Thailand – Four More Boys Rescued in Second Mission Bringing the Total to Eight, Five Remain to be Saved…

Four more Thai schoolboys have been rescued from the underwater cave complex in Northern Thailand during the second mission. This brings the total rescued to eight so far with four remaining and one adult; their soccer coach.

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) – Eight of the 12 boys trapped with their soccer coach in a labyrinthine flooded cave complex in northern Thailand have been freed, authorities said on Monday, adding that the time for rescuing the others will depend on the weather. The mission which started Sunday is a race against the clock with heavy rain expected this week which would again flood the tunnels with fast-flowing, rising water.

A crack team of foreign divers and Thai Navy SEALS guided four boys on Sunday and a further four on Monday through narrow, submerged channels from the muddy bank deep inside the Tham Luang cave where they had been stranded for more than two weeks. “All four boys have arrived at hospital, all are safe,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the rescue mission, told reporters of those freed on Monday. Asked whether the remaining four “Wild Boars” team and their coach would come out at the same time in the next rescue effort, he said: “It depends on the plan… We have set the plan for four people so if they want to take five out (at the same time), then they need to change the plan.” The operation on Monday went more smoothly than on Sunday and took two hours less as the practice became more refined, he said. But he added rescuers may need more than 20 hours, to replan and replenish oxygen supplies, to be ready to mount the next mission. (read more)

Thailand’s Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda revealed the same divers who rescued the four boys were conducting subsequent operations because of their knowledge of the terrain. (more here)

Graphic of Rescue Process Available HERE

The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

