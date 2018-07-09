Thailand – Four More Boys Rescued in Second Mission Bringing the Total to Eight, Five Remain to be Saved…

Four more Thai schoolboys have been rescued from the underwater cave complex in Northern Thailand during the second mission. This brings the total rescued to eight so far with four remaining and one adult; their soccer coach.
CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) – Eight of the 12 boys trapped with their soccer coach in a labyrinthine flooded cave complex in northern Thailand have been freed, authorities said on Monday, adding that the time for rescuing the others will depend on the weather.
The mission which started Sunday is a race against the clock with heavy rain expected this week which would again flood the tunnels with fast-flowing, rising water.
A crack team of foreign divers and Thai Navy SEALS guided four boys on Sunday and a further four on Monday through narrow, submerged channels from the muddy bank deep inside the Tham Luang cave where they had been stranded for more than two weeks.
“All four boys have arrived at hospital, all are safe,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the rescue mission, told reporters of those freed on Monday.
Asked whether the remaining four “Wild Boars” team and their coach would come out at the same time in the next rescue effort, he said: “It depends on the plan… We have set the plan for four people so if they want to take five out (at the same time), then they need to change the plan.”
The operation on Monday went more smoothly than on Sunday and took two hours less as the practice became more refined, he said.
But he added rescuers may need more than 20 hours, to replan and replenish oxygen supplies, to be ready to mount the next mission. (read more)
Thailand’s Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda revealed the same divers who rescued the four boys were conducting subsequent operations because of their knowledge of the terrain. (more here)
Graphic of Rescue Process Available HERE
This makes perfect sense “The same divers who rescued the four boys were conducting subsequent operations because of their knowledge of the terrain.”
Likely they have the cave system in their brain. The other good thing is they are more likely to notice changes like currents changing, water level or amount of muck that would cause problems in future dives.
Extra prayers required. Unimaginable how exhausted they must be, and at least one, possibly two more similar treks in front of them. They do all this, knowing that they have already lost a colleague and that they are risking their lives.
True heroes.
It was reported that the coach was one of the first ones taken out, because his physical condition was the worst. It was said he gave all of what food and water he had to the boys, so was the most undernourished. So, just boys left to extricate.
I’ve heard that also… although not officially. If that is true they are being a bit caggy. I’m sure it wasn’t his choice but he was convinced into it.
If he was sick, weak and not in good shape getting him out reduced their problems because he would have needed more medical attention and other support.
The first day there were reports of five or six rescued… and then the official report was that four boys were rescued.
If the coach was one of those rescued (in addition) on the first day, it will make tomorrow much easier.
I doubt they would have left the boys with no adult supervision. It’s possible a diver was sent in to remain with them.
They aren’t alone. There are medical and other people with them, even if the coach is still there. It was only the first divers that had to go back. That had to get the news out that there were 13! and start help coming.
There has been a steady stream of food and other supplies coming in. There are also divers teaching them what they need to use the masks and practicing with them.
I also read that. And then, nothing.
If true, it would explain why every boy rescued is in isolation and not in contact with each other or anyone including their parents.
I do believe he gave everything he had to the boys.
There’s an Aussie Doctor with them. He’s ex special forces, a qualified doctor, anaesthetist and experienced cave diver. They were going to take the strongest boys out first but he changed the plan to take the weakest boys first. He’ll come out when all the
Boys and their coach leave. Aussie news sources say he’ll give an interview then, but maybe not. The Aussie government is not saying anything about the Aussies there which makes me suspect our defence forces are more involved than we are being told. Why would the Thai’s want our Federal Police help? That’s what we’re being told. Lots of Aussies live/retire permanently in Thailand, and it’s a very popular place for Aussies of all ages to visit. Everything humanly possible will be done to secure everyone’s safety.
None of us can imagine what the kids, parents, coach, and divers are going through. God knows, however, we are all with them.
If the weather holds, then I think a happy ending is coming tomorrow. Thank God.
Praying for the weather to be conducive to rescue.
trying to think of patron saint of weather and coming up with Scholastica. Elijah! ask the Lord to shut up the skies a coupla days!! (don’t overdo it)
Thy will be done.
Prayers for this hero who lost his life in the rescue operation.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhqTY_tW4AEELQH?format=jpg
It’s always the bravest who pay, it seems. A genuine hero.
There is a unique & highly satisfying bond among first responders, health professionals, military & experts in various fields when potential or real tragedy strikes. Running towards the danger is a courage many of us rarely have to test, and watching others do so humbles me every time.
God Bless these Angels on Earth, and their Heavenly bretheren.
I’ve been to Thailand three separate times for joint training first with Royal Thai Rangers and later with Special Forces. They were very competent, highly motivated troops. While I never personally worked with Thai SEALs, I would certainly only expect a high level of competence, and when combined with Aussie SAS / SBS assistance, they are very likely doing all that can be done. Being that much depends on local weather, some of it is obviously in God’s hands. Prayers for all involved.
