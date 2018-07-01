July 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #528

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Dem Pols and DemMSM riled up their base with LIES about Trump and Trump supporters, and now they can’t walk it back, much as Schumer and Pelosi may *want* to try (in their calling out Maxine). Ain’t gonna work, suckas. You built this.
Remember, this started as a distraction from the biggest political scandal in American history. It’s working because everybody is preoccupied with this nonsense. It’s ok though, it will backfire on the libtards and the scandal will still be exposed. It’ll be a two-fer.
Waiting.
I wanted to cry happy teas right along with this man❤️
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boom-black-voter-gets-very-emotional-about-why-he-loves-president-trump/
*tears*
President Trump is changing hearts and minds and it is a beautiful thing to witness!
piper!! me too!! I was crying AND smiling! What an Amazing time to be Alive!!!
Here’s the vid:
Don’t we just love Henry to death!??! He is the best.
wendy, wanna hug him…he had me crying along with him.
True patriot. A man of wisdom and wit. Love his videos.
Please take the 3 minutes to listen to this (again).
Resolve
Courage
Strength
Determination
Truth
“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We’ll preserve, for our children, this…the last best hope of man on earth…or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.”
WWG1WGA
#MAGA
Yup. In a pickle. DeBlasio backed Hillary, now sticking up for Bernie Sanders. They just don’t know which way to turn. bwaahhhhaaahhhahahah!
Not sure how many knew there was a special election this evening in Texas’ 27th District.
November is going to be the beginning of the Democrat Party going extinct! They will be finished off after the 2020 election.
This data in the tweet below is absolutely devastating for the Left, Democrats, MSM, CoC, Koch Brothers, Globalist, RINOs etc. The BS marches today will only allow these percentages to rise.
November is going to be devastating for all of them. We are talking about total destruction of the Democrat Party!
It is going to be a complete bloodbath! Thank You 🙏 Democrats, MSM, Liberals, Hollywood etc. for running on the abolishment of ICE! You truly are all a gift to our country and our President!
Viral ‘Walk Away’ Videos Highlight Growing Movement of Democrats Leaving the Party
6/28/18
When actor James Woods tweeted out the hashtag “#WalkAway” in late June, even the alt-right missed the enormity of what lay beneath it. The Democratic Party had, in fact, struck an iceberg.
Meet Brandon Straka, the unlikely liberator and new face of the “silent minority” of Americans who’ve been cast out by family and friends, fired from jobs, and forced into silent social ghettos for their failure to “get it” about how hateful and dangerous Donald Trump is, and why he and all his supporters should be subjected to an ever-expanding social and professional fatwah.
Since Straka published his confessional video on May 26, his life as a New York City hairdresser and aspiring actor has been overtaken by a tidal wave.
While speaking to The Epoch Times about the explosion of his #WalkAway campaign, Straka had to occasionally stop to go style a client’s hair, all while fielding a constant barrage of newcomers’ testimonial letters, videos, and emails—over 1,000 a day.
From urban gay men to staunch liberal grandmothers, from a punk drag queen with black lips to a tattooed lesbian with a mohawk, those posting testimonials all had a breaking point, a moment when they decided to “walk away.”
Lea Anna Bright, in a mohawk, looks into the camera and says in a slow, simmering voice: “This is a Vice article I am reading right now. It says, ‘The activist left doesn’t give a shit about your calls for civility. Get ready for a summer of rage.’” She looks up. “This is where the party is going, and this is why I chose to walk away. Peace. Not for me. Bye.”
The video has garnered 1.3 million views on his Facebook page and has been shared on many other popular pages. It is estimated to have reached some 5 million viewers so far.
Libby Albert, one of the WalkAway Facebook group members, said “This is taking off,” citing the snowstorm of thousands of hashtags on Twitter. “It’s kind of incredible.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/viral-walk-away-videos-highlight-growing-movement-of-democrats-leaving-the-party_2578446.html
He’s gorgeous. I bet he’s a great hairdresser. WELCOME TO THE BIGGEST TENT!!!!!!!
The *millions and millions* of new, good paying jobs are gonna bury the Dims, Flep! Last week I shared with you Nucor Steel’s expansion in Arkansas and check out today’s news from Big River Steel in Arkansas:
Big River Steel said Friday that it will expand its operations near Osceola with a $1.2 billion investment that will double its hot-rolled steel production and result in the hiring of some 500 new employees.
Salaries for those new jobs, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, will average $75,000 a year.
Big River opened its scrap-recycling and steel production facility south of Osceola in northeast Arkansas just last year, after an investment of about $1.3 billion.
http://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2018/jun/30/steel-mill-to-expand-add-500-new-worker/
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! WINNING!
flepore, the total destruction of the Dem party would be wonderful, since they are nothing but a bunch of frustrated, immature Marxists…why #WalkAway has taken off.
