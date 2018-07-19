Mad Maxine Follower: South Dakota Police/FBI Arrest Antifa Activist With Guns and Extensive Bomb-making Material…

When Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters demanded the advancement of political violence, many began warning she was lighting a fuse for a resurgence of activity similar to the Weather Underground bombings. As if on cue, a few days later former domestic political terrorist Bill Ayers surfaced and began immediately supporting the same.
As with the historic reference points, these dangerous left-wing provocations lead to a predictable conclusion. Quite simply, democrats support political violence. Former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, famously told the U.S. media that she supported the anarchist and Occupy movement: “God Bless these people“. In 2018 the “Occupy” movement is rebranded in the “ANTIFA” movement. It is all the same ideology.
Today, in South Dakota police executed a burglary search warrant and found multiple guns and bomb-making material, including ammonium nitrate and aluminum power within a residence of an ANTIFA member. Those who have followed the violent left will note that robbery and burglary are the primary finance mechanisms for political violence.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have arrested a 43-year-old man after they located explosive devices and firearms at his residence while serving a search warrant in connection with multiple area burglaries.
Authorities say they connected 43-year-old Mark Einerwold to three separate burglaries throughout June and July in Tea and Dell Rapids.
Authorities served a search warrant at Einerwold’s residence in the 1100 block of South Blaine Avenue in Sioux Falls at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
While serving the search warrant, detectives found what they say were bomb making materials and chemicals. The Sioux Falls Police bomb squad were called to the residence and authorities evacuated the surrounding area.
Authorities say they found multiple explosive devices as well as aluminum nitrate and aluminum powder, which authorities say have no use other than for an explosive device.
Authorities also seized multiple firearms and a homemade firearm silencer from the residence.
Einerwold was arrested on multiple burglary charges and for the sale or transportation of a destructive device. Authorities say more charges may be coming.
Authorities say they found multiple items related to Antifa, an anti-fascist militant group, as well as other items indicating an extreme hatred for law enforcement and government.
“We don’t know what his intentions were, or what they were. But it’s pretty safe to say, we stopped something from happening,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux Falls Police, ATF, and the FBI all assisted in the incident. (read more)
It is simply a continuum:
Those images above are from protests in 2011. Sound recently familiar? It should…
We all knew this was coming……….
Yep and there will be plenty more. To Mark Einerwold, I say “Minnehaha” you got nailed.
If it wasn’t for SD posting this, I may have missed it. I hope and pray that someone in our President’s Administration or our President himself shines a spotlight on this story. Otherwise, not many will ever know about it. When Law Enforcement is successful in apprehending these POS before the fact, the story doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.
MM, they are so sick and brainwashed that they can’t discern the difference between democracy and socialism. Others think communism is great. My God, My God, they are insane and remind me of the Texas group who banded to do the dirty and died, and those of Jones drinking the poisonous drink. How can they be so stupid, full of hate, just plain ignorant and obviously will kill others. We know Soros paid many to protest but who washed their brains with this poison my be some others beside Soros. Their futures are nil and they are missing the joy of freedom and rights to follow those who are using them. This approach to taking over our country is very egregious and they are apparently willing to kill others and die themselves for such a sick cause. Satan is running rampant but we will overcome!
There is little if any difference between democracy and socialism. Democracy is mob rule and socialism is a ruling clique and multitudes of equally miserable peons.
America is a republic because our Founders hated democracy.
Very succinct, pgroup!
pgroup,
You couldn’t be more correct. Quoting from a U.S. Army Training Manual from 1928, “Definition of Democracy: a government of the masses, authority derived through mass meetings, results in mob-ocracy, attitude toward property is communistic negating property rights, attitude toward the law is that the will of the majority shall regulate resulting in demogogism, license, agitation, discontent and anarchy.”
Some things never change.
pgroup
Sorry I meant the reply below to be addressed to you.
The main stream media and the teaching individuals washed their brains. They are taught that we, the people are evil, and only they know what can be done about it. That socialism is good and the US is bad. Teachers don’t know how to teach anything but their own agenda any more.
To quote the great Jackie Gleason, “and awaaaaay we go!”
Yeah, but everyone who might hyperventilate over this needs to read my post re: POTUS and Mattis below very carefully and take it all in.
Let US not become part of the problem they have to deal with.
Bring it. I’m ready.
Round ‘em up
Lock ‘em up
Beginning with MadMax.
