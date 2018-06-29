June 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #526

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
OK, who EXACTLY are the 13 Angry Democrats?
(There was a snarky reference to the “13 Angry Democrats” in today’s Judicial Committee Hearing by one of the Democrats).
Wrong 13, some believe. mueller has more on his ream. Many believe the 13 PT speaks of starts with Obama and works its way down. Do not forget ValJar.
IDK, but when President Trump recently mentioned the phrase in a tweet, Fox News described it as … The president was referring to the 13 investigators — of the 17 total members on Mueller’s team — who have registered as Democrats.
I think he is referring to the 13 Demonrat investigators that donated to Crooked Hillary.
I stand corrected:
Trump’s claim is true. PolitiFact confirmed 13 of the 17 attorney staff working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller “are registered Democrats,” while an additional staff member is a registered Democrat according to media sources.
Remember Trump is a movie bluff. I believe this is in reference to a movie, The 12 Angry Men. I’ve not seen it, so I’m not sure what the message he is trying to send. 13 could be associated with bad luck. So, something from the movie on top of bad luck?
12 angry men is a classic. Had to watch it for a number of classes. Sadly is has Henry Fonda but what can you do. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/12_Angry_Men_(1957_film)
The movie is all shot in one room. The 12 have to decided guilty or not guilty for a case.
11 out of 12 vote guilty and the rest the the movie the one juror convinces people to see it his way and vote not guilty.
One by one he wins them over until the entire jury flips from guilty to not guilty.
I picture Trump doing that. Flipping them all one at a time.
At one point, there were 13 Democrats on Mueller’s Team. Congress has asked for a list of every person on the team now and in the past.
Hey guys I can laugh a bit now, even if it hurts a bit more due to the shot. They said it would hurt before it got better after the shot..
I don’t have a trigger finger I have really bad arthritis just below my middle finger. Which makes it hurt and hard to bend.
Asked the doctor if it could be due to over use & computers. He said no, that if any thing due to not using it enough.
I couldn’t help it but responded with “you mean I should flip off people more” and he laughed and said hmmm(we were all joking about it anyway so that was why i asked).
Didn’t ask him but maybe I should be using my middle finger with the democrats more.
If you would like to come visit NY and flip off to your heart’s content, you are invited!!!!!!
😁
LOL
Coinkydink…After breaking my armbones above the wrist, my middle finger is being stubborn about moving back into position…so my solution was “you mean I should flip off people more” as an exercise to help it along 😛
Try DMSO, worked great, to limber up my hand, eliminate stiffness, when I accidentally amputated thumb with a tablesaw, and hand was in cast for 2 weeks,
Cast off, couldnt make fist. DMSO loosened it right up, google it, and read up on precautions.
Worked for me!
My therapy is ongoing still, mainly Im trying to get strength back in, I have no problems with movements.
Mine is movement & swelling—Damn I was living off Acemontiphine while on trip. 2nd day it swelled & big blue blood vein straight across the bottom of finger.
Good stuff
Oh God I get those in both hands. Those shots are nasty, Mine are really “trigger fingers” because they did start when I started shooting.
LOL Luckily I did learn to shoot with the middle as more of bracing the gun.
The President continues to be more specific and accusatory in his tweets.
A member of the Texas Congressional delegation told me he believes the President is waiting on Huber’s performance before he declassifies anything because a significant amount of the information may be used for prosecutions. If, in the President’s eyes, Huber is not appropriately aggressive he will declassify a ton, literally, of documents for the American people to see.
I’m pleased that declassification is a realistic option, if necessary.
Be aware: Leftys plan a ruckus this Saturday:
JOIN THE JUNE 30 DAY OF ACTION
https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/
This Saturday, we’re taking to the streets to say that #FamiliesBelongTogether – and demanding that we reunite families and end family separation and detention.
FIND EVENTS NEAR YOU
JOIN US IN DC
Find a #FamiliesBelongTogether action near you this Saturday, June 30
* – Note that the web address devolves to MoveOn.org
https://act.moveon.org/event/families-belong-together/search/
Thank you for this. Saturday my family will be staying home. I live in the northwest, and things can get out of control sometimes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Glad to oblige, Red. I usually alert my family to these kinds of events via email too.
May the Lord decide they are all to succomb in the 100 degree heat. Perfect.
