Wednesday July 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
In light of what looks like a massive coverup of the Awan scandal, I have created a list of some of the major prosecutions under the Trump administration.
If you have any suggestions, chime in.
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/07/03/a-compendium-of-the-trump-administration-prosecutions/
LikeLike
Misty eyed, now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a handsome young man. God Bless this man that helped him. Happy July 4th to all my American friends and neighbors..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Donna! Have a great day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS, my friends, is the real America…kind, generous, helpful and looking to better herself every day. Lay aside thinking about the strife and corruption, the lack of kindness or generosity or helpfulness on the part of some. Today we celebrate the birthday of the greatest nation on earth!
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless America!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, He has!
🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glory, Glory Glory to our Lord and King, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
LikeLike
LikeLike
If you do a twitter search using Captain David Rosa you will see a tremendous outpouring of love and moving photos. Thousands were in attendance at today’s Memorial (Tuesday)
LikeLike
LikeLike
Warrior Athlete | From Tragedy to Triumph
Marines YouTube Channel
Published on Jul 2, 2018
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Charles Evanson, motor transport officer, 2nd Marine Division, reflects on his journey after suffering from a motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of his foot. Evanson currently has a prosthetic leg and has dedicated himself to proving he can still serve as a full duty Marine with no restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Omar Elorza)
Warrior Athlete | Part 2
LikeLike