Fantastic News – All 12 Boys and Soccer Coach Rescued From Flooding Caves In Thailand…

Terrific news. All twelve boys and their coach have been rescued in Thailand after more than two weeks trapped in flooded caves. An international coalition of divers led by Thailand SEAL’s and rescuers from over 50 countries were able to rescue the remaining boys earlier today.
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — A daring rescue mission in the treacherous confines of a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped deep within the labyrinth, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal that claimed the life of an experienced diver and riveted people around the world.
Thailand’s Navy SEALs, who were central to the rescue effort, said on their Facebook page that the remaining four boys and their 25-year-old coach were all brought out safely by early Tuesday evening. Several hours later, a medic and three SEAL divers who had stayed for days with the boys in their tiny refuge in the cave also came out.
Eight of the boys were rescued by a team of Thai and international divers on Sunday and Monday.
“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave,” the SEALs said, referring to the name of the boys’ soccer team. “Everyone is safe.”
Cheers erupted at a local government office where dozens of volunteers and journalists were awaiting news of whether the intricate and high-risk rescue mission had succeeded. Helicopters transporting the boys roared overhead. People on the street cheered and clapped when ambulances ferrying them on the last leg of their journey from the cave arrived at a hospital in Chiang Rai city. (read more)
The plight of the boys and their coach has captivated not only Thailand, but much of the world — from the heart-sinking news that they were missing, to the first flickering video of the huddle of anxious yet smiling boys when they were found 10 days later by a pair of British divers. They were trapped in the Tham Luang cave on June 23, when they were exploring it after a soccer practice and it became flooded by monsoon rains.
Each of the boys, ages 11 to 16 and with no diving experience, was guided out by a pair of divers in three days of intricate and high-stakes operations. The route, in some places just a crawl space, had oxygen canisters positioned at regular intervals to refresh each team’s air supply.
Highlighting the dangers, a former Thai navy SEAL died Friday while replenishing the canisters.
Cave-diving experts had warned it was potentially too risky to dive the youngsters out.
But Thai officials, acutely aware that the boys could be trapped for months by monsoon rains that would swell waters in the cave system, seized a window of opportunity provided by relatively mild weather. A massive water pumping effort also made the winding cave more navigable. The confidence of the diving team, and expertise specific to the cave, grew after its first successful mission.
“We did something nobody thought possible,” Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, leader of the rescue effort, said at a celebratory news conference.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, speaking Tuesday before the final rescue was completed, said the boys were given an anti-anxiety medication to help with their perilous removal from the cave. (More)
We also send prayers to the family of the lone Thai SEAL, Sgt. Saman Gunan, who was killed during the preliminary stages of the highly dangerous rescue mission. His name shall live on in the annals of heroism.
AWESOME!
A tear in my eyes. A beautiful result.
Remember Sgt. Saman Gunan. His death was NOT in vain.
Thank the Lord!
I’ve been riveted by this story and prayed daily for their safe rescue.
Thank God, Almighty!
All glory and praise to our Father in Heaven.
I know its just a cartoon, but I love this pic…
Miracle? Absolutely!
There is no question that this is a miracle from God and our Navy seals, they are awesome!
Fantastic news😃👍👍👍
Now I hope they prosecute the so-called “teacher” for creating the problem in the first place.
The teacher caused nothing. Sometimes mother nature is very unpredictable. From the reports I have read, this teacher gave his food to his students, and even though he was most likely the weakest one after they were found, and should have most likely come out in the first group, he came out last like a responsible adult.
Try to convince the family of the diver who died trying to rescue the trapped boys that his death is part of this fallacious “nothing” narrative you’ve created in your mind. Obviously, you’re making a false assertion. His death is “something” as is the act that led to it, namely leading a group of boys deep underground through a flooding cave network to their possible doom. They were fortunate the world put their best minds together to figure out how to save them, though some already contracted speleonosis. I think you should take a logic 101 class to help you learn how “something” is not actually “nothing.”
Seems like no one could punish the coach more than he will punish himself. Lesson already learned by many. God is the judge, and he forgives.
No. We do not know the circumstances there, and the reasons for what happened. But we do know that young man kept those 12 boys alive through their ordeal, and, contrary to some reports, he came out last. He did not, probably would not, leave until his boys were safe.
I read that he suffered the most physically because he gave the boys his food rations. He taught them to drink water from the sides of the caves, not from the nasty stuff they had to swim in. He taught them to meditate to stay relaxed and calm.
They were in that cave for ten days before they even had any hope they would be found! He was the sole adult, and a young one at that, with 12 boys under his care. He had the burden of their very lives on his shoulders.
He has shown so much character and heroism since they were stranded in that cave, that I do not believe for a minute that this was anything but a horrible accident that he would have avoided at all costs if he had the chance to turn back the clock.