Last I heard, “incite to violence” is a crime, NOT free speech protected under our Constitution.
I’d like to know why she’s still a congress woman……….
Boot her sorry butt to the curb….
This is exactly what Democrats want for America…….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I guess the commie code let’s Maxine and her ilk get away with it.
Well that, political correctness, and the blackness of her skin.
Minnie, and merits the gallows as treason must be eradicated from the planet. Mad Maxine is not the only one. Sadly the democrats in Congress are fostering their Communist Manifesto in a not subtle approach. Reminds me of the song that these people rush in where angles fear to tread. Where were their parents and grandparents not to teach them about America and freedom and rights or did they teach them all this garbage?
They are enemies of our country. The Antifa mask/costume should be considered the uniform of enemy combatants. If they attack US citizens on our soil, they should be shot on sight. They are no different than enemy soldiers invading our country.
To prevent the inevitable violence from happening, they need to be rooted out and destroyed. Their financiers need to be charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
I was at the NC Zoo and there was someone wearing a “By Any Means Necessary” T-shirt. I kept thinking that the alternative T-shirt slogan would be “Maintain Normal Human Decency” — while also thinking that there’s a reason foaming rabid dogs are shot on sight.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hear-Hear!! If this IS Their “Uniform” they SHOULD be considered “Enemy Combatants” and Treated as such..
Just like ISIS..
Shoot to Kill & NO Prisoners
(Well at least let those “prisoners” should face a Military Court, A-La Nuremburg Trails.. ) 😉
We should have never stopped shooting looters on sight to begin with. It’s all gone to pot since then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anyone else notice how many times that Ocacio-Cortez creature said…”Occupy” “Occupy”.
It was like she was spewing from the Occutard Training Manual.
Whatcha bet she was frequent participant in those ‘Occupy’ squat-ins, where they squatted on parks for weeks.
She fits the profile.
Most of those Occutard kids were from wealthy or upper-middle-class families.
They were getting Fedex deliveries of food and clothing…from their parents!
She’s now wanting people to Occupy airports…..
The ignorance is thick with this one…..
I know! …That’s when my ears perked up and I thought:
“Hey, she sounds just like those Occutard kids from a few years back.”
For all we know…Ms Ocacio-Commie might have been one of those mask-wearing Antifa people, too.
We all need to be aware of our surroundings at all times…….
This is just the beginning of these Antifa antics….
They need to be crushed like little cockroaches and fast….
MM, exactly what I was telling my spouse – don’t open the front door until you check through the eye pepper or window who are they. Make sure house, garage and cars are locked. Be prepared to fight for your life. This is war and we must be prepared to defend ourselves and our country. Our Founding Fathers did and so many died to give us this Republic so a 2nd revolution is not out of sight if we want to keep our countries and our lives. Putin is no longer a communist as it was under Stalin and others, and we are a Republic, so in some ways we will be working together to bring down those who would enslave us.
She’s a confirmed OWS participant. Obama used that as a dry run and grass roots organizing for future protests and riots.
It would be great to find some footage of her, participating in some OWS event.
With her propensity toward yelling and screaming…there could be some juicy footage out there.
Heheh.
Well now we are coming full circle as the violence of the left begins to escalate. Thanks Obama, thanks Hillary and thanks DNC. Good luck in November.
And they call us Nazis and Fascists. Well, guess what? By doing that they’re just trying to disguise the fact that they are the ones who envision an America run by an authoritarian state. They’re the real Nazis and Fascists.
Yep.
Hence the #WalkAway movement….and it’s picking up momentum and attention, too. Rapidly.
I really wish everyone would stop talking about the phony /Leftie/Communist /fascist /Dem/loser from New York.
The head of the DNC calls her the new face of the Dem party. She can’t be ignored regardless of how stupid she is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heheh.
This little video spells it out:
My hubby said today…”Oh, I hope she never shuts up. She’s a gift!”
Let’s tweet Mitt and ask him if he still thinks Antifa are swell and President Trump was wrong to call them out.
Ready to rock and roll he was…. time to get the jumper cables, sponges, and a bucket of water!
Any link with any phone number of anyone else…???
They come in all colors and shapes…don’t be hesitant… TWO center of mass.
This could have gone so, so, different… Great work for that PD or other LEO’s involved.
Check-6
“Valerie Bowman’s marriage to Vernon Jarrett’s late son only lasted five years but the Bowman and Jarrett families had been life long friends.
