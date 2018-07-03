President Trump Salute to Service Speech – Greenbrier, West Virginia 6:45pm Livestream…

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice welcomes President Donald J. Trump at the Salute to Service Dinner at the Greenbrier Resort as part of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.  Anticipated speech 6:45pm EDT:

FOX10 Livestream LinkGovernor Justice LivestreamAlternate Livestream

20 Responses to President Trump Salute to Service Speech – Greenbrier, West Virginia 6:45pm Livestream…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Thank you Mr. President!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. boogywstew says:
    July 3, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    As a US Army veteran … Thank You Commander in Chief!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      July 3, 2018 at 6:52 pm

      As a US Navy veteran … Thank You Commander in Chief!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
        July 3, 2018 at 7:12 pm

        As a former STS1/SS (Fast Attack); serving during the period of rebuilding under President Reagan; I only hope those who have taken my place on the line can appreciate the effort President Trump is making to ensure our Military Strength and our Nations security and Sovereignty.

        Aye, Aye Sir.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • permiejack says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      As a person that never served, thank you to those that did serve and thank you President Trump. God Bless America.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  3. andyocoregon says:
    July 3, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    President Trump sure has been doing a lot of public speaking lately. It’s great to have a President who is comfortable and genuine in front of large crowds and media cameras.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. RLC2 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Thank you CINC Trump!

    This guy is amazing, his work ethic is stunning.
    Remember Obama? He’d be golfing…with his body man.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. TigerBear says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    President Trump,
    Thank you! 🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Jan Phillips says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, too!! I didn’t know he was speaking until I checked in here. What a great speech!! Thanks to all our servicemen for their service!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. thinkthinkthink says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    God bless our Lion of a President!
    Blessed Independence Day to all our Patriots.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    The President at the Greenbrier??? Perhaps the unleashing of the hounds is closer than we thought.
    (Well, one can wish)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Brent Hull says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Someone needs to confront Trump in West Virginia and loudly inquire why nothing is being done to bring consequences to the corrupt doj, fbi, cia and other feds that tried to steal an election from voters since these corrupt out of control agencies are now Trump’s agencies. It needs to be made clear Trump is now part of the problem without consequences because tweets are for feckless bloated frauds do not do anything to solve the problem, much like Congressional investigations. Neither Congressional investigations nor Trump tweets do anything to remedy a corrupt oppressive controlling intrusive lawless federal government.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Alrighty then!

      Like

      Reply
    • Concerned Virginian says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      Brent Hull
      Perhaps as a diversion you can think about this: 12 years ago today, my father died at the age of 90. He was a WWII vet. He died with his Bronze Star pinned to his hospital gown. He fought up until his last breath. I know.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Concerned Virginian says:
        July 3, 2018 at 7:31 pm

        And by the way, RIP to all our service men, service women, military support staff, and combat animals who have gone into the Beyond.

        Like

        Reply
  10. zooamerica says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Hasn’t even been 2 years yet, chill out!

    And Trump is going to CRUSH the midterms…it’s okay.

    Takes time, bub.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    POTUS onstage!

    Like

    Reply

