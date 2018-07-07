July 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #534

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
While the Democrats, MSM etc. continue to implode, our President through his incredible Admiration, continue to work on MAGA!
From the article linked above:
The U.S. trade deficit again narrowed sharply in May, shrinking $3.0 billion from $46.1 to $43.1 billion, a big net-positive for 2Q gross domestic product (GDP). This is the most narrow reading for the trade gap in 19 months.
The data for 2Q reflects the impact of the trade reciprocity initiative from the Trump Administration, and it clearly indicates at least some degree of short-term success.
Even this WHORE from CNN couldn’t say anything negative about the job report. She stutter’s her way through it!
The White Hats in the House are fighting back for Rep. Jim Jordan!
The WINNING is absolutely killing their messiah each and everyday!
From the article linked above:
Since the 2008-2009 recession, wage growth for workers has been stuck at 2.5% or lower — compared to a 3%-plus growth rate for wages before the financial crisis.
It’s not surprising this should be so: The economy failed to grow by more than 3% in any year during the Obama era, despite massive stimulus of nearly a trillion dollars and record-low zero-percent interest rates engineered by a desperate Fed.
The average annualized growth of the Obama years was actually less than 2%, the worst performance since the Great Depression.
Workers looking for fatter paychecks had their best year in 2017 since before the financial crisis, according to a government report Wednesday.
The Employment Cost Index, a measure of salary and benefit costs, registered a 2.6 percent gain for the full year, tied for the best since 2007, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
President Donald Trump’s first full year in office saw gains that easily outdistanced any year for his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose best showing was the 2.2 percent increases in 2016 and 2014. Six of Obama’s eight years in office saw gains of 2 percent or less.
“What we want to do is reconnect people who were discouraged by the bad economy that President Trump inherited, and we want to bring them back into society and get them back to work,” Kevin Hassett said during a FOX Business interview with Charles Payne on Friday. “It’s clear that this is the real message of work, almost the stampede back into the labor department.”
Although the unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 4% from an 18-year-low of 3.8%, that’s actually a positive sign, Hassett said, because it means more workers are entering the workforce. In fact, an additional 601,000 Americans decided to look for work in June, driving the unemployment rate higher.
“And that’s like the best sign there is in this jobs report,” he said.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/jobs-report-could-signal-a-stampede-back-into-the-workforce
If it does, expect the unemployment rate to go up.
This is one of the key signs of a recovery.
Thanks for sharing and great point about the U-3 rate going up and what it really means for the economy.
Another Treepers, ARREST SOROS, shared the following with me earlier:
Here is some more info for you Flep (all numbers and facts, not opinion)
Those extra 600,000 people re-entering the workforce increases the unemployed percentage by 0.37% (600,000/161,539,000).
Meaning the unemployed rate FELL from 3.8% to 3.63%, then the extra job seekers increased it to 4% (3.63 + 0.37 = 4)
p.s. The market (full of experts don’t ya know) expected 179,000 jobs for June. Bzzzzzt
Don’t you love it when the spell checker has a freudian slip like in you first sentence admiration instead of administration. Both very appropriate!! Thank you for sharing these great details 🙂
Good catch and your right that our ADMIRATION for his ADMINISTRATION is absolutely appropriate 😉
Miss him, great journalists are a wonderful thing. He was so important in this.
I’m reminded of a great left wing French journalist, Jean François Kahn, who founded the magazine “Marianne” from the symbol of the French Republic; well back in the day they published a cartoon depicting two cruise ships, one, ours, labelled “Main Street”, sinking and the other, “Wall Street”, sailing away with fat cat bankers etc smoking cigars and toasting our demise in champagne. He’d be a Bernie bot I think, but I wonder what he’d think now. It was a seminal moment for me, and I recognised what T was saying immediately. It’s taken 30? years for someone to act.
