Senator Rand Paul Independence Day Message…

Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky delivers a message to celebrate the Fourth of July, Independence Day.
Reflecting on liberty through Senator Rand Paul’s last year (2017 through 2018):
♦ Shot at while practicing for a congressional baseball game.
♦ Attacked in his front yard while mowing his lawn; hospitalized.
♦ Family threatened by mad man with an axe; recently arrested.
Wonderful message Senator Paul.
concur
Always liked the Pauls.
I voted for our POTUS in the primary over Rand only because I realized we had one chance to save it all and that Rand, as much as I admire him, didn’t have the points position to make a late last minute come from behind push. Rand and Ron have both been my candidates for years.
Hoping the POTUS will channel some of Rands views on foreign policy concerning war and NATO, (both of which are obsolete).
Rand can be the Jefferson to Trump’s Washington.
just not seeing it. if someone couldtell me what either Paul has done. Just one thing.
Neither is pragmatic enough to get voted in or be successful in office.
If only either of them had the charisma/force of personality that Trump has. Could have gotten through the last 20 years without one or two of Clinton/Bush/Obama.
a record of something would have helped. the Paul bots not getting in the faces of other people would have helped even more. My brother lives by Philly. The Paul bots were the Hare Krishna’s of politics. They accosted him every time he went by.Sorry I’m so soured on the guy but having dealt with his followers during Herman Cain’s campaign don’t care to do so again. Besides i’m a non interventionist too;but not a naive pacifist either. There are times the military is a terrible option and should NOT be used. There are other times the military option is the ONLY option at all. It’s smart to keep it on the table ALL the time.
The Paul’s reached their apex when daddy decided to promote food dehydrates…
I was a Rand Paul supporter until he dropped out. When I looked around, I went with Trump primarily because of his foreign policy; he was the least interventionist aside from Rand. Also, Trump cannot be bought! Wonder why Rand is being targeted….because he is so independent minded?
should’ve gave it holding a Kentucky long rifle dressed in buckskins.
but the left would’ve called that ‘threatening.”
Stay safe , Senator…
Rand 2024.
MAGA
Pence 2024. I don’t see that Rand would carry on the Trump legacy. Pence would.
Mick Mulvaney 2024
Pompeo and Mulvaney 2024 – hell yeah!
This ticket would be thrilling!
Yeah – I love the thought. What if Rand Paul was Secretary of State? They would freak out!
Don’t kid yourself neither would Pence. Just because he is vice president we do not need to think he is Trumpian Presidential Material – Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo maybe – we have to watch closely.
A lot of people showing backbone right now! I love Pence, but Pompeo is great, Nunes is gaining steam, and others are showing they have the right stuff. Trump’s cabinet is full of winners.
I read these last 1/2 comments, reminds me how deep our bench is.
To think President Trump is not President, frightens me.
I feel better now.
Pence was a Cruzbot. He would be the last person I would vote for. We would lose every MAGA point we have gained……
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 2024, our version of Margaret Thatcher.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said Senator Paul. May your family have a wonderful Independence Day and continued safety from those that seek to harm you and your family.
May God watch over all of us, and may we all listen to and do his will.
God, please, Bless the USA.
I Stand with Rand.
MAGA
Take cover because he apparently triggers people. Maybe stand behind him.
You’d have to be petite to use Rand Paul for protection. (Sorry Mr. Paul, I like you, but you know it’s true)
That was funny.
Yeah.
The Pauls have always triggered people.
It’s all that crazy talk about smaller government, the Constitution, less wars and invasions and personal freedoms. This, of course is while the Republicans were talking about “family values”, abortion and various rino like stuff to keep their rank and file busy and voting for them for the last 2 decades. Lmao
This is happening because LIBERTARIANS are about to become the largest political party opponents of the D/R uniparty……after Trump triumphs…..and martial law is declared ??
at what point do the Repubs hoodwinked by Bush Limbaugh wake up and realize his “it’s all THOSE LIBDEMS fault” is a pile of horse dung and his CoC bush-cheney-rove publicans are the same deepstaters who are now opposing MAGA?
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you ever listened regularly to Rush, you must have stopped listening to him at least 3+ years ago. He has long since become highly critical of the RINOs and Establishment Republicans in general for their fecklessness, especially towards the Democrats and Leftwing media, their corruption regarding K Street bribery and the Globalists, and their hyper-hypocrisy with their opposition to PDJT, despite them voicing the very same principles as the President before he came on the scene.
I listen to rush every day. Because he is entertaining. He subtly undercuts President Trump whenever he can. My wife and I take turns calling rush an a@@. Once you realize rush is a part of the media, bought and trained and played for by ABC, he is forever deranged, and is simply funny.
Right about now, I suspect. One of the best things about the Trump presidentcy is the exsposure of the Uniparty.
How many Republicans do you know that supported Ryan and McConnell now despise both?
dd_sc That would be ALL Republicans EXCEPT the RINOS. We need a list of the RINOS and some advice about how to vote when a RINO is running against a Democrat.
