Walking With Jackals – Sarah Sanders Conducts Press Discussion…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks with a group of narrative engineers from the White House driveway.
Jackals is too kind…
Jesse Ventura, MN Gov, famously branded them as Jackels in late 90s….. they never forgave him.
I wish there could be transcripts of videos. Us geezers don’t get information from people talking on videos.
While at 66 I don’t consider myself a geezer I am text oriented and can read (and skip all the “ummmmms”) a lot faster than most people speak.
And I am 67 and text and computer literate.
I’m 66, a Professional Russian, and hacked the DNC servers.
I talk to Jules regularly on a clam shell phone, though.
So I take it you like videos? 🙂
elena, I hate texting, rarely do it and am so much faster on the keyboard of my computer – sometimes too fast (fingers are faster than my brain) 🙁😄
P.S. I’m 67 also 😉
I read quite well myself and started working with computers before the Apple fell from the tree. I see moving pictures as a whole and am distracted by background and not really interested in the message, also untrained speakers are very boring.
I’m in a rural area and only have a hot spot on my phone. Watching videos puts me over my data limit in no time.
Sarah handles the press so well. They are rude and ask loaded questions all the time. Thank God they won’t be around much longer. We are moving toward an honest press. That will be a whole new experience.
Elizabeth, yes, like Sarah Sanders so very much and how she keeps calm under pressure and doesn’t let them get her off her point.
I agree with you both, but she is clearly distressed by the open aggression being thrown in her direction. I was sickened just watching it. Trump needs someone as hard as nails – I hate to say it, but totally insensitive — for that job, someone with like Jesse Waters or Kennedy on Fox. Perhaps the jackals would wear them down as well. The press is not engaging in debate; this is personal contempt. It is hideous.
Sarah is our “girl next door” sweetheart!!! Praying for her safety.
Communist sympathizers, the lot of them
Yes, Bob, at the very least, some beyond merely sympathizers.
Why did Sen. Burr just announce that Brennan/Strzok ICA report was good work?
Because my intrepid senator is a moron.
Oh, you have one of those too?
Because he’s an idiot!!
He’s a swamp creature, pure and simple.
She is a true professional. Must be hard to bite her tongue and not lean over and tell that jerk reporter…don’t be a dick.
bullnuke: Sad to say that she would just be wasting her time if she did that, although we would all love to see it. These politicians-calling-themselves-reporters are always out there just looking for a fight.
so as to the issue of civility and journalists, it’s do as I say, not as I do…STOP interrupting the Press Secretary and let her finish the answer to your stupid question!
I love the when is going to stop picking on us just because we cannot bear to give him any positives? These “reporters” (very loosely used to define the Socialist leaning media) cannot help but obsess on Roe v Wade. I wasn’t aware that there were challenges in the appellate zone right now. Last I heard, the SCOTUS doesn’t decide amongst themselves that they want to legislate from the bench and bring cases before them Willy Billy and by their choice. Maybe that’s what the LSM thinks the SCOTUS should do.
Heard that even those with D beside their voter registration in WV plan to vote Manchin out is he votes no on judicial choice.
All of propagandists focusing on the President giving them respect and treating them with civility, all the while trampling Sarah with the utmost disrespect and rudeness. The so called WH Press Corps are the feral pigs of society. (SPIT)
President Trump never called the press the enemy of the people.
He specifically said FAKE news is the enemy of the people.
Big difference.
What a bunch of a$$hats!! Sarah must be an angel to not just smack those ####@@#@# I’m a female and have been reading you treepers for about a year and a half I must say thank you!! And Sundance is just incredible
With ya 99.
CTH is my first-in-the-morning and last-at-night source for TRUTH.
starting a ‘meToo’ movement – hahahaha
I have trouble watching the “Press” as all I hear is …….
Haha! Coincidentally, they are also called Guinea FOWL! And leave a mess wherever they go. Foul fowl!! Should be the official mascot of the press. 😝
Loud, and delicious as well!
hahaha!!!! I love this!
I don’t know who that guy was talking about treating Maxine Waters with respect but I would have turned around and punched him in the nose right after I kicked him in the you-know-what. How does she deal with this day in and day out.
I could not do her job. I get angry every time I listen to part of one of these…whatever they are. What a bunch of snarky, low class, condescending cretins.
I’m sure these nasty “reporters” know that they can intimidate somebody they’re “interviewing” by getting right up close to them and invading their personal space.
Except for Sarah Sanders. They can’t intimidate her. But I believe there is something negative, even menacing, about it when people you don’t know well and/or don’t trust get THISCLOSE into your personal space.
I saw that too and totally agree. She had the right to tell them to back off, physically. Imagine how that would have gone down..
The best thing we can do, personally, is share these videos with less observant people…it’s amazing what a real video (not just an article) can do to someone’s perspective when all they get is the MSM!
Sarah is amazing when dealing with these awful creatures. I would totally be in favor of doing away with daily press briefings altogether. They only need these briefings in special circumstances imo.
Why are they even there on the lawn like that….like loose dogs circling prey. I could never do that job. I would ask are you effing kidding me people? Have you lost all semblance of common sense?…and I would defend the President by saying The President doesn’t encourage violence. When he’s attacked with lies he’s going to hit back and frankly to have a man who doesn’t give a shive about political correctness as President is as refreshing as ice water in hell. So back up off of me binches as I enter the cooool indoors and you all stand out here and sweat your _____’s off.
LOL! Wonderful. This damned well better be one of the questions – “So, what DO Trump supporters smell like?”
Bless her heart. I wish Mrs. Sanders could bottle up some patience and send it to me. There are times I could really use it and she has some to spare, it seems.
Does anyone else remember (or even heard of) an administration that is so open and available to the press? Considering how badly they treat President Trump and his entire team, it’s amazing they even consider talking to the press.
They are a lynch mob, pure and simple.