Lou Dobbs Tonight: Luke Rosiak (Daily Caller) discusses the Awan/Democrat/Sessions scandal…
At the 5:40 minute mark he describes Jeff Sessions “work ethic”……
When Awan dumped Debbie Wassermann Schultz’s laptop in a Congressional phone booth (after midnight), he put a piece of paper on top of saying “Attorney Client privilege”…..
“… and Jeff Sessions, Mr Magoo, says ‘well, I guess we can’t look at then’ and they never tried…….. he was unwilling to take on 40 angry Democrats, but if Trump wants to know how Sessions reacts when he is NOT RECUSED, it turns out its not any different from how he reacts when he is subject to recusal”
i guess Rosiak doesn’t think Sessions plays 64-d chess. some posters see are gonna be angry with him
Yeah…
Luke Rosiak is a concern Troll… must be.
#PatienceGrasshopper it’s only been a year and a half!
is it ten million yet?
you want to know how to kill a liberal?
when they are eating start telling them of Q fantasies like Sessions 64-d chess and Hubers sealed indictments, they will laugh so hard that they choke on their food.
As Reagan so aptly put it “there you go again”.
Are you a one trick pony? It would appear so.
You’ve earned the right to move it up a notch or two, haven’t you? It surely must be 128-D chess by now, because you’ve mentioned it more than 64 times.
Boring.
Obviously, extortion works !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw that segment. He speaks truth. Clear, simple, effectively spoken truth!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cornel West is nuttier than a fruitcake. How is he a professor at Harvard?
Our ruling class is all Harvard “educated”. Does that explain everything?
Pretty much. It was actually a rhetorical question.
He’s black
Our institutions of higher learning are thoroughly infested with radical Marxists and anti-white racists who hate Western Civilization and Christianity and want to destroy both while misusing government to persecute the moral on behalf of the immoral. In fact they seek to propagate as much immorality and fallacious deception as possible because such is a useful weapon to accomplish their desire of civilization replacement. Trust me when I say after the government is finally reformed, we have to turn to that other swamp and start draining it so we can pull out those wicked wicked radical swamp tooth bat-shit crazy crocs out of there that call themselves “professor” and replace them with sane individuals.
Hmmmm……..so tell us how you really feel😎
Good post…..
“The mere fact that we had to file this lawsuit shows the CIA has something to hide on Obama-era abuses and collusion with Democrats in Congress to target then-candidate Trump.”
I have to think that Mike Pompeo must have kicked ass and taken names during his short time as CIA director. He certainly earned Trump’s trust. I wonder what he turned up while he was there. Nothing was publicized, but I seriously doubt that there was nothing found.
After the pushback Maxine Waters has gotten about her psychotic diatribes, rumor has it that the ever left leaning company Apple is going to try to help her recover her image by providing her with her own cell phone branding.
They’re going to call it the “Max ipad”.
Hmmm……so much comedy…..so little chance of not being banned…..
Hey Ad rem……what’s shakin? Long time no hear from….Hope you had a happy 4th.😎
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
they are not panicking but are meticulously plotting their evil
good … keep ’em occupied while the drone locks on target …
It’s a tough call for the GOPe. If they aggressively defend Jordan and help him overcome the smear tactic, he might become Speaker, and they definitely don’t want that to happen. I’m anticipating a weak GOPe effort to defend him. Thankfully, the President is “all in” to save the reputation of a patriot.
Sometimes a tipping point comes in an unexpected fashion.
Someday we will have stop and choose.
This is where we make our stand.
Jim Jordan is no quitter
Yes, we all choose to #STANDwithJIM
Anyone see the Brexit news? May basically came out with an agreement with her cabinet on a Brexit framework. The framework essentially keeps them in the EU as they will still follow all EU rules and regulations. They will be out of the EU in name only. Disgusting – especially in light of the DJT visit to discuss trade, which was DJT’s way of extending an olive branch to support their decision to leave.
Theresa May: another childless European politician who doesn’t care about her country’s future. No skin in the game. Kamala Harris is the American version.
Yup. She is on the brink of selling out Britain. There are several euro skeptics who may be able to stop it if they have the gonads.