Meanwhile 99.9999% of Americans enjoy their day away from the Left’s insanity, knowing the families would be together if they’d just stayed home.
Congress must STOP the human trafficking! Children as young as 7 are abandoned by the traffickers and left alone in the desert – a very unforgiving environment. The great people of US Border Patrol find and rescue the little ones, only to have the lefttards smear their caring and able efforts!
Good, maybe they can start with black men sticking around to raise their children. Or, reduced taxes so working parents don’t have to take a 2nd or 3rd job to provide for their family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… so working parents don’t have to take a 2nd or 3rd job to provide for their family.”
And 2 or 3 other people’s families too.
Gnome sayin’?
Actually, I realize we’re saying the same thing now that I think about it.
Hi Obama!
Lynch first… Leads to 0zer0
Ugggh! I’m going back and watching Mueller testify to Congress at different times in the past- that is one creepy dude!
I keep hearing “it rubs the lotion on its skin”
Absolute brilliance. In the simplest terms, these corrupt bast#$*@ are exposed. Now…they must be held to account or there can be no Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity at the “FBI”…which is at a crossroads of being a joke or an agency overhauled. Hmmmm? What will history decide?
I love it that Crooked Hillary is back in “the news”!
“…How many people will be sent to jail…”
Worth noting. There is no room in a character-limited tweet for idle talk.
We love our hard-working President. What a change!
Found out some exciting news this evening. Hannity is hosting a Ron Desantis for Gov rally in Pensacola on July 2nd. Matt Gaetz will be there also.
I can’t wait to attend. Ron is President Trump’s choice for Gov and the other guy is the anti-Trump establishment pick.
I hope there is a YUGE turnout. Charging the camera batteries and getting ready to Rock and Roll!!! MAGA and MFLGA!!!!!
After listening to Putnam tonight, I felt like I needed a shower.
IKR?
ugh…shudder.
And I was prepared to be open-minded.
Dude lost me pretty quick.
I wouldn’t buy a used car from that guy.
This’ll be a fun rally to watch. Hope the crowd is Huuuuge- and suspect it will be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the giant Flag in the background, held up by the diggers!
And…the golden shovels!
Sylvia needs one of those.
😀
Adam Schiff has now moved down to number 2 on the most punchable face list. He has been displaced by the smirking Rod Rosenstein.
Joe, I really think you are onto something…
It’s a really tough call, though. I think I’d rather just smash their heads together so I don’t have to decide which one gets it first.
😂
Please put Swalwell’s head in the middle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pride before fall. The stench around the Comey-Mueller-Wray-Rosenstein cauldron is stinking up the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He certainly NEEDS a tap, but he is such a pussy I think a bitch-slap is more appropriate than a punch
Reuters Fake News A$$ tweets Trump’s responsible for shooting today, then attempts an apology, after hearing FACTS.
And he wonders why we call them Fake News:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/06/28/reuters-editor-blames-trump-for-annapolis-newsroom-shooting-blood-on-your-hands/
Yes reporting that the shooting was because of President Trumps lambasting fake news is itself fake news. They consistently prove President Trump’s point, about fake news.
Here’s an if-if-if analysis by Asha on CNN.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/06/28/cnns-rangappa-if-there-is-a-link-that-capital-gazette-was-targeted-rhetoric-that-press-is-enemy-can-be-very-dangerous/
I’m not convinced any of these former FBI clowns ever did any investigation of anything.
LikeLike
Really think this is a great appointment. Keep up the good work, Secretary of State Pompeo!
Sec Pompeo cancelled his trip to India to deal with the NK situation (I’ve posted before on why). He will arrive on 4 July, US Independence Day, but also the anniversary when Kim Fatty 3, sent up an ICBM and said that was a message to American Bastards.
The US “attempts to test our determination and ignores our warnings”, the state-run Korea Central News Agency cited Mr Kim as saying.
After personally overseeing the launch of the Hwasong-14 missile, KCNA reported, “he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary”.
I hope the Secretary has his knuckle breakers on. Of course under the velvet gloves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is an understatement to say the least. But then he is our Chief Diplomat. Keep the pressure on Sec Pompeo.
