Senator Rand Paul Independence Day Message…

Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky delivers a message to celebrate the Fourth of July, Independence Day.

.

Reflecting on liberty through Senator Rand Paul’s last year (2017 through 2018):

♦ Shot at while practicing for a congressional baseball game.
♦ Attacked in his front yard while mowing his lawn; hospitalized.
♦ Family threatened by mad man with an axe; recently arrested.

  1. Benson II says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Wonderful message Senator Paul.

    • motreehouse says:
      July 4, 2018 at 2:04 pm

      concur

      • noswamp says:
        July 4, 2018 at 2:28 pm

        Always liked the Pauls.

      • jimbo says:
        July 4, 2018 at 2:31 pm

        I voted for our POTUS in the primary over Rand only because I realized we had one chance to save it all and that Rand, as much as I admire him, didn’t have the points position to make a late last minute come from behind push. Rand and Ron have both been my candidates for years.

        Hoping the POTUS will channel some of Rands views on foreign policy concerning war and NATO, (both of which are obsolete).

        • Bastiat says:
          July 4, 2018 at 2:44 pm

          Rand can be the Jefferson to Trump’s Washington.

        • Bastiat says:
          July 4, 2018 at 2:44 pm

        • dd_sc says:
          July 4, 2018 at 3:04 pm

          If only either of them had the charisma/force of personality that Trump has. Could have gotten through the last 20 years without one or two of Clinton/Bush/Obama.

          • therasberrypalace says:
            July 4, 2018 at 3:42 pm

            a record of something would have helped. the Paul bots not getting in the faces of other people would have helped even more. My brother lives by Philly. The Paul bots were the Hare Krishna’s of politics. They accosted him every time he went by.Sorry I’m so soured on the guy but having dealt with his followers during Herman Cain’s campaign don’t care to do so again. Besides i’m a non interventionist too;but not a naive pacifist either. There are times the military is a terrible option and should NOT be used. There are other times the military option is the ONLY option at all. It’s smart to keep it on the table ALL the time.

        • Sy_N_Tist says:
          July 4, 2018 at 5:17 pm

          The Paul’s reached their apex when daddy decided to promote food dehydrates…

        • littleflower481 says:
          July 4, 2018 at 9:09 pm

          I was a Rand Paul supporter until he dropped out. When I looked around, I went with Trump primarily because of his foreign policy; he was the least interventionist aside from Rand. Also, Trump cannot be bought! Wonder why Rand is being targeted….because he is so independent minded?

  2. tgmccoy says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    should’ve gave it holding a Kentucky long rifle dressed in buckskins.
    but the left would’ve called that ‘threatening.”
    Stay safe , Senator…

  3. Sherri Young says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Rand 2024.

    MAGA

  4. jhynds says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Well said Senator Paul. May your family have a wonderful Independence Day and continued safety from those that seek to harm you and your family.
    May God watch over all of us, and may we all listen to and do his will.
    God, please, Bless the USA.

  5. TreeperInTraining says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    I Stand with Rand.

    MAGA

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 4, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      Take cover because he apparently triggers people. Maybe stand behind him.

      • Always Faithful says:
        July 4, 2018 at 7:28 pm

        You’d have to be petite to use Rand Paul for protection. (Sorry Mr. Paul, I like you, but you know it’s true)

      • TreeperInTraining says:
        July 4, 2018 at 8:30 pm

        That was funny.

        Yeah.

        The Pauls have always triggered people.

        It’s all that crazy talk about smaller government, the Constitution, less wars and invasions and personal freedoms. This, of course is while the Republicans were talking about “family values”, abortion and various rino like stuff to keep their rank and file busy and voting for them for the last 2 decades. Lmao

  6. lieutenantm says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    This is happening because LIBERTARIANS are about to become the largest political party opponents of the D/R uniparty……after Trump triumphs…..and martial law is declared ??

    • jimbo says:
      July 4, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      at what point do the Repubs hoodwinked by Bush Limbaugh wake up and realize his “it’s all THOSE LIBDEMS fault” is a pile of horse dung and his CoC bush-cheney-rove publicans are the same deepstaters who are now opposing MAGA?