If you think of it, with May the UK is going to end up as we would have if the Hag soul have won…….
And…..the people voted for Brexit and now she is saying screw you?….
After everything they are just giving away Britain……
Lesson: Never give up our guns.
These people are pure evil
If Parliament acquiesces to her overthrowing the will of the people expressed clearly in a national referendum, the similarity of their Parliament and our Congress will be elevated from a conversational analogy to a fact.
Yep….
https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/07/06/justin-trudeau-accuser-breaks-silence-on-groping-allegation-incident-did-occur/
Shame they need go after him for #MeToo. You’d think being a leftist weenie would be reason enough.
LikeLike
Sorry but he said he thought it was OK to grope her because he didn’t know she was from a big newspaper.
On another note, what is it with these guys and groping? What is wrong with them?
LikeLike
First……That is just the kind of spoiled child he was and still is….
“I want my candy”……….”I want to touch it”
But most importantly he is lost when it comes to treating women respectfully, especially having the patience and manliness to speak to them with patience and respect.
I mean look at his actions now…..he acts like a fruit cake.
Does he make a woman feel protected? Does he make a women feel she will be cared for? Does he make a woman feel comfortable?
Compare him with our President. Then you can determine if he did those things just by using your gut feelings.
Really. An alleged grope that occurred 18 years ago. I don’t care for his politics, but I have even greater contempt for those who resurrect decades-old, unproven, allegations to smear the man.
He admitted it. See my post above.
Finally some sanity prevails
“Wisconsin Supreme Court Sides With Conservative Professor In Landmark Free-Speech Case”
“In a landmark decision that will help protect conservative groups and professors against liberal repression on college campuses, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Marquette University shouldn’t have fired conservative professor John McAdams for writing a blog post criticizing a student instructor’s decision to shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage, per the Associated Press.”
“The ruling contends that Marquette, a Catholic University, violated its contract with McAdams guaranteeing academic freedom. The court also declared that McAdams should be immediately reinstated. McAdams sued Marquette in 2016 alleging that he lost his job for exercising his freedom of speech. The case has been sent back to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court so that damages, including back pay, can be awarded to McAdams, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel”.
Man threatened to kill Trump supporters at congressman’s campaign office on Long Island
Jul 07, 2018
http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-metro-man-arrested-threaten-kill-zeldin-trump-supporters-20180706-story.html
Is this guy’s threat the result of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) inciting “mob violence” with her fiery ‘resistance’ rhetoric?
As Sundance has previously posted.
This is not surprising, given the volume of such threats having been “legitimized” by celebrities and anarchists while going unpunished.
I know and trust President Trump will keep his promise.
But then when you read –
1) Mr. Manafort in prison.
2) General Flynn bankrupt.
etc.
v/s
1) Awans skating.
2) Prosecutors dismissing all charges against inaugural day rioters.
3) RR smugly getting away with “I am boss of 115000+ employees and I do not personally redact things” or not answering how Peter Strozk continued having TS clearance after failing poly!
4) I will not even mention that Clinton (lied to FBI), Comey (lied to FBI), McCabe (lied to FBI), Obama (head swamp), etc. are still walking free.
etc.
I am the guy with glass being always full even when there is thimble of water (rest of the glass is still full of air). But the problem is, like many, I am thirsty for water (justice) and having a thimble of it in my glass and the rest full of air is not enough.
How is it that we have people arguing that investigation takes long time when defending no results from President Trump’s DOJ, and yet when people like Awans / rioters are let loose with literally no consequences, I do not see any rational explanation for such injustice.
Awans case / inaugural day riot case is a clear indication that we have case of not only RINOs in congress, but DOJINOs in executive branch.
newamerican, please consider emailing our Qs to the WH via the, /contact link.
every little bit helps.
I just happened to see a statistic….
US prison population DOWN 100,000 (since 2009)
so…. plenty of spaces available 🙂
Lionel Nation’s video entitled “America Is Now Officially in a Civil War: How We Will Convincingly, Triumphantly and Decisively Win”.
