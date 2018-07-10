The Older You Get The Longer You Pray…

I don’t often indulge in reflection… but when I do, well, y’all are welcome to come along. Decades of living with one foot in a flip-flop and the other in a wingtip lends itself to a rather odd set of life-skills and friendships.
Tonight I celebrate a series of Trumpian winnamins with a comfy cigar, and hat-tip at sunset to all y’all. Having lived every.single.line of these two songs, and still planning on sliding in sideways to the pearly gates: ‘wow, whatta ride‘, well, no greater love. True.
Cheers. All y’all pirates.
Be back later.
Bathing in the glory of MAGA winning, and being so unbelievably thankful, so thankful, is like:
Not a JB fan but Peter Frampton Yes. Frampton Comes Alive is one of my fav. Right up there with the Allman Brothers Eat a Peach Thank you Sundance. And God bless
My friend, we have the same taste. I have both of those albums on vinyl.
Well woke up this morning with a wine glass in my hand
Whose wine, what wine, where the hell did I dine?
Must have been a dream I don’t believe where I’ve been
Come on, let’s do it again
Do you, you, feel like I do? (how’d ya feel?)
Do you, you, feel like I do?
Deplore! JOne of my favorite lines from any song. Ever.
Sundance….virtually buying you a cigar-at-sunset. Especially for writing about the Hammonds today.
God, it feels so good to be winning again. Haven’t felt so good since I fell in love with President Reagan.
Frampton and the talking guitar he’s! I wish I still fit my eat a peach for peace shirt.
Apparently Steele has impeccable taste in music.
Effing spell carrot.
Been an avid reader of the “treeper site” since the Travon Martin mess. Stumbled into it and in hindsight it was my lucky day. Don’t comment often as I am not good with words, but I’d give just about anything to have a cold one and a cigar with you Sundance. God bless you and all the “treepers” of this beautiful treehouse. I have quite a few more years on you but can’t thank you enough for what you do. Astonishing to say the least. Here’s to your health and many more years. P.S. one of my favorite parts is The Lords Prayer which starts every day. Couldn’t be more appropriate in these times as I do believe we are witnessing a little “ divine intervention “ . At my age I thank the Lord every day and a big thank you to you. Happy Birthday my anonymous friend!!!
Happy Birthday, Sundance!!
Respect!!
God bless SD. Happy birthday.. Thank you for all your hard work. MAGA
Happy Birthday Sundance. That you for all that you do for us. Sit back. Relax. And enjoy.
P.s. thanks for using the correct plural of “all y’all”. Y’all’uns would have worked too.
Happy Birthday Sundance!! Relax and recharge your batteries, it’s going to be another great 6 1/2 more years Makin America Great Again.
I’ like others really appreciate your insight and analysis. I’ve found sane and rational content here.
Thank you and God Bless.
This pirate’s lookin at 60…..feeling as good as ever…just saying!!
Thanks sundance. If there is any justice in this world you will be rewarded for your hard work and insight doing the job that CONservative talk radio and tv has never done.
I love you son dance whoever the hell you are!
Happy Birthday Sundance, take a good long vacation. I really don’t believe i can put into words what your extremely insightful and brilliant analysis has meant to me. For more than a decade I felt like I was beating my head against a brick wall. I called and emailed Congressmen until I was blue in the face. I found myself literally screaming at the TV. Finally I read a comment on a thread that directed me here. YOU explained the insanity! You Sundance have actually been a lifeline, I understand now and know it wasn’t me! It is the Uniparty and The Big Club. My heartfelt sincere thanks!
Forever in your debt,
Red aka GracieLouDotCom
P.S. I’ve often wondered if you are my old friend from a long ago blog that I named JJW🤔
The most amazing post. Thank you for sharing your truth and joy with us. We are all better because of you.
Peace Dude
Happy Birthday, Sundance!
I have wondered if you ever get to celebrate life events. If you only get in working vacays. Especially when we are living through these unprecedented days. Enjoy all the moments you do get!
Ecclesiastes 2:24 (KJV)
24 There is nothing better for a man, than that he should eat and drink, and that he should make his soul enjoy good in his labour. This also I saw, that it was from the hand of God.
