Update* President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee – Brett Kavanaugh

You gotta give President Trump credit for controlling the media cycle. Tonight at 9:00pm President Donald Trump will announce his Supreme Court pick in a prime-time address.
It has been reported that four candidates remain in the running: Amy Coney Barrett, Thomas Hardiman, Brett Kavanaugh, and Raymond Kethledge.
UPDATE: President Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh !!
Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – USA Today Livestream – Alternate Livestream
If this man has basically the same mindset as Gorsuch, then I’ll be happy. I knew some CONservatives would probably have their panties in a wad. Folks should consider this pick a win win when you consider the foolishness that is going on outside as we speak in front of the SCOTUS building. This is not an issue for true conservatives to be divided about now. We need to be united in order to be successful in November.
I hope he’s also as unflappableas Gorsuch was during the confirmation process.
A study finds that all judges, especially conservative judges, get more liberal the longer they serve on the Court. Sure glad he is rather young.
Please site this study. I would be interested. Personally, I have found that people in general get more conservative as they get older.
Agreed. I hope he understands the personal attacks that are coming. The Dems will do anything, anything, to get a rise out of him during the confirmation hearings. This will be nasty.
You’re spot on, Pam … we need to be UNITED, now.
POTUS must have sensed the same with this choice, and it’s bound to work.
Best news that Kavanaugh Co-Clerked with Gorsuch for Justice Kennedy!
Wonderful legacy for Kennedy and perfect way for Republicans to honor him.
I’ll judge him when he judges something.
Infinitely better than any one that Hillbot would have picked!
LOL. So if we don’t have low standards, we’d have no standards at all I guess.
No, what JAS said is President Trump made a vastly better decision than Hillary ever would….. I’d call that incredibly high standards.
Very true. Even Justice Kennedy was way better than anyone Hill would’ve brought us.
He already has authored 300 opinions on the DC Circuit. Get back to us with your review!
Kav grades out near Justice Thomas according to a chart on Axios.
He’s more conservative legally on law than Gorsuch.
https://www.axios.com/brett-kavanaugh-conservative-ideological-political-views-9d009f84-0e0a-4ebf-ac82-084489a108f2.html
He has written opinions on 300 cases which you might be able to access if you go looking.
I think it may well be a good idea for Judge Kavanaugh and his immediate family to have Secret Service protection. The Maxine Waters idiots, the leftwing nuts and Antifa are probably already working on ways to “confront” them.
He probably already has Federal Marshall protection. And definitely will now that he’s a SCOTUS nominee.
There is a separate detail for Supreme Court justices. I’m certain he is now under their protection
Actually perfect!
Ann Coulter supports him as great on immigration law.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He recently voted in the decent on the illegal that had an abortion!
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/judge-brett-kavanaugh-supreme-court-abortion/2018/07/07/id/870468/
From the article linked above:
Kavanaugh, in his dissention, joined by two other GOP-appointed attorneys, said the majority on the court did give enough consideration to the Trump administration’s claims that the girl should not have an abortion while being held in federal immigration custody.
“The Government has permissible interests in favoring fetal life, protecting the best interests of a minor, and refraining from facilitating abortion,” Kavanaugh wrote. He also called the court’s majority approach a “radical extension of the Supreme Court’s abortion jurisprudence.”
Well that makes me feel much better.
Chris murphy is saying that like it’s a bad thing!
Very excited. #Winning!
NJF you are so right! Look what else is taking place:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kavanaugh says Judges must “INTERPRET” the Law NOT Make it. Is that not the most worthless statement ever?
Think about it in simple terms, How ever the person can “INTERPRET” the law in fact actually makes the law IF THEY HAVE THE FINAL SAY.
This is a DISASTER PICK, Interpretation is subjective we need a TEXTUALIST. This pick is a failure.
Sounds like you would be happier with a Hillary pick.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Worthless comment.
Oh, put those pearls down………..you’re embarrassing yourself, cowpoke.
Considering the amount of bs we have heard from the 9th,,, I think that is a great way to look at the law.. Judges are legislating all the time now.. They are over-reaching their authority and usurping the power of the executive branch..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Research “black letter Law” vs “judicial activism” and see if you can’t get better informed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are quite the troll…..
Should read up on Scalia’s point of view…man would you be pissed! lol
A Matter of Interpretation: Federal Courts and the Law. By
Antonin Scalia. Princeton and Chichester: Princeton University
Press. 1997. Pp. xiii, 159. $18.95.