Valerie Jarrett’s mother, early childhood education authory Barbara Taylor Bowman also has some interesting connections.
For several years she has run the Chicago based Erikson Institute. An early Erikson board member was Chicago businessman and “liberal” activist Tom Ayers-father of Weather Underground terrorist leader and long time Obama colleague Bill Ayers.
Bernardine Dohrn, wife of Bill and reputedly the real leader of Weather Underground has also served on the Erikson board in recent years.
Think about this for a moment. In addition to Barack Obama serving on a Board with Bill Ayers, the mother of Obama’s most trusted political confidant (Valerie Jarrett) served on a Board with Bill Ayers’ father (along with Ayers’ wife Bernadine Dohrn). As if that weren’t enough, Valerie Jarrett’s father-in-law was a close colleague of Barack Obama’s Communist mentor, Frank Marshall Davis”
all you need to know.
Can we not agree that our nation has just recently suffered eight horrible years of this sort of insanity, that we have all (most of us) learned a great deal about the toxicity of Leftism and that we are now smart enough to never allow them back into power? Did we already forget in less than two years?
The problem for these snowflakes is that you have to have a little STEM before you can make real things work. For example, I doubt that aluminum nitrate was involved when there’s another more suitable much cheaper chemical readily available that sounds similar.
I think that was a typo – the original article said ammonium nitrate (ie fertilizer). Makes good book …
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was trying to avoid an instruction manual. https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/fertilizer-explosion-kills-581-in-texas
“…robbery and burglary are the primary finance mechanisms for political violence.”
And the dnc, union dues, and various wealthy anti-American luminaries along the lines of Soros and Steyer.
When does the crackdown on violent leftist thugs begin? They’ve been creating chaos & committing violent acts for years. Again, when does law enforcement step in?
Why haven’t leftist mayors & their political appointed police chiefs, those who welcome the anarchists & allow them to run wild in the streets with impunity, why haven’t they been investigated?
Why haven’t we taken a good look at our schools & what’s being “taught”, since the majority of unhinged leftist are a product of our school system
Why haven’t people been held accountable?
Well, we actually know why, at least for the last 8 years. The Obama regime, along with the democrats, actively incited the thugs & condoned their criminality. As Sundance pointed out, they’re still doing it to this day, with the rhetoric & the violence ramping up to even higher levels
So, since we’ve got a new AG who’s all about law & order, when does the crackdown begin?
This bull**** is being allowed, & it’s cracking the very foundation of our civil society, our system of law & order & our Republic. It’s the absolute degradation of what this country represents & an absolute perversion of what it means to be an American
We can’t afford to wait until bodies start dropping. I simply don’t understand why this isn’t being taken seriously on every level
I think Antifa was declared a ‘Domestic Terrorist Organization’ last year…by the DHS.
I seem to recall someone from mentioning this during a Congressional hearing.
“This bull**** is being allowed”
No, it’s not. See Sundance’s post above. Direct evidence that your comment is bull****.
You must be a youngster. America has withstood FAR more than has occurred lately. In fact, you can’t even really compare it to the unrest in the late 60’s and early 70’s.
“I simply don’t understand why this isn’t being taken seriously on every level”
Show me proof of that. You have none. Again, the article above DIRECTLY CONTRADICTS your words.
Calm the F down and stop making our side look hysterical.
Exactly FG&C, a great book for the younger crowd that details the war of the late 60/early 70’s is Days of Rage: America’s Radical Underground, The FBI and the Forgotten Age of Revolutionary Violence by Bryan Burrough
We’re a long way off from the wars being fought in the US during the late 60’s and 70’s. My father was in the National Guard out of Memphis during massive riots there and in Little Rock during late 60’s. They were shot at constantly, had to ride on and guard fire trucks trying to get to building fires from arson, bombs were going off daily all over, it was full on Crazy back then.
If you read this book you will notice the some of the young commies fighting back then are the elders running and funding today’s subversives. Like Bill Ayers.
All that being said, I have no doubt the radical left will do everything they can to surpass their fathers/grandfathers riot wars of the 60’s/70’s just as soon as poss.
What’s the status of H.R. 6054 ~ Unmasking ANTIFA Act of 2018?
It’s a start.