      • GB Bari says:
        July 4, 2018 at 2:33 pm

        If you ever listened regularly to Rush, you must have stopped listening to him at least 3+ years ago. He has long since become highly critical of the RINOs and Establishment Republicans in general for their fecklessness, especially towards the Democrats and Leftwing media, their corruption regarding K Street bribery and the Globalists, and their hyper-hypocrisy with their opposition to PDJT, despite them voicing the very same principles as the President before he came on the scene.

        • Sy_N_Tist says:
          July 4, 2018 at 5:23 pm

          I listen to rush every day. Because he is entertaining. He subtly undercuts President Trump whenever he can. My wife and I take turns calling rush an a@@. Once you realize rush is a part of the media, bought and trained and played for by ABC, he is forever deranged, and is simply funny.

      • dd_sc says:
        July 4, 2018 at 3:08 pm

        Right about now, I suspect. One of the best things about the Trump presidentcy is the exsposure of the Uniparty.

        How many Republicans do you know that supported Ryan and McConnell now despise both?

      • Amy2 says:
        July 4, 2018 at 3:14 pm

        Geez Jimbo, having a bad day?

    • therasberrypalace says:
      July 4, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      who’s declaring martial law? The libertarians are too close to the Dem party on some issues.I like where Trump has taken us.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        July 4, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        Libertarian party has been thoroughly HACKED by the Clintonoids. Once I realized that, it explained why a lot of Deep Staters, ChiCom assets, and “usual suspects” seemed to have special interest in surrounding a libertarian I knew, who seemed to show a kind of special manipulability. Everything added up. The Clintons’ oldest weapon is that dopey (cough) innocent third party.

        • Sy_N_Tist says:
          July 4, 2018 at 5:30 pm

          The libertarians are not willing to kill those who attack us. Pacifists.

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            July 4, 2018 at 6:35 pm

            Even the garden variety left-pacifist is sometimes more aware!

            The problem is that most PARTY Libertarians equate neocon abuses to ALL defense – a complete lack of discernment. The Republican-voting libertarians who support Trump tend to be the smarter ones with some discernment – they GET POTUS. I find myself allied with them on occasion – when Trump is being cornered into idiot wars by the reliable useful idiots of the neocon wing. When the McCain McMuffinoids wanted a White Helmet war (Netflix boys – do the math – total useful idiots), then Trump’s rear has actually been SAVED by those libertarians – including Rand. They really are an essential wing of the Trump coalition. But when Libertarians go too far and oppose necessary defense of liberty – well – NOT SMART.

            • TreeperInTraining says:
              July 4, 2018 at 8:33 pm

              Right. I cringe when I think of Gary Johnson. Lol.

              Parties are bad.

              People are good.

              Trump is as close to a Libertarian that this country has seen since the founders.

              He’s referred to as John Galt for a reason.

              Imho

  7. tunis says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    I am a big fan of Sen. Rand Paul and an even bigger fan of his dad, Rep. Ron Paul.

    My personal political philosophy is completely aligned with Ron Paul’s philosophy. I believe in small, limited government with enumerated powers and I believe this drive for big and bigger government that we have seen manifest over the past several decades under UniParty rule has resulted in massive government interference in all aspects of our lives.

    I am also in agreement with Ron Paul that all our covert and military interventions overseas and particularly in the Middle East have brought zero benefit to the US. I don’t believe the majority of the American people decided that we should be the military arm of the Likudniks & the Saudi monarchy, running regime change operations in Iraq, Libya and Syria by arming and supporting radical Islamist jihadists who actually attacked us here at home. The vast majority of the 9/11 terrorists were Saudi’s but they are supposedly our best pals in the Middle East and we destroy secular leaders like Saddam & Assad. Whose side is our government on actually? Do we have any business meddling in other people’s affairs?

    • TreeperInTraining says:
      July 4, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      Ditto. This Libertarian found herself shocked to be voting for Trump (because he espoused many of the Libertarian tenets) and even more shocked to heartily approve of his first year in office, with minor issues.

      Hey tunis…..

      Why did the Libertarian cross the road?

      It’s none of your damned business.

      Hehe.

      Happy 4th.

