In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

163 Responses to June 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #526

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • ledygrey says:
      June 29, 2018 at 12:37 am

      OK, who EXACTLY are the 13 Angry Democrats?

      (There was a snarky reference to the “13 Angry Democrats” in today’s Judicial Committee Hearing by one of the Democrats).

      • WSB says:
        June 29, 2018 at 12:55 am

        Wrong 13, some believe. mueller has more on his ream. Many believe the 13 PT speaks of starts with Obama and works its way down. Do not forget ValJar.

      • Molly says:
        June 29, 2018 at 12:57 am

        IDK, but when President Trump recently mentioned the phrase in a tweet, Fox News described it as … The president was referring to the 13 investigators — of the 17 total members on Mueller’s team — who have registered as Democrats.

      • Steven says:
        June 29, 2018 at 1:05 am

        Remember Trump is a movie bluff. I believe this is in reference to a movie, The 12 Angry Men. I’ve not seen it, so I’m not sure what the message he is trying to send. 13 could be associated with bad luck. So, something from the movie on top of bad luck?

        • kea says:
          June 29, 2018 at 2:04 am

          12 angry men is a classic. Had to watch it for a number of classes. Sadly is has Henry Fonda but what can you do. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/12_Angry_Men_(1957_film)

          The movie is all shot in one room. The 12 have to decided guilty or not guilty for a case.

          11 out of 12 vote guilty and the rest the the movie the one juror convinces people to see it his way and vote not guilty.
          One by one he wins them over until the entire jury flips from guilty to not guilty.

          I picture Trump doing that. Flipping them all one at a time.

      • MelH says:
        June 29, 2018 at 1:50 am

        At one point, there were 13 Democrats on Mueller’s Team. Congress has asked for a list of every person on the team now and in the past.

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Hey guys I can laugh a bit now, even if it hurts a bit more due to the shot. They said it would hurt before it got better after the shot..
    I don’t have a trigger finger I have really bad arthritis just below my middle finger. Which makes it hurt and hard to bend.
    Asked the doctor if it could be due to over use & computers. He said no, that if any thing due to not using it enough.
    I couldn’t help it but responded with “you mean I should flip off people more” and he laughed and said hmmm(we were all joking about it anyway so that was why i asked).
    Didn’t ask him but maybe I should be using my middle finger with the democrats more.

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • dallasdan says:
      June 29, 2018 at 3:04 am

      The President continues to be more specific and accusatory in his tweets.

      A member of the Texas Congressional delegation told me he believes the President is waiting on Huber’s performance before he declassifies anything because a significant amount of the information may be used for prosecutions. If, in the President’s eyes, Huber is not appropriately aggressive he will declassify a ton, literally, of documents for the American people to see.

      I’m pleased that declassification is a realistic option, if necessary.

  4. nimrodman says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Be aware: Leftys plan a ruckus this Saturday:

    JOIN THE JUNE 30 DAY OF ACTION
    https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/

    This Saturday, we’re taking to the streets to say that #FamiliesBelongTogether – and demanding that we reunite families and end family separation and detention.

    FIND EVENTS NEAR YOU
    JOIN US IN DC
    Find a #FamiliesBelongTogether action near you this Saturday, June 30

    * – Note that the web address devolves to MoveOn.org
    https://act.moveon.org/event/families-belong-together/search/

    • RedBrooke37 says:
      June 29, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Thank you for this. Saturday my family will be staying home. I live in the northwest, and things can get out of control sometimes.

    • WSB says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:00 am

      May the Lord decide they are all to succomb in the 100 degree heat. Perfect.

    • woohoowee says:
      June 29, 2018 at 2:03 am

      Meanwhile 99.9999% of Americans enjoy their day away from the Left’s insanity, knowing the families would be together if they’d just stayed home.

      Congress must STOP the human trafficking! Children as young as 7 are abandoned by the traffickers and left alone in the desert – a very unforgiving environment. The great people of US Border Patrol find and rescue the little ones, only to have the lefttards smear their caring and able efforts!

    • rrick says:
      June 29, 2018 at 2:24 am

      Good, maybe they can start with black men sticking around to raise their children. Or, reduced taxes so working parents don’t have to take a 2nd or 3rd job to provide for their family.

      • nimrodman says:
        June 29, 2018 at 2:38 am

        “… so working parents don’t have to take a 2nd or 3rd job to provide for their family.”

