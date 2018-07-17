Tuesday July 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
WIZARD ISLAND AND SMOKE-FILLED HORIZON AT CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK
Rightly Dividing The Word Of Truth
St. Paul wrote to Timothy, many centuries ago:
“All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in right- eousness” (II Tim. 3: 16).
The Apostle referred, of course, to the sacred Scriptures, also called The Bible and The Word of God. All of it, he says, is “God-breathed and profitable,” to “teach,” to “reprove,” to “correct” and to “instruct.”
But why, then, have so many heresies and false teachings sprung up through the years – all based upon the Bible? And why have so many thousands of sincere people been led astray by these false teachings?
The reason is that teachers and followers alike have failed to heed another important statement which Paul made in this same letter prior to his declaration that all Scripture is inspired of God and profitable. This statement is found in Chapter 2, Verse 15:
“Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of truth.”
The Bible can prove “profitable” to us only as we “rightly divide” it. We must rightly divide the Word of truth for the simple reason that if we do not do this we can pervert the truth and change it into error. Through the centuries God has periodically altered His dealings with mankind. Many religious rites which were commanded in Old Testament times are positively forbidden in this present dispensation of grace.
In Old Testament times, for example, animal sacrifices were required for acceptance with God, and from John the Baptist through Pentecost water baptism was required (Lev. 17:11; Mk. 1:4; Acts 2:38), but some years after the death of Christ Paul was sent forth with “the preaching of the cross,” and he declared that: “We have redemption through [Christ’s] blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7) “Being justified freely by [God’s] grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/rightly-dividing-the-word-of-truth/
“Veteran-Run Business is Left Destitute When Equipment is Stolen, But People Spend $15K to Replace It”
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/veteran-run-business-is-left-destitute-when-equipment-is-stolen-but-people-spend-15k-to-replace-it/
The Insane Left!
“Mediterranean Sundance”
Al Di Meola
Paco de Lucia
Department of Elections Issued Voter Registration Forms for non-citizens who are eligible to vote for members of the San Francisco Board of Education
School Board member Matt Haney was the co-author of the resolution endorsing the measure. He says the school board was in full support of it.
http://abc7news.com/politics/sf-department-of-elections-issues-voter-registration-forms-for-non-citizens/3773817/
