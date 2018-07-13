President Trump Participates in Bilateral Meeting With Prime Minister Theresa May….

Earlier today British Prime Minister Theresa May held a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss issues of importance to both nations. Topics included military cooperation, ongoing anti-terrorism efforts and a possible bilateral trade deal.
Advertisements
she always seems to wear that same outfit.
LikeLike
Does she really? I find that refreshing. There is no need for wives or women leaders to purchase a new outfit for every event. I applaud Theresa May if she is wearing something she has worn before.
LikeLike
yes but what in the hell does she have on her feet?
(peak pettiness, I am practicing the examples presented by the left)
LikeLike
Kitten heels she’s famous for wearing kitten heels.
LikeLike
But… But… But… it’s not Caturday 🙂
I never looked at her shoes before, but they do look as if they’re about ready to up and run away… Hill-the-BEAST has some experience with that.
There’s a pantone chart of “100 shades of Merkel” (OK, even one is too much) which has Merkel in the same outfit in almost 100 colors. Whatever “suits” one, I suppose. I don’t think May looks bad; she’s not in Melania’s league and she knows it. And at least she’s not trying to match her. And, best of all, she’s not wearing a shrink-wrapped sausage casing like Freeland insists on doing…
(Talk about bubble and squeak, Freeland’s outfit probably squeaks when she walks – begging for mercy)…
LikeLike
May is such a globalist just like Macron, Merkle,Trudeau, Pope Francis. They all thought that Hillary would win so these countries make sure they got elected Obama clones. Too bad for them and excellent for us WE elected a real American President ! God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bi-lateral trade deal? No way. Not under her current plan for the non-‘Brexit’. She’s setting the UK up to have the same relationship with the US that Canada had under NAFTA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whoo boy, did he leverage his secret “suggestion” about how to get of the EU at that press conference! And all with a gracious smile. Pressure’s on, Theresa.
LikeLiked by 3 people
some weird-azz bi-lat trade deal with the current public understanding of how Brexit will function (soft Brexit) will cost a huge amount to try and enforce, and in practicality, not really be enforceable.
hopefully Trump has provided/offered enough to get the UK to handle Brexit with a ‘clean, hard Brexit’ break, and allow fair trade to prosper between the two countries.
we shall see
LikeLiked by 1 person
No matter where he is on the planet…PDJT completely owns the stage.
It felt like May was the visitor on a trip to ‘The Castle’ in DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He always finds a way to expose the charlatans. Here and abroad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has gamed this out with his trade team in advance. He and his team know all the moves and counter moves before they happen. No deals will be struck that put either party in a losing position.
PDJT goes for the win but he is more interested that the win be reciprocal and balanced. He knows that any deal that is unfair and unbalanced for either the US or the UK will not withstand scrutiny and weaken the relationship. Winning for the US means that both countries agreements are sustainable and viable. May likely knows this as well. Let’s see if they can work something out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes well said! Balanced and sustainable a win/win is always the best to support long term viability and partnership based on mutual respect and prosperity. Such a refreshing paradigm change of peace through strength and free market resources. POTUS knows this, noone has to win at the expense of another. That is the old divide and conquer strategy that only assured mutual suffering, mediocrity and survival. I feel that this is an era of a world that thrives and our Lion is leading the way by example for other great leaders to step up and serve the world in their respective countries! He walks the talk and for that alone he deserves my great admiration!! He is not a killer at heart, just the king of the jungle hahaha!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Besides of everything great our president does on this trip, I want him to help us to free Tommy Robinson.Please, Mr President!
LikeLike