Its like Reagan once said, I didn’t leave the Democrat Party, they left me.
Are they on a 40-50 yr cycle or what?
Vegas shooting videos continue to trickle out. This one from a police body-cam is pretty intense. They said we would have answers in October I believe? I wonder how they’re doing in determining a motive.
(nothing graphic here but it is intense and a few curse words)
Motive? Who benefits? Maybe gun grabbers …. maybe not. Have any groups done gun grab / gun running operations in the last decade and been caught? That is what I would ask if I were trying to figure it out. If I REALLY wanted to see what happened I would look for muzzle fire in the 25+ good videos on youtube. Where does the muzzle fire come from? And where does it NOT come from? Are there any people on the news that seem particularly untrustworthy who may be responsible?
It occurs to me that there is no reason whatsoever to process asylum applications from North, Central, or South America inside of the US. They should all be processed in our embassies in other countries — along with the hearings, repeated appearances, waiting periods, etc. If you can’t get a fair hearing in Brasilia, go to our embassy in Quito; if you fear Honduras, apply in Guatemala…….and if you can’t get an asylum hearing anywhere, you don’t qualify here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed-I hope to see the changes described above implemented.
Meanwhile, hope things are good in R’lyeh.
cthuhu, I think US Ports of Entry allow for asylum applications. Someone please correct me if I’m wrong
imo, there should be no border approach except at POEs.
People think they can just walk up to our Border bc they want in should be denied entry.
If they seek asylum, they can go to POE. Can’t be any more dangerous that desert treks to the border.
I never watch this show, but good for her. She’s goin’ to the White House and the haters can bite it:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/06/30/idol-star-jax-defies-left-wing-hate-over-white-house-independence-day-concert/
Blue Wave update.
Tonight was a great night in Texas. Not only did the GOP win the special election for the 27th district, it was the best showing for a GOP candidate relative to Trump’s 2016 performance in their district since June 2017.
Here is the full list of national-level special elections since Trump’s inauguration. All of these are House seats except Alabama. For each race I’ll put how much the GOP vote was down relative to Trump’s 2016 performance in the state or district, which party won, and if the contest was a hold of a flip. Also will put the final margin in the race. Contests in chronological order.
Kansas 4th. GOP hold. GOP -21 (from Trump). 52-46 GOP wins.
Montana at large. GOP hold. GOP -14. 50-44 GOP wins.
California 34th. Dem hold. GOP -17. 90-10 Dem wins.
Georgia 6th. GOP hold. GOP +2. 52-48 GOP wins.
South Carolina 5th. GOP hold. GOP -16. 51-48 GOP wins.
Utah 3rd. GOP hold. GOP +8. 58-26 GOP wins. (June 2017)
Alabama Senate. Dem flip. GOP -30. 50-48 Dem wins. (Dec 2017)
Pennsylvania 18th. Dem flip. GOP -21. 50-49 Dem wins.
Texas 27th. GOP hold. GOP -1. 55-32 GOP wins.
Ohio 12th. (August 7, 2018)
Thus, the showing by the GOP tonight in Texas 27th is the least “blue wave” national-level event we’ve seen since the Utah contest last year. Trump won the district by 24 points and the GOP candidate won by 23 points tonight.
Still, no complacency to be had. The polls turned away from Trump and the GOP recently (starting in late May, I think it was). The recent immigration issue has given the Dems energy, too. And the Ohio contest is the “smallest margin for Trump” (11 points) contest that’s been held in over a year (Georgia 6th was +2 for Trump in 2016).
There’s a long, long way to go yet and plenty to do. The last poll I saw for Ohio 12 (taken just before the “kids in cages” stuff heated up) had the GOP candidate up 11 points at 46-35. But that’s still 19% undecided and the Dems feeling like they have energy recently.
Still, it’s a lot better to be at -1 in the GOP and Trump dynamic than at the -30 point we were in for December 2017 with Alabama.
I felt great about the midterms until that poll turn in late May. Still hopeful now, but there’s much to get done between now and November.
Woops. Forgot one special election. This goes between Pennsylvania 18th and tonight’s Texas 27th.
Arizona 8th. GOP hold. GOP -15. 53-47 GOP wins.
With 1 more contest to go before November, there have been 10 national-level special elections so far.
7 GOP holds
1 Dem hold
2 seats flipped from GOP to Dem
0 seats flipped from Dem to GOP
(1 contest left)
Regarding the 2 seats flipped from GOP to Dem…did POTUS campaign in either of those?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe he did for Moore who ran in the Georgia senate special election. But my memory could be wrong, I’ll have to look it up to be sure.
Jon Stewart is clearly projecting when he accuses President Trump of “gleeful cruelty”. Gleeful cruelty is actually what passes for comedy from the left these days. It started with Stewart’s old show, which was always mean spirited and slanted. It was, and still is, mostly leftist propaganda.