This has been an amazingly coordinated effort and I could not be happier with all of the rescue teams, the tactical operations, moving the media out, the boys parents cooking for them, and everyone involved. Amazing teamwork and I think everyone will be freed by tomorrow.
In the meantime, everyone get a good nights rest!
I do not cave dive but have friends who do. There are three major problems that I was told about.
#1. SILT Within the first few feet you are often completely blind because of the silt/mud kicked up that reduces visibility to zero.
#2. The static guide line goes around a curve and ends up in a notch that is too narrow to fit through.
This is a photo from Blue Springs cave showing what I mean.
You can see if the rope ends up in the ‘notch on the far left you could end up in trouble.
#3. The guide rope becomes hopelessly tangled and you must cut it. If you follow the wrong end you can never make it back out. This has been the caused of some American cave diver deaths.
What in God’s green earth were they doing in this cave in the first place? Coach?
They’ve been going into the cave many, many times. This was not their first time. This is a very popular cave in the area. They did not anticipate the monsoon rains and the consequent flooding of the cave however.
I gather it wasn’t really the start of the Monsoon season yet… they just got caught up in a flash flood and had to go deeper / higher because their exit was cut off.
the complicated truth may be that the kind of person who goes into such a cave for fun is also the kind of person who can and will run toward the danger later to save someone else. idk. Ask the Maker.
I heard it was some kind of team building experience.. not just a lark.. but I am sure we will hear more..
Trying to teach boys to be men instead of SoyBoys.
They liked to explore. Some people explore caves, climb mountains, some hike, some canoe or kayak. These are just a few things people do to enjoy the wonders of this Great Earth the Lord has provided for us. Sometimes people get lost, stranded, or even die doing it. You can die from an accident in your own home. I was exploring caves with my friends when I was young in the hills and hollers of Southwest MO. We had a sense of adventure. At 65, I still do, and yes I am still exploring those caves. Please don’t blame the coach.
I have dived tunnels in Cozumel but they had light shafts. Even then it felt very claustrophobic. I can’t imagine what it is like diving through muck and silt with no visibility and no ability to surface if the water is all the way at the top wall of the cave. I have zero interest in cave diving.
So my husband and I were riding into town and I had a thought… is it possible the children were sedated somehow, and that is why they were carried out on stretchers etc?. I am wondering if it is possible to guide a semi conscious person underwater, for a rescue. This was just a wild thought… I haven’t heard anything about it.
I have heard some reporter say that they were probably given something to keep them calm. I doubt they would want to have them out completely, just calm. They may have carried them out because they are so weak.
That certainly makes sense, but I still wonder.
Well, like so much other info about this situation, it could be wrong. 🙄
The most important thing is that the method they are using has proven to be successful.
Absolutely.
The after action write up will be a case study for underwater cave rescues.
Prayers continue 🙏
I cannot imagine the fear of these parents. I hope all the boys and the soccer coach can be saved.
Just reading this story makes me klaustrophobic and panicky. I can’t imagine having to swim for 3 hours through a maze of underwater channels.
Yep! Just imagining that swim makes me hyperventilate.
NBC evening news showed a graphic of the path out of the cave. One point is so narrow that the diver has to remove his air tank so they can fit through the space.
According to NBC there are 4 boys + the coach left to be rescued.
Another story about the British cave divers. It seems from reading it that once they were on site the kids were found in short order. I’m not saying that the Thai’s didn’t do a good job, but that once seasoned rescue cave divers were there they could tackle the harder areas that hadn’t been ruled out.
It does seem like the various divers are working as a team with the British leading the rescue.
While it maybe the same divers going to the back to do the rescue the other divers are positioning extra oxygen tanks and doing other needed work that only divers can do.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5932065/Seven-British-diving-heroes-spearheaded-daring-mission-rescue-Thai-boys-trapped-cave.html?ITO=1490&ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490
That makes sense.
I love the Brits. This kind of stuff.
Does anyone know what the USA is contributing to this ? Did we send manpower? Supplies ?
We sent stuff and PDJT thinks it best not to spell it out, and I am happy to leave it like that. best be humble, God prefers it. they say it is his favorite quality.
Interesting. I’d be curious to know what our contributions were.
We sent our special ops guys
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/07/08/us-special-ops-help-rescue-4-members-soccer-team-trapped-cave.html
The graphic is inaccurate. The British cave diving experts are leading each extraction. The Thai “Navy” divers are in support.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t be surprised if the death of the Thai retired Seal shook them up enough to realize they were in too deep and needed more experienced people in charge. Just because you are a Seal doesn’t mean you can deal with a cave rescue.
