Sunday July 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Encouragement to A Weary Soldier
During his ministry at Corinth, the strain of battle began telling on the Apostle Paul. He found himself haunted by fear and depression. Later he wrote of it.
“I was with you in weakness, and in fear, and in much trembling” (ICor. 2:3).
It must not be supposed that fearlessness was characteristic of a nature so sensitive as Paul’s. On the contrary, he was often afraid. His, by the grace of God, was rather the courage that went on braving dangers in spite of his fears.
After having left the synagogue at Corinth, the strain of meeting, week after week, right next door, with all the embarrassing situations inevitably involved, may well have caused some of his followers, and possible himself, to question the wisdom and propriety of the step he had taken, adding to his mental depression (though this step, moving into the home of Justus, next door, was most appropriate under the circumstances). But the Lord was to endorse the act again in an unmistakable way.
It would appear from several passages in the Second Epistle to the Thessalonians (especially II Thessalonians 3:1,2), that this letter was written while Paul was becoming apprehensive about the work at Corinth and that it was after this that the Lord appeared to him in a vision to encourage him.
Let the reader try to place himself in Paul’s position while reading Verses 9,10 of Acts 18 so as to appreciate its force more fully:
“Then spake the Lord to Paul in the night by a vision, BE NOT AFRAID,–BUT SPEAK,–AND HOLD NOT THY PEACE:–FOR I AM WITH THEE,–AND NO MAN SHALL SET ON THEE TO HURT THEE;–FOR I HAVE MUCH PEOPLE IN THIS CITY.”
Ah, tomorrow he could begin the work anew, assured in advance of the outcome! Whether he “continued” in Corinth (Verse 11) a year and six months longer or all together is perhaps impossible to ascertain, but we know that his ministry there was exceedingly fruitful.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/encouragement-to-a-weary-soldier/
LikeLike
1Corinthians 2:3 And I was with you in weakness, and in fear, and in much trembling.
2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you: 2 And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith.
Acts 18:9 Then spake the Lord to Paul in the night by a vision, Be not afraid, but speak, and hold not thy peace: 10 For I am with thee, and no man shall set on thee to hurt thee: for I have much people in this city.
11 And he continued there a year and six months, teaching the word of God among them.
———————————————————————————————–
2Timothy 2:1 Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.
2 And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.
3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
4 No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.
5 And if a man also strive for masteries, yet is he not crowned, except he strive lawfully.
1Corinthians 3:10 According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.
11 ¶ For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.
12 Now if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble;
13 Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is.
14 If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.
15 If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re: Thai Boys trapped in cave–latest update:
At 10 AM ( Saturday 11 PM ET) Sunday, 18 divers (13 International and 5 Thai divers) have entered the cave to retrieve 12 boys and their coach. The soonest any boy will be freed is 9 pm (10 AM ET) Sunday. They will be removed one-by-one and the operation could continue until at least tomorrow. The operation may stop and go, depending on the weather and water level and could go for 3-4 days.
The boys and their families had been informed. The boys have been checked by a doctor and their health and their minds are ready and they all have knowledge of the operation.
From the entrance to the third chamber is not completely dry but mostly walkable. Saturday’s water levels were the lowest they had been. Today rain was less than predicted.
For the divers, it is an 11 hour round trip operation, providing all goes good. 6 hours from the entrance to the boys’ location and 5 hours coming back. They will not say if the boys have to dive.
I’ll post updates here on this little thread for any new info.
May the Lord Bless you all today and praying for this Thai operation to be 100% successful.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank you so much for the update. Joining you in prayer for the 100% success of the operation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for posting this update. Joining in prayer for the successful mission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
~Psalms 23:1-6~
The LORD is my Shepherd, I shall not want.
He makes me lie down in green pastures,
He leads me beside quiet waters, He restores my soul.
He guides me in paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil, for You are with me;
Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.
You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.
Surely goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life,
And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Amen.
Praying for the safety and deliverance of all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, Minnie.
Please God, be with these brave souls on their perilous journey. Give them courage, strength and stamina; may they be reunited with their families.
Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
UPDATE:
Two experienced divers will take charge of one boy and bring him out, and they may come out gradually. That’s the latest plan
Each boy will have his own medical team, who have been practicing for 3-4 days, preparing for the arrival of the boys. Ambulances and helicopters are there, ready to do their part, as needed.
Interesting fact– Australian doctor who gave the boys the final approval for the operation is a civilian who has extensive cave-diving experience, and he was recommended by some of the divers. He is now involved in the rescue operation.
LikeLike
i meant to say when the boys come out of the cave then he will have his own medical team to aid him.
LikeLike
Remove ‘#’ to read the article if you feel so inclined. it is a general story of what happened and the predicament they are in. The only thing that is different now, is the water level is now lower..
#https://www.theguardian.com/world/ng-interactive/2018/jul/03/thailand-cave-rescue-where-were-the-boys-found-and-how-can-they-be-rescued
LikeLiked by 1 person
Criminals Can Steal Your Phone Number. Here’s How to Stop Them
“Criminals can steal your phone number by pretending to be you, and then moving your number to another phone. They’ll then receive security codes sent via SMS on their phone, helping them gain access to your bank account and other secure services…..