The Leftists Want Democrats To Pack The Supreme Court Once Trump is Gone
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/28/democrats-pack-supreme-court/
Well thanks for giving us a heads up! Perhaps we will co-opt that plan after we gain seats in the midterms and pack the expanded bench with 40 year-old Originalists. What a bunch of morons.
Funny how the left’s way of winning anything always reverts to some form of “rigging”. They know they cannot win on the merits of their arguments so cheating is their next best bet.
CCV, you are absolutely correct.
They KNOW they cannot win on “merit”…
it permeates everything they do.
Rigging, coercion, bullying and strong-arm tactics = the Commie way.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/06/28/texas-democrat-runoff-election-results-invalidated-for-voter-fraud/
And just ‘how’ do they plan on doing that?
Do they have a plan for eliminating some Justices…to make room for the ones they want to “pack the court” with?
They want to increase the number of justices. Constitution allows for expansion. https://jonathanturley.org/2007/08/18/expanding-the-supreme-court/
But…if Pres Trump did this, these same people would be screaming “Unconstitutional!”
“He can’t do that!”
Even FDR couldn’t get away with that.
oops. 60% of Dems do not want ICE abolished. #WalkAway
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/28/poll-vast-majority-of-democrats-do-not-want-ice-abolished/
sunny, Dems pick another winning plank for their upcoming election platform.
this is kinda fun.
Yes, Schumer is happy; “Oh, boy! After harping on immigration for the last month, muh children, where 80% of voters disagree with us, ….now, with Kennedy stepping down, we can campaign on ABORTION, where only 70% of voters disagree with our position!
And we wont look hypocritical at,all, going from muh children, to kill the children, so by all means, postpone SCOTUS appointment, cause it will HELP us dems, in midterms!
What a tool. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a #walkaway, who says they are just embarrased by how LAME the dem ‘leadership’ is.
Dutch, yep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FOX says John Kelly is leaving.
Pretty sure the White House said that is fake news. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/white-house-story-about-john-kelly-leaving-is-fake-news
um, yeah, I’ll wait til I hear from JK’s mouth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe they’re trapping leakers? What surprised me is that Tucker mentioned Hope Hicks as a replacement – I had the idea that she’d had enough of D.C.
So last week. Now it is Gen Mattis is going to be booted out after the mid-terms. Several well placed articles in the fake news lexicon.
It never ends. Like a bad meal that revisits.
They been reporting Kelly is leaving for 6 month.
Love this news. Go Katie!!! Go S.C.!!!!!
That’s great news…Thank you, Lord, for healing Katie and getting her up and going…..to MAGA.
…and now….Any updates on Tommy Robinson?
🙏 Prayers for her recovery
I remember when this happened and thought it was extraordinary that it didn’t gain more traction among Xtian Democrats.
I mean, actually BOOING God at their convention was a Jump the Shark moment:
Yes, and despite an ATTEMPT to say ‘we don’t disrespect the TROOPS, even when we disrespect the policy, i.e. no spitting, at the Dem convention, ANY speaker with ANY association with military was booed.
They just can’t help themselves.
Dimms are the party of spiritual slavery.
Yep, that ought to do it.
Too bad DM always caves and trashes Trump when he has his lib friends on. I can’t even listen to him anymore.
The VP should always be the bridesmaid, never the bride. He just doesn’t have the fire. I’d like Pompeo better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
moon, I agree with you.
Pence is a follower.
I am not one who suspects Pence, and I think he’s a good VP.
But he is a follower, not a leader.
And if I have this figured out, I am confident Trump knows it far better than I.
Trump is not working 24/7 only to have his work be squandered by an inadequate KAG Candidate as a successor.
I’m w/you: I like Pompeo.
He has the Alpha projection, and he’s 100% on board w/Trump’s policies…and procedures.
I like Mick …. He would make a great President one day …..
Democrats tripping their own damn selves up with their voter fraud:
Texas Democrat Runoff Election Results Invalidated for ‘Voter Fraud’
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/06/28/texas-democrat-runoff-election-results-invalidated-for-voter-fraud/
“… five adults registered to vote used De La Paz’s home address and two others did not live in Kleberg County. He contended the seven questionable votes were cast by individuals related to De La Paz or connected to his immediate family members.”
This happened in FL. too for one of the elections this past year.
And a Dem in OK was caught on film stealing his Dem Primary oppponenets yard signs a couple days ago.
