Five More Arrests in NXIVM Sex-Cult and Human-Trafficking Investigation…

In April actress Allison Mack was arrested as part of an extensive investigation into a sick and twisted sex-cult connected to powerful Hollywood interests and New York political influence agents.
Today, Clare Bronfman (right), the wealthy billionaire daughter of former Seagram chairman Edgar M. Bronfman, was arrested amid a group of five more women.
NEW York – […] The new charges add a bizarre twist to a sensational case that generated headlines with the April arrest of Allison Mack, 35, an actress who allegedly recruited slaves for Raniere. A month earlier, Raniere, 57, was apprehended in Mexico and accused of sex trafficking and forced labor. He’s being held without bail. Both deny wrongdoing.
Bronfman, 39, is one of seven children of her father, a second-generation heir who captained Seagram’s expansion during his years leading the company. She, Kathy Russell, 60, Lauren Salzman, 42, and Nancy Salzman, 64, were allegedly members of Raniere’s inner circle who recruited and groomed sexual partners for him.
Prosecutors said Nxivm operated like a pyramid scheme, charging participants thousands of dollars for courses while encouraging them to sign up for more and recruit others. Raniere created a “secret society” within the organization in 2015, known as DOS, with women serving as “slaves” overseen by “masters,” according to prosecutors.
Recruits were expected to provide “collateral” before joining — including damaging information about friends and family, nude photographs and rights to assets — that could be used against them if they revealed the existence of the organization or tried to leave, prosecutors said. Many “slaves” were branded on their pelvic areas with a cauterizing gun with a symbol that incorporated Raniere’s initials, according to prosecutors. (read more)
Ugh. How fall the rich, bored, and restless.
Kinda makes you wonder if maybe Socialism might have ONE redeeming quality.
There is no redeeming in socialism only through Jesus Christ..
Matt.18:6: “If anyone causes one of these little ones–those who believe in me–to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea”
Podestas are next…
Senior Soviet Politburo members used to abuse the national team gymnasts and figure skaters, including those not yet mature enough to qualify for international competitions.
Stab, the unstoppable hero, And what makes you think that Socialism have a ANY redeeming quality? Because communists killed the nobility and wealthy in USSR? And you think that Socialism makes all people equal? No its not. Those, who in power, they have all the riches of the country for themselves, their families and comrades. And they are the most powerful people in the country…They kill or at best put in concentration camps those who dare to ask questions. They enslave the rest of the country. But they new elites have EVERYTHING including the right to kill anyone without any reason. Yes, they have kangaroo courts, which follows no law, but law of those, who have power in Socialist country.
I think that Stab is using irony to deprecate socialism, in that under that system there wouldn’t be any rich people.
You, and some others posting on this thread, appear to be very passionate. That is a good quality & useful in most discussions.
I would only ask that you occasionally recognize a “flippant” or “off the cuff” remark for what it is. (they are quite common here at CTH btw.) If you are offended by them, just pass them by.
Thanks.
Thank you RAC. U beat my reply.
yw
Does this have any possible connection to Weiner’s laptop and ‘Insurance’ file (folder)?
Full disclosure: I haven’t followed anything about the pedophilia or human trafficking that’s been in the news. Nor am I about to (too upsetting). I did, however, read a few internet comments perhaps here and/or on FreeRepublic about Kate Spade’s suicide. Several posters pointed out the significance of the press release mentioning that Spade had hanged herself with a red scarf. It perhaps indicated some cultish tie in. There were people speculating that her death had something to do with the Clinton Foundation and Haiti. I see the red scarf in the picture here and wasn’t sure if it was related.
Good point, yes red scarves suicide by doorknob, can’t make this stuff up.
Maybe their green and blue scarves were in the wash.
Branded…bastards…new q posts are up…WWG1WGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks. Gonna duck out for a while.
Bring the pain.
Well, looks like the D-Rat party of criminals and perverts is losing donors and voters. Let’s pick up the pace!
