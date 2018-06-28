Shooting at Annapolis Maryland Office of Capital Gazette Newspaper – Multiple Fatalities, Suspect Captured,…

Posted on June 28, 2018 by

At approximately 2:30pm EDT a gunman entered the offices of Baltimore Sun subsidiary Capital Gazette in Annapolis Maryland.  According to media reporting: •4 fatalities, •numerous victims shot; •shooter captured by police; Report: •white male, in his 20’s; shotgun used.

  1. carole says:
    June 28, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    The accusations have begun already, of course. But looooong before President Trump coined the term ‘Fake News’ I worked for a southern capital city newspaper. And we were hyper-vigilant. Nobody got past the guard in the lobby whom he did not know. I worked on the 3rd floor, in editorial; the newsroom was behind our offices. My desk was around the corner from the elevator and even though there was security on the 1st floor, I was instructed to observe who got off the elevator and NEVER to leave anything out on my desk that could be used as a weapon: scissors, for example. So when you hear all the ignorant blame flying around against our President, just know news media have been dealing with stuff like this since for ever.

  2. blind no longer says:
    June 28, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    What I always find the most shocking, is how they just had an active shooter training. My sister said she read they had just had one, last week I believe.

  3. Pam says:
    June 28, 2018 at 6:38 pm

  4. burnett044 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    wow took his finger prints off..like in that movie Seven…and IED…..sounds like he surely planned it.

  5. Newman says:
    June 28, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Reports shooter is a white male… but do we know yet if he identifies himself as a white male? Very important information nowadays.

  6. Dora says:
    June 28, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    It didn’t take long, did it? We can expect more of this.

  7. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    It could be worse….

    This undocumented suspect could be older with kids…. now separated from their Dad.