LOl. They’re an Absolute.Wreck.
LikeLiked by 8 people
sunnydaze: I checked out #WalkAway last night from a link by James Woods twitter. Amazing stories! There is a light that is growing across the fruited plain that the belief of decency and good will is still strong in America. Make America Love Again!
I am SO LOVING this WalkAway movement…I had my official coming out in 1979 when my friend was taken hostage in Iran. Then I came home to the Rose Bird California Supreme Court insanity…But I was always sort of closet even in the ’60s in California.
The taxpayers are owed an apology for the $20,000,000 bill.
Mueller apologize? I don’t think he understands what the word means. Admission of error is not in his playbook.
Neither did the other Michael Cohen.
“I’m pretty sure Justice Ginsburg will still be going strong at the end of Trump’s first term and probably even at the end of his second term.”
Yes, they can do wonderful things with animatronics these days!
Meanwhile in Hollywood – the call to Resist! That is, nothing new to see here folks. The sky is falling today because Kennedy is retiring which they knew had to happen eventually?
Seriously, these people’s mental health is balancing on events they have no control over. Nutcases.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/06/27/hollywood-implodes-over-justice-kennedy-retirement-this-is-how-you-lose-a-country/
It’s cute that they think we care about what they say.
Haaa.
Their globalist masters need to get them some better scripts, though.
We’ve heard it all before.
It’s all just tiresome noise now.
I smell US Chmber of Commerce on this Drudge promoted story:
http://www.savannahnow.com/news/20180628/americas-trucker-shortage-could-undermine-economy
Create a crisis called trucker shortage. Then fill either by cheap labor streaming across the board, or this recipe for danger and disaster, both economically and safety-wise (per another Drudge feature);
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/27/kroger-to-soon-begin-driverless-grocery-delivery.html
Oh, yeah, that’s just what we need
Self-driving 40-foot 14-wheeler tractor-trailer trucks.
You’ll feel real save driving down I-95 boxed in by a couple of those …
… correction, now that I think for a moment, I believe it’s 18-wheelers
… and that’s safe, not save
Do we want an 87 year old driving
and 18 wheeler? Can’t believe they
would hire him if he passed the CDL.
Yeah, I gotta think we can rustle up a deeper truck-drivin’ gene pool than 87-yr-olds, huh?
Just get them country boys listening to trucker songs again instead of the songs about the pickup and girlfriend out by the lake.
Here’s a start:
… click twice to enlarge, it’s quite manly I must say
Tracklist
1 Good Luck ‘N’ Good Truckin’ Tonite
2 Big Wheels Keep Rollin’
3 Heaven In Baltimore
4 Have You Got It On
5 Makin’ Up Time
6 Flat Tire
7 Drag Along & Tag Along
8 Exit 109
9 Help Me Joe
10 Loose Nut Behind The Wheel
11 You’ve Got A Long Way To Go
12 Longhorn Suburban
13 I’m Fixin To Have Me A Breakdown
14 I Gotta Get Home To My Baby
#13 with a bullet, huh?
“Oh, yeah, that’s just what we need
Self-driving 40-foot 18-wheeler tractor-trailer trucks.”
____
We’ve seen this movie.
It was a horror show…the trucks got all angry & threatening, and Emilio Estevez had to run for his life.
Didn’t catch it but I’m imagining it as I write
It was called “Maximum Overdrive”, made 1986:
thx, wheatie, I’ll be on the lookout for that
America’s Trucker Shortage Could Undermine Economy/
People with Commercial Driver License’s, CDL’s, suddenly
seem as coveted as computer programmers.
By Heather Long / The Washington Post / WP Bloomberg
Posted Jun 28, 2018 at 12:23 PM
“LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Bob Blocksom, an 87-year-old former insurance salesman, needs a job. He hasn’t saved enough money for his retirement. And trucking companies, desperate for workers, are willing to give him one.
Age didn’t matter, they said. If Blocksom could get his “CDL” – commercial driver’s license – they would hire him for a $50,000 job. One even offered to pay his tuition for driver training school, but there was a catch: Blocksom had to commit to driving an 18-wheel truck all over America for a year.
So far, that has been too big of an ask for Blocksom, who doesn’t want to spend long stretches of time away from his wife of 60 years. “The more I think about it, it would be tough to be on the road Monday through Friday,” he said.
