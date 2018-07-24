CNN Obtains Trump Cohen Recording From Lanny Davis…

This is funny…. this is actually very funny to anyone who knows Trump lingo.
Lanny is hung up on the wording “cash” from POTUS Trump and tries to spin it a particular way. Despite what some may say, there is a possibility Lanny is not being intentionally malicious. What Lanny is missing is the context of “cash” in relation to the question Donald Trump asks moments prior about “financing”.
Trump asks the question about “financing” from his business dealing position where “financing” equals “loans”; and he responds to Michael Cohen from the same perspective where “cash” equals “money-on-hand”, ie. not a loan. [‘what financing? we have cash’]
Listen:
Here’s where Lanny might be intentionally malicious. Notice how the recording is abruptly edited to cut off right when Trump starts the sentence with the word “check”. If the entire recording were to be released it would be a conversation like: “what financing? we have cash, use cash, just write a check”… An ordinary transactional nothingburger.
This is silly. Go listen again.
Lol😂😂🤣 I wonder how long it took
Cuomo to figure he will say the transcript says “DO NOT pay cash”,
It reads “DON’T pay cash”. They were both pathetic, they have truth right there an they still lie. There is a difference in the sound of don’t and do not. DJT said “Don’t pay cash” an after the no,no,no from Cohen DJT said
“Check” . They are the “poisonous
fruit”
