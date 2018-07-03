July 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #530

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Donald Trump Retweet:
No wonder. I have CBP in a news list and have been reading off and on all day. Lots more tweets today. ICYMI … sorry if this has been previously posted, if so, I missed it.
Ron!! thats super funny!! I Finally get this meme!! lol!! TY!
Yeah, that’s one of the best meme templates of all time, my favorite part is the girlfriend’s face, LOL
Ron! every single time!!! cracks me up!! even when i didnt get it.. lol!
Dang…I actually just put that one together! TU!
This might help…..
Cherokee Translation Services – English to Cherokee Translations
https://www.translation-services-usa.com/languages/cherokee.php
Those two tweets…hilarious. Can’t top that as an ending to the day!
Love this!!
She and many other Dems support Open Borders which leads to MS-13 violence, Human Trafficking, Drug Smuggling, Vehicle Theft, Rape, Murders, Lower Wages and lots of other crimes.
He’s changing calibers, wow.
Hehe…………
It would be Great if Trump started including #WalkAway
Or as your meme said #RunLikeHell 😛
What is going on with Cohen? He could not find anyone except stephano of ABC for interview?
What’s going on with Cohen is fake news.
1. Attorney Client privilege cannot be broken, legally, by an attorney. The entire purpose of it is to protect the Client. Nothing he says covered under priviledge is admissable in court.
2. He never said he was going to ‘flip’ on President Trump, he said his first fidelity is to his famly. Duh.
3. He went on ABC because that’s what all the democrats watch, and the democrats are the ones prosecuting him. He wants to win some sympathy with them.
4. President Trump hasn’t done anything illegal.
5. Of course he wants to ‘cooperate’ with Mueller. what’s wrong with that?
We don’t really know what Cohen said. All we know is what Snuffalupagous says he said. We also know that Snuffy is a Clinton/dem operative.
Does Michael Cohen have a Go Fund Me page for legal fees? I would donate and I’m sure many others would. The President can’t contact him because he will be accused of tampering and God knows what else.
I feel so bad for Michael Cohen. He has really been destroyed. Rosenstein signed off on what has been done to Michael Cohen. I can’t wait until some of these people end up in jail.
I just googled Michael Cohen legal fees. According to Politico, Michael Cohen’s attorney fees related to the Russia investigation are being paid by the Trump campaign. The opinion, even on Politico, was that the campaign paying the legal fees are legal because the Mueller witch hunt relates to the Trump campaign.
Michael Cohen has plenty of other legal fees because they are investigating taxi medallions. I could not find a Go Fund Me page for Michael Cohen, the President’s former attorney.
Of course Cohen could have chosen to reach out to someone else. My hunch (and it’s only an educated guess based on observable events) is that he’s under tremendous pressure, and is therefore closer to wanting to make a plea deal than before. His previous agreement to share info and strategy with the President’s lawyers has been terminated, and the Special Master has already passed on to prosecutors more than a million pages from his files that were deemed NOT exempted by attorney-client privilege. His new lawyer (Guy Petrillo) is a white-collar crime specialist who formerly worked for SDNY (the prosecutors). Read into it what you will. (http://www.pkbllp.com/guy-petrillo.html)
Judge Walton repeatedly criticized the Justice Department during a June 14 hearing
Federal Court Orders DOJ to Begin Searching and Producing Fusion GPS Records in Response to Judicial Watch Lawsuit
JW announced U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton instructed the Justice Department to immediately begin producing records about DOJ communications with Nellie Ohr, the wife of senior DOJ official Bruce Ohr. Nellie Ohr worked for Clinton campaign vendor Fusion GPS on the anti-Trump Dossier campaign document.
Judge Walton rejected a Justice Department request to begin producing documents six months from now and ordered the DOJ to begin producing documents immediately on a rolling basis over the next two months. Judge Walton also rejected DOJ’s efforts to restrict their search to only 2016.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/federal-court-orders-doj-to-begin-searching-and-producing-fusion-gps-records-in-response-to-judicial-watch-lawsuit/
Judge Walton repeatedly criticized the Justice Department during a June 14 hearing:
“I think if it’s been almost, since December when the initial request was made more should have been done by now. And it seems to me if you have someone who’s going to come into office and they say they’re going to be a disrupter, that they should appreciate there’s going to be a lot of FOIA requests and therefore, should gear up to deal with those requests. So I’m not real sympathetic to the position that you have limited staff and therefore, you can’t comply with these requests. So I think you’re going to have to get some more people.”
Blatant intentional incompetence/
“GIVE EM HELL JUDGE WALTON.”
Eye roll.
Let the name of Obama be stricken from every book and tablet. Stricken from every pylon and obelisk of America. Let the name of Obama be unheard and unspoken, erased from the memory of man, for all time.
Edited for contemporaneous accuracy.
III/0317
Harvard University has a very transparent new plan to try to influence universities in MICHIGAN by offering to “collaborate”. The plan just drips with a very open sort of paternalistic, elitist, coastal superiority.
Michigan. Hmmmm. What a coincidence.
Needless to say, I burned it utterly with my nuclear flamethrower of truth.
Another weird point. Drudge completely misreported this. Very strange.
“The world has changed,” Bacow said. “We are well-represented already along the coasts. I’m not sure people in the part of the country where I grew up appreciate as much what institutions like this contribute to their welfare as well.”
In other words, “We’ve got both coasts, now let’s F up the rest of the country.” /NO WAY.
Wolf, I don’t get this one.
I was part of a group that was able to influence the firing of two University of Cincinnati professors who were hired from the University of Michigan.
They were hippies trying to brain wash us in 1982.
And we did get both fired. And I transferred.