Clinton Donor Clare Bronfman ‘Expects To Be Indicted’ In Sex Cult Child-Trafficking Case
(posted 1 month ago)
QUOTE:
“Hillary Clinton presidential campaign donor Clare Bronfman, heiress to the Seagrams fortune, “expects to be indicted by late July” in the NXIVM sex cult case.
Charles Hurt reported that in the spring of 2007, “executives and top associates…along with their family members” of NXIVM donated $29,900 to the Hillary Clinton 2008 presidential campaign.
US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D – NY) has also taken money from the group’s high-profile socialite member Bronfman, and her father actually worked for the cult.
The group’s former publicist and foremost whistleblower Frank Parlato tells Big League Politics that Bronfman is preparing herself for prosecution.
“I worked as the publicist,” Frank Parlato told Big League Politics. “We ran into a major disagreement and we split. At the time I worked for them I thought they were a little peculiar but it wasn’t until the end that I realized they were a downright evil group.”
Parlato described the bizarre human experiments that Raniere and his benefactors the Bronfman sisters oversaw at the Rainbow Cultural Garden, where they separated children from their parents. Dr. Porter is identified as Raniere’s human experiments chief.
“The Clintons got a lot of money from NXIVM, NXIVM members. One of their main NXIVM members was a guy named Richard Mays, he encouraged Clinton to indict their enemies, to use their political influence in Arkansas to indict enemies of Raniere,” Parlato said.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/clinton-donor-clare-bronfman-expects-to-be-indicted-in-sex-cult-child-trafficking-case/
“where they separated children from their parents…..”
Bryan, I am wondering WHY those parents brought their children to this type of gathering. Surely they knew what to expect. Disgusting/Reprehensible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…if you only knew what’s been going on. Why do you think Hollywood is going up in flames. It also transcends political party affiliation. Read up on the Franklin Federal Credit Union. That goes all the way into 1980’s White House. GHWB. Also look into Denny Hastert and his beard, Ben Sasse…and his old buddies from his youth from Japan summer camp, the Pedoestas. The Nose knows…
LikeLike
Janie, I remember the stories surrounding Michael Jackson with the children whose own parents were inticed with payments from Jackson to sleep over night with him. Sick, sick, sick.
They “seperated the children from their parents”? Ya’ don’t say.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do a search on “Bronfman Einhorn” if you want to get some background on where the Bronfman girls have played before.
Many people have lost touch with reality. It’s a time once again for the earth to turn to Our Father in Heaven,
Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.”
Exodus 20:12 – KJV
The truth is, the people have turned away from the Godly principles which keeps them safe.
It looks like to me, that we are living in new “Sodom and Gomorrah” time…
It hasn’t gone that far…yet. They went after “strange” flesh. It’s disgusting to even think about.
When will one of these sexual deviants “flip” and incriminate Rotten Diane Rodham aka Crooked “Hillary Hubbell-Clinton”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL!!!
The Arkancide Clock is now at FIVE MINUTES to MIDNIGHT!!!
A recent episode:
Heart doctor for former President George H.W. Bush killed in bicycle drive-by shooting
By Ralph Ellis, CNN
Updated 7:05 AM ET, Sat July 21, 2018
FTA:
Dr. Mark Hausknecht and the shooter were both riding bikes on South Main Street, near Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, shortly before 9 a.m. local time, Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference.
Hausknecht, 65, was biking north when he passed the shooter going in the other direction, Finner said. The shooter turned, fired two shots at Hausknecht and rode away on his bike, Finner said….MORE:
https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/20/us/bush-cardiologist-killed-in-houston/index.html
“They commit suicide by shooting themselves at least 3 times in the back of their head, right after running themselves over with an 18-wheeler.”
Thats before they decapitate themselves and leave their heads 100 yards away from their body. Many years ago, a man who was going to expose bill Clinton in Arkansas was found that way on a country road. The chief medical examiner for the state ruled it a suicide.
See? This is what you get into when you don’t have a plumbing certificate or a college degree to “fall back on”.