The industry reports a growing labor shortage – 63,000 open positions this year, a number expected to more than double in coming years – that could have wide-ranging impacts on the American economy.
“As long as you can get in and out of a truck and pass a physical, a trucking company we’ll take a look at you now,”
Trucking remains one of the most dangerous professions in America. There were over 1,000 fatalities among motor vehicle operators in 2016, according to the U.S. Labor Department, meaning being a commercial driver is nearly eight times as deadly as being a law enforcement officer.
http://www.savannahnow.com/news/20180628/americas-trucker-shortage-could-undermine-economy
And MAGA is just getting started!
I guess it’s time to start laying off govt bureaucrats.
Empty out those cubicle farms.
Release the bureaucrats!
Let them get out and work at real jobs, instead of sucking off the govt.
It doesn’t take that long to get trained and get a commercial license.
There are husband-wife driving teams that love the lifestyle.
Sounds like the trucking industry needs to do some advertising for ‘drivers wanted’.
I remember a ‘driver shortage’ before…seems like it was in the late 80’s, not sure.
But there were ads on tv, for ‘drivers wanted’, and before long…No More Driver Shortage.
Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in new poll
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/06/27/democrat-2020-field-poll/740370002/
Excerpt:
Biden was the choice of 32 percent of Democrats in a Harvard CAPS/Harris June poll that was obtained by The Hill. The party’s 2016 standard bearer, Hillary Clinton, came in second with 18 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was third with 16 percent.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was fourth with 10 percent of the vote.
How optimistic that these old commies are going to live forever.
I really want to see President Trump run against Elizabeth Warren. I think, if she chooses to do it, he just may be able to harass her into taking a blood test, LOL
The debates would be great.
“Well, I have a doctor backstage Ms. Warren. The best of the best. Actually; it’s YOUR doctor. I flew him out. All you have to do is take a little finger prick and we can settle this once and for all. I’ll do it too. I have nothing to hide. What are you hiding???”
The theatrics would be incredible.
Biden would be boring, he’s too easy. Hillary it would be cruel to run again, we’re all sick of her anyways. Elizabeth Warren, though? There’s still meat on them bones!
LikeLike
Actually, its just a swab, in your mouth, not a finger prick.
I dont believe this poll, for a second. This is the old guard, media matters controlling the narrative.
Like the blue wave b.s., the if you say it, you will make it so. The old guard is TERRIFIED of the ‘base’, which are p.o.’d to have confirmed, by podesta emails, that game was rigged.
Remember the Dem convention? It came just short of another 68 convention. Bernies bros were royally ticked off.
Thats WHY the octegenarian ‘leadership’ have adopted the extreamist retoric of BLM, and even defended antifa; they are terrified.
Its like riding a tiger; the rides o.k., until you decide to dismount.
Naw, they need something SPECIAL. Like a transgendered black ‘female’.
“transgendered black ‘female'”
Yep.
At very least it’ll be all Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.
Ain’t gonna be no more Liz Warren white-lady schoolmarm scolds with the bug eyes and wagging finger.
That don’t appeal to the Af-Ams and illegal aliens and Antifa anarchists the Dem Party is making itself all about.
White liberals better prepare to find themselves marginalized in the modern Dem party, they’ll be hearing a lot of
“It’s our turn now”
Trouble, I think Biden has formally backed out…I could be wrong.
I was a bit disappointed, as The_Donald has ab 5yrs worth of video clips in storage on Creepy Joe.
He would have NO chance…and I do think he knows it.
Did you hear that Peter Fonda’s movie bombed!
Trump curse in full effect!
This is hilarious!
https://mobile.twitter.com/w_terrence/status/1012423151333015553/video/1
Piper: Whoa! $30,000! We reap what we sow.
Yes!
Winning!
A very discouraging and sad day today. Prayers to the victims and their Families who lost loved ones today… I also pray the truth will come out about the abuses perpetrated by the FBI and DOJ
Mark Taylor , “The Fireman” update
I am less inclined to give Rosenstein the benefit of the doubt after seeing this:
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doj-springs-a-leak-rosenstein-blasts-gop-congressmen-theyre-pieces-of-shit/
Unfortunately, in my opinion, that’s one of those sites that preys on conservatives and just makes up ‘exclusives’. Fake News.