LikeLike
Miniver Cheevy Syndrome, I call it.
(That was in reply to Amy2.)
Geez Jimbo, having a bad day?
who’s declaring martial law? The libertarians are too close to the Dem party on some issues.I like where Trump has taken us.
Libertarian party has been thoroughly HACKED by the Clintonoids. Once I realized that, it explained why a lot of Deep Staters, ChiCom assets, and “usual suspects” seemed to have special interest in surrounding a libertarian I knew, who seemed to show a kind of special manipulability. Everything added up. The Clintons’ oldest weapon is that dopey (cough) innocent third party.
The libertarians are not willing to kill those who attack us. Pacifists.
Even the garden variety left-pacifist is sometimes more aware!
The problem is that most PARTY Libertarians equate neocon abuses to ALL defense – a complete lack of discernment. The Republican-voting libertarians who support Trump tend to be the smarter ones with some discernment – they GET POTUS. I find myself allied with them on occasion – when Trump is being cornered into idiot wars by the reliable useful idiots of the neocon wing. When the McCain McMuffinoids wanted a White Helmet war (Netflix boys – do the math – total useful idiots), then Trump’s rear has actually been SAVED by those libertarians – including Rand. They really are an essential wing of the Trump coalition. But when Libertarians go too far and oppose necessary defense of liberty – well – NOT SMART.
Right. I cringe when I think of Gary Johnson. Lol.
Parties are bad.
People are good.
Trump is as close to a Libertarian that this country has seen since the founders.
He’s referred to as John Galt for a reason.
Imho
I am a big fan of Sen. Rand Paul and an even bigger fan of his dad, Rep. Ron Paul.
My personal political philosophy is completely aligned with Ron Paul’s philosophy. I believe in small, limited government with enumerated powers and I believe this drive for big and bigger government that we have seen manifest over the past several decades under UniParty rule has resulted in massive government interference in all aspects of our lives.
I am also in agreement with Ron Paul that all our covert and military interventions overseas and particularly in the Middle East have brought zero benefit to the US. I don’t believe the majority of the American people decided that we should be the military arm of the Likudniks & the Saudi monarchy, running regime change operations in Iraq, Libya and Syria by arming and supporting radical Islamist jihadists who actually attacked us here at home. The vast majority of the 9/11 terrorists were Saudi’s but they are supposedly our best pals in the Middle East and we destroy secular leaders like Saddam & Assad. Whose side is our government on actually? Do we have any business meddling in other people’s affairs?
Ditto. This Libertarian found herself shocked to be voting for Trump (because he espoused many of the Libertarian tenets) and even more shocked to heartily approve of his first year in office, with minor issues.
Hey tunis…..
Why did the Libertarian cross the road?
It’s none of your damned business.
Hehe.
Happy 4th.
MAGA
Reagan said “If you analyze it I believe the very heart and soul of conservatism is libertarianism.”
Trump is even more libertarian than Reagan. Try telling that to Reason, though. TDS is strong with their writers. The comments section just mocks each article and author relentlessly. So it seems most libertarians are on the Trump train, even if you wouldn’t know it by reading “libertarian” publications.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Pence would draw all sorts of fire without the combative personality, or any personality, to deal with it effectively.
Both were marginalized by the RINO establishment – like McCain.
The Democrat establishment marginalized Dennis Kuchinich for many of the same reasons.
Hey raspberry why come on a thread written by Sundance, who obviously respects Rand Paul, and call folks Paulbots. Herman and his nein nein nein plan had absolutely zero chance of success and yet you were ignorant enough to work for him. Look in the mirror and you will see a bot.
I fought very hard for Dr. Ron Paul’s presidency and with the experience of living overseas and in the middle of a war, Dr. Paul was right on. I appreciate Rand as well. It is why I lost respect for Romney, not just because of backstabbing VSPDJT but because of what he did to Dr. Paul;-stealing his delegates and disrespecting them on the convention floor, that I will never forget!
Just about every country in the world interferes in one way or another with other countries. Always has gone on, always will. Paulbots are just another form of “snowflakes”.
How do you feel about Ru Paul?🤣
Here’s a vote for Paul if he runs after a Trump 8!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if you or I are not around for that election, we will vote from the other side. The Democrats do it every election, so there must be polls over there somewhere…..
Thank you Senator Rand Paul for your courage, determination and drive to join forces with the MAGA movement at great cost to yourself and your family.
May God bless and strengthen you. May His angels stand guard over you and all those you love.
The Deplorables will outlast the progressives. Voting for Trump was a thinking out of the box moment. Just like what is happening with #WalkAway and Kayne.
The poor progressives are so committed to staying in their box, they react violently at there mere mention that just maybe there is a different way to look at things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
A True American Patriot. (Using capitalization for emphasis)
Would have liked to have seen Rand Paul as VP.
