Wednesday July 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:16 am

    THE GRAND CANYON’S NORTH RIM AT SUNSET

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:17 am

    TOTEM POLE AT CAPE HAUY, TASMANIA 

  3. Lucille says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Top 10 Ocean Phenomena

  6. nimrodman says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Heatwave reveals incredible hidden history of the British Isles
    http://www.foxnews.com/science/2018/07/17/heatwave-reveals-incredible-hidden-history-british-isles.html

    The current heatwave in the British Isles has revealed a host of long-hidden historical sites that have suddenly become visible through the parched earth.

    Cropmarks of a large prehistoric enclosure in Wales’ Vale of Glamorgan, with the faint footings of a probable Roman villa within (Crown Copyright RCAHMW)

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Around the corner, up the hill and then . . . straight on ’til morning . . .

  8. JX says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Facebook actually promoted a case study on its own website in 2011 that praised its usefulness “as a market research tool and as a platform for ad saturation [that] can be used to change public opinion in any political campaign. – http://gotnews.com/busted-2011-facebook-promoted-case-study-bragged-economical-ads-social-network-can-used-change-public-opinion-political-campaign/

    • nimrodman says:
      July 18, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Nice find, JX

      Well … it looks like a couple of … ummmm … “interested parties”, shall we say? … took them up on their business model.

      I reckon.

  9. Lucille says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:37 am

    God’s beautiful created earth…

    The Northern Lights

    Aurora Borealis in Iceland

  10. PaulM says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I don’t know if Maria Butina has come up on anyone elses radar but it’s looking like a new end run by the evil ones.
    Apparently she’s a Russian who has been in the US and has been hanging around with some of the NRA people but she’s been arrested and charged with conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent.
    They are making sure the NRA part is mentioned frequently as I think they’re going to push the
    Russian agent—>NRA—>NRA Donates to Trump—>ergo Trump is taking money from a Russian agent angle.
    I don’t know who or what she really is but when I heard Russian and NRA in the same sentence it set off my alarms as the left has been wanting to shut off the NRA PAC for a long time so it sounds like the kind of frame up they would like to make.

    • PaulM says:
      July 18, 2018 at 12:46 am

      I meant to put this in the Presidential thread but I guess there’s no way to move it.

      • Lucille says:
        July 18, 2018 at 2:03 am

        If she was just “hanging around” the NRA that had to ring some bells for members, along with “Russian”, “female”, and no visible job, maybe.

        BTW, your post might get more readings over here anyway, Paul. The Presidential thread can run to five or more pages at times and take hours to get through.

  11. rashomon says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Cats. Thanks, y’all.

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 12:45 am

    • famouswolf says:
      July 18, 2018 at 1:08 am

      It’s decaying because an extreme minority of halfwits think they are entitled to tell everyone else how to live, and the rest of us have let them get away with it.
      It WILL end badly for the halfwits.

  14. nimrodman says:
    July 18, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Meanwhile, Japan has its own problems to deal with:

    Japanese city running out of ninjas as population shrinks

    http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/07/17/japanese-city-running-out-ninjas-as-population-shrinks.html

  15. nimrodman says:
    July 18, 2018 at 2:19 am

