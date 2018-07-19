Mad Maxine Follower: South Dakota Police/FBI Arrest Antifa Activist With Guns and Extensive Bomb-making Material…

When Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters demanded the advancement of political violence, many began warning she was lighting a fuse for a resurgence of activity similar to the Weather Underground bombings. As if on cue, a few days later former domestic political terrorist Bill Ayers surfaced and began immediately supporting the same.

As with the historic reference points, these dangerous left-wing provocations lead to a predictable conclusion. Quite simply, democrats support political violence. Former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, famously told the U.S. media that she supported the anarchist and Occupy movement: “God Bless these people“. In 2018 the “Occupy” movement is rebranded in the “ANTIFA” movement. It is all the same ideology.

Today, in South Dakota police executed a burglary search warrant and found multiple guns and bomb-making material, including ammonium nitrate and aluminum power within a residence of an ANTIFA member. Those who have followed the violent left will note that robbery and burglary are the primary finance mechanisms for political violence.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have arrested a 43-year-old man after they located explosive devices and firearms at his residence while serving a search warrant in connection with multiple area burglaries. Authorities say they connected 43-year-old Mark Einerwold to three separate burglaries throughout June and July in Tea and Dell Rapids.

Authorities served a search warrant at Einerwold’s residence in the 1100 block of South Blaine Avenue in Sioux Falls at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. While serving the search warrant, detectives found what they say were bomb making materials and chemicals. The Sioux Falls Police bomb squad were called to the residence and authorities evacuated the surrounding area. Authorities say they found multiple explosive devices as well as aluminum nitrate and aluminum powder, which authorities say have no use other than for an explosive device. Authorities also seized multiple firearms and a homemade firearm silencer from the residence. Einerwold was arrested on multiple burglary charges and for the sale or transportation of a destructive device. Authorities say more charges may be coming. Authorities say they found multiple items related to Antifa, an anti-fascist militant group, as well as other items indicating an extreme hatred for law enforcement and government. “We don’t know what his intentions were, or what they were. But it’s pretty safe to say, we stopped something from happening,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux Falls Police, ATF, and the FBI all assisted in the incident. (read more)

It is simply a continuum:

Those images above are from protests in 2011. Sound recently familiar? It should…

DNC Chair Tom Perez proudly declares Socialist Ocasio-Cortez is "the future of our party!"

any questions?

