California Democrat Arrested For Death Threats Toward FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and His Family…

Yikes, looks like someone following through on Congresswoman Maxine Waters approach toward political violence was just arrested.  From the Eastern District of VA:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A California man was arrested today in Los Angeles on charges of threatening to kill the family of Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, for Pai’s role in repealing regulations relating to net neutrality.

According to court documents, on or about Dec. 19 and 20, 2017, Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, allegedly sent three emails to Chairman Pai’s email accounts. The first email accused Chairman Pai of being responsible for a child who allegedly had committed suicide because of the repeal of net neutrality regulations. The second email listed three locations in or around Arlington, and threatened to kill the Chairman’s family members.

The third email had no message in its body, but included an image depicting Chairman Pai and, in the foreground and slightly out of focus, a framed photograph of Chairman Pai and his family. The FBI traced the emails to Man’s residence in Norwalk, California, and when initially confronted in May 2018, Man admitted to the FBI that he sent the email threatening Chairman Pai’s family because he was “angry” about the repeal of the net neutrality regulations and wanted to “scare” Chairman Pai.

Man is charged with a threatening to murder a member of the immediate family of a U.S. official with the intent to intimidate or interfere with such official while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with the intent to retaliate against such official on account of the performance of official duties.

If convicted, Man faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.  (read more w/ PACER link)

 

43 Responses to California Democrat Arrested For Death Threats Toward FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and His Family…

  1. kittytrump84 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Well it’s about damn time someone get’s arrested. Maxine, your next.

  2. Trumpmendous says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Maxine will declare this unfair because it happened before she told the people to do it, so he should get a do over.

  3. LBB says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    This is an example of stepping in before it is too late. Let it be an example of what the 1st amendment doesn’t allow.

  4. coveyouthband says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    At least we know what we are up against….. OY

  5. joeknuckles says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    It’s no wonder Democrats are so angry. How would you feel if your party logo was a Toilet seat?

  6. Blue bongo says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    A young intern opened the emails, thus ended an aspiring future leader’s political ambitions.

    “All warfare is based on deception.
    The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”
    Sun tzu

  7. joeknuckles says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    There are many more that could be arrested and charged for this crime.

  8. margarite1 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Is it true that someone killed themselves over the repeal of net neutrality? Our media and the rats – especially including Hillary have pushed people to the edge with their anti-Trump hysteria.
    What a hypocrite Hillary is for not being able to accept the results of the election and have to doubt that she really cares who gets hurt due to her incessant attempts to stay relevant.

    • De Oppresso Libre says:
      June 29, 2018 at 8:33 pm

      I was also wondering about that….sounds to me like the kid had serious emotional issues completely non-related to anything on the internet. He / she would probably have killed themselves anyway, eventually. Tragic and terribly sad for his / her family, but nothing to do with the FCC. What an idiot this guy is….

    • cthulhu says:
      June 29, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      Chances are that not one out of fifty of the chanting masses that demand “net neutrality” could actually describe what the policy behind the buzzword actually is.

      If it were labelled accurately, it would be called “infrastructure theft.”

  9. fleporeblog says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    And this man and what he had to say tells me that the Leftist, Democrats, MSM etc. are dying a slow and painful death 💀 and will become even more unhinged because our President is MAGA!

    Absolute Must Watch:

    • erin1234567 says:
      June 29, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      That’s beautiful. I feel like this myself at times! MAGA

    • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
      June 29, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      It is a good time to be alive! Thank you, President Donald Trump!

    • Minnie says:
      June 29, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      Beautiful!

      God bless you, Henry, for speaking truth.

      This IS an amazing time to be alive and I am ever so grateful for our freedom and for your freedom to post and share your thoughts.

      We are living history 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    • felipe says:
      June 29, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      I Love this video… but is the dude driving while he’s recording this? Man!

    • Doug says:
      June 29, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      Man, I sooo happy for this guy and guys like him. There is no better felling than having HOPE. Feeling HOPE that your situation is getting better. HOPE that your life and the lives of those around you are getting better.

      TRUMP IS MAGA!!!!!!!!

  10. Marygrace Powers says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    No more spewing violence without consequences/
    LOCK THEM ALL UP – THAT INCLUDES MAXINE.

  11. erin1234567 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Democrats complain about Trump’s “rhetoric” yet their insanity has far surpassed anything Trump has said. Walk Away

  12. littleflower481 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Is Reuters going to blame this on Maxine and the Democrat party?

  13. badlass says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Actually, I’m surprised the fbi didn’t hire him.

  14. Pam says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I’ve been saying this for sometime now that the end goal of these far left dems is murder if necessary. Yes, Maxine Waters has blood on her hands if anyone is seriously harmed.

  15. Luke Adachi says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Don’t look away.

  16. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Please don’t just catch and release. He must do time or he will be on CNN tomorrow night being hailed as a hero. Make an example of this punk. If the vitriol from the Left keeps up put more these angry violent Dems in jail. Just do it.

  17. Curry Worsham says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Did they rip his children from his arms? So sad!

  18. jrapdx says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    A few dozen more such arrests might begin to stem the tide of “Civility Deficit Syndrome” plaguing the nation. In particular the myriad threats against the President and his family are outrageous and dangerous. Seems obvious CDS is associated with TDS. A quick view at popular Twitter threads will convince any skeptic that such expressions are hazardous given the number of people having marginal self-control and susceptible to being “triggered” by hateful and aggressive messages to the President and other administration officials. Sane limits of free speech have been exceeded for a long time, and it’s well beyond the point the extreme voices should be reined in.

  19. elena19501deplorable says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    JW Pres. Tom Fitton: Maxine Waters Inciting Violence? Also–Fusion GPS & SCOTUS Updates

  20. Lucille says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    FYI, Norwalk, CA is one of the garden spots of the Leftist world. Lo-fos, galore…lots of illegal aliens, gangs, and Dems.

  21. Jim in TN says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Why did it take 5 months before they interviewed him? That is a horribly long time if he was serious about his threat.

  22. progpoker says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Mankara Man. Can there be a more sexist name?? 😂🤣😂

  23. Jimi Helms says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Can’t fix stupid, they’re securing two terms for President Trump.
    More time to Drain the Swamp!
    Life is good!

  24. TheWanderingStar says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    That’s a helluva big covfefe mug that the chairman is using.

  25. Doug says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    It was the violence toward Trump supporters during the last election cycle that got me to become much more active in politics now. The sight of supporters being physically assaulted in America is revolting. The leftist nutbags would go outside my Congressman’s office, yelling and screaming wanting to get in.
    I’m going to be even more active in the lead up to November because we CANNOT have any of these crazy loony people in charge of anything.

