Epic – President Trump Tweets Election Night Video Mashup….

Posted on July 8, 2018 by

Oh, it continues…. When in the course of corrupt events it becomes necessary for one president to confront the political bands which have connected politicians to each other; and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which national laws and common sense entitles them, a decent respect to the intellect of voters requires that he should declare the cause which impels him to the confrontation:

  1. armie says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    It’s been up a few hours now, have we heard anything from the folks “outraged” about Trump posting a video full of obscene language? If not, I’m sure it’ll be soon.

  2. MsB says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    I sure have enjoyed reading how all the Treepers responded to Election Night. What a fun night it was! I remember screaming and waking my husband up. Waking up for days on days thanking God that DJT was Our President. Still so thankful!

  3. Bendix says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I didn’t see any election night coverage. Glad to see it now, with our illustrious leader gloating, as he should.
    Just think. We are the ones who gave him this sweet, sweet moment.
    He worked SO hard for us.

  4. StanH says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    It was a perfect night. I just love watching these press scoundrels yelping in anguish. Does that make me a bad person…aww f_ck it was perfect! It is so cool Mr. Trump is still tweaking these jerks. What a great time to be alive.

    MAGA!!!

  5. SouthernTrumpette says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    The election night video never gets old. I love that he tweeted it. hahaha!
    Our Smart-Ass-in-Chief.
    ” EVERY TIME TRUMP TWEETS, AN ANGEL GETS HIS WINGS” 😉

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/07/every_time_trump_tweets_an_angel_gets_its_wings.html

  6. JoD says:
    July 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    “What I always says is”…
    There’s nothing on earth that lifts the spirits like YouTube and Election Night 2016.
    Their horror…..our joy…..Thank you, God.

  7. Curry Worsham says:
    July 8, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    “America doesn’t need a hero. It needs a troll.
    And it has been blessed with the world’s greatest.”

    In the spirit of this thread, you MUST watch this.
    [Warning: there are a few bad words.]

  8. Patriot1783 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    😂😂😂Best.montage.evah!!!

  9. Ned Zeppelin II says:
    July 8, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    There is no more satisfying video footage on youtube than the various and sundry videos compiling the exploding MSM heads as Trump sweeps the Electoral College. One of the great moments that never gets old.