      MAGA

      • Bastiat says:
        July 4, 2018 at 2:56 pm

        Reagan said “If you analyze it I believe the very heart and soul of conservatism is libertarianism.”

        Trump is even more libertarian than Reagan. Try telling that to Reason, though. TDS is strong with their writers. The comments section just mocks each article and author relentlessly. So it seems most libertarians are on the Trump train, even if you wouldn’t know it by reading “libertarian” publications.

    • therasberrypalace says:
      July 4, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      not a big fan of either one. I can’t see what either of them did in Congress except rant from time to time. I backed Herman Cain when he ran and the Paul bots were the nastiest people to deal with. Really soured me on BOTH Pauls.You had to put up with it to understand. Pence 2024. would like to see the Trump legacy carried on.

      • D says:
        July 4, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        Pence is a good guy but he differs a lot from Trump. His policies would be more establishment aligned.

      • dd_sc says:
        July 4, 2018 at 3:15 pm

        Both were marginalized by the RINO establishment – like McCain.

        The Democrat establishment marginalized Dennis Kuchinich for many of the same reasons.

      • motreehouse says:
        July 4, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        Hey raspberry why come on a thread written by Sundance, who obviously respects Rand Paul, and call folks Paulbots. Herman and his nein nein nein plan had absolutely zero chance of success and yet you were ignorant enough to work for him. Look in the mirror and you will see a bot.

    • clearmorning7 says:
      July 4, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      I fought very hard for Dr. Ron Paul’s presidency and with the experience of living overseas and in the middle of a war, Dr. Paul was right on. I appreciate Rand as well. It is why I lost respect for Romney, not just because of backstabbing VSPDJT but because of what he did to Dr. Paul;-stealing his delegates and disrespecting them on the convention floor, that I will never forget!

    • GSR says:
      July 4, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Just about every country in the world interferes in one way or another with other countries. Always has gone on, always will. Paulbots are just another form of “snowflakes”.

    • Sy_N_Tist says:
      July 4, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      How do you feel about Ru Paul?🤣

  8. Piper says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Here’s a vote for Paul if he runs after a Trump 8!

  9. thinkthinkthink says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Thank you Senator Rand Paul for your courage, determination and drive to join forces with the MAGA movement at great cost to yourself and your family.

    May God bless and strengthen you. May His angels stand guard over you and all those you love.

  10. D says:
    July 4, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    A True American Patriot. (Using capitalization for emphasis)

  11. paulraven1 says:
    July 4, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Would have liked to have seen Rand Paul as VP.

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 4, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      As the principled dude he is, I think it would be difficult to have Rand Paul in an administration. People would know just the question to ask so that he would have to outright go against his principles or pretend it’s all ok – because it’s his administration.

    • MelH says:
      July 4, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      The Declaration stats I didn’t know. Now that I see them, it hits home how vicious resistance-to-change has always been. It doesn’t matter how much “good” is produced by the change, Change is the devil incarnate. If we surveyed the vicious Democrats, I bet we would find many facets of their lives, other than politics, had been set asunder by change. Are all Democrats characterized by super-resistance-to-change?

    • MaineCoon says:
      July 4, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      Re-posting for POTUS Independence Day thread.

      Paul Harvey gives a history of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. It’s quite moving to realize what each one gave up; for liberty. Each signer lived up to the pledge: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” They gave up all they had to obtain liberty.

      It was a bonus to hear President Reagan read these words.

      Thank God for President Trump who has also given up much for the country he loves.

      I am proud to be an American. I wish everyone was.

      • Janie M. says:
        July 4, 2018 at 7:30 pm

        MaineCoon, previously, I had watched a slightly longer version of another Paul Harvey video where he outlined the fate of many of the signers – homes destroyed, properties pillaged, families scattered, and a number of these men were so broken/impoverished, they died. Wish everyone could view this video, many have no idea of the ensuing hardships these men faced – the true meaning of heroes. Thank you for posting this important video.

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 4, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      Plus, they had a month to think about it before the 56 signed to really think about what they were getting into.

    • tuskyou says:
      July 4, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      Reading that makes me feel proud and sad at the same time. Lot of emotions today

  13. Pa Hermit says:
    July 4, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Don’t forget that the Left has purged God from their platform!

