Update* President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee – Brett Kavanaugh

You gotta give President Trump credit for controlling the media cycle. Tonight at 9:00pm President Donald Trump will announce his Supreme Court pick in a prime-time address.

It has been reported that four candidates remain in the running: Amy Coney Barrett, Thomas Hardiman, Brett Kavanaugh, and Raymond Kethledge.

UPDATE: President Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh !!

Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – USA Today Livestream – Alternate Livestream