Are you serious? The definition of judging is to interpret the law as it applies to the current case, unless a case with the exact same circumstances already exists and can be referenced. The problem with some of the existing judges is that they think of the Constitution as a “living” document that they can interpret according to how they “feel” it should be. All judging is subjective to some extent. Demanding a “textualist” doesn’t change that. Kavanaugh said he would “interpret the law as it is written”. That’s as close to sticking to the Constitution as you’re going to get.
Your plan is backfiring, cowpokesblog. The more you speak out against Kavanaugh, the better I like him and the more I’ll support him. 🙂
Actually, cowpoke may be inartful, but i would note that Kavanaugn , in his acceptance speech, said that the constitution should be interpreted as written AND according to “traditions” of the Supreme Court, or something to that effect, which I took as meaning he believes the Constitution changes over time. I might be wrong, but thats how I took it.
Still, no pick was going to be perfect. Overall, I would say it was a thoughtful pick based on lots of considerations.
He was talking about precedent, which is a long standing aspect of judicial law.
Interpret the law not make the laws, sounds like a Constitutional win to me!
(not that it matters too much) So Brett Kavanaugh seemed to have some Irish blood in his family… I am sipping Jameson in his honor. Congrats!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He also graduated from a Jesuit HS. All three of my children were educated by the Jesuits at Regis Jesuit HS, Boston College and Loyola University -Chicago School of Medicine. The Jesuits train and educate the whole person. Coach K will be a great SC judge.
Roger that!
👍🇺🇸👍🇺🇸👍
My prediction is he’s sitting on the court by September 1st.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wonder if he has to buy his own black robe? hmmmmm
I do not and will never doubt P-45. If our President thinks Brett Kavanaugh is the best person for the job, he is my judge selection, too.
BTW. Laura Ingraham just had Briit Hume speak, what a flaming b$tt head.
History will decide if the pick by President Trump helped Make America Great Again or not. I truly believed he made the pick with that in mind, and I respect him for it.
There is no one I trust the way I trust Trump. Whatever he says, I support. All the way.
Speaking of a P-45….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except that Trump has constantly had to fire people he personally selected, and he can’t fire this guy.
Did you forget about Anthony Scaramucci – fired in two weeks?!?
Hi Anon;
If you were a true conservative, you would know that we didn’t have any problems with the Mooch. Since you’re a liberal though, you didn’t understand that and used an example that showed your hand.
Go change your name to one that hasn’t been outed publicly, and try again.
Scaramucci was never intended to stay. His job was to clean house, get the bad guys freaked out so that they would quit and leave the position cleansed and ready for the real selection. I don’t remember the details, but Scaramucci got a sweet deal on lower taxes, because he was “forced” to sell some toxic assets due to potential conflict of interest and was exempted from taxes, due to the conflict of interest issue.
That was one of Trump’s finest hours! The media never figured it out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stone is a weird dude. Don’t really know what to think of him other than that. Simply weird.
Heavenly Father,
As You helped our forefathers to write the constitution, so help raise up men and women to the Supreme Court who can interpret as was intended to be interpreted and ruled upon. Protect America Lord, she’s been bought with the blood of the civil war and by Your sons ultimate sacrifice.
In Christ Jesus’ Powerful Name, Amen
1 John 4:10
This is child’s play to the way the liberals are going to lose their Sh** when RBG dies. They honestly may start trying to kill people then.
It’s coming. They will start trying to kill people. Sabotaging the Beautiful Wall, shooting up conservative baseball practice…..again. I’m a little afraid for the new SCOTUS honestly.
My suspicion is that he is holding Barrett in his pocket to replace RBG. The liberals will be tearing their clothes and rolling on the ground foaming over that one.
From what I have heard about Brett Kavanaugh, he sounds like an excellent conservative choice for the next Justice for SCOTUS! Lovely family, too!
The leftists may scream their opposition to this nominee, so let them! They will never change. Considering any conservative is anathema to them. Well, tough!
I pray for God’s protection over him and his family. The confirmation process will likely have nasty moments because of the sore losers who still can’t get over HiLIARy losing the election. I pray that his wife and two beautiful daughters are shielded from the rancor and awful threats from those who would do them harm. Please protect them, Lord Jesus!
If you think about this, and step back 20 feet, the democrats are moaning and crying because they can’t change the law or the constitution.
If the guy is an originalist or whatever, he’s basically going to uphold law that already is on the books. So they’re crying bloody murder because the law is going to stay the same, lol.
Even if they were to overturn roe Vs. wade it would just kick it back to the states.
These liberals have completely lost the damn plot they’re making everything into a tragedy when if things go more conservative, it just means they’ll stay the same.
ok now this is even stranger. Not only did Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch both go to Georgetown Prep HS but so did Pres Trump’s Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
It’s where the swamp educates their kids.
