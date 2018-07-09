Monday July 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, July 9, 2018
What Do We Know?
“And we know that to them that love God, God works all things together for good, to those who are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28
Upon some points a believer is absolutely sure. He knows, for instance, that God sits in the center of the vessel when it rocks most. He believes that an invisible Hand is always on the world’s tiller, and that wherever providence may drift, God is steering it. That reassuring knowledge prepares him for everything. He looks over the raging waters and by faith sees Jesus walking on the water, and he hears a voice saying “It is I. Do not be afraid.”
The believer knows too that God is always wise; and knowing this, he is confident that there can be no accidents, no mistakes, and that nothing can occur that ought not to happen. He can say, “If I should lose everything, it is better that I should lose it than keep it if it is God’s will: The worst disaster is the wisest and the kindest thing that I could face if God ordains it.”
“We know that to them that love God, God works all things together for good.” The Christian does not merely hold this as a theory, but he knows it as a matter of fact. So far He has worked for good; the poisonous drugs mixed in proper proportions have effected the cure; the sharp cuts of the scalpel have cleaned out the disease and facilitated the healing.
Every event as yet has worked out the most divinely blessed results, even if not visible or comprehensible to mortal man. And so, believing that our sovereign God sovereignly rules all, that He governs wisely and lovingly to His children (“those who are called”), that He brings good out of evil, the believer’s heart is assured, and he is learning to meet each trial calmly when it comes. In the spirit of true faith the believer can pray, “Send me what You will, my God, as long as it comes from You; there never was a poor portion that came from Your table to any of Your children.”
Do not say, my soul, “Where will God find one to relieve my care?”
Remember that Omnipotence has servants everywhere.
His method is sublime and His heart profoundly kind,
God is never too early and never behind.
-–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834–1892
I absolutely love Charles Haddon Spurgeon. During some hard times I found his sermons most comforting.
truly ❤
Thank you. I needed to hear this today and it has helped a lot.
Bible Test
A Bible test was sprung recently on five classes of college-bound 11th and 12th graders in an American public school.
Some thought Sodom and Gomorrah were lovers; that the Gospels were written by Matthew, Mark, Luther and John; that Eve was created from an apple; and that the stories which Jesus told were called parodies.
Eighty to ninety percent of the students could not complete the most familiar quotations from Scripture.
The teacher, Thayer S. Warshaw, was understandably upset and rightly asked: “Is the student to study mythology and Shakespeare and not the Bible? Is it important for him to learn what it means when a man is called an Adonis or a Romeo, yet unimportant for him to be able to tell a Jonah from a Judas?”
This writer’s heart is with that teacher and all who are awake enough to see that the Bible is disappearing more and more from American life. How can we expect anything but juvenile delinquency, the rapid general rise in the crime rate, the growing divorce rate, increasing dishonesty at every level of business and social life — how can we expect anything but these conditions when the Bible is flaunted and despised? This departure from the Word of God is bound to get us deeper and deeper into trouble.
But whatever the conditions about you, you may have the joy and peace and light that comes from that Blessed Book. The Bible tells us frankly that “all have sinned” (Rom.3:23) and that “the wages of sin is death” (Rom.6:23) since a just God must deal with sin. Ah, but it tells us also that “Christ died for our sins” (ICor.15:3), and that the believer may have “peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ”(Rom.5:1).
Read the Bible, especially the Epistles of Paul, who was raised up to proclaim “the gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24). You will never cease to thank God for having given your attention to this wonderful Book.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/bible-test/
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Regarding Cave rescue of Thai soccer team
UPDATE:
The same divers who successfully rescued the first four boys will conduct the next operation because they know the cave conditions best.
Officials are discussing the next phase of the rescue operation. He says divers will need to place more air canisters along the underwater parts of the cave system, which could take several hours, before the divers enter the cave.
Australia Foreign Minster Julie Bishop said she believe they will take only 4 more boys in this 2nd rescue.
I’ll post upcoming updates here.
Thank you, GC…..
unbelievably complicated and precarious operation.
GOD Bless all of them, keep them safe and guide them successfully through it.
Amen!
UPDATE:
“A reliable source has confirmed to Fairfax Media that the rescue operation got underway just after 10am today (11 PM ET)”
No regular 10AM press conference. Apparently the spokesman for the presser got demoted today. Thailand still has political problems.
3-4 ambulance’s sirens were heard by the media, and a helicopter flew over and landed nearby. No one knows what is going on because the spokesman isn’t there.
UPDATE:
At least five ambulances have pulled up outside the entrance to the cave.
UPDATE:
Media press given by a rescue command officer:
“The water level is not worrisome…yesterday’s rain did not affect water levels inside the cave.
The second rescue mission began at 11am (12 MIdnight ET) and first boy should emerge in four to five hour.
We have more teams coming in. I’m not going to tell you the numbers.” (not sure what this means?? Are they going ahead to get them all out today?)
Hahahaha!!
can anyone give me a simple explanation of how to capture this?