It links to TruePundit – which I agree is also a little sketchy sometimes.
What do you mean, “Right now”?
Confused is Hillary’s default position, when she’s not horizontal or falling.
U.S. LEGAL NEWS JUNE 28, 2018 / 7:48 AM / UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO
U.S. Charges Hundreds In Healthcare Fraud, Opioid Crackdown/
“(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against 601 people including doctors for taking part in healthcare frauds that resulted in over $2 billion in losses and contributed to the nation’s opioid epidemic in some cases.
The hundreds of suspects charged included 162 doctors and other suspects charged for their roles in prescribing and distributing addictive opioid painkillers.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-justice-healthcare/u-s-charges-601-people-in-healthcare-fraud-opioid-crackdown-idUSKBN1JO26B?utm_source=reddit.com
There is an ongoing crack down on federal health care fraud prescribing unnecessary drugs and fentanyl distribution.
“HHS also announced Thursday that since July 2017, it has excluded 2,700 individuals from participation in Medicare, Medicaid and all other federal health care programs, which includes 587 providers, for conduct related to opioid diversion and abuse.” Click2Houston
Well now that middle one I can not unsee now!!!!
Go ahead and sear that picture into your brain …. couple that image of Barrack “Desmond Tutu” Obama with this excerpt from the poem Obama wrote at Occidental College as a foreign exchange student during his first semester of college….
“…..Laughing loud, the blood rushing from his face
To mine, as he grows small,
A spot in my brain, something
That may be squeezed out, like a
Watermelon seed between
Two fingers.
Pop takes another shot, neat,
Points out the same amber
Stain on his shorts that I’ve got on mine and
Makes me smell his smell, coming
From me; he switches channels, recites an old poem
He wrote before his mother died,
Stands, shouts, and asks
For a hug, as I shink, my
Arms barely reaching around
His thick, oily neck, and his broad back; ’cause
I see my face, framed within
Pop’s black-framed glasses
And know he’s laughing too.”
— Barack Obama
Ok, thats 30 seconds of my life ill never get back! Yuuuch!
Go Pence. Make it clear.
Feds Dismantle “Occupy ICE” Blockade After Playing “Mind Games” Involving Metallica And An Eagle Mask’. ZeroHedge
“Protest coordinator Lillith Sinclair told local news station KGW8 that Homeland Security officers “have been playing mind games” for several days – placing cardboard cutouts of officers in the ICE building to make it appear as though their presence was larger, blaring Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” to keep protesters awake, while one officer walked around the encampment with an eagle mask on his head.”
“The BROWN acid is not particularly good, my friends!”
I think I figured out why FBI was behind in doing background checks, so they had to turn over to military;
“Hello, Mr. Johnson, we’re with FBI, just have a few ?’s to ask you, we’re doing a routine background check.”
“Just a few ?’s, huh? THATS what you said to Gen. Flynn! Get off my property! I ain’t answering NO ?’S!”
“But, Mr. Johnson, YOUR not the subject of the investigation!”
“And THATS what you guys told President Trump! If you gotta warrant, arrest me! Otherwise, get the bleep off my property!”
As FBI agents walk away “Damn, Joe, thats the third one, this morning!”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1012442454992281600.html
Thread by @dashman76: “1. The leftist protests against our immigration and border policy are not genuine. They are fake and manipulative. I’ll go a step farther. T […]” #AntiAmericanNews
above by Daniel Ashman/worth a look.
‘Abolish ICE’: The Roots of the Left’s New Immigration Rallying Cry – NYMag
“Sean McElwee, a freelance writer, created the #AbolishICE hashtag in February 2017. “Abolish ICE is a demand straight from the grassroots of the progressive movement. Abolish ICE was not poll-tested or focused grouped,” he told Splinter. “It shows that power of a simple, maximalist demand with a clear moral vision.” NYMag
Wiretaps up 30% in one year, 73% over ten years says today’s court report:
This information was released by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Federal Courts on behalf of the Federal Judiciary.
Last year, the number of FISA warrants were 1,147.
The rest of the federal judiciary had 2,013.
https://brassballs.blog/home/federal-wiretaps-are-up-30-per-cent-in-one-year-and-73-per-cent-over-ten-years-says-todays-court-report
.
