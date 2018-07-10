Tuesday July 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:15 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:16 am

  4. Lucille says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:18 am

    The Isle of Wight

  5. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:19 am

    #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder

    Abortion Activist Says Abortion “Should Be on Dollar Menu at McDonald’s!”

    http://www.lifenews.com/2018/07/09/abortion-activist-says-abortion-should-be-on-dollar-menu-at-mcdonalds/

    • Lucille says:
      July 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

      Woe to those who call evil good
      and good evil,
      who put darkness for light
      and light for darkness,
      who put bitter for sweet
      and sweet for bitter.

      – Isaiah 5:20 New International Version

    • millwright says:
      July 10, 2018 at 12:56 am

      My problem with state-sponsored/subsidized abortion is the legal quandry it creates. HOw is killing a fetus legal in one circumstance – abortion – but considered murder or manslaughter when it occurs as a consequence of an auto accident or assault ? Both instances have the same consequence for the fetus . And today, when contraception is so readily and affordably available in so many forms the discintion becomes even vaguer to me.

  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Because they want to put it out of business?

    New Abortion Clinic Opens Up Next Door to Children’s Daycare Facility

    http://www.lifenews.com/2018/07/09/new-abortion-clinic-opens-up-next-door-to-childrens-daycare-facility/

    • Lucille says:
      July 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Perhaps the abortionists will come to regret this decision. Seeing precious children playing in the yard, being brought into the facility by their mothers, picked up in the evenings by their fathers…just might give pause to some women heading into abortion’s clutches, along with an understanding of what they are about to do is irrevocable. Let’s pray that be the case.

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    The Teachings of Jesus

    In the controversy over “Pauline truth,” not a few Fundamentalists have joined Modernists in attempting to exalt “the teachings of Jesus” (on earth) above the Word of God through Paul. “Which,” they ask, “should bear the greater weight with us, the words of Jesus, or the words of Paul?”

    But do they ask this because they truly desire to obey these “words of Jesus” and to see them obeyed? No, for they flagrantly disregard and disobey them, from the Sermon on the Mount to the Great Commission.

    With regard to the Sermon on the Mount, they do not subject themselves to the law of Moses (Matt. 5:17-19); they do not bring gifts to altars of sacrifice (5:23,24); they do not give freely to all who ask of them (5:42; 10:8,9); they do not refrain from laying up treasures on earth (6:19,25,26); they do not sell what they have and give alms (Luke 6:30; 12:33).

    And while professing obedience to the so-called “Great Commission” as “the Church’s marching orders,” they do not proclaim faith and baptism for salvation (Mark 16:16); they do not—they cannot—perform miraculous signs (Mark 16:17,18); they do not give the Jew first place in their ministry (Luke 24:47; Acts 1:8), and they certainly do not teach others to observe all things that Messiah on earth commanded (Matt. 28:20 cf. 23:1-3).

    They set “the teachings of Jesus” (on earth) over against “the teachings of Paul,” not because they are determined to obey Jesus, but because they are determined to minimize that which God has “magnified”—the authority of Paul as “the apostle of the Gentiles” (Rom. 11:13).

    They seek to exalt the teachings of the earthly Jesus above those of Paul because they have closed their ears to the oft-repeated and Spirit-inspired claims of Paul that the glorified Lord spoke again from heaven, to and through him, committing to him “the dispensation of the grace of God” and the program for the day in which we live (Acts 20:24; 22:6-10,17-21; 26:12-18; Rom. 11:13; 15:15,16; 16:25,26; I Cor. 3:10; 11:23; 15:3; II Cor. 5:16; Gal. 1:1,11,12; 2:7-9; Eph. 3:1-4,8,9; 6:18-20; Phil. 4:9; Col. 1:23-27; I Thes. 4:15; II Thes. 3:14; I Tim. 2:5-7; II Tim. 2:7-9; Titus 1:2,3, etc.).

    They have forgotten the stern rebuke the Galatians received for failing to recognize Paul’s teachings as a message from the risen, exalted Christ (Gal. 1:6-12). They have taken lightly Paul’s words to the Corinthians:

    “…if I come again I will not spare: since ye seek a proof of Christ speaking in me…” (II Cor. 13:2,3).

    They have distorted Paul’s inspired admonition as to his own writings:

    “If any man teach otherwise, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which is according to godliness; he is proud, knowing nothing…from such withdraw thyself” (I Tim. 6:3-5).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-teachings-of-jesus/

    • mj_inOC says:
      July 10, 2018 at 2:05 am

      2 Timothy 3:16-17 English Standard Version (ESV)

      16 All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, 17 that the man of God[a] may be complete, equipped for every good work.

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

  10. Lucille says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Undisturbed Norway – A Timelapse Adventure – The Seasons

  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 10, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Praying for another successful rescue operation on Tuesday in Thailand.

    Thai authorities have confirmed today’s rescue mission began at 10.08 this morning (11:08 PM ET), with 19 divers going in.

    Despite the heavy rain overnight, conditions in the cave haven’t changed much.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 10, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Meant to add: It was announced all four boys and their coach will be brought out on one mission.

      • mj_inOC says:
        July 10, 2018 at 2:15 am

        Read where rescue team preferred four, not five be brought out together, and their Coach may need to wait an extra day, so this is very good news!

        We KNOW Our God closed the mouth of lions for Joseph, that He is still Sovereign, and can stop Monsoons in Thailand, by His Mercy… May it ever be.

        Continued prayers for safety, wisdom, and God’s Glory!

      • Queensland Kel says:
        July 10, 2018 at 3:37 am

        Here’s a Twitterer (?) I follow. https://mobile.twitter.com/PichayadaCNA

        Apparently there are Aussie expats making food for the volunteers and the ever enterprising thai vendors have set up food stalls. A big cheer for each ambulance as it passes.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 10, 2018 at 2:30 am

      Re: Musk’s “submarine”…
      “Although his technology is good and sophisticated it’s not practical for this mission,” Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the joint command centre coordinating the operation, said a short time ago.
      🙂

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 10, 2018 at 3:08 am

      UPDATE:
      Nine ambulances are now lined up.
      Hospital Dr said there would be “no hugging or touching” until blood tests proved the boys were free of infections — leptospirosis and meliodosis – bacterial infections that can be transmitted through soil or water – as possible risks.

      Also caves presented a risk of tick-borne relapsing fever as well as histoplasmosis, a fungal lung infection commonly known as “cave disease”.

  13. dbethd says:
    July 10, 2018 at 1:20 am

    As predicted… they would never support anyone @realdonaldtrump appointed.

    A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      July 10, 2018 at 3:10 am

      This is exactly what needs to be said. Nationwide. Awesome, people forget who the Liberals really are…..absolutely must be posted everywhere this November 2018!

      The truth will set us free!

  18. dbethd says:
    July 10, 2018 at 1:27 am

    The first one looks like my Dad and his horses.

  19. nwtex says:
    July 10, 2018 at 2:39 am

    Ya gotta see the video XO

  20. nwtex says:
    July 10, 2018 at 2:53 am

  21. nwtex says:
    July 10, 2018 at 2:55 am

    This is what America…….the beautiful….. is.

    Firefighters & Paramedics Save A Life And Then Lay Sod!
    7 hours ago

    https://kfiam640.iheart.com/featured/tim-conway-jr/content/2018-07-09-firefighters-paramedics-save-a-life-and-then-lay-sod/

  22. nwtex says:
    July 10, 2018 at 3:19 am

  23. nwtex says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:12 am

  24. nwtex says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:14 am

  25. nwtex says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:23 am

  26. Dora says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:08 am

    Vincente Romero – ‘Summer Time’ (1956)

    • smiley says:
      July 10, 2018 at 5:34 am

      one word : Pretty

      two words : very Pretty

      🙂

      I don’t usually go for paintings of glamorized women in pastoral settings but this one is really good.

      in fact, it’s dynamic.

      great brushwork, beautiful lights & darks…and a lot of movement captured there, can almost see the flowers swaying in the breeze blowing her hair.

      he keeps it from being cloying and overly-sweet.

      really nice.

  27. Dora says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:43 am

    God bless these brave rescuers.

  28. NewOrleans says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:59 am

    9th and 10th boys have been removed from the cave

  29. crossthread42 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 6:02 am

    Good Morning Treepers from Carolina Beach, N.C Clear @ 67F…
    Getting ready to TRY to go Fishing this Morning..
    I’ll leave you with this quick Image, off the pier Cam..

  30. smiley says:
    July 10, 2018 at 6:23 am

    from the Sundown album, 1974

    great album

    🙂

  31. WeeWeed says:
    July 10, 2018 at 6:37 am

    Mornin’ infidels!

  32. duchess01 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 6:43 am

    Verse of the Day

    “Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee.”
    Isaiah 60:1 (KJV)

