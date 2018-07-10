Tuesday July 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Love sunrise and sunsets….God’s glory.
The Isle of Wight
Alum Bay, Isle of Wight
#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder
Abortion Activist Says Abortion “Should Be on Dollar Menu at McDonald’s!”
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/07/09/abortion-activist-says-abortion-should-be-on-dollar-menu-at-mcdonalds/
Woe to those who call evil good
and good evil,
who put darkness for light
and light for darkness,
who put bitter for sweet
and sweet for bitter.
– Isaiah 5:20 New International Version
Perfect!
My problem with state-sponsored/subsidized abortion is the legal quandry it creates. HOw is killing a fetus legal in one circumstance – abortion – but considered murder or manslaughter when it occurs as a consequence of an auto accident or assault ? Both instances have the same consequence for the fetus . And today, when contraception is so readily and affordably available in so many forms the discintion becomes even vaguer to me.
Abortion is so much more than a ‘legal quandary,’ it’s MURDER.
Father, forgive us… only by YOUR mercy.
Because they want to put it out of business?
New Abortion Clinic Opens Up Next Door to Children’s Daycare Facility
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/07/09/new-abortion-clinic-opens-up-next-door-to-childrens-daycare-facility/
Perhaps the abortionists will come to regret this decision. Seeing precious children playing in the yard, being brought into the facility by their mothers, picked up in the evenings by their fathers…just might give pause to some women heading into abortion’s clutches, along with an understanding of what they are about to do is irrevocable. Let’s pray that be the case.
The Teachings of Jesus
In the controversy over “Pauline truth,” not a few Fundamentalists have joined Modernists in attempting to exalt “the teachings of Jesus” (on earth) above the Word of God through Paul. “Which,” they ask, “should bear the greater weight with us, the words of Jesus, or the words of Paul?”
But do they ask this because they truly desire to obey these “words of Jesus” and to see them obeyed? No, for they flagrantly disregard and disobey them, from the Sermon on the Mount to the Great Commission.
With regard to the Sermon on the Mount, they do not subject themselves to the law of Moses (Matt. 5:17-19); they do not bring gifts to altars of sacrifice (5:23,24); they do not give freely to all who ask of them (5:42; 10:8,9); they do not refrain from laying up treasures on earth (6:19,25,26); they do not sell what they have and give alms (Luke 6:30; 12:33).
And while professing obedience to the so-called “Great Commission” as “the Church’s marching orders,” they do not proclaim faith and baptism for salvation (Mark 16:16); they do not—they cannot—perform miraculous signs (Mark 16:17,18); they do not give the Jew first place in their ministry (Luke 24:47; Acts 1:8), and they certainly do not teach others to observe all things that Messiah on earth commanded (Matt. 28:20 cf. 23:1-3).
They set “the teachings of Jesus” (on earth) over against “the teachings of Paul,” not because they are determined to obey Jesus, but because they are determined to minimize that which God has “magnified”—the authority of Paul as “the apostle of the Gentiles” (Rom. 11:13).
They seek to exalt the teachings of the earthly Jesus above those of Paul because they have closed their ears to the oft-repeated and Spirit-inspired claims of Paul that the glorified Lord spoke again from heaven, to and through him, committing to him “the dispensation of the grace of God” and the program for the day in which we live (Acts 20:24; 22:6-10,17-21; 26:12-18; Rom. 11:13; 15:15,16; 16:25,26; I Cor. 3:10; 11:23; 15:3; II Cor. 5:16; Gal. 1:1,11,12; 2:7-9; Eph. 3:1-4,8,9; 6:18-20; Phil. 4:9; Col. 1:23-27; I Thes. 4:15; II Thes. 3:14; I Tim. 2:5-7; II Tim. 2:7-9; Titus 1:2,3, etc.).
They have forgotten the stern rebuke the Galatians received for failing to recognize Paul’s teachings as a message from the risen, exalted Christ (Gal. 1:6-12). They have taken lightly Paul’s words to the Corinthians:
“…if I come again I will not spare: since ye seek a proof of Christ speaking in me…” (II Cor. 13:2,3).