…This scam has a lot in common with identity theft. Someone with your personal information pretends to be you, asking your cellular carrier to move your phone number to a new phone. The cellular carrier will ask them to provide some personal information to identify themselves, but often providing your social security number is good enough. In a perfect world, your social security number would be private—but, as we’ve seen, many Americans’ social security numbers have leaked in breaches of many big businesses…..”
https://www.howtogeek.com/358352/criminals-can-steal-your-phone-number.-heres-how-to-stop-them/
LikeLike
FBI Taught Agents They Could ‘Bend or Suspend the Law
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/08/july-8th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-535/comment-page-1/#comment-5620302
From “Wired” on 03/28/2012
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if it’s ok to post same in two threads, but here goes. I posted this on today’s presidential thread.
One of the readings for today is Psalm 12. It seems most appropriate for our trying times and for what we see being done to our VSGPDJT and Jim Jordan and others fighting against evil.
1 A psalm of David.
2Help, LORD, for no one loyal remains;
the faithful have vanished from the children of men.
3They tell lies to one another,
speak with deceiving lips and a double heart.
4May the LORD cut off all deceiving lips,
and every boastful tongue,
5Those who say, “By our tongues we prevail;
when our lips speak, who can lord it over us?”
6“Because they rob the weak, and the needy groan,
I will now arise,” says the LORD;
“I will grant safety to whoever longs for it.”
7The promises of the LORD are sure,
silver refined in a crucible,*
silver purified seven times.
8You, O LORD, protect us always;
preserve us from this generation.
9On every side the wicked roam;
the shameless are extolled by the children of men.
* [Psalm 12] A lament. The psalmist, thrown into a world where lying and violent people persecute the just (Ps 12:2–3), prays that the wicked be punished (Ps 12:4–5). The prayer is not simply for vengeance but arises from a desire to see God’s justice appear on earth. Ps 12:6 preserves the word of assurance spoken by the priest to the lamenter; it is not usually transmitted in such Psalms. In Ps 12:7–8 the psalmist affirms the intention to live by the word of assurance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least they’re thinking about the planet …
Eco Terrorists: Al-Shabaab Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags
https://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/07/06/eco-terrorists-al-shabaab-bans-single-use-plastic-bags/
LikeLike
Look at that face – full of hate! Maybe Nancy can invite him over for dinner one day and get to know his “inner spirit”, or whatever she thinks these people have.
LikeLike
“spark of divinity” (TM)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy Equus Caballus Day…
Salt River Wild Horse Management, Arizona
LikeLiked by 3 people
Click to enlarge. Beautiful area and wonderful wild ones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I finally dropped Amazon Prime. I feel so clean. 😁😁😇😇
LikeLiked by 2 people
51 Amazing Vintage Photos of Cowgirls from the first half of the 20th Century
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you don’t watch TV anymore, you certainly do miss a lot of what’s going on locally or regionally. Just a few minutes ago did I see an Internet article re these horrible fires at the USMC facility in southern California…
3 fires scorch more than 1.5K acres at Camp Pendleton, force evacuations
UPDATED AT 07:12PM, JULY 7, 2018
https://fox5sandiego.com/2018/07/06/323674/
LikeLike
ditto : Colorado…statewide fires…altho, finally, some are beginning to be contained and under control.
https://www.denverpost.com/2018/07/06/colorado-wildfire-air-quality/
LikeLike
What Could “Collapse” Look Like ? Let’s Look At A Country Currently In Free-Fall
July 6, 2018
https://forwardobserver.com/what-could-collapse-look-like-lets-look-at-a-country-currently-in-free-fall/
“…look no further than Mexico…a few things we’ve observed over the past year…”
article discusses them.
and…
“The word ‘ungovernable’ comes to mind which, incidentally, is the rallying cry for the anti-Trump resistance.”
what say you, California ??
LikeLike
Going to the mattresses ??
what…exactly…do they mean ?
TIMES Editorial Board : Let’s Have A Gang War !
July 7, 2018
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/07/times-editorial-board-lets-have-a-gang-war.php
this is regarding Friday’s NYTimes editorial on the judiciary.
LikeLike
really ?
LikeLike
here’s that Opinion piece by the editorial board…
DEMOCRATS : Do Not Surrender The Judiciary
July 6, 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
… as if it’s theirs, to possess solely and forever
cheesh
LikeLike
LikeLike
I find this one special as well. Grandpa being Grandpa.
LikeLike
LikeLike
with all his musical talent (even genius ?), I could never understand why Jackson seemed to go out of his way to look so sickening, sickly & totally unattractive…still makes me cringe to look at him in that pallid bedraggled condition.
LikeLike
Well, smiley, unless one has walked in his shoes there is no way to understand.
He never had a moment, since early teen years, when he could live a “normal” life for even a day. It’s a terrible way to go thru life.
LikeLike
identity crisis big time.
LikeLike
Jackson Pollock – On Arches (oil on canvas, 1950)
LikeLike
yay love it 😀
big fan.
great use of color there.
LikeLike
(except Arches is watercolor paper) ?
LikeLike
I guess this rescue attempt should be underway real soon if not already. The last I heard on the radio a couple of hrs ago they were planning to start at 7am.
May God’s loving arms carry them all to safety and return to their families. Praying for the boys, their families and all involved in the rescue.
LikeLike
I will hold only positive thoughts from this point forward. I will not watch one moment of coverage on TV. Do not want any negativity.
LikeLike
“spark of divinity” (TM)
LikeLike
oops, wrong place
LikeLike
Tennessee Dreaming
oil/canvas
Sunlit Sidewalk ~ USA
oil/canvas
artist : Colley Whisson ~ Australian (b. 1966) ~ Contemporary ~ Impressionism
more here…
https://www.colleywhisson.com
nice, loose painting technique…and a master at painting “light”.
🙂
I love an artist who can take an ordinary, mundane setting, and make a masterpiece from it.
LikeLike
Beautiful!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike