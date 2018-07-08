Epic – President Trump Tweets Election Night Video Mashup….

Oh, it continues…. When in the course of corrupt events it becomes necessary for one president to confront the political bands which have connected politicians to each other; and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which national laws and common sense entitles them, a decent respect to the intellect of voters requires that he should declare the cause which impels him to the confrontation:

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