        And 2 or 3 other people’s families too.
        Gnome sayin’?

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. FL_GUY says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Found out some exciting news this evening. Hannity is hosting a Ron Desantis for Gov rally in Pensacola on July 2nd. Matt Gaetz will be there also.

    I can’t wait to attend. Ron is President Trump’s choice for Gov and the other guy is the anti-Trump establishment pick.

    I hope there is a YUGE turnout. Charging the camera batteries and getting ready to Rock and Roll!!! MAGA and MFLGA!!!!!

  11. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 29, 2018 at 2:19 am

      Love the giant Flag in the background, held up by the diggers!

      And…the golden shovels!
      Sylvia needs one of those.
      😀

  12. joeknuckles says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Adam Schiff has now moved down to number 2 on the most punchable face list. He has been displaced by the smirking Rod Rosenstein.

  13. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. sunnydaze says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Reuters Fake News A$$ tweets Trump’s responsible for shooting today, then attempts an apology, after hearing FACTS.

    And he wonders why we call them Fake News:

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/06/28/reuters-editor-blames-trump-for-annapolis-newsroom-shooting-blood-on-your-hands/

  15. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:41 am

      Really think this is a great appointment. Keep up the good work, Secretary of State Pompeo!

    • A2 says:
      June 29, 2018 at 3:11 am

      Sec Pompeo cancelled his trip to India to deal with the NK situation (I’ve posted before on why). He will arrive on 4 July, US Independence Day, but also the anniversary when Kim Fatty 3, sent up an ICBM and said that was a message to American Bastards.

      The US “attempts to test our determination and ignores our warnings”, the state-run Korea Central News Agency cited Mr Kim as saying.

      After personally overseeing the launch of the Hwasong-14 missile, KCNA reported, “he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary”.

      I hope the Secretary has his knuckle breakers on. Of course under the velvet gloves.

  16. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:28 am

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:28 am

    The Leftists Want Democrats To Pack The Supreme Court Once Trump is Gone
    http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/28/democrats-pack-supreme-court/

  18. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:29 am

    • piper567 says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:34 am

      sunny, Dems pick another winning plank for their upcoming election platform.
      this is kinda fun.

      • Dutchman says:
        June 29, 2018 at 2:07 am

        Yes, Schumer is happy; “Oh, boy! After harping on immigration for the last month, muh children, where 80% of voters disagree with us, ….now, with Kennedy stepping down, we can campaign on ABORTION, where only 70% of voters disagree with our position!

        And we wont look hypocritical at,all, going from muh children, to kill the children, so by all means, postpone SCOTUS appointment, cause it will HELP us dems, in midterms!

        What a tool. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a #walkaway, who says they are just embarrased by how LAME the dem ‘leadership’ is.

  20. margarite1 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:34 am

    FOX says John Kelly is leaving.

  21. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:36 am

  22. sunnydaze says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I remember when this happened and thought it was extraordinary that it didn’t gain more traction among Xtian Democrats.

    I mean, actually BOOING God at their convention was a Jump the Shark moment:

    • Dutchman says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Yes, and despite an ATTEMPT to say ‘we don’t disrespect the TROOPS, even when we disrespect the policy, i.e. no spitting, at the Dem convention, ANY speaker with ANY association with military was booed.

      They just can’t help themselves.

  23. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:38 am

    • joeknuckles says:
      June 29, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Yep, that ought to do it.

      Too bad DM always caves and trashes Trump when he has his lib friends on. I can’t even listen to him anymore.

    • moondrops says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:16 am

      The VP should always be the bridesmaid, never the bride. He just doesn’t have the fire. I’d like Pompeo better.

      • piper567 says:
        June 29, 2018 at 1:40 am

        moon, I agree with you.
        Pence is a follower.
        I am not one who suspects Pence, and I think he’s a good VP.
        But he is a follower, not a leader.
        And if I have this figured out, I am confident Trump knows it far better than I.
        Trump is not working 24/7 only to have his work be squandered by an inadequate KAG Candidate as a successor.
        I’m w/you: I like Pompeo.
        He has the Alpha projection, and he’s 100% on board w/Trump’s policies…and procedures.

      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        June 29, 2018 at 2:09 am

        I like Mick …. He would make a great President one day …..