As the principled dude he is, I think it would be difficult to have Rand Paul in an administration. People would know just the question to ask so that he would have to outright go against his principles or pretend it’s all ok – because it’s his administration.
The Declaration stats I didn’t know. Now that I see them, it hits home how vicious resistance-to-change has always been. It doesn’t matter how much “good” is produced by the change, Change is the devil incarnate. If we surveyed the vicious Democrats, I bet we would find many facets of their lives, other than politics, had been set asunder by change. Are all Democrats characterized by super-resistance-to-change?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re-posting for POTUS Independence Day thread.
Paul Harvey gives a history of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. It’s quite moving to realize what each one gave up; for liberty. Each signer lived up to the pledge: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” They gave up all they had to obtain liberty.
It was a bonus to hear President Reagan read these words.
Thank God for President Trump who has also given up much for the country he loves.
I am proud to be an American. I wish everyone was.
MaineCoon, previously, I had watched a slightly longer version of another Paul Harvey video where he outlined the fate of many of the signers – homes destroyed, properties pillaged, families scattered, and a number of these men were so broken/impoverished, they died. Wish everyone could view this video, many have no idea of the ensuing hardships these men faced – the true meaning of heroes. Thank you for posting this important video.
Plus, they had a month to think about it before the 56 signed to really think about what they were getting into.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget that the Left has purged God from their platform!
At the 2012 Democrat convention — I know I’ll never forget.
Sen. Rand Paul is also a sober man.
Imagine Cory Booker [also known as “Bonker”] would have been
The entire media would have gone completely bananas with hysteria about right wing violence and white supremacism, and that even if the attackers would have been darker than sin.
I am so tired of “The media would have”. Next time you are tempted, substitute “Hillary” and you will realize how meaningless that phrase is. Yes, I am being picky, but it is meant as constructive criticism.
In 2024 I’d like to see a Pence/Trump ticket. unfinished business…
The only Putin trick worth emulating . . .
Now THAT would have the worst of the liberals commit suicide.
The rest of them would crawl from door to door, confused, asking “spare change, anything”?
George Will would finally apply for that long due sex change operation, only to be told by the doctors that in his case any initiative of the kind would be redundant.
As cool as that sounds, I don’t think that PDJT would do well playing 2nd fiddle, it’s just not in his nature. The man is at the tail end of his life cycle and I hope that he finishes his 2 terms strongly and then, along with the gratitude and love of those of us that get “it”, he enjoys the rest of his life.
He literally doesn’t have to do what he’s doing right now, but I am so very grateful that he is. I was so lost in bitterness and despair during the Obama years and it’s almost as if it was just one long 8-year nightmare watching him tear apart my Children’s futures. I’m awake with a purpose now -we have a real chance.
The price of freedom is eternal vigilance – I get that now more than ever.
Pence & Trump Jr. ? Maybe.
No dynasties. In the Bushes, Clinton’s, Kennedy’s or sorry, even the Trumps.
I could get into Trump being VP. Then he could really let his hair down.
I don’t think Pence has a national ticket in his future. I sense low energy.
A personal observation, FWIW.
The country still has two political parties, but quite suddenly now defined differently: the Uniparty, the left wing of which is Dems (Perez says the completely inexperienced Bronx bar waitress represents its socialist future), and the right wing of which is RINOs (many like Flake and Ryan now exiting the political scene); and the Trumplicans, the left wings of which are independents and newly #walkaways, the right wings of which are Libertarians and rock ribbed evangelical conservatives like Cruz.
The Trumplican Party is growing and winning, shifting the center of gravity to the right. The Uniparty is shrinking and losing, and so increasingly evidences ugly TDS like Antifa, MS13 ‘sparks of divinity’, and ‘Red Hening’. Trumplicans are MAGA!
Please note at the 0.20 mark – ‘paralyzing moments of doubt’.
Unfortunately, i see a lot of that displayed here on CTH comments sections when news reports get published.and people react with the ‘woe is me’ syndrome. It reminds me a lot of the part in the Mel Gibson move. ‘The Patriot’ where Benjamin Martin’s oldest son goes to the church to recruit militia and is confronted by the ‘Never Happen squad’ of squishy ‘patriots’ about the depth, skill, and experience of their opposition, the British Army, and how we don’t stand a chance against them. They convince themselves that the patriot cause will fail…and for them it will. With that in mind and on this glorious 4th of July, I want to wish all fellow Treepers ‘Happy 4th’ ! May your time with family, friends and loved ones keep that special flame alive in your hearts to continue this fight for liberty and freedom, to defeat the socialist and communist… remain absolute in your support of our President, Donald J. Trump (our own ‘Benjamin Martin’) and his team of Patriot Wolverines;even though some may appear to have faltered, knowing that PDJT will not fail us and will correct the wrongs and vanquish those that want to destroy the greatest country that God has put on this earth.
God bless everyone. God Bless and keep President Trump safe. God Bless America !!
Trumplorables!
Perfect!
This is a wonderful history lesson of what this country is truly about.