– open a folder
– right-click “New”, select “Text document”
– double-click the new text document to open it
– on this page left-click and drag your mouse to highlight the beer narrative
– hover over the highlighted part and right-click and select “Copy”
– then go to the text document and right-click “Paste”
– save the text document
– similar procedure to copy / paste it into an email or comment field somewhere else.
is that what you meant?
brief equivalent:
highlight – copy – paste
Not a MAC user I see…..:-)
😀
Have a real good Monday, Treepers.
I found this comment on Youtube. I think it’s fitting . . .
“I have a habit of getting lost in YouTube. One great song or artist leads you to another and another. Some have been favorites for 50 years or more, others you may have passed over when they first came out and others you may have forgotten until you are reminded how great they are. I feel sorry for the young people of today whose music becomes forgettable over night.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Well, we shot the line and we went for broke
With a thousand screamin’ trucks
An’ eleven long-haired friends a’ jesus
In a chartreuse micra-bus.”
“That’s it, cotton pickers, I’ve done been grounded;
My tail’s in jail, my rig impounded.
So when you’re comin’ through the Georgia night,
Don’t ever get no front door called the White Knight.”
Anybody else see this?
http://wethepeoplefree.com/whistleblowers/repost-by-permission-us-federal-witness-due-to-testify-against-hillary-clinton-for-drug-crimes-killed-in-massive-explosion/
Bill and Hillary Clinton were on a flight around 3:50pm, as shown in my post below I wonder if it was related?
Octavia, you do?
LikeLike
Hi OSP. Just a FWIW 😎
Sorcha Faal wrote that piece and is a known hoaxer . She runs the “whatdoesitmean” site which is full of disinformation
Here is her site—>
“WhatDoesItMean.Com Is One Of The Top Ranked Websites In The World For New World Order, Conspiracy Theories And Alternative News”
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/
Just read it on the presidential thread post for tonight. I am stunned at how many people related to the Clintons seem to die “accidentally”. It really is shocking….No report yet on why the house blew up – probably a gas leak – but it was a doozey.
LikeLike
Yes, at this point, gas leak may be it. Terrible. They were an elderly couple who have lived there for decades, raised their children in the home. He was on the local school board and worked at funeral home, his wife was a retired school nurse.They have adult children so probably grandchildren as well.
It sickens me to the core to think that some half wits are using this couple in this manner. Some simply do not have and scruples, I guess. No concern for the family that remain.
@LauraLoomer, on her twitter feed, found Hillary and Bill Clinton video of them both flying commercial 1st class. No security detail in sight and not a private flight as usual. She questions whether their assets were frozen!?
At same twitter feed, followed the thread, and she stated executive order blocking property of persons involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption is the reason why:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at 0.19 seconds on the video….it looks like Hillary is lost her shoes again….Ha
….. and her wig??
I hope they are on their way down.
Maybe it would be a great idea to confiscate their passports, too.
LikeLike
Wish it were true. Fact, they flew first class. Fact, that property blocking EO exists. Unsupported wild conclusion, they flew that way because their property was blocked for some crime. Note Loomer leads people on with question marked crimes.
Don’t be fooled.
Not really that unusual for Clinton to fly commercial. As you probably recall H.Clinton did just that in 2016 in the beginning of her campaign. As far as SS goes they keep a low profile.
LikeLike
May you prosper spirit, soul, and body today and every day.
May your heart be tender to God, your soul be eager to please Him.
Sorry, not the best pick. I like this one a lot better:
LikeLike
Sorry, I didn’t read the thread before I posted.Shouldn’t have posted this ^silliness below something beautiful that honors The Lord.
I thought it was Funny!
Reclaiming the land/neutralizing Charles Martel’s victory/proclaiming Islamic ascendancy. All Christians should be dismayed.
France allowed this. Encouraged this. It will therefore fall.
Islam Wants to Reverse the Battle of Tours — Hence the Mosque in Poitiers https://gatesofvienna.net/2018/07/islam-wants-to-reverse-the-battle-of-tours-hence-the-mosque-in-poitiers/ …
I am dismayed Mary. What’s going on is making me sick, angry and very frustrated.
Yup. I believe this.
BREXIT news..
BREXIT Secretary David Davis Resigns Amid Disagreements Over New Deal
July 9, 2018
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2018/07/09/Brexit-Secretary-David-Davis-resigns-amid-disagreements-over-new-deal/8511531116691/?spt=slh&or=1
British Secretary of State for Exiting The EU, David Davis, resigned yesterday (Sunday).
“British hardliners in {Theresa} May’s Conservative Party could call for a vote of no-confidence if there is continued disagreement over the deal. And MP Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of The Labour Party, took the opportunity to criticize May. ‘David Davis resigning at such a crucial time shows {Theresa May} has no authority left and is incapable of delivering Brexit…with her Government in chaos, if she clings on, it’s clear she’s more interested in hanging on for her own sake than serving the people of our country.’ ”
more at the link.
Rex talks about how our VSG gets the end run around the Opposition media:
Verse of the Day
✟
“For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.”
1 John 5:4 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
I hope it’s helpful. Prayers still being said.
“DisMoi Tout” or “Tell Me Everything” by Vittorio Matteo Corcos, c.1883.
