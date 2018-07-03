President Trump Salute to Service Speech – Greenbrier, West Virginia 6:45pm Livestream…

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice welcomes President Donald J. Trump at the Salute to Service Dinner at the Greenbrier Resort as part of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. Anticipated speech 6:45pm EDT:
FOX10 Livestream Link – Governor Justice Livestream – Alternate Livestream
Thank you Mr. President!
As a US Army veteran … Thank You Commander in Chief!
As a US Navy veteran … Thank You Commander in Chief!
As a former STS1/SS (Fast Attack); serving during the period of rebuilding under President Reagan; I only hope those who have taken my place on the line can appreciate the effort President Trump is making to ensure our Military Strength and our Nations security and Sovereignty.
Aye, Aye Sir.
As a person that never served, thank you to those that did serve and thank you President Trump. God Bless America.
President Trump sure has been doing a lot of public speaking lately. It’s great to have a President who is comfortable and genuine in front of large crowds and media cameras.
Thank you CINC Trump!
This guy is amazing, his work ethic is stunning.
Remember Obama? He’d be golfing…with his body man.
I don’t think that was what his body man was for. Just sayin’.
Unless he meant putz.
President Trump,
Thank you! 🇺🇸
Thank you, Sundance, too!! I didn’t know he was speaking until I checked in here. What a great speech!! Thanks to all our servicemen for their service!!
God bless our Lion of a President!
Blessed Independence Day to all our Patriots.
The President at the Greenbrier??? Perhaps the unleashing of the hounds is closer than we thought.
(Well, one can wish)
Someone needs to confront Trump in West Virginia and loudly inquire why nothing is being done to bring consequences to the corrupt doj, fbi, cia and other feds that tried to steal an election from voters since these corrupt out of control agencies are now Trump’s agencies. It needs to be made clear Trump is now part of the problem without consequences because tweets are for feckless bloated frauds do not do anything to solve the problem, much like Congressional investigations. Neither Congressional investigations nor Trump tweets do anything to remedy a corrupt oppressive controlling intrusive lawless federal government.
Alrighty then!
Brent Hull
Perhaps as a diversion you can think about this: 12 years ago today, my father died at the age of 90. He was a WWII vet. He died with his Bronze Star pinned to his hospital gown. He fought up until his last breath. I know.
And by the way, RIP to all our service men, service women, military support staff, and combat animals who have gone into the Beyond.
Hasn’t even been 2 years yet, chill out!
Takes time, bub.
POTUS onstage!
Sorry, my youtube replay.