  24. nimrodman says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Democrats tripping their own damn selves up with their voter fraud:

    Texas Democrat Runoff Election Results Invalidated for ‘Voter Fraud’
    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/06/28/texas-democrat-runoff-election-results-invalidated-for-voter-fraud/

    “… five adults registered to vote used De La Paz’s home address and two others did not live in Kleberg County. He contended the seven questionable votes were cast by individuals related to De La Paz or connected to his immediate family members.”

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 29, 2018 at 12:51 am

      This happened in FL. too for one of the elections this past year.

      And a Dem in OK was caught on film stealing his Dem Primary oppponenets yard signs a couple days ago.

      LOl. They’re an Absolute.Wreck.

  25. sunnydaze says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:46 am

    • Rynn69 says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:45 am

      sunnydaze: I checked out #WalkAway last night from a link by James Woods twitter. Amazing stories! There is a light that is growing across the fruited plain that the belief of decency and good will is still strong in America. Make America Love Again!

      • wendy forward says:
        June 29, 2018 at 3:01 am

        I am SO LOVING this WalkAway movement…I had my official coming out in 1979 when my friend was taken hostage in Iran. Then I came home to the Rose Bird California Supreme Court insanity…But I was always sort of closet even in the ’60s in California.

  26. citizen817 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:47 am

  27. DJ says:
    June 29, 2018 at 12:57 am

    “I’m pretty sure Justice Ginsburg will still be going strong at the end of Trump’s first term and probably even at the end of his second term.”

    Yes, they can do wonderful things with animatronics these days!

  28. Robert Smith says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Meanwhile in Hollywood – the call to Resist! That is, nothing new to see here folks. The sky is falling today because Kennedy is retiring which they knew had to happen eventually?

    Seriously, these people’s mental health is balancing on events they have no control over. Nutcases.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/06/27/hollywood-implodes-over-justice-kennedy-retirement-this-is-how-you-lose-a-country/

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 29, 2018 at 2:39 am

      It’s cute that they think we care about what they say.
      Haaa.

      Their globalist masters need to get them some better scripts, though.
      We’ve heard it all before.
      It’s all just tiresome noise now.

  29. TMonroe says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:07 am

    I smell US Chmber of Commerce on this Drudge promoted story:

    http://www.savannahnow.com/news/20180628/americas-trucker-shortage-could-undermine-economy

    Create a crisis called trucker shortage. Then fill either by cheap labor streaming across the board, or this recipe for danger and disaster, both economically and safety-wise (per another Drudge feature);

    https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/27/kroger-to-soon-begin-driverless-grocery-delivery.html

  30. Marygrace Powers says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:09 am

    America’s Trucker Shortage Could Undermine Economy/
    People with Commercial Driver License’s, CDL’s, suddenly
    seem as coveted as computer programmers.

    By Heather Long / The Washington Post / WP Bloomberg
    Posted Jun 28, 2018 at 12:23 PM

    “LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Bob Blocksom, an 87-year-old former insurance salesman, needs a job. He hasn’t saved enough money for his retirement. And trucking companies, desperate for workers, are willing to give him one.

    Age didn’t matter, they said. If Blocksom could get his “CDL” – commercial driver’s license – they would hire him for a $50,000 job. One even offered to pay his tuition for driver training school, but there was a catch: Blocksom had to commit to driving an 18-wheel truck all over America for a year.

    So far, that has been too big of an ask for Blocksom, who doesn’t want to spend long stretches of time away from his wife of 60 years. “The more I think about it, it would be tough to be on the road Monday through Friday,” he said.

    The industry reports a growing labor shortage – 63,000 open positions this year, a number expected to more than double in coming years – that could have wide-ranging impacts on the American economy.

    “As long as you can get in and out of a truck and pass a physical, a trucking company we’ll take a look at you now,”

    Trucking remains one of the most dangerous professions in America. There were over 1,000 fatalities among motor vehicle operators in 2016, according to the U.S. Labor Department, meaning being a commercial driver is nearly eight times as deadly as being a law enforcement officer.

    http://www.savannahnow.com/news/20180628/americas-trucker-shortage-could-undermine-economy

    And MAGA is just getting started!

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 29, 2018 at 3:09 am

      I guess it’s time to start laying off govt bureaucrats.

      Empty out those cubicle farms.
      Release the bureaucrats!
      Let them get out and work at real jobs, instead of sucking off the govt.