They’re not going to go to a DC public…
And boom just like that the Democrats went from children being separated from their parents to their right to kill babys.. SMH..
Fantastic pick IMHO – He graduated from Georgetown Prep (Jebby school in Garrett Park MD) – watch this fact be used to defeat liberal opposition in the Senate. You’ll see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s gonna be a long 6+ years for liberals….
Stunning!
classic!
The best thing in my mind is this will force the dems to show the whole country what raging fools they are and they’ll still lose.
Stellar choice, President Trump.
Cant wait for 3-0
Bottom line here. This is a man that WILL NOT legislate from the bench. That is the job of Congress. Separation of powers. That is why the left hates him so much.
For decades the left has used the bench to create legislation on social and other issues that they could have never passed through congress.
Don’t be surprised if he decides NOT to decide, and sends it back to the legislature and US voters to decide.
That is the way the system is supposed to work!
Will Trump replace Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit Ct of Appeals with Tom Lee?
Philip Hamburger?
My theory about why some justices change their views over time: Like most people, they’re addicted to and reflective of the Establishment, whatever the Establishment happens to be. When it changes, they do. If true, then it doesn’t matter so much what a person says or how they rule now. What matters is whether they’ve shown independent thought, and had the strength of character to withstand being in the minority. And because we’re now seeing the liberal edifice beginning to collapse, and a resurgent conservatism take root, we’re more likely to see one of the so-called “liberal” justices singing a different tune ten years from now than we are to see a Roberts or Kavanaugh move left. They’re just people after all, and more often than not, not as exceptional as we might like to believe.
That is a good explanation for this year’s court rulings.
VIDEO — Following a brief introduction by Edwin Meese, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh delivers the Heritage Foundation’s tenth Joseph Story Distinguished Lecture. Spend an hour learning a little more about PDJT’s nominee. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_rR6518w3I
She’s inauguration day drunk, but not quite election night drunk.
She keeps talking about sipping Chardonnay.
Nonsense. It’s all vodka all the time. Smashed.
Sarah can smell her from her Alaska residence.
Hillary’s potted the shrimps, sauced the herrings and pickled the onions.
In vodka.
Hillary’s the biggest consumer of the main export of Putin’s economy.
So sorry … wrong link in memory buffer! Here’s the correct one (I hope!):
Not bad when the NRA is happy about the pick!
https://twitter.com/nra/status/1016500866730381320?s=21
AXIOS: Judge Brett Kavanaugh would have second most conservative score (0.693) on bench if confirmed, next to Justice Clarence Thomas (0.725)
Ingraham is showing all these weirdos in front of the supreme court protesting and the optics are hilarious. They all look like angry, unattractive loser women.
Look on the bright side.
They won’t ever need an abortion because even artificial insemination would be rejected by the donors.
.
This is excellent!
President Trump keeps another promise! one of 25 chosen…Conservative…Experienced…Well Reviewed…Class Act…May force Dems to crossover…May force McCain out of hiding…Rand said he was a no, but now “open”? https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/conservatives-civil-libertarians-supreme-court-brett-kavanaugh-nsa-ruling
Maybe, just maybe Trump should have nominate Lynch, then we could have had a full on investigation. Down vote followed by charges, conviction, and perma sentence.
the man was approved by Senate already…he sits on DC Circuit…who was it again who used the Nuclear Option???
Now to the SCOTUS FUTURE after Trump Justices #1 and #2:
#3. Justice Ginsberg to fold soon. (2019)
• POTUS to tweet after Kavanaugh Confirm: “You can trust me now, Ruth…”
• POTUS to tweet 2.0: “Ask Justice Kagan – she even HIRED Kavanaugh.”
#4. Justice Thomas to go next. (2020)
• 2 years to prove out Gorsuch & Kavanaugh will leave him Trusting in Trump.
• Discussing potential Retirement.
• Election Year timing the “safest move” … just-in-case.
• A Constitutionalist for RGB should move him off the fence.
$5. Justice Breyer is getting old, (2021-2022)
• Due by then to follow Ginsberg.
• America will be GREAT AGAIN by then.
• SCOTUS Lefties will be dog tired from LOSING.
• Trump’s tsunami reelection will dash hopes of Obama 2.0.
#6. Justice Sotomayor to go last. (2023-2024)
• Getting lonely with only Kagan “Left”.
• Becoming forgotten as an irrelevant LOSER.
• Diabetes takes her out.
Rock N Roll to 2060.\ 🤩
PT made his pick. Enuff said. Next!
Newsflash: Kavanaugh didn’t return his shopping cart in 1987 !
