President Trump Will Release Name of Supreme Court Nominee Monday, July 9th…

There has been a great deal of speculation about who President Trump will nominate to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.  Earlier today President Trump revealed he will announce the nominee on Monday July 9th:

Democrats and far-left activists have vowed to do everything possible to stop any nominee from being confirmed.  All political opposition is beyond bananas on this issue.

President Trump has stated his intention to make the nominee from a previously compiled list, with a few additions.  The potential nominees are:

  • Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
  • Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia
  • Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida
  • Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
  • Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
  • Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia
  • Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
  • Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
  • Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
  • Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
  • Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
  • Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator
  • Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah
  • Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa
  • Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
  • Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
  • William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
  • Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
  • David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
  • Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
  • Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
  • Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
  • Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)
  • Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas
  • Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

My only hunch is that the nominee will be female.

  1. tommy lile says:
    June 30, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    It will be Diane Sikes of Wisconsin…….!

  2. MMA says:
    June 30, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    If Schumer said that any person on the list would be blocked, do you think Trump might nominate Ted Cruz, and do another put-up or-shut-up (like he did with the protesting players of the NFL, who couldn’t name even ONE unfairly convicted felon for him to pardon)?

  3. L4grasshopper says:
    June 30, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    My hunch is it will be one of these 3:

    Thomas Hardiman — was close 2nd pick to Gorsuch last time.

    Mike Lee — plays the “Senate colleague card”

    Amy Barrett — plays the “female card”

  4. rvsueandcrew says:
    June 30, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Pronouns are driving me nuts on these long threads. When you reply, please state the name instead of starting out with He or Her. The indentations aren’t obvious enough, at least on my device, to scroll up and figure out who you’re talking about. Thank you.

  5. Boots says:
    June 30, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I worry about who Trump will pick. After all, he picked Sessions and look what that’s got us. (I believe Sleepy is *not* a white hat, but a gray hat, not up to the fight to the death needed to stomp the swamp).

    The only requirements for nominee:

    1. One who’ll reverse Roe v. Wade,
    2. One who’ll rule AWB unconstitutional,
    3. One who’ll enforce the immigration laws that are on the books.

    Any SCOTUS pick whose history shows the slightest animus towards the Second Amendment should be avoided at *all costs*.

    A SCOTUS justice who rules against the 2A in *any way* shows a tendency towards a police state, and against a republic of free citizens able to exercise their God given right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Free men own firearms, including AR15’s. When the government decides only the government and the police can have AR15’s – or any other semiauto – then the government is telling you they want to control and rule over you.

    PDJT’s call for BATF to ban bump stocks opens the door to banning ALL semi-auto firearms in the future. Why? Because to ban bump stocks BATF proposes changing the definition of a machine gun to any THING that will cause a firearm to *replicate* fully automatic firing IS a machine gun.

    BATF further defines a machine gun as ANY firearm capable of being “readily” convertible to fire fully automatic.

    Since a bump stock makes AR15’s “readily” convertible to full automatic firing, then AR15’s are – under BATF logic – “machine guns”.

    And, since machine guns made after 1986 (FOPA 1968, Hayes Amendment to) are banned from public possession, all AR15’s made after 1986 could be banned by BATF, with the excuse that they’re “readily” convertible to fully automatic fire.

    BATF’s redefinition of what a “machine gun” is, is basically moving the goal posts to win the game. A good firearms lawyer could argue extremely strongly – and be right – in saying a semi-auto bump fired is NOT a machine gun and never will be one, because the trigger is activated for each shot, albeit very quickly.

    BATF can’t move the goal posts to win. That’s the argument that should be used in a suit against BATF’s “redefinition” of machine gun.

    Reply