      It doesn’t take that long to get trained and get a commercial license.

      There are husband-wife driving teams that love the lifestyle.
      Sounds like the trucking industry needs to do some advertising for ‘drivers wanted’.

      I remember a ‘driver shortage’ before…seems like it was in the late 80’s, not sure.
      But there were ads on tv, for ‘drivers wanted’, and before long…No More Driver Shortage.

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in new poll
    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/06/27/democrat-2020-field-poll/740370002/

    Excerpt:

    Biden was the choice of 32 percent of Democrats in a Harvard CAPS/Harris June poll that was obtained by The Hill. The party’s 2016 standard bearer, Hillary Clinton, came in second with 18 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was third with 16 percent.

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was fourth with 10 percent of the vote.

    • moondrops says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:18 am

      How optimistic that these old commies are going to live forever.

    • treehouseron says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:40 am

      I really want to see President Trump run against Elizabeth Warren. I think, if she chooses to do it, he just may be able to harass her into taking a blood test, LOL

      The debates would be great.

      “Well, I have a doctor backstage Ms. Warren. The best of the best. Actually; it’s YOUR doctor. I flew him out. All you have to do is take a little finger prick and we can settle this once and for all. I’ll do it too. I have nothing to hide. What are you hiding???”

      The theatrics would be incredible.

      Biden would be boring, he’s too easy. Hillary it would be cruel to run again, we’re all sick of her anyways. Elizabeth Warren, though? There’s still meat on them bones!

      • Dutchman says:
        June 29, 2018 at 1:50 am

        Actually, its just a swab, in your mouth, not a finger prick.

        I dont believe this poll, for a second. This is the old guard, media matters controlling the narrative.

        Like the blue wave b.s., the if you say it, you will make it so. The old guard is TERRIFIED of the ‘base’, which are p.o.’d to have confirmed, by podesta emails, that game was rigged.

        Remember the Dem convention? It came just short of another 68 convention. Bernies bros were royally ticked off.

        Thats WHY the octegenarian ‘leadership’ have adopted the extreamist retoric of BLM, and even defended antifa; they are terrified.

        Its like riding a tiger; the rides o.k., until you decide to dismount.

      • famouswolf says:
        June 29, 2018 at 2:11 am

        Naw, they need something SPECIAL. Like a transgendered black ‘female’.

        • nimrodman says:
          June 29, 2018 at 3:08 am

          “transgendered black ‘female'”

          Yep.
          At very least it’ll be all Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

          Ain’t gonna be no more Liz Warren white-lady schoolmarm scolds with the bug eyes and wagging finger.

          That don’t appeal to the Af-Ams and illegal aliens and Antifa anarchists the Dem Party is making itself all about.

          White liberals better prepare to find themselves marginalized in the modern Dem party, they’ll be hearing a lot of
          “It’s our turn now”

    • piper567 says:
      June 29, 2018 at 1:45 am

      Trouble, I think Biden has formally backed out…I could be wrong.
      I was a bit disappointed, as The_Donald has ab 5yrs worth of video clips in storage on Creepy Joe.
      He would have NO chance…and I do think he knows it.

  32. Piper says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Did you hear that Peter Fonda’s movie bombed!
    Trump curse in full effect!

    This is hilarious!

    https://mobile.twitter.com/w_terrence/status/1012423151333015553/video/1

  33. Nigella says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:30 am

    A very discouraging and sad day today. Prayers to the victims and their Families who lost loved ones today… I also pray the truth will come out about the abuses perpetrated by the FBI and DOJ

  34. Piper says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Mark Taylor , “The Fireman” update

  35. AmericaFirst says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:38 am

    I am less inclined to give Rosenstein the benefit of the doubt after seeing this:

    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doj-springs-a-leak-rosenstein-blasts-gop-congressmen-theyre-pieces-of-shit/

  37. Dutchman says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:41 am

    What do you mean, “Right now”?

    Confused is Hillary’s default position, when she’s not horizontal or falling.

  38. Marygrace Powers says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:46 am

    U.S. LEGAL NEWS JUNE 28, 2018 / 7:48 AM / UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO

    U.S. Charges Hundreds In Healthcare Fraud, Opioid Crackdown/

    “(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against 601 people including doctors for taking part in healthcare frauds that resulted in over $2 billion in losses and contributed to the nation’s opioid epidemic in some cases.

