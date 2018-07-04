Wednesday July 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

15 Responses to Wednesday July 4th – Open Thread

  citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2018 at 12:17 am

  Mercenary says:
    July 4, 2018 at 12:19 am

    In light of what looks like a massive coverup of the Awan scandal, I have created a list of some of the major prosecutions under the Trump administration.

    If you have any suggestions, chime in.

    https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/07/03/a-compendium-of-the-trump-administration-prosecutions/

  nwtex says:
    July 4, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Misty eyed, now.

    donna kovacevic says:
      July 4, 2018 at 12:44 am

      What a handsome young man. God Bless this man that helped him. Happy July 4th to all my American friends and neighbors..

    Lucille says:
      July 4, 2018 at 1:06 am

      THIS, my friends, is the real America…kind, generous, helpful and looking to better herself every day. Lay aside thinking about the strife and corruption, the lack of kindness or generosity or helpfulness on the part of some. Today we celebrate the birthday of the greatest nation on earth!

  MTeresa says:
    July 4, 2018 at 12:26 am

    God bless America!

  Garrison Hall says:
    July 4, 2018 at 12:27 am

  thinkthinkthink says:
    July 4, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Glory, Glory Glory to our Lord and King, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

  nwtex says:
    July 4, 2018 at 1:03 am

    If you do a twitter search using Captain David Rosa you will see a tremendous outpouring of love and moving photos. Thousands were in attendance at today’s Memorial (Tuesday)

  nwtex says:
    July 4, 2018 at 1:04 am

  Lucille says:
    July 4, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Warrior Athlete | From Tragedy to Triumph
    Marines YouTube Channel
    Published on Jul 2, 2018
    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Charles Evanson, motor transport officer, 2nd Marine Division, reflects on his journey after suffering from a motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of his foot. Evanson currently has a prosthetic leg and has dedicated himself to proving he can still serve as a full duty Marine with no restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Omar Elorza)

    Warrior Athlete | Part 2