( Paraphrasing slightly ) “They are going to lose after the mid terms and when Trump is re-elected in 2020 and the realize that they had all this time and all this opportunity and they squandered their mission and it all began -and don’t forget – when Hillary Clinton tried to explain how she lost a rigged election.”
I could enumerate everything that’s so terribly wrong, but we know all that. President Trump is like one of his favorite ‘dozers slowly plowing through the DC Deep State uncovering incredible corruption at levels never before imagined. The rot exists at all levels of government. I think it’s time for the president to recognize that the federal government is so compromised that it’s rapidly becoming unworkable. The only real solution is something he knows well: take the whole shootin’ match down to the bare bones and start rebuilding the right way so we’ll have a federal government we can trust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah, things aren’t terribly wrong. The Dems are slowly bleeding to death. Go to Pacer and see the 40,000 sealed indictments. The economy is roaring. We are going to get another good SC judge! The “Nevertrumpers” are dwindling. The Walkaway movement is growing. Pedo rings and violent gangs are being busted up. Nope, we are winning and growing stronger everyday.
Civility and civil discourse must be maintained. Deplorables must refrain from a tit for tat. Yes we must speak up, but we need to avoid sinking to the level of the left.
☹️😠😡
And I read that he’s way off the beaten path. His lawyers have a two hour drive to see him.
Even the lefty sites Mediaite and Law and Crime are questioning this.
Mueller is a shot-caller, and he has no opposition, only confederates.
Anyone else notice that, after McTurtle said they would all get thru, PDT’s judicial appointments are being held up.
More ‘Potomac Two Step’ as Sundance calls it.
TRILLIONS of dollars are at stake – and this was 43 million of them. Destined for CHINA.
BUILD THE WALL!!!
Isn’t this stuff sold on Amazon?
Breitbart’s warts notwithstanding, they have published a lengthy and well-documented article that raises legitimate questions about the softness of SCOTUS candidate Kethledge regarding immigration law. Numerous of his rulings and direct quotes are cited/quoted. I find it troubling.
FTA (an introductory paragraph):
“Since President George W. Bush appointed Kethledge to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, he has consistently demonstrated interpretations of immigration law at odds with the conservative wing of the Supreme Court and, more broadly, the notion that American immigration laws exist for the benefit of Americans. He has also shown a willingness to inject his own sympathies with the plight of illegal aliens facing deportation into his opinions.”
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/06/scotus-frontrunner-raymond-kethledge-immigration-rulings/
Breitbart has published numerous articles saying President Trump doesn’t support his own hard line immigration policies.
I’d rather read the National Enquirer. Sorry.
No worries. I am aware of Breitbart’s deficiencies. He may not be the nominee, so it may irrelevant.
I spent a lot of time tonight reading about the supposed top four choices (Kethledge, Kavanaugh, Barrett, Hardiman). They are all impressive in their own way and I think we would be in great shape with any one of them. Truly, I will be happy with whichever one is picked and will be thanking God that Trump had the choice and not Hillary. However, all things considered, I do like Judge Kavanaugh the best. I think he will be very firm on immigration, second amendment, religious liberty, and federal overreach. He has a large judicial record and his opinions have often been upheld by the Supreme Court or used as the basis for deciding Supreme Court cases. I hope he’s the one.
This is just as evil as the UK locking up Tommy Robinson. It is as if we are in time warp and have returned to the mid 1700’s.
Separated families….
Hey Sundance, broken record here. Any and all here on this site get ready for my usual rant.
YOU WILL NEVER SEE A JUSTICE PREVAIL IN THIS COUNTRY UNTIL THE MEDIA ENABLERS OF THE SWAMP ARE BANKRUPT.
If any on this site are truly sickened by the unhinged political violence and the smear tactics being used to discredit Jim Jordan. Then you will STOP funding paid TV.
National boycott. Stop the craziness now. Sundance you’ve got to have grasp this by now. The media gives the power to the corruption. How is this ever going to change unless the most powerful supporter of the corruption is hobbled.