Wheels -are- turning. This out, just last week:
“Unmasking Antifa Act” Introduced in Congress: 15-Year Sentence For Masked Mayhem
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-10/unmasking-antifa-act-introduced-congress-15-year-sentence-masked-mayhem
“The bill also includes 2 years of jail time for “Destroying buildings or property” while wearing a mask or disguise.”
Terrific new Phil, TY for posting this…
Antifa are getting unhinges. Be vigilant.
Just another run of the mill Obama supporter…
LikeLike
Thank God they can’t follow you into the voting booth.
That is where the battle is settled.
These nut jobs will only inspire more to walk-away!
Thankfully, we vote by mail in Oregon. No voting precinct worries here.
I wonder what Scott Foval and Bob Creamer have been up to lately.
Those are the two kingpins of the DNC’s dirty-tricks squad…who were exposed by James OKeefe’s undercover videos.
Remember those guys?
Bob Creamer had visited the O-White House around 150 times.
They were training people to ‘birddog’ Trump Supporters, to provoke them into fighting back…so that they could get footage of “violence” from T-Supporters.
I’ve been wondering if these guys are working behind the scenes, coordinating these Antifa events.
You know Creamer and Foval didn’t just slink away and get real jobs.
Wheatie these people play on my mind often…
I sometimes think we are going to have to take care of these people on our own, seems DOJ turns a blind eye to what’s transpiring all around us and it bothers me a great deal…
If you know about them, Wheatie, you can bet your dollars to donuts that James Mattis and his team know about them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s in their blood…
For those that don’t know Antifa likes to throw firecracker mortar rounds in to crowds. Could be that or something even far worse. And that isn’t to discount the damage the mortar rounds could do to people. Law enforcement and the justice department should be cracking down hard on Antifa.
I stay far away from crowds of people…….
Yeah, that South Dakota activist would fit right in here in the Portland Oregon area.
Adam Clayton Powell was tossed out of Congress for doing a lot less than Mad Maxine has done already. If we had a real Speaker instead of a dead duck, her days might be numbered.
It should be a federal felony for three or more masked individuals to gather to “protest” or any of the other euphemisms for preparing a riot. As far as the enemy combatant idea, I applaud it and those should not be shot on sight but transferred to Gitmp for military tribunal hearings. Let the commie left squawk all they want – their tears bring me joy.
This jackass, if guilty, should be sent to Supermax with a life sentence to be with the others who planned/conducted violence upon this country.
Everyone who can get a CCP should get one regardless of whether he/she plans to carry a firearm.
pgroup, so many speak of putting them in prison. Why? It is very expensive while rope or ammo is far cheaper and more effective in removing them from every again fighting against our Republic and its citizens. It also makes me think do they really want to be killed during these protests. Sure in heck can’t brag about anything is dead and no way they can be revived. Smacks of truly brainwashed or mesmerized idiots without clues but filled with nonsense while their “owners” stay safe and well.
Bomb making material belonging to an anarchist.This is scary stuff because there is more like him out there where a few will probably be successful in carrying out their plans. I’m getting flashbacks of the 1970s and I was just a very young kid back then.
While I have no doubt there are plenty of left wing loons encouraged by Mad Maxine & blood in the streets Lynch or that left’s history has always been one of violence, don’t miss the bigger picture here. This isn’t just a strategic move by the left elites.
This is a narrative created to cover for deep state false flag hits on Trump supporters, political opponents and social conservatives. Think analytically not emotionally. Most Antifa are in urban areas and skew younger. This is a middle aged guy in mostly rural SD. Besides the pipeline protests there’s not much to get riled up about routinely there.
This is indicative of something bigger and more dangerous than one loon inspired by Maxine et al.
Be prepared for both these kinds of violence bc we will see both. Make no mistake the coup is real and far reaching and the deep state gets more desperate daily.
God speed patriots. Heads on a swivel. If you see something say something. Carry if you can. And always remember ABC – avoid, barricade, confront if you are in an active shooter scenario.
Jimmy Jack, great advice because always being prepared will save you and others. Carry cans of several brands of sprays that can blind, etc. Keep in purse or car and definitely close to doors of your home.
I walk around my house often looking for ways to improve my self defense plan in case I get visitors that are not invited… Home invasions are on the rise here and I’m pretty much secluded so I’ll be on my own if someone decides to pay me a visit….
Do you have any dogs, MM?
Having a dog force is one of the best things you can have, when you’re in a secluded location.
I have hung little strings of jingle bells and brass bells on all of our exterior doors.