They have distorted Paul’s inspired admonition as to his own writings:
“If any man teach otherwise, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which is according to godliness; he is proud, knowing nothing…from such withdraw thyself” (I Tim. 6:3-5).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-teachings-of-jesus/
2 Timothy 3:16-17 English Standard Version (ESV)
16 All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, 17 that the man of God[a] may be complete, equipped for every good work.
I say the same for you, too, Lucille.
Undisturbed Norway – A Timelapse Adventure – The Seasons
Praying for another successful rescue operation on Tuesday in Thailand.
Thai authorities have confirmed today’s rescue mission began at 10.08 this morning (11:08 PM ET), with 19 divers going in.
Despite the heavy rain overnight, conditions in the cave haven’t changed much.
Meant to add: It was announced all four boys and their coach will be brought out on one mission.
Read where rescue team preferred four, not five be brought out together, and their Coach may need to wait an extra day, so this is very good news!
We KNOW Our God closed the mouth of lions for Joseph, that He is still Sovereign, and can stop Monsoons in Thailand, by His Mercy… May it ever be.
Continued prayers for safety, wisdom, and God’s Glory!
Amen..Amen..Amen.
Here’s a Twitterer (?) I follow. https://mobile.twitter.com/PichayadaCNA
Apparently there are Aussie expats making food for the volunteers and the ever enterprising thai vendors have set up food stalls. A big cheer for each ambulance as it passes.
Re: Musk’s “submarine”…
“Although his technology is good and sophisticated it’s not practical for this mission,” Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the joint command centre coordinating the operation, said a short time ago.
🙂
The rain has stopped!!!
(PTL)
Wonderful! Praise God indeed!
UPDATE:
Nine ambulances are now lined up.
Hospital Dr said there would be “no hugging or touching” until blood tests proved the boys were free of infections — leptospirosis and meliodosis – bacterial infections that can be transmitted through soil or water – as possible risks.
Also caves presented a risk of tick-borne relapsing fever as well as histoplasmosis, a fungal lung infection commonly known as “cave disease”.
There you go…excellent easy-peasy lesson.
Lol…I don’t think they even know what is going on. They’re sheeples.
I forgot about that one.
This is exactly what needs to be said. Nationwide. Awesome, people forget who the Liberals really are…..absolutely must be posted everywhere this November 2018!
The truth will set us free!
The first one looks like my Dad and his horses.
I always watch Gentle Giants. Beautiful! They have a website on Facebook too. Really lovely people and horses.
https://www.facebook.com/gentlegiantstv/
Funny. I was just over at Yolanda’s insta looking at these babies. And now i come over here and I see horsies also 😉
Do these qualify for Gentle Giants?
Well, dang. I forgot to include the horsies then I tried to post but everything froze up.
So here I go again.
okay, last one. Precious.
Your Daddy = salt of the earth!
Ya gotta see the video XO
This is what America…….the beautiful….. is.
Firefighters & Paramedics Save A Life And Then Lay Sod!
7 hours ago
https://kfiam640.iheart.com/featured/tim-conway-jr/content/2018-07-09-firefighters-paramedics-save-a-life-and-then-lay-sod/
Vincente Romero – ‘Summer Time’ (1956)
one word : Pretty
two words : very Pretty
🙂
I don’t usually go for paintings of glamorized women in pastoral settings but this one is really good.
in fact, it’s dynamic.
great brushwork, beautiful lights & darks…and a lot of movement captured there, can almost see the flowers swaying in the breeze blowing her hair.
he keeps it from being cloying and overly-sweet.
really nice.
Glad you like it Smiley. 🙂
I keep coming back to it when I visit this thread.
aside from the obvious beauty of it, there’s also a tension there that makes it rather captivating.
God bless these brave rescuers.
9th and 10th boys have been removed from the cave
EXCELLENT!
Even better news! 11th boy is out!
Good Morning Treepers from Carolina Beach, N.C Clear @ 67F…
Getting ready to TRY to go Fishing this Morning..
I’ll leave you with this quick Image, off the pier Cam..
from the Sundown album, 1974
great album
🙂
Mornin’ infidels!
Verse of the Day
✟
“Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee.”
Isaiah 60:1 (KJV)
