump down versus just before the election. I know they could be fake polls, but I haven’t seen them. Dave Bossie seemed to give it credence as well and blamed it on the incessant media attacks. Bossie is typically pretty positive, so I was wondering if Trump’s support may be waning in the swing states that he won. Any insight from Treepers would be appreciated.
I haven’t seen them either. But with all the winning lately—both PT and GOP candidates—seems highly unlikely PT’s support has actually waned in “swing states” or others. If you find those polls showing PT losing support, please share them with us. We can’t (and don’t) rely on the “media” to provide accurate reporting…
Can’t tell you one way or the other but if someone votes for a Dem they are voting for open borders, Antifa, full on socialism, increased crime, lower incomes, etc. If we are at that point then this country is lost. But I don’t think our country has reached that point. I think we stalled the “progressive” disease just in time. But we have to keeping fighting it with all we have so it can’t rise back up.
LOVE IT!
#can’tstopwinning
The elections here in GA got nasty after the first election with Kagel slinging all of the mud towards Brian Kemp. Kagel went to dirty campaigning fast. Kemp answered all the dirty accusations and led a fairly clean race with a much smaller budget for campaigning. Kemp got the Trump endorsement and Kagel had deeper pockets and lied about his support to POTUS.
I have never met Brian Kemp but I have had the displeasure of dealings with Casey Kagel before he was Lt Gov. He is a swamp creature at home with scum. GA would be better off without him in any office. GA has had the best politicians money could buy for years. It looks like it may change. We now need to get the worthless US senators we have replaced with people who have integrity. I hate politicians that become multi-millionaires while they are in office – there is something wrong with that.
And then there is Sundance speed. SD, don’t know how you keep up with PDJT but you do. Maybe a New York minute slower. Appreciate all you do to keep us Treepers well informed.
Thanks Sundance.
Thank you, Daughnworks! Love the summary and love the winning! (I hope you don’t really work 24/7 as your screenname implies!)
Thanks to Sundance, also, for posting this & wolfie’s previous post. Such great minds, great writers, and just great patriots here!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻
This is both hilarious and enlightening. His Presidenting style reminds me of Dennis Miller’s Weekend Update style- you either keep up or you don’t, but he doesn’t slow down for anyone to catch up.
As Dennis once said – ‘Back by popular demand, that picture of Nancy Reagan dressed as The Riddler!’
From Wolfmoon’s post over a year ago to Daugnworks today, our President has out worked Congress and recent Presidents combined. Hope we can keep giving him the recharge through support and at rallies.
It’s not set in stone, but just contemplating pulling some security clearances from the secret society/small group is worth an honorable mention.
LBB– and don’t forget Gunny’s description of NY TRUMP!
Dontcha just LOVE that our SD reads it all!! Breitbart and Drudge and Ace..dont hold a candle to this site!! And SD has NO EGO! He’s happy to post other peoples great stuff!!
LOVE YOU SUNDANCE! AND THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!
Its the BEST writing by Sundance. I couldn’t stop smiling.
Ops, I am sorry…I assumed that it was Sundance…Again it was the BEST, Daughnworks247
The man is amazing. And at 72 years old, it is incredible. I’m 44 and I don’t accomplish in a month what President Trump does in a day. In fact the only “bad” thing I can think of about our president is I feel guilty for coming home after work and basically just sitting around watching tv or looking on the internet. 😁
Donald J. Trump- Best.President.Ever.
“Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives” hahahahahahaha!! What a visual, especially those being slung off into space!!
Our Lion POTUS is the largest man in our solar system. Me I am a loving Klingon, attached to his sheer magnetism hahahaha!
Brilliant and uplifting. I am soooo glad to be sitting in this tree and admiring this view. 🙂
Secretary Pompeo is doing all he can to stay awake. How boring this must be for him.
FASTER!!!!!!
This seems appropriate for this thread.
Great job Sundance!!! Love all the winning!
When you read of POTUS’ accomplishments, you find yourself wondering “what he will have left to fix in his second term???”
WOW. It was a true pleasure to read and on top of it, it’s all true. Bravo Daugh.
Congrats, Daughn, for the recognition of your GREAT post. And TY, SD, for recognizing it and making sure everyone saw it.
The Trump train is awesome to watch. It is hard to take it all in. Even with our technico-media and documentary as good as Sundance. You can spend 24/7 watching him, or– just as fascinating it watching the the transformation of good that continues to happen in his wake. The winning just keeps happening. One tweet, and Hollywood mobilizes against him, causing Weinstien to fall, Wiener to fall, #MeToo to happen, then the hypocrisy of left to become visible with men/white/deplorables, then the time is right for bringing to light NEXIVM child Trafficking/blackmailing machine that has been used by the Clintons/Left — which reveals the depth of evil in the souls that could allow us to understand how the same people trafficking sexual perversion of children and human slaves are the ones orchestrating DOJ/FBI/CIA coup/sedition/traitor to fraudulently hijack our nations electoral process and seek to overthrow a duly elected president, using the sale of 25% of our uranium to our enemy and nuclear rival. And that is just one thread of his activity. He knows the perfect pressure points to hit that result in a cascade of winning.
It’s like waking up on Christmas day to a fresh blanket of snow.
Better yet. Its like waking up on a school day to find a fresh blanket of snow!
“Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.” Nice one! None of us understand how he has the strength or foresight to do what he is doing.
Been planning this since the 80s at least
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe you
Love it!!!
Donald J. Trump is the man who killed communism in America. That’s why they hate him.
It’s really that simple. Ok, 1.5 billion dollars in negative ads plus nonstop negative media doesn’t help, either.
Eating my homegrown tomatoes and enjoying the winning . And it’s only day 552!
Also in last 30 hours….
1. Blair Witch Project is wearing Life Alert, a parachute, and Vans.
2. Squatto proclaimed that she is a conservative.
3. Surrogate Sessions blamed the FISA process on rank and file.
4. Choomy Choomy Bang Bang reneged on his common law U.S. naturalization.
That was funny…..
Reince Priebus interview video:
” Nothing sticks to Donald Trump”
Jul. 24, 2018
I think he provides a perfect analogy of Trump at the 3:06 mark.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5813453022001/?#sp=show-clips
(8.49 minutes)
Thank you.
This was the crown on another wonderful day in America.
NEXT? I can’t wait, and can barely keep up.🇺🇸😂
Regarding Point 13 (China), does anyone have a reasonable number for the size of China’s non-performing loans? The numbers available on the internet don’t seem right.
https://www.ceicdata.com/en/indicator/china/non-performing-loans-ratio
Fitch has questions regarding the “official” numbers
http://uk.businessinsider.com/china-debt-npl-greater-than-official-numbers-report-2016-9
2017 is the same as 2016. Where is 2018?
Icing on the Cake:
Imagine the CHAOS across Europe if they slow-walk or backpedal the EU Trade Deal, and President Trump imposes the Auto Tariffs to give them a sense of urgency… He NEVER EVER releases Leverage until the Deal’s not just Agreed, but IMPLEMENTED (North Korea).