It’s a low-tech way to have get a heads up, whenever those doors are opened.
I keep at least one weapon in every room of the house.
Loaded…or sharpened.
But then, we don’t have any little ones living at home any more.
If you don’t already have a dog, I hope you’ll think seriously about getting one.
🙂
Great post.
Big dogs are good, but it’s the little yappers that are high alert kind. My mini-schnauzer is like an electronic motion detector that reaches all the way out into the street in front of our house behind closed doors and windows. He’s truly amazing. NO ONE comes close that we don’t know about it. I’ve even tried to sneak up on him many, many times over the years after hours away from home when I know he should be sleeping and he catches every. Single. Time.
Yep, dogs are a wonderful asset in home defense.
I am partial to big dogs…but you’re right, the little ones are an excellent early warning system.
Most little dogs have the ‘heart of a lion’ too, and are fearless about attacking an intruder.
As the ‘ Yazoo Flash ‘ noted, ” …its those little yappy dogs that wake up the big ones to come out an tear your leg off ! “
All of my animals have passed away this past year, they were old and had lived a good life…. I’m contemplating putting the farm up for sale and moving to Ky. to be close to where my brothers are…. I had planned on retiring at 60 anyway so I’ll just be retiring a few years earlier than I expected….One thing I did to protect myself was to never allow anybody in my home, only 2 people know the layout of my house so that gives me a leg up on anyone breaking in, they won’t know where I’m located in the home….. My outside lights pick up body heat and this place lights up like a football field if you even get close to my home and cameras outside are recording at all times, if I hear something I can log on to my cameras to see what’s going on outside…. I try to stay aware of what’s going on at all times… The only thing that concerns me is multiple people trying to break in but I’m well armed and like you I have booby traps everywhere…..
Sorry to hear about your pets passing away, MM…I know that sadness all too well.
Sounds like you’ve got your placed well prepped.
Let’s hope we never have to deploy our defenses…but it’s good to be prepared.
I’d recommend you going to your local dog shelter to adopt a small dog that could serve you as a nighttime warning unit. And you’d be doing the dog a huge favor by giving it a good forever home. Small dogs are easy to move around with in case you do move. And if you keep a gun near your bed, you’ll be well prepared in case someone decides to pay you an unwelcome visit at night.
MM, if you’re that concerned you should move your defensible perimeter outward. When they’re at your door you have given them an equal chance. My defense is 200 yds from my door. My early perimeter is more than that distance. This does not imply I live on acreage.
You might consider reading some military field handbooks for ideas.
It is outwards……….You will not get within 300 ft. of my house before I know you are there…. I’ve put 4 people in prison they gave it their best shot so it’s a well known fact that I don’t play around with foolish people who think I’m easy prey……..
October 1, 2017. After 0bama’s AG repeatedly called for “blood in the streets” in opposition to President Trump–shortly afterward, one evening in Las Vegas, there was.
Even if this man who was clearly responding to the dog whistle of Maxine Waters/the American Left had succeeded in his evil and horrific intentions, the Left and she are all such soulless cowards that they would not own their horrendous actions–as they most certainly did not and have not (YET) owned 1 Oct 17.
Evil is (scheming and treacherous) as Evil does (deceitful and murderous). Good Lord, deliver us.
He may have been planning a false flag attack.
Everybody relax and take a DEEEEEP breath.
These guys have got this
I would also add:
1) Local and state LEOs have a HUGE depth of actual combat experience, thanks to vets who joined their ranks following their service in the US military.
Speaking of….
2) The same goes for National Guard units nationwide
3) The political left has spent the last many years TARGETING the LE community….LEOs are NOT on the side of ANTIFA by any means and, I can assure you, loath ANTIFA as much as they are loathed by them.
4) NONE of this is coming as a surprise to the two men pictured above, and we can rest assured they have A) anticipated planned violence this summer/fall and B) have EXCELLENT military (NSA) intelligence on all of it, and C) have plans….damn GOOD plans….to deal with it.
5) What Sundance is speaking of here is PRECISELY AND EXACTLY why the #WalkAway movement is gaining so much steam and traction. The violent revolutionaries are being abandoned and with be increasingly isolated as and if leftist violence increases. And, as it does, public condemnation will be swift and demanding direct action be taken against these thugs and wackos.
6) See #4 above
7) If you live somewhere like Chicago or Philadelphia, well…..sucks to be you. On the other hand, if you live somewhere like, say, Texas….you have nothing to worry about.