Is this connected to Pizza-Gate ? Or the Weiner laptop ?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pizza Gate. Remember when the “Autists” were ridiculed as conspiritors?
as my Mom always says, “hell ain’t half full”…
Momma knows best !!!
Wow, these people are so sick. Hope the prosecutor does not ‘cut a deal’ with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tamnbud1, just don’t let Mueller and co-horts anywhere near this case.
God is pissed…
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt
This is truly a bizarre story
How utterly stupid & moronic one has to be to get caught up in this obvious scam by a creepy pervert. These weren’t naive teenage girls doing this, they’re supposedly intelligent, mature adults, & yet they went along with blackmailing & branding “slaves” for some skinny dork perv?
You’ve got to think they’re very shallow leftists with a major void in their lives to succumb to that kind of fantasy nonsense
Think about it…
Hey, you want to join a group that empowers women?
Sure
OK, recruit some other women, blackmail them, then we’ll brand them & make them slaves
Hey, that sounds great. That’s what female empowerment is all about
Give me a break
Just unbelievable. All of it. And I bet 99% of the public has heard nothing of this. It makes all the so-called wild conspiracy theories suddenly sound so much more possible…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“How utterly stupid & moronic one has to be ….”
Well they ARE “our betters”, Pervywoods and the hoi polloi,, the supposed “elites”
LOL!
I am woman hear me roar. The women went along with this voluntarily. No one forced them to join.
Glad you’re pointing this out. This could spiral into something that goes deeper than most people are willing to believe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve worked in forensics units in state mental hospitals. The most hard core murderers hate child sex abusers and will kill them if given the chance. Send them all to prison and for long terms. The son of a friend was sexually abusing his daughter, her friend and couple of his nieces and he is serving a 66 year prison term with no chance of parole.
They hate the child sex offenders because that is usually where all of their “trouble” in life began–at the hands of some sick adult.
Modern day nazi’s. Human experiments, separating children from parents. You won’t hear more than a passing 3 second reference to this from the propaganda wing media. These are evil, evil creatures, not human. My prediction is a slap on the wrist for all of them; they’re the protected class; just like the guilty as sin shrew running around criticizing the legitimate, duly elected president of the United States. She will never be indicted, much less prosecuted, not in this lifetime.
Kaboom. Everyone connected to these 5 just stained their undies upon hearing the news.
Wonder how many will survive the night tonight?
The Bronfmans have been funders of the left for a long , long time. They’re a lot like the Pritzgers, billionaire funders of the left (one of whom is running for governor of Illinois IIRC)
Some may remember that it was Barbara Bronfman who funded Ira Einhorns escape and hideout in France while he fought extradition (with the help of the French I might add) for the murder of Holly Maddux whos’ body they found in a trunk in his closet that he didn’t know anything about.
He was finally extradited but he still is enjoying life in Pa. thanks to our corrupt justice system.
He is the creep (Ira) that started “Earth Day” and eventually it lead to “Climate Change”.
Good grief, is that scumbag degenerate still alive??? You know who represented him on that murder case back in the day, right (at least in part, before he jumped bond and fled to France)??? Freaking Arlen Spector.
Yep, it was Spector that got the bail reduced and it was Bronfman who paid it.
Having been sexually abused myself, these women are the most disgusting , vile, evil, debased OMG I can’t even come up with the words to describe them. They are representatives of satan itself. I hope they burn in jail and then in hell.
This is part of AG Sessions purview? Yes?
Thank you God for AG Sessions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God Bless you, BC. I have no magical comforting words but sure wish I could throw my arms around you and hug you. You’re right. Sessions and the Trump Admin are after these people like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Good. Leave the kids alone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please accept my prayers.
Gobsmacked. WTH is wrong with people!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
A big item that continues to impress me about these people is their obvious lack of any fear of God. Whether it’s crazy “adult” sex; the hideous pedophilia that so far, is only just below the surface; the arrogant, in-your-face corruption; the ultra violence of ms-13 and their junior varsity, antifa; the long list of people who have died in accidents or “suicide”, or the unthinkable that is coming down the pike to a public consciousness near you, there is no evidence these people have any concern about facing the Lord of Hosts. They must think they will be ruling with satan in Hell or something. (Fact of the matter is, satan isn’t going to be ruling in Hell or anywhere else when this is all done.)
They. are. fools.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen, Hog.
There may also be a good bit of what John Lennon wrote in his song “Imagine”: “…no Hell below us; above us only sky…”
Most of them ridicule religion and/or don’t believe in God.
And then one day, ‘every knee will bow, those on the earth and under the earth’. They can only deny for so long.
Whether they presently fear God or not, they will at the moment of their deaths. Unless they repent before hand.
Hmmm. They got all the money in the world and it still ain’t enough. Should have read what Solomon wrote so many centuries ago. It is never enough. Nothing is ever enough to fill that hole.
Only God is enough.
Oh my goodness, that was nearly identical to what my husband said nearly 10 years ago when he finally quit drinking. “I was trying to fill that God-sized hole in my heart with alcohol. When I finally realized only God could do that, that was what gave me the impetus to turn to Him.”
Are we to believe these people will flip to incriminate others closer to the Clinton Machine? How do we know that?
Has the location where these ‘experiments’ on 6 mo old children been raided??? Where are the parents of these children???
There still in South America, after selling off their kids to be smuggled across the American border, and into the hands of the elites handlers.
Sickening, sordid and twisted. There’s a special spot in h*!! for all perverts!
Pray for their victims 🙏
It’s ok, Minnie, I’ll say it:
In HELL! There’s a very special place in HELL for these sick, twisted, evil, vile, grotesque monsters.
There… glad to help, but no, I don’t feel better.
🤮😡😩
My heart aches and breaks for the innocents ❤️
Thank you, Nonna.
Why hasn’t Hillary disavowed?
Hahahahaha!!! LIARy give back any $$ ever? You couldn’t pry it out of her cold dead fingers when that time comes.
Has Hillary tweeted out her support for her pal Clare yet?
I read it as more sunshine for the forces of good, and more destruction for the forces of evil. I increasingly agree with those who say kill them all and let God sort them out. Enslavement is as evil as it gets.
This is huge as it was key to a giant pedophile and bribery cult connecting college women (mostly ivy league) recruited, enslaved, mind controlled and branded to care and oversee the trafficking of children. Make no mistake this is the huge take down that Sessions team is working on behind the scenes. These cults are responsible for not only pedophilia and ritual sex abuse but they are tied to the bribery and corruption of politicians and other elite as some were literally kidnapped and forced to comply or have their entire family tortured and killed. This is why we have seen so many CEO resignations and mid term Congressional resignations since Trump took office. This thing is huge, ugly and so sick we can not even imagine. When almost 1M children go missing each year, something is terribly wrong. It’s all tied of course to the Clinton Foundation. It’s the stuff that made NY seasoned police chiefs and officers cry and throw up upon discovering the treasure trove of material on Anthony Weiners “insurance” laptop. Thank you Sessions and Huber! Cleaning up the swamp. Godspeed!!
If you’re not okay with yourself, it does not matter if one is wealthy or poor. These were sick, spoiled people and they made the decision to turn towards evil.
IMO, the critical charge is RACKETEERING.
Could snag participating perps at multiplying rates!
… Ensnaring the ENTIRE Clinton Global Initiative.
Why is Carter Page would be in that court room ?
Maybe now people will learn about the Bronfman family and their mob ties, AND their financing of Cindy Mccain’s daddy. Corrupt to the core these freaks of nature are. Not an ounce of integrity.https://www.nolanchart.com/article3151-john-mccains-mob-connections-html
Wow, listingstar, I had no idea. Thank you for sharing.
God, thank You. Please, Lord in Heaven, hear the cries of Your people. 🙏
I’m missing something here… Is there a possible connection to Hillary/
“Today, Clare Bronfman (right)”
She might be on your right, but she is on my left… 😉