Michigan State and U of Michigan are as leftwing as they come!
Joe DiGenova
radio interview
(8:08)
Personally, I’d oppose any SCOTUS candidate offering any sort of prejudgement or bias to secure their nomination. I want these seven justices to be strict ” constructionists” measuring the validity and constitutionality of any law brought before them by the yardstick of our constitution !
Sharing a link to a very interesting story on Rod Rosenstein’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee last week, regarding signing the final FISA renewal to spy on the Trump campaign.
The author has caught a very telling part of Rosenstein’s remarks when questioned by Matt Gaetz about whether he actually read the FISA renewal document before signing it. Well worth the read!
https://themarketswork.com/2018/07/01/the-full-significance-of-rosensteins-statement/
This!👇
Good ol’ common sense 🙂
I LOVE THIS MAN!!!!! thanks citizen!!!
that was some excellent little summary statement.
I am just thrilled that individual people are doing this, pointing out the cripplesd hypocrisy od=f these worthless Marxists.
Hear, hear, Jamie!!!
Get in line for a visit to POTUS, right behind Brandon and Henry!
JOURNALISTS MAD THE WHITE HOUSE TWITTER WENT AFTER SITTING SENATORS — ACCIDENTALLY SLAM OBAMA
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/02/journalists-white-house-twitter-senators/
Apparently, they forgot 0zer0 used the White House twitter in going after McConnell
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/02/awan-memo-server-vanished/
A Luke Rosiak must read. As in read carefully.
Strip away the bloat (sorry Luke) and what is left is a big deal… The server is NOT missing, there is a mirror copy!!!
It details how the caucus server, run by then-caucus Chairman Rep. Xavier Becerra, was secretly copied by authorities after the House Inspector General (IG) identified suspicious activity on it, but the Awans’ physical access was not blocked.
While Luke Rosiak has steadfastly keep with reporting what is known and kept Op-ed to a minimum.
I on the other hand whole heartily think the HRC machine is behind this DWS/Swan relationship in the form that Awan was an IT Admin to supply HRC with a ‘fly on wall’ view to Congressional Activities. The foreign spy angle is just more of the calculating nature of HRC’s modus operandi. That is if caught, the narrative becomes he was a foreign spy, and not that HRC was spying on Congress.
The mirror copy may very well show HRC’s staff was accessing this server.
This good news. Another case that is percolating slowly almost out of sight. Trump did mention it so it won’t die, much to the chagrin of democrats.
February 16, 2017 HRC IT aide Bryan Pagliano was referred to AG Sessions for prosecution.
https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017-02-16-JEC-to-Sessions-DOJ-Criminal-Referral-on-Contempt.pdf
Was he prosecuted, or is this another referral Sessions ignores?
Obama administration granted citizenship to 2,500 Iranians during nuclear deal: Iran official
He claimed it was done as a favor to senior Iranian officials linked to President Hassan Rouhani, and he alleged the move sparked a competition among Iranian officials over whose children would benefit from the scheme.
The cleric’s claim could, in the U.S., fuel Republican complaints about the concessions made by the Obama administration during that period — including not just sanctions relief, but the $1.7 billion payment supposedly tied to a legal settlement that coincided with the 2016 release of American prisoners.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/02/obama-administration-granted-citizenship-to-2500-iranians-during-nuclear-deal-iran-official.html
They were only working against US interests – like Democrats are – so no biggie.
Please, Lord, do not let them near a fertilizer store or a flight school before removing them.
Amen.
So many great ones but definitely a favorite. But please, no more mer men! Gaaack!
Who is the blond the jester is holding?
Its biden with a minor. Just mr handsy being inappropriate.
Wikileaks! LOL!
Nielsen catches a lot of flak but I think she’s solid.
Bwahahahaha!
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez presents a fresh face to the case for socialism.
She’s young and perky. She calls herself a ‘democratic socialist.’ She represents the current direction of the Democrat Party. It’s the wrong direction. No matter what modifier is added, socialism is always a disaster.
Like Obama, Ocasio-Cortez came out of nowhere to snag a seat in Congress. Her promise of ‘free stuff’ may sound new and exciting, but it will bring the same result it has always has—poverty.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/democrat-socialistss-bray-ve-new-world/
“Alex from the Bronx” supported/worked for Bernie so she has some background in the progressive wing. She also received Bernie’s support. Her House District has a large Puerto Rican voter base and her views align with their views. Puerto Rico is a large failed welfare “state”, and they are exporting this failure.
House Democrats have approximately 94 members who are non white (39%). Alex will be part of this group.
Nationally, to flip Florida, with all the influx of Puerto Ricans after all the hurricanes last year? I expect PT to take the state, and have a check on illegal voting, ballots, etc.
AG Sessions placed Uttam Dhillon, who currently works as deputy White House counsel as acting director of DEA . Dhillon previously worked at the Justice Department and as a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles.
Can the Administration find someone that has actual experience in Drug Enforcement? There are already too many lawyers and not enough specialist. This is the same problem at the FBI all lawyers few law enforcement specialist.
Hatch Act to be used for DOJ employee who chased Nielsen out of restaurant.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/multimedia/image/trump_immigration_08955jpg-a5323jpg/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/2/doj-employee-who-chased-dhs-secretary-restaurant-c/
The lies keep revealing and finally climate change being officially debunked. These international organizations are a joke. Science can be bought and every industry was up for sale with an agenda against the people. I hope more are encouraged to come forward without fear of NWO homicide. Now if we can get to the bottom of the chemtrails and geoengineering I will be thrilled. This is no doubt why EPA Pruitt is one of the most threatened Trump cabinet members and has a whole team of SS Agents assigned to him.