    The hundreds of suspects charged included 162 doctors and other suspects charged for their roles in prescribing and distributing addictive opioid painkillers.”

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-justice-healthcare/u-s-charges-601-people-in-healthcare-fraud-opioid-crackdown-idUSKBN1JO26B?utm_source=reddit.com

    • Chris Four says:
      June 29, 2018 at 2:43 am

      There is an ongoing crack down on federal health care fraud prescribing unnecessary drugs and fentanyl distribution.

      “HHS also announced Thursday that since July 2017, it has excluded 2,700 individuals from participation in Medicare, Medicaid and all other federal health care programs, which includes 587 providers, for conduct related to opioid diversion and abuse.” Click2Houston

    • kea says:
      June 29, 2018 at 2:09 am

      Well now that middle one I can not unsee now!!!!

      • Navy says:
        June 29, 2018 at 2:26 am

        Go ahead and sear that picture into your brain …. couple that image of Barrack “Desmond Tutu” Obama with this excerpt from the poem Obama wrote at Occidental College as a foreign exchange student during his first semester of college….

        “…..Laughing loud, the blood rushing from his face
        To mine, as he grows small,
        A spot in my brain, something
        That may be squeezed out, like a
        Watermelon seed between
        Two fingers.
        Pop takes another shot, neat,
        Points out the same amber
        Stain on his shorts that I’ve got on mine and
        Makes me smell his smell, coming
        From me; he switches channels, recites an old poem
        He wrote before his mother died,
        Stands, shouts, and asks
        For a hug, as I shink, my
        Arms barely reaching around
        His thick, oily neck, and his broad back; ’cause
        I see my face, framed within
        Pop’s black-framed glasses
        And know he’s laughing too.”

        — Barack Obama

  40. dogsmaw says:
    June 29, 2018 at 1:52 am

  41. Chris Four says:
    June 29, 2018 at 2:28 am

    Feds Dismantle “Occupy ICE” Blockade After Playing “Mind Games” Involving Metallica And An Eagle Mask’. ZeroHedge

    “Protest coordinator Lillith Sinclair told local news station KGW8 that Homeland Security officers “have been playing mind games” for several days – placing cardboard cutouts of officers in the ICE building to make it appear as though their presence was larger, blaring Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” to keep protesters awake, while one officer walked around the encampment with an eagle mask on his head.”

  42. Dutchman says:
    June 29, 2018 at 2:40 am

    I think I figured out why FBI was behind in doing background checks, so they had to turn over to military;
    “Hello, Mr. Johnson, we’re with FBI, just have a few ?’s to ask you, we’re doing a routine background check.”

    “Just a few ?’s, huh? THATS what you said to Gen. Flynn! Get off my property! I ain’t answering NO ?’S!”

    “But, Mr. Johnson, YOUR not the subject of the investigation!”

    “And THATS what you guys told President Trump! If you gotta warrant, arrest me! Otherwise, get the bleep off my property!”

    As FBI agents walk away “Damn, Joe, thats the third one, this morning!”

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      June 29, 2018 at 2:48 am

      Thread by @dashman76: “1. The leftist protests against our immigration and border policy are not genuine. They are fake and manipulative. I’ll go a step farther. T […]” #AntiAmericanNews

      above by Daniel Ashman/worth a look.

      • Chris Four says:
        June 29, 2018 at 3:05 am

        ‘Abolish ICE’: The Roots of the Left’s New Immigration Rallying Cry – NYMag

        “Sean McElwee, a freelance writer, created the #AbolishICE hashtag in February 2017. “Abolish ICE is a demand straight from the grassroots of the progressive movement. Abolish ICE was not poll-tested or focused grouped,” he told Splinter. “It shows that power of a simple, maximalist demand with a clear moral vision.” NYMag

  44. Harry the Greek says:
    June 29, 2018 at 2:54 am

    Wiretaps up 30% in one year, 73% over ten years says today’s court report:

    This information was released by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Federal Courts on behalf of the Federal Judiciary.

    Last year, the number of FISA warrants were 1,147.

    The rest of the federal judiciary had 2,013.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/federal-wiretaps-are-up-30-per-cent-in-one-year-and-73-per-cent-over-ten-years-says-todays-court-report

  45. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:06 am

    .