8) The very LAST thing POTUS needs is for armed conservatives to take to the streets. We need to let the LEOs and National Guard be the tip of the spear. Trust me, if there comes a time when private citizens need to take up arms, it will be obvious.
9) #8 will never be necessary. Believe it when I say MAttis has been long preparing for this coming “summer of violence” and MI has been working overtime IDing the leadership, networks, and funding for ANTIFA
10 See #4 above.
11. Remember and don’t forget, James Mattis was the strategic mind that has annihilated 99% of ISIS in less than a year….and those guys had things like tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.
Mattis: “My direction to the Chairman (of the Joint Chiefs) was the force to be annihilated. And it was.”
Listen:
Right, although I’m not sold on LEO’s siding against the street thugs as we’ve seen first hand in places like Portland/Oakland/etc. Any city with a left leaning mayor is going to have a police force who will serve at their pleasure. It’s just the way it’s done. My advice for good people in these areas is to leave…and soon. I left HI for AZ because the politics were too much to swallow anymore. If I can do it anyone can. Let these rat infested liberal shit holes collapse and make sure they don’t take over your local politics when they move to your town. That’s exactly what they do…shit in their front yard and then try and shit in yours.
The authorities are grossly incorrect where they say aluminum nitrate and aluminum powder have no uses other than explosive ‘devices’. There are several common uses for these materials. The transportation of a ‘destructive device’ probably comes from the ‘silencer’ which is actually known as a suppressor. Only in Hollywood movies is it a silencer. Such misuse of terms is designed to promulgate fear in the public.
Under the National Firearms Act of 1934, a suppressor is classified as a ‘destructive device’. It is legal to own providing the owner does the paperwork and pays the $200 tax. A suppressor is quite easy to make but a felony without NFA tax.
That being said, they really wanted this guy and if he is the bad guy as they say then good that they caught him.
For this creep to have been apprehended, there most certainly is an active undercover operation ongoing. Hopefully they are all over Antifa and can keep any disasters from happening. Good work guys.
“A Massachusetts police officer and an elderly woman were killed Sunday after a suspect attacked the officer with a rock, took his gun and shot him in the head and chest, officials said.
Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna, 42, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly before 8 a.m. The unidentified woman was fatally wounded by stray bullets in a nearby home. A suspect, identified as Emanuel Lopes, was in custody and was expected to be arraigned on two counts of homicide Monday.
According to investigators, Lopes crashed a car he was driving and fled the scene on foot at approximately 7:30 a.m. Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said Chesna discovered Lopes vandalizing a nearby house. When the officer drew his gun and commanded Lopes to stop, the suspect allegedly attacked Chesna with the stone and struck him in the head.”
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/07/15/massachusetts-police-officer-in-critical-condition-after-being-shot-reports-say.html
National coverage failed to mention a fact covered with extreme brevity by local news: Lopes had posted an unhinged anti-Trump rant to Twitter prior to murdering two people.
“Yo, right now I’m in Weymouth,” He says in a video posted on Saturday. “And I just want to say [expletive] Donald Trump.”
In the shaky video posted to Instagram 12 hours before his arrest, Lopes rants about the president while recording his surroundings on the street.
“He has no vision for us humans,” he says, of Trump. “He’s gonna watch everybody die. He’s gonna watch all you guys die – Donald Trump,” he says.
He complains of Trump supporters in town, his voice escalating when a car drives by. “All this [expletive] around y’all is gonna fold over ’cause of Donald Trump.”
https://www.masslive.com/expo/news/erry-2018/07/1402e009c49628/who-is-emmanuel-lopes-social-m.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correction: The video was posted to Instagram, not Twitter.
LikeLike
Yep, I saw that story on twitter a few days ago.
Definitely sounds like an example of what Loretta Lynch and Maxine Waters have incited.
They should both be charged with ‘inciting violence’.
Let’s hope Mark Einerwold phone and computer lead to many more arrests.
In our not-so-distant past groups and orgnizations like this were usually co-opted early on by the FBI. Given the current state of affairs within the FBI and the DOJ that may no longer hold true as SAC’s wield enormous power over field agents’ actions and assignments . Still, if the various agencies work together and share intel antifa and its ilk are dead meat .
South Dakota seems like the wrong place to start your Jihad. SD, ND, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho you get shot back at before you step outside with anti American bilge.