  14. rsmith1776 says:
    July 4, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Sen. Rand Paul is also a sober man.

    Imagine Cory Booker [also known as “Bonker”] would have been

    ♦ Shot at while practicing for a congressional baseball game.
    ♦ Attacked in his front yard while mowing his lawn; hospitalized.
    ♦ Family threatened by mad man with an axe.

    The entire media would have gone completely bananas with hysteria about right wing violence and white supremacism, and that even if the attackers would have been darker than sin.

    • Sy_N_Tist says:
      July 4, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      I am so tired of “The media would have”. Next time you are tempted, substitute “Hillary” and you will realize how meaningless that phrase is. Yes, I am being picky, but it is meant as constructive criticism.

  15. Fools Gold says:
    July 4, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    In 2024 I’d like to see a Pence/Trump ticket. unfinished business…

    • rsmith1776 says:
      July 4, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      The only Putin trick worth emulating . . .

      Now THAT would have the worst of the liberals commit suicide.

      The rest of them would crawl from door to door, confused, asking “spare change, anything”?

      George Will would finally apply for that long due sex change operation, only to be told by the doctors that in his case any initiative of the kind would be redundant.

    • teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
      July 4, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      As cool as that sounds, I don’t think that PDJT would do well playing 2nd fiddle, it’s just not in his nature. The man is at the tail end of his life cycle and I hope that he finishes his 2 terms strongly and then, along with the gratitude and love of those of us that get “it”, he enjoys the rest of his life.

      He literally doesn’t have to do what he’s doing right now, but I am so very grateful that he is. I was so lost in bitterness and despair during the Obama years and it’s almost as if it was just one long 8-year nightmare watching him tear apart my Children’s futures. I’m awake with a purpose now -we have a real chance.

      The price of freedom is eternal vigilance – I get that now more than ever.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      July 4, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      Pence & Trump Jr. ? Maybe.

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 4, 2018 at 6:59 pm

      I could get into Trump being VP. Then he could really let his hair down.

      I don’t think Pence has a national ticket in his future. I sense low energy.

  16. ristvan says:
    July 4, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    A personal observation, FWIW.
    The country still has two political parties, but quite suddenly now defined differently: the Uniparty, the left wing of which is Dems (Perez says the completely inexperienced Bronx bar waitress represents its socialist future), and the right wing of which is RINOs (many like Flake and Ryan now exiting the political scene); and the Trumplicans, the left wings of which are independents and newly #walkaways, the right wings of which are Libertarians and rock ribbed evangelical conservatives like Cruz.
    The Trumplican Party is growing and winning, shifting the center of gravity to the right. The Uniparty is shrinking and losing, and so increasingly evidences ugly TDS like Antifa, MS13 ‘sparks of divinity’, and ‘Red Hening’. Trumplicans are MAGA!

  17. Steve in Lewes says:
    July 4, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Please note at the 0.20 mark – ‘paralyzing moments of doubt’.
    Unfortunately, i see a lot of that displayed here on CTH comments sections when news reports get published.and people react with the ‘woe is me’ syndrome. It reminds me a lot of the part in the Mel Gibson move. ‘The Patriot’ where Benjamin Martin’s oldest son goes to the church to recruit militia and is confronted by the ‘Never Happen squad’ of squishy ‘patriots’ about the depth, skill, and experience of their opposition, the British Army, and how we don’t stand a chance against them. They convince themselves that the patriot cause will fail…and for them it will. With that in mind and on this glorious 4th of July, I want to wish all fellow Treepers ‘Happy 4th’ ! May your time with family, friends and loved ones keep that special flame alive in your hearts to continue this fight for liberty and freedom, to defeat the socialist and communist… remain absolute in your support of our President, Donald J. Trump (our own ‘Benjamin Martin’) and his team of Patriot Wolverines;even though some may appear to have faltered, knowing that PDJT will not fail us and will correct the wrongs and vanquish those that want to destroy the greatest country that God has put on this earth.
    God bless everyone. God Bless and keep President Trump safe. God Bless America !!

  18. 4sure says:
    July 4, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Trumplorables!
    Perfect!

  19. Pam says:
    July 4, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    This is a wonderful history lesson of what this country is truly about.