I have no reason to doubt a word in this post. I find inspiration in the way in which it’s presented with humility so much that I must elaborate. It’s true that the Lord uses the ones we’d least expect in mysterious ways. One could look to Churchill as a man “of this world”. In many ways they’d be correct. But then again you’d have to be in denial to think that the Heavens didn’t have something to do with whom was chosen to deliver God’s chosen people from extinction in WW2. There’s been far fewer instances in which I had God’s blessing to do his work compared to that in which Sundance has. I’ve honestly missed many more than I’ve caught which hurts the ego and the pride but the goal remains the same because there is no finish line. For whatever reason though it’s happened with some small degree of success a time or three to me and that’s why I find SD so inspirational. Men are judged over time by their own ability to abstain from the things that are considered worldly. But they are also judged by their willingness to do the right thing no matter what it takes when they personally have nothing to gain. Not over the small things over the big uncomfortable things. I’m no expert on either. I am not anywhere close to being a Sundance but I am better at the smaller works by having someone like this to look up to. It’s not a lightning bolt one catches in a bottle. It’s not about going viral. It’s rarely even about a miracle. If you want to be honest about it…It starts with the way you get out of bed and how you walk into a room. Its a code of conduct. It’s not an act, it’s the exact opposite. You arrive with this whole mentality that whatever happens it’s non violent and it’s not personal but at the same time whatever happens happens for real. Pardon my French. You have to find the right amount of dick to be towards others when they have a nefarious agenda. That’s not crass when it’s in context. Nor is the pic of the baby who is bottomless with the cowboy hat on while facing the beast with no learned memory of regret or defeat or even fear. The symbolic representation (to me) is to show innocence and the true state of ourselves. That mentality the baby has, is the natural condition for some and it’s all based solely on experiences (not preconceived traits). There are those who would call both instances above awful names and they’ll never truly get it on their own. You can’t beat it in their heads you can only inspire them by doing the right thing. The meek shall inherit the earth. And while some may be compelled to witness to others by how wonderful Jesus is. Some of us witness by telling how awful and how real Satan is. The latter looks different but is no less a man of God. I saw reason for more than a celebration with SD’s post and had to bare my heart because someone out there (especially on here), needs reassurance that we are all Sundance. It’s not in the name it’s the use of a pseudonym. A pseudonym can’t be arrogant because it defies logic. But for real the fact a pseudonym chooses and use humility ought to inspire all of us. I type this not for glory. Don’t like this post plz. Just take it in. Let it sink in. See how it might change some dynamic of your life to reconsider certain things instead. If you hit like you missed the point. You This concludes my “sermon” for this eve. I lecture no one. I’m just lucky to have found this place. 🙏
Happy & Blessed B-Day and may you be guided by the Good Lord. You 100% correct”the older we get the more we pray”, BUT some don’t get it!
I stopped in Thibodeaux, Louisiana to ask a friend about you but he went on vacation too and had gone fishing. When I caught up with him in his boat car he was looking for grasshoppers for bait and muttering something about “Publics my azz..”
Happy birthday Mr. Sundance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH3oOVKt0WI
Okay… The Frampton track…. WOW!
I was there. First concert I ever went to. The ticket was $7.50 cost me $10:00 cause I didn’t pre purchase like all my friends did. Winterland, San Francisco Spring of 1975. Frampton started at 11:00 pm didn’t finish until 2:30 am. Un freaking believable what I heard that night. He never said it was being recorded and he was ON that night. Bought a guitar 3 months later. Thank you Sundance for the memory.Think I’ll go have a glass of wine and a Sherman ’bout now!
Happy Birthday Sundance and Thank You for this site and everyone here.
Happy Birthday, sundance. Like some others, I rarely post, but I think few are as active reading your insightful posts. And, I get great joy reading the comments from some of the smartest people around. Thank you so much.
“We loved that song. Even though he was a manitee hugging son of a bitch, we all loved that song”. Paraphrased “quote” from the amazing movie/documentary Square Grouper.
Yep
Just thanks
And thanks for the winnamins.
Climbed Sun mountain and watched the darkness slowly gather around the sunset
over the caldera.
Don’t forget to be grateful for the people whose hard work and sacrifice
have brought us to this special time.
When the world is changing;
maybe for the better.
Speaking of live versions. This will get anyone moving!
Happy Birthday SD!
Thanks for another year of hard work and for the handy videos, the well written analyses on the most relevant issues (IMO), the laughs and the welcoming, pleasant and unabashedly Christian place to visit.
Happy birthday! May all your wishes come true!
#MAGA
Thanks, man, I needed that!!
And Happy Birthday, if that rumor is true!!
Do you feel like we do?
Why yes! We do!
I still own the LP, first edition, in great playing shape, in a turntable based main audio system.
Happy Birthday. In two days, it’ll be our Happy Anniversary..
Can you even remember when Peter Frampton played that record? I sort of can, sometimes. Life before marriage? Hmmm…
So many good songs, so few nowadays, no rap.
Happy Birthday Sundance! Thank you for all you do! I could not have survived the last 2.5 years without you.
We may never pass this way again….
Has been a honor watching history happen with all of you Deplorable Treepers.
“y’all; All y’all; cigar; “The Older You Get The Longer You Pray…”
I relate and identify with the above.
Cheers and Hope you enjoyed a FUN and BLESSED day, Sundance!
I’ve been hanging around here morning and night sitting on a branch soaking up your words since the muh Russia story started. At first, I thought this site might be more of the same o same o. But you, like no other I’ve ever followed, have allowed the sunshine to glow in this heart & brain like none other in my lifetime. You have rare gift given to you by our King in heaven and I praise god for sending you to me. When I read your post, then the music, I thought the worst but realized after reading a few comments you’re going on vacation and and or it’s your birthday today July 10. If so happy Birthday and have an awesome vacation! Come back soon! 😀😀😀
One last thing, when I listened to frampton It made me realize we’re most likely same age. I bought the album and seen that concert the year it was released and he was on tour. I had just started college and managed to scraped up the money to go. I still have that album after all of those years.
Happy birthday I guess. I feel bad now I didn’t know. I’d have bought you a drink and a stogie.
A very Happy Birthday Sundance. You truly are a gift to all of us here. Have a great year ahead.
I’ll drink to you!
God bless you and keep you always Sundance. Thanks for all you do.
Happy birthday. Don’t blow out that flip flop and step on a pop top!
Happy Birthday 🎂