There are so many horrible crimes committed against children that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law…this isn’t one of them.
Their coach is a hero, among many.
LOTS of prayers from the great folks here at CTH mercifully answered. You treepers do great work. Very sorry for the loss of that one brave Thai Seal, who most likely set the game plan for this successful rescue mission. Pure Hero. He and the surviving seals would make great Americans. Bring these kinda people on!
I hope to see reunion videos of the kids and their parents soon. Though I’m sure my allergies will kick in!
They are now a real team, with a bond that will never be severed. It remains to be seen just how far up the ladder of life they climb but I’m betting it will be quite high.
Thank heavens. Welcome home, boys. May life return to normal for all involved as soon as humanly possible.
Praise God!
Yes, Praise God.
Thank God all are now rescued and safe and R.I.P. to hero Sgt Gunan with prayers and condolences to his family. One question I never quite found an answer to, what was an entire kids soccer team going so deep in a risky cave in the first place?
These kids have a sense of adventure. Lacking in many of today’s youth.
You’re advocating gross irresponsibility. He should not have put the lives of the boys at risk in such a manner. There are a great many responsible ways for boys to “have a sense of adventure.” This was not one of them you retarded booger eater.
And you’re resorting to name calling? That’s so low of you, typical of lefties. Huffpost is to the left, you’ll be right at home there.
To the coach of the youth soccer team in Thailand, who is stuck underground due to a “ritual” of taking such teams into caves:
There will now be a new ritual of “FIRING” any coach who does something so amazingly stupid.
.
Lots of people praying for the boys to be rescued. God heard our prayers. Thank you Jesus!
The coach will probably get caned over this…
Naaa, he kept the kids calm and gave them hope. So far, all I’ve heard from Thailand is he is a hero.
More than 30 years ago, there was a mountain climbing accident on Mt. Hood in Oregon due to the failure of the leaders to check the incoming weather forecast. Nine of the 13 climbers died from hypothermia. There were lawsuits against the school, but nobody criticized the group’s leaders.
https://katu.com/news/local/looking-back-mt-hood-oregon-episcopal-school-tragedy
Wait and see!
These boys all will grow to become great leaders, humble, and grateful for life.
Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal!!!!!!!
I hope the government makes the cave inaccessible so that others dont attempt to make it a tourist spot or some rite of passage to escape on your own.
Great. Now forbid their idiot 25-year-old coach who led them into this mess from ever supervising children again.
Time for an adult to step in and help the team pick an “initiation” that doesn’t put their navy’s SEALs in mortal danger.
Praise to God! Mistakes in judgment…we humans make them all the time. Most have few consequences. Others are miscalculations which will haunt a person the rest of his life. The coach will likely have on his conscience forever the knowledge that a man died to help him rectify his mistake.
Still, the coach kept the boys together, found higher ground, kept everyone calm and evidently in good spirits. The moment they saw their rescuers coming out of the water must have been glorious for them all, momentarily forgetting the challenges ahead. I’d wager there wasn’t a one of them who thought they wouldn’t get out alive.
Will this incident stop people from taking unnecessary chances? Of course not. Men and women will still try for the Mount Everest summit and leave dying comrades by the wayside. Humans will continue being adventurous, foolhardy, and, yes, make stupid judgments, along with sensible and caring ones.
Prayers for the human race…we can muck up so much…yet we can love, be forgiven, do great things, and survive in spite of it all. To God be the glory!
Miracles happen! These beautiful boys look like their age. The children in the West, esp America seem to me to look at least 5 yrs older then they really are starting around age 10. I’m always amazed when I travel abroad to see the difference.
This young coach must be exhausted with worry, knowing that he will Be villainized by the world. Hope the real truth is know soon.
Not sure I’ve been this happy since November 9, 2016. Seriously…just might be the single best piece of news I have had since finding out Candidate Trump won. Other than President Trump’s successes since then, it’s been a tough 1.5 years.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the brave soul who gave all he had trying to save these kids, but his and his family’s sacrifice is not in vain.
This is truly a miracle. There is no other word for it. Prayers were answered.
I’m a certified diver, with advanced qualifications, for at least 40 years (learned to dive with a ginned up oxygen bottle when I was 10 years old, before smaller tanks were being manufactured). I had serious doubts about the success of this endeavor, in fact, I’d not have been surprised at a total disaster. “Extremely technical” doesn’t begin to describe this feat of bravery and determination. The Thais should be extremely proud, I’m not sure this is a feat a strictly American team could have pulled off (size matters, sometimes). It was an audacious plan, carried out almost flawlessly. We need to remember the bravery and determination of the Thai SEAL who lost his life. This team of rescuers set an example for all of the world to emulate. Congratulations on a job well done.